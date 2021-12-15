304
FFS Cup December 15

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

304
The latest rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions are taking place in Gameweek 17.

There’s a total of £600-worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

Here, we’ll look at the previous results from Gameweek 16 and the draw for the round that started on Tuesday night.

*all overall Fantasy Premier League ranks given in this article were correct before Gameweek 17 commenced

FFS MEMBERS CUP

There’ll be a new name on the FFS Members Cup trophy this season after our one remaining former champion, rrcmc, was knocked out at the weekend. It was an unfortunate exit, however: a Gameweek 16 total of 75 points was one of our highest losing scores of round two. donnellyc, a one-time winner of our FFS Open Cup, was the victor in that tie.

Quinnie211‘s ascent in the overall ranks continued with a score of 79 points, which was enough to lift them to 64th in the world while seeing off The Hope That Kills in their second-round tie.

Another manager inside the top 500, Minostat, bowed out after a 70-57 defeat to npch but 677th-placed ZIKOFLY saw off wayne50 to progress.

Lillepull‘s score of 95 points was the best of round two and enough to beat our very own Pro Pundit, Zophar.

The full results from round two are here.

The third-round draw is here.

FFS OPEN CUP

Our three remaining champions, donnellyc, TH14 and 2EyedTurk, all made it through to the fourth round after defeating 1 Goal Conceded, Ryyuuu and Mike in Gameweek 16.

All three of our past winners will be facing managers with better ranks than them in round five in the shape of Immortals38, kevl77 and GreenWindmill.

The aforementioned Quinnie (64th) and elfortu (108th) both had yet another excellent Gameweek to move up the ranks and progress to round four, but another manager having a stellar season, DonieFPL (439th), bowed out after a 77-60 defeat to The StrongSide.

Not content with being the top-scoring manager in our FFS Members Cup, Lillepull repeated the trick in our FFS Open Cup and moved inside the top 5k.

The full round three results can be viewed here.

The fourth-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

​The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 13
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

304 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    And were told no or it's still being considered? Glad I held Reguilon and Son lol that'll be 10 player's I've had miss out through postponements in the last few weeks!

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Apologies, awful top post, reply fail!

      Open Controls
  2. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Is Salah seriously not starting tonight? Source please?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Haha give it a rest or check the fixtures!

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Heard he may start tomorrow instead

      Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes. Game is off tonight.

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      No he's not starting tonight. Source is the fixture list.

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yeah definitely not starting tonight
      (game is tomorrow lol)

      Open Controls
    6. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Let me just ring Klopp...

      He said no

      Open Controls
    7. T20
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      I heard he’s not starting tonight but 100% tomorrow tho lol

      Open Controls
      1. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Make that 70%…..Jota(C)

        Open Controls
    8. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lmao my bad
      Sorry guys

      Open Controls
  3. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Which transfer would you make? 6.2 in the bank

    Sanchez, (Steele)
    Taa, Cancelo, James, Reguilon, Williams
    Salah, Bernardo, Smith Rowe, Gallagher, Allan
    Antonio, Watkins, King

    A) Allan to Foden - will leave me with money to do Sanchez to Ramsdale/De Gea
    B) Allan to Son
    C) Get Ronaldo back

    Open Controls
  4. Djemba-Djemba
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Son + BSilva for KDB and Mount?

    Worth it or too risky as KDB and Mount are always rotation risks

    Open Controls
    1. jackx13
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't. Maybe wait on BSilva updates and ship him out for someone who plays.

      Open Controls
  5. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Best Man United journo/ITK to follow to get advanced knowledge of which games they will/won't want to play over Xmas?

    Looking to get Ronaldo in...

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Really? Looking at the quality of squads without Ron, Son & KDB in, there's good reason for going without. (Ron owner btw)

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        just now

        You can get a quality squad with Salah and one of Ron, Son or KDB! Roughly....

        DDG Guaita
        TAA Cancelo James Reguilon Tierney
        Salah Son Bilva Gallagher ESR
        Anotnio Watkins King

        Open Controls
  6. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    This I'm good to roll a FT this week? 1 FT & 4.8m ITB

    DDG
    Taa - Cancelo - James
    Salah - Mount - Silva - Bowen - Gray
    Watkins - Dennis
    (Bachmann - Dalot - White - Locaida)

    Even if United's next fixture is postponed I still have cover

    Open Controls
  7. Gandalf
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    If Bilva out this weekend and no pressing transfers needed, is a move to Foden too sideways?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Nope.

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Good move if no other issues

      Open Controls
    3. cigan
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'd do exactly that but I'm 0.3 short so might look at Gundo instead

      Open Controls
    4. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Only do it if you are prepared to enjoy Pep roulette to the max.

      Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Which option sounds better?

    1) Raph to Foden, bench Vardy (assuming he will be rested), play King and Alonso

    2) Raph Vardy to Foden Watkins -4, play King, bench Alonso

    Will see how the game vs Spurs goes, Vardy could be good for Everton game

    Open Controls
  9. BullDogTevez
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Salah not starting and playing tomorrow would be fun. VC in full swing.

    Open Controls
    1. BullDogTevez
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      *and not playing

      Open Controls
      1. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Agreed. Too bad the chances of that are slim to none.

        Open Controls
        1. BullDogTevez
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Would have some real rank movements.

          Open Controls
    2. cigan
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      No thanks with Bernardo VC lol

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Would be great but he does come on even when benched...

      Open Controls
    4. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Chances of this happening depends on who supersaints has VC

      Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      I really would like it, even though I might be down to 9-10 men 😉

      Open Controls
    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Won't happen.

      Open Controls
    7. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Don't fancy putting faith in my Reece James VC!

      Open Controls
  10. putana
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    if money was no issue, who to bring in foden or KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      KDB looked really good. I'm thinking 0f moving from Ronaldo to KDB myself

      Open Controls
    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Foden and bank the cash for later when you need it

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Foden, getting 8m rouletted is acceptable, 12m isn't.

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        yea i agree. Didnt even realize he was that expensive until checking right now

        Open Controls
    4. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Still foden and bank

      Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Money is always an issue. I have Bilva and Foden with CR7. Both are capable to match or overscore KdB and the idea of ditching one AND Ronaldo is far away from tempting.

      Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      The difference is 3.8m. It's gotta be Foden.

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        And what if "money was no issue"?

        Open Controls
  11. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    What to do?

    1. Ronaldo & Bernardo to KDB and Watkins?
    2. Alonso to Dalot/Cash and roll other transfer

    Option 1 is exciting and option 2 sensible.

    Have 2 FT and 0.0itb

    Ramsdale, Foster
    TAA, James, Cancelo, Alonso, Johnson
    Salah, Jota, Bernardo Gallagher, Luiz
    Ronaldo, Antonio, King

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      I quite like option 2, you've held on to Ronaldo, wouldn't dump him now

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      1 is huge kneejerk chasing last week's points that are already gone. 2 sounds much better.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        One is exciting, because it has huge risk to backfire big time. Watkins doesn't play vs Norwich full of injury and illness issues every week. But who has them next if the game is on?!?

        Open Controls
        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          just now

          On reflection option 1 does seem knee-jerky

          Cheers guys

          Open Controls
  12. putana
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    de bruyne is insanely overpriced. Was thinking of getting him in then saw the price and ran

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yeah. And a rotation risk

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        And his form is still uncertain, one good match isn't sample size big enough.

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah, the same with Mane. No idea why they price him almost the same as Salah each season.

      Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Better options in City. Just like Mane and Liverpool.

      Open Controls
  13. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best GK for the next two before WC?

    If the Man U game is off and DDG is out.

    DDG
    TAA. Alonso. Cancelo
    Salah. Jota. ESR. Foden
    Antonio. Watkins. King
    (Foster. Raph. Livra. White)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      Ramsdale / Fabianski

      Open Controls
    2. cigan
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ramsdale or Ederson if you've got the peas

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Can get anyone

        Open Controls
        1. cigan
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          ... apart from the highest scoring keeper in the game 😉

          Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Are you going to upgrade Foster or sell DDG? Ramsdale

      Open Controls
    4. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      How are you doing mate? My rank is plummeting with a similar team and I also have loads ITB.

      DDG
      TAA Cancelo James
      Salah Son Bilva ESR
      Antonio Watkins King
      Steele Reguilon Livra Sissoko

      Open Controls
    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ederson I would say. I also have WC with no idea how going to use it though!

      Open Controls
  14. cigan
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    If Bernardo gets fit for the weekend and there are no injuries/covid, what would you do with 2 FT here?

    Considering the Antonio > Watkins move but West Ham fixtures look so nice (weird selling a forward before Norwich isn't it)
    Will be looking to get rid of the Chelsea defensive double up too but not before Wolves (one of them to Reguilon in gw20 makes sense to me)

    Ramsdale 3.9
    Trent James Cancelo Rudiger Dalot
    Salah Jota Bernardo Mount Bowen
    Antonio Dennis Broja

    Open Controls
  15. Al Pacho
      23 mins ago

      Guaita
      TAA cancelo James
      Salah Jota Bernardo Gallagher Bowen
      Dennis Ronaldo

      Bench: steer cash guehi Scarlett

      Is it worth doing, Ronaldo, Scarlett, bowen out Watkins, Antonio and foden in ?
      -8

      Appreciate any comments.
      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        Not really keen on swapping Bowen for Antonio

        Open Controls
        1. Al Pacho
            7 mins ago

            How abt Ronaldo out Watkins in?

            Open Controls
            1. cigan
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yeah just do that if Utd game is off again

              Open Controls
          • Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Sideways transfer for a hit without knowing which asset is better. Definitely NO for me.

            Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Don't get selling Ronaldo and Bowen tbh. Ronaldo should play next game. Bowen is better value than Antonio. Foden is great.

          Open Controls
      2. pundit of punts
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        I’m all set for next gw. 🙂

        Ramsdale
        TAA - Cancelo - James
        Salah - Foden - Jota - Bernardo - Gallagher
        Antonio - Watkins

        Foster - Wilson - Livramento - Manquillo

        2.6m in the bank.

        Open Controls
        1. cigan
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Really nice team

          Open Controls
        2. Mozumbus
            15 mins ago

            Nice team.
            Single premium teams look in vogue these days!

            Open Controls
          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            Top notch as always

            Open Controls
          • Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            You still have Wilson... Cheeky.

            Open Controls
            1. pundit of punts
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              My bad

              Should be King instead of Wilson

              Open Controls
          • pundit of punts
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers all

            Really want to be inside top 500 this gw. Off to a decent start last night as well.

            Open Controls
        3. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          Any news on reguilion? Thanks

          Open Controls
        4. Tic Tacs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          Jacob Ramsey looking good as a 4.5 bench option that might get a lot of game time, both for Villa and my FPL team! Stevie G seems to really like him.

          Open Controls
          1. cigan
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Yeah would be looking at him if I didn't decide to go big in midfield

            Open Controls
          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yeah, annoyed I have Brownhill and 0 ITB as would have been a perfect move when I have a FT to burn

            Open Controls
            1. Tic Tacs
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Ah yeah that sucks, I've got him in this week so hoping that's the 4.5 bench slot filled for the long-term.

              Open Controls
          3. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Have 2ft and not quite sure my bigger moves make sense this week so Allan to Ramsey definitely a likely move this week

            Open Controls
            1. Tic Tacs
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Sounds like a good plan and roll the other FT, I'm not sure I want Ramsey on my bench cos he's gonna score too many points!

              Open Controls
        5. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Best of luck Kun.

          https://youtu.be/L4nPWquJm1E

          Open Controls
        6. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Poor Rodgers.

          Open Controls
        7. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          First priority to get DDG for Sanchez or Bowen for Raphina?

          First FT is spent on downgrading Rudiger.

          Sanchez
          TAA James, Cancelo
          Salah, Jota, Raphina, Gallagher, Bilva
          Dennis, Ronaldo

          Subs: Steele, Rudiger, White, Broja

          0.3 in the bank
          2 FTs

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Raph Bowen

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Just that I’ve been loosing rank in ML having Sanchez

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Do both?

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Nice! But -4 then

                  Open Controls
          2. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            I would take -4 for both

            Open Controls
        8. Tcheco
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Bowen or Watkins?

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Watkins

            Open Controls
          2. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Bowen

            Open Controls
          3. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Bowen ( own both but if had to choose one)

            Open Controls
          4. Mozumbus
              3 mins ago

              Watkins

              Open Controls
            • Tcheco
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Lol thank you 50/50 as expected. I also own Antonio if that changes anything in terms of WH coverage

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I assumed you had Antonio, hence Watkins.

                Open Controls
          5. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            I want a minimum of 40pts from my Pool trio tomorrow!

            Open Controls
            1. dshv
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Same

              Open Controls
              1. Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                All from Jota(C)

                Open Controls
          6. dshv
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            Jota and davis -> watkins and 4.7???

            *firmino is back, maybe less minutes fo 8m mid

            Open Controls
            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              No -Jota a hold for me

              Open Controls
            2. Super Saints
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Ramsey

              Open Controls
          7. mcginnntonic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Hmmm, so I captained Trent in fear of a Salah rest, VC Foden - not sure what outcome I want here lol

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              4-0 with two TAA assists

              Open Controls
            2. Mozumbus
                1 min ago

                Makes sense. TAA(c) here. I think this is one of those GWs where this risk can be taken.

                Open Controls
            3. hjc13
              • 1 Year
              8 mins ago

              Why do clubs not just name the players that have tested positive covid eg the Spurs players ? Would certainly help a bit if they did lol … Toney being confirmed with covid was handy recently to be fair

              Open Controls
              1. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                8 mins ago

                Assume privacy/confidentiality reasons

                Open Controls
              2. mcginnntonic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                Think it has something to do with GDPR

                Open Controls
              3. boc610
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                toney obviously gave permission, its just standard doctor patient confidentiality

                Open Controls
              4. Super Saints
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Medical confidentiality but yeah would be very helpful although I always know my players are some of them

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  You got Watkins, you're not that unlucky... Get over it!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Super Saints
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Relax, I brought in Watkins and Antonio for Ronaldo and Scarlett -4 as I only had 6 players confirmed to play this week, hardly much luck involved in that, there was no other option. Ronaldo will probably haul in his next game which will leave me down on points anyway.

                    Open Controls
              5. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                Private and Confidential to individual players

                Open Controls
              6. GreennRed
                • 10 Years
                5 mins ago

                Would be almost like your GP sharing your medical details with the world.

                Open Controls
            4. TeddiPonza
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Would you do King to Watkins for free?

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Do you have Dennis?

                Open Controls
              2. Mozumbus
                  1 min ago

                  No

                  Open Controls
              3. Super Saints
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                More importantly is Steele going to start?

                Open Controls
                1. No Kane No Gain
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  You beat me to it. Literally just logged on to ask this!

                  Open Controls
                  1. RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Sanchez confirmed out?

                    Open Controls

