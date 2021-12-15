The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The latest rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions are taking place in Gameweek 17.

There’s a total of £600-worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

Here, we’ll look at the previous results from Gameweek 16 and the draw for the round that started on Tuesday night.

*all overall Fantasy Premier League ranks given in this article were correct before Gameweek 17 commenced

FFS MEMBERS CUP

There’ll be a new name on the FFS Members Cup trophy this season after our one remaining former champion, rrcmc, was knocked out at the weekend. It was an unfortunate exit, however: a Gameweek 16 total of 75 points was one of our highest losing scores of round two. donnellyc, a one-time winner of our FFS Open Cup, was the victor in that tie.

Quinnie211‘s ascent in the overall ranks continued with a score of 79 points, which was enough to lift them to 64th in the world while seeing off The Hope That Kills in their second-round tie.

Another manager inside the top 500, Minostat, bowed out after a 70-57 defeat to npch but 677th-placed ZIKOFLY saw off wayne50 to progress.

Lillepull‘s score of 95 points was the best of round two and enough to beat our very own Pro Pundit, Zophar.

The full results from round two are here.

The third-round draw is here.

FFS OPEN CUP

Our three remaining champions, donnellyc, TH14 and 2EyedTurk, all made it through to the fourth round after defeating 1 Goal Conceded, Ryyuuu and Mike in Gameweek 16.

All three of our past winners will be facing managers with better ranks than them in round five in the shape of Immortals38, kevl77 and GreenWindmill.

The aforementioned Quinnie (64th) and elfortu (108th) both had yet another excellent Gameweek to move up the ranks and progress to round four, but another manager having a stellar season, DonieFPL (439th), bowed out after a 77-60 defeat to The StrongSide.

Not content with being the top-scoring manager in our FFS Members Cup, Lillepull repeated the trick in our FFS Open Cup and moved inside the top 5k.

The full round three results can be viewed here.

The fourth-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Round 6 – Gameweek 19

Round 7 – Gameweek 21

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

​The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 15

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

Round 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 19

Round 6 – Gameweek 21

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT