376
Pro Pundit Teams December 15

Five things to consider in FanTeam over the Christmas period

376 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

Top FanTeam tips from 2020/21 champion and €200k winner Josh Wooldridge

Christmas in Fantasy Football is the time of the year where the fixtures come thick and fast, and with such a congested schedule comes the opportunity to make a lot of ground.

In my latest piece, I want to talk about five key ways in which I think you can set up your FanTeam team for success over this period – and to cover for a lot of things that may or may not happen. 

PLAYING SUBSTITUTES

A simple one but I cannot stress this enough: this is the most important time of the season to have a full playing bench. The fixtures come thick and fast, and some of the niggles that may not affect a player’s playing time in a normal ‘Saturday to Saturday’ schedule will cause them to miss time on the pitch.

The other point on this of course is just rest and rotation, which a lot of the current Premier League managers regard as extremely important. There will be the most unexpected benchings between now and the New Year, even from players which you regard as ‘nailed’, purely as a result of the relentless fixture schedule. You may recall in pre-season that I tipped to have the likes of George Hirst as my eighth fodder attacker- I will ensure that sooner rather than later he is replaced with a playing striker in teams where I still have him!

DELAY TRANSFER DECISIONS

Secondly, with Covid threatening an extremely vigorous comeback, I would hold your transfers as late as possible. This means two things: roll where possible, and also try to do any moves you go ahead with in a Gameweek as close to the deadline as is possible. Rolling gives you maximum flexibility for when ‘that week’ comes along, where there are multiple fixture cancellations paired with regular injuries and suspensions within your squad. I cannot stress how much easier it is to deal with that situation when it arises with two free moves as opposed to one. Similarly, waiting till the very deadline to do your moves is extremely beneficial, as it gives you the maximum information possible, and enables you to make the best and most-informed transfer decisions. 

LIMIT EXPOSURE TO ONE TEAM

A third thing, related to COVID once again, is limiting your exposure to any one team. I suppose this is a way of spreading the risk if a fixture gets cancelled. To use an extreme example, if your 15-man squad consisted of a triple-up on five different teams, then if a fixture between two of those five teams gets cancelled, you would lose 40% of your squad as a result (six players). If you only ever have a maximum of two players per team, then this already reduces the worst-case scenario by two whole players, as you could only possibly ever lose four if one game gets cancelled. I think right now I would make an exception to this rule with Liverpool, who are a fantastic team (and have mostly nailed players), but for almost everyone else I would stick to my guns and only pick a maximum of two.

90-MINUTE MEN

Fourthly, I want to make a key point about the players you do bring in. As I mentioned before, some weeks the end goal will just be to get a full starting XI out where you can, and the type of player you bring in could really help to give you the best chance of achieving this. During the early or late season, I would be much more inclined to bring in slightly less nailed players, who I think have the ability to haul in an odd Gameweek. However, over this period in particular, I would prioritise bringing in the absolute most nailed players from a team who you identify to have favourable fixtures. Off the top of my head, some recommendations for this mould of player would be James Ward-Prowse, Ollie Watkins, Raphinha, Tomas Soucek and Youri Tielemans. These players, when they are fit, tend to play the majority of minutes for their respective teams, and on a week where there are a few rests across the league, you would like to think that you could still count on these high-minute options to still be some of the first names on their respective teamsheets.

NO SHORT-TERM MOVES

Finally, be wary of bringing in players for the short-term only. With AFCON on the horizon, if you bring in a player who is taking part in that tournament, you are only going to get a few Gameweeks out of them before you then lose them for at least two games. Similarly, be cautious of bringing in players who are on four yellow cards before the midway point in the season. Needless to say, these are the most likely players to miss Christmas fixtures due to suspension, and you may need them in any given week. I would also stay away from injury-prone players during this period, with lots of fixtures coming in a short period of time. A minor injury could cause a player at this time to miss four of five fixtures when regularly they would only miss two or three. Bringing in players who have a history of logging high minutes season after season are much less likely to get injured. 

I hope this provides a decent platform for you to try and maximise points over this period. It is also important to stress that luck will play a huge part as to whether you happen to have players who miss game-time, particularly through COVID and rests. If you have a particularly unlucky Gameweek, the next one will be right around the corner to put it right. Try to stay calm and cautious and you will have the best chance of success over a VERY busy Christmas. Most importantly, enjoy all the football that is about to come our way!

#ad 18+ begambleaware.org

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

376 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Start one of:-
    A)Toney (SOU A)
    B)Raphinha (ARS H)
    Leeds have been awful lately and Toney will be up against Southampton who have been shipping goals off late,leaning towards A at the minute.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      B. Leeds very poor but Raphinha's form is good and on penalties.

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      That is really tough, Raph is the better player and at home though

      Open Controls
      1. Lord of Ings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        But gotta play the fixture right?
        Saints are extremely poor and arsenal have a decent enough defence to deal with Leeds who are with Dan James up top(an experiment which has been pathetic so far)
        Toney on pens too which helps(klich might take pens and he’ll probably start)

        Open Controls
  2. Redhawk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Anyone considering dropping James for someone like Cash who has better fixtures and no blanks?
    Rest of the defence is TAA, Cancelo, White, Livra.

    Would be able to upgrade Livra too

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I may move Alonso to Cash after this week

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Will be interesting to see how Chelsea defence does in front of Kepa for AFCON. Plus they miss GW24 and 25 afterwards for World Club so will be selling Chelsea players soon enough.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Yes, but hoping to be able to do it for free and covid seems to cause cancellations, so this isn't the first priority atm. Both James and Alonso are still capable to haul on their day.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Absolutely. Not saying to do it now but keep an eye ahead. Plus Kepa could do OK.

            Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I have the double up with Alonso so he will go for me before James.

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I am considering, but I basically don't need the money. And whether to sell Alonso or James has to be decided also. Getting Reguillon back after Liverpool is also on the cards

      Open Controls
    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Considering selling Rudiger to get mid funds as I have James, TAA, Cancelo and White

      Open Controls
    5. Salarrivederci
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I'll ditch James and Rüdiger in 2022.

      Open Controls
    6. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I really like my GK/DF combo. Not a fan of double ups

      DDG Guaita
      TAA Cancelo James Reguilon White

      Open Controls
  3. Trini Chelsea
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Please help,
    what to do with this fpl team

    DDG (Sanchez)
    Cancelo TAA James ( White Reguilon)
    Salah B. Silva Jota Bowen Mount
    Watkins Dennis (Broja)

    1.8 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Nothing obvious, looks really strong for now

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Ridiculously strong squad

      Open Controls
  4. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Antonio or Watkins for the next few gws?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Watkins good yesterday and Antonio has been wasteful lately, so Watkins. But we know what Antonio is capable to and with the upcoming fixtures…

      Open Controls
    2. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Lets see how Antonio performs this ebening

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Watkins.

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Watkins if you had to choose right now. Im waiting for one Antonio goal, or even just an improved performance, before I jump back on (from Jesus)

      Open Controls
    5. bigdip
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Let's see what Antonio does but Watkins is on form and more deadly imo

      Open Controls
    6. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Watkins but I'll be surprised if Ant doesn't score against Arsenal

      Open Controls
  5. bigdip
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    1ft and 1.3mn itb. Any changes to make or roll FT?

    Ramsdale
    James - Cancelo - TAA - Rudiger
    Raphinha - Salah - Bilva
    Ronaldo (c) - Watkins - King
    ______________________________
    Carson:Livra: ESR : Brownhill

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Great squad

      Open Controls
    2. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I have a problem with Rudiger.

      Open Controls
  6. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Everyone on here said yesterday that the United Brighton game on Saturday wouldn't go ahead, now everyone is saying it should?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      It's a conspiracy

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        It worked! I sold Ronaldo and kept Son....

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Yea. Handling these covid outbreaks these must be done in fair way and there hasn't been enough clarity yet. Norwich wants to know numbers and PL hasn't given them yet. For what I know, they have had (much?) worse situation than MU.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Yeah from what I have heard United didn't have many cases? Can't they just set a number like 5 positive first team players or something?

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Depends on the team. If Chelsea were hit they've a big enough squad. Leeds are already depleted, if COVID only affected a few of them it'd be hard for them to field a team.

            Open Controls
  7. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/15/the-latest-ffs-cup-fixtures-and-results-41/

    Open Controls
  8. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Assume people keeping jota with Bobby back?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yep - close enough to AFCON now that I can just bench him for game or 2 if Firmino is fit. Expect Bobby to be eased back in gently with 1/2 bench appearances before he starts anyway

      Open Controls
  9. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I have Sterling in my team... fun game last night. Do you think he will play next gw? Or transfer him out?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.