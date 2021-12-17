634
News December 17

Guardiola returns 'inconclusive' Covid test as press conference is cancelled

There’ll be no pre-match press conference or Manchester City team news ahead of Gameweek 18 after Pep Guardiola recorded an ‘inconclusive’ coronavirus test on Friday morning.

The City boss is undergoing a second PCR test to clarify the result but will not face the media today ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United.

That means we likely won’t get an update on the condition of Bernardo Silva (£7.7m) and Kyle Walker (£5.5m), who are both currently flagged in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), or any other fresh fitness concerns ahead of Saturday’s deadline at 13:30 GMT.

At present, there are no suggestions that any of City’s players are affected by Covid-19. The weekend clash at St James’ Park likely wouldn’t be at risk if Guardiola alone returns a positive test; Newcastle, of course, faced Arsenal in Gameweek 13 when their own manager, Eddie Howe, was hit by the virus.

Guardiola reportedly travelled to Barcelona on Wednesday with his sporting director Txiki Begiristain and coach Lorenzo Buenaventura to attend Sergio Aguero’s retirement press conference.

He had, however, previously said that some staff members at City had tested positive for Covid ahead of the Leeds game, a match that nevertheless still went ahead.

As if we needed any further incentive for saving our transfers closer to the FPL deadline, this is it.

Covid watch: The club-by-club latest and how it affects FPL

  1. JoeJitzu +42
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Feels like B with Rudiger but….

    A. Dias & Mount
    Or
    B. Rudiger/Alonso & Foden

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Cancelo X
    Salah Jota Gundogan ESR X
    Watkins

  2. 824545201
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Jota having a total of 2 bonus points despite having 10 attacking returns so far is shocking.

    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      10 returns 20 balls ups

    2. Crazy Train
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      For those of us that for reasons fail me don't own him this stat is so far quite a relief

      1. 824545201
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Mount is outperforming him nicely, i had a Jota or Mount decision to make 4 gameweeks ago, i chose Jota.

  3. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who are your C and VC?

    1. 824545201
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Foden C, Salah VC

      1. toerag
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        might go there

    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cancelo and Trent

  4. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Are folks bringing in Foden despite the Pep no-show?

  5. Mane Mane Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Best players for the next two games?

    1. 824545201
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Any Man City player.

  6. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    What to do here with only 1FT and non money itb?

    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA - Cancelo - Alonso - White (Livra)
    Salah - Gundo - Bernardo (Bowen Brownhill)
    Watkins (CR7 King)

    CR7 out is the only play right? Just will have to use another hit to bring him back in later?

