FPL Gameweek 19 team news: Injury updates on City, United, Toney, DCL and more

We’ve got further team news for Gameweek 19 after more Premier League managers staged their pre-match press conferences on Thursday.

There were slightly fewer conference calls than expected, however: from the initial list of 10 pressers we received, Antonio Conte has shifted his briefing to Friday and both Claudio Ranieri and Bruno Lage dropped out of media duties after Wolves v Watford was called off.

We still have news from Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton, Burnley, Newcastle United, Brentford and Southampton to bring you, at least, plus some quotes from Chelsea and Leicester City from last night.

For team news information on Arsenal, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion, check out our Wednesday round-up below:

Managers of any teams not mentioned above who have Gameweek 19 fixtures still standing will presumably face the media on Christmas Eve.

With the coronavirus pandemic, of course, much can happen between a press conference and kick-off, so keep tabs on our site and the below article for the latest updates.

This article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT