Covid watch: club by club latest

The increase in Coronavirus cases has already seen Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford v Manchester United and Burnley v Watford postponed across Gameweeks 16 and 17.

The bad news may not end there, either, with Thomas Frank earlier today asking for this weekend’s full round of Premier League fixtures to be postponed to “break the chain” on the current Covid crisis.

With so much uncertainty, here’s a club by club round-up of what we know so far.

ARSENAL

Arsenal joined the growing number of Premier League clubs affected by Covid-19 earlier this week, although no players have tested positive for the virus to our knowledge. Understandably, the Gunners are keen to avoid an outbreak at their London Colney base and have introduced a number of measures to tackle the virus, including testing players in their cars before they are allowed to train.

Next fixture: Leeds United (a), Saturday 17:30

ASTON VILLA

Sunday’s recovery training session at Aston Villa was cancelled, with Steven Gerrard later confirming that two players had tested positive for Covid-19. Respecting medical confidentiality, he didn’t identify the squad members affected, but Jed Steer, Morgan Sanson, Anwar El Ghazi and Keinan Davis were all missing in Gameweek 17.

“I made a decision (to cancel training) because it was a recovery day and we are on the back of receiving a couple of positive Covid cases, I thought common sense was to just cancel the session until we were all retested. We’ve got a couple of staff and a couple of players missing for the foreseeable future but the vast majority have come through a testing process this morning. I think I’ll stick to the medical confidentiality (and not name names).” – Steven Gerrard

Next fixture: Burnley (h), Saturday 15:00

BRENTFORD

In today’s pre-match press conference, Thomas Frank and Brentford’s press officer got a call halfway through their answers to inform them of the outbreak rising to 13 cases, across players and staff.

“We have four more cases overnight so 13 in total between staff and players. We think that we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend coming up. Covid cases are going through the roof in all clubs. To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round would give everyone at least a week to clean and do everything. We respect fully that we want to play. We want to carry on but this way we can have Boxing Day going no problem, 100% sure of that. We think that would be very sensible to do that.” – Thomas Frank

Next fixture: Southampton (a), Saturday 15:00

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Brighton boss Graham Potter questioned how long “football can continue on the path it’s on” after revealing the Covid-hit Seagulls had wanted last night’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers to be postponed. Previously, he had faced the media reporting “three or four” positive cases, again without identifying the players affected.

“We asked the question, yes, because of our situation. It is what it is. All you can do is put your case forward, speak to people and they make the decision. I think the path we’re on, I’m not sure how long we can stay on it for. We all want football to continue, want life to continue as best as we can but health is the most important thing. We’ve got some issues ourselves and this week has been a little bit disturbing in terms of how quickly we’ve been affected. If that carries on then we’ll have to have some serious thought (about action being suspended).”

Next fixture: Manchester United (a), Saturday 12:30

BURNLEY

Burnley v Watford became the second Gameweek 17 fixture to be postponed because of Covid-19 less than three hours before kick-off, though the outbreak was in the Hornets camp. So far, Dale Stephens is the only reported player within Sean Dyche’s squad to contract the virus.

Next fixture: Aston Villa (a), Saturday 15:00

CHELSEA

Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined with Covid-19 for Thursday’s visit of Everton, with Thomas Tuchel suggesting in his press conference that the Chelsea no. 17 wold be released from self-isolation on Friday.

“Mateo (Kovacic) is released (from self-isolation) the day after tomorrow, then we need to see. He’s been out seven or eight weeks in summary with injury and Covid. It’s one thing to have NG (N’Golo Kante) and Mateo back (but) is this really NG? Is this really Mateo? I doubt this. It will take a while (for them to recover their best).” – Thomas Tuchel

Next fixture: Everton (h), Today 19:45

CRYSTAL PALACE

There are no known cases within Patrick Vieira’s squad, though Saturday’s match at Watford is surely in doubt after the Hertfordshire club’s Covid outbreak.

Next fixture: Watford (a), Saturday 15:00

EVERTON

No known issues.

Next fixture: Chelsea (a), Today 19:45

LEEDS UNITED

No known issues.

Next fixture: Arsenal (h), Saturday 17:30

LEICESTER CITY

Earlier this week, Brendan Rodgers said that Leicester City had submitted a rebuffed request to the Premier League for tonight’s match against Tottenham Hotspur to be called off. Up to eight players are thought to have succumbed to the virus or general illness problems in the squad.

Next fixture: Tottenham Hotspur (h), Today 19:30

LIVERPOOL

No known issues.

Next fixture: Newcastle United (h), Today 20:00

MANCHESTER CITY

No known issues.

Next fixture: Newcastle United (a), Sunday 14:15

MANCHESTER UNITED

On Monday, Manchester United had to shut the first-team section of their training ground after a rise in Coronavirus cases that led to Gameweek 17’s trip to Brentford being postponed. Ralf Rangnick’s side did train on Wednesday but without the players that had returned positive tests, though further issues were reported overnight.

“Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC, on Tuesday 14 December at 19:30, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course. Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance. A decision was taken to close first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols.” Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors. Manchester United regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by Covid-19.”

Next fixture: Brighton and Hove Albion (h), Saturday 12:30

NEWCASTLE UNITED

No known issues.

Next fixture: Liverpool (a), Today 20:00

NORWICH CITY

Four Norwich City players – Lukas Rupp, Pierre Lees-Melou, Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent – are reported to have missed Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa due to Covid symptoms or returning a positive test, with Dean Smith later discussing the subject:

“Our sporting director (Stuart Webber) spoke to the Premier League on guidance when we have symptomatic players around us. We played Tottenham, they had an outbreak. We played Manchester United, they had an outbreak. We wanted guidance over, would it be fair on Villa if we had symptomatic players around us?”

Next fixture: West Ham United (a), Saturday 15:00

SOUTHAMPTON

No known issues.

Next fixture: Brentford (h), Saturday 15:00

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

The North London side have already seen two matches postponed, against Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League and Brighton in Gameweek 16. On Thursday, Antonio Conte revealed that Spurs were training with only 13-14 senior players on Sunday but that number now stands at 16, though the identities of those affected hasn’t been officially confirmed. However, we do know that Emerson Royal, Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura, Bryan Gil, Ben Davies, Oliver Skipp, Cristian Romero and Sergio Reguilon weren’t spotted at the last training session. The Lilywhites boss added that even those now free of Covid-19 won’t be in the “right physical condition” to face Leicester, saying that a request for the game to be postponed was rejected by the Premier League.

“The situation has not changed so much. Players are back in training and other players are continuing to be isolated. Those players who are back in training, they need time to be fit and find again a good physical condition. The Covid is not only 10 days and many times brings with this virus a situation that you make your body not so strong. For this reason, you have players injured after Covid.” – Antonio Conte

As it stands, tonight’s game against Leicester City is set to proceed.

Next fixture: Leicester City (a), Today 19:30

WATFORD

Watford’s Gameweek 17 tie against Burnley was postponed less than three hours before kick-off, with the club saying it has an “insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match”. The decision to call off the game was taken by the Premier League following guidance from medical advisors, which surely puts Saturday’s Gameweek 18 tie at home to Crystal Palace in doubt.

Next fixture: Crystal Palace (h), Saturday 15:00

WEST HAM UNITED

No known issues.

Next fixture: Norwich City, Saturday 15:00

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

No known issues.

Next fixture: Chelsea (h), Sunday 14:00

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)

Burnley v Watford (Covid)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)

Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)

