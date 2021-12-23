352
Team News December 23

FPL Gameweek 19 team news: Injury updates on City, United, Toney, DCL and more

We’ve got further team news for Gameweek 19 after more Premier League managers staged their pre-match press conferences on Thursday.

There were slightly fewer conference calls than expected, however: from the initial list of 10 pressers we received, Antonio Conte has shifted his briefing to Friday and both Claudio Ranieri and Bruno Lage dropped out of media duties after Wolves v Watford was called off.

We still have news from Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton, Burnley, Newcastle United, Brentford and Southampton to bring you, at least, plus some quotes from Chelsea and Leicester City from last night.

For team news information on Arsenal, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion, check out our Wednesday round-up below:

FPL Gameweek 19 team news: Injury & Covid updates as Ronaldo resumes training

Managers of any teams not mentioned above who have Gameweek 19 fixtures still standing will presumably face the media on Christmas Eve.

With the coronavirus pandemic, of course, much can happen between a press conference and kick-off, so keep tabs on our site and the below article for the latest updates.

Covid watch: The club-by-club latest and how it affects FPL
 

1

352 Comments
  1. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 37 mins ago

    Hi....very stuck on what to do here. 0.1mitb. Open to suggestions. Thoughts on

    Salah and Antonio to ronaldo and bowen - 4?

    Thanks

    Ramsdale
    James alonso cancelo livra (taa)
    Foden bilva esr (salah jota)
    Laca Antonio (king)

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 28 mins ago

      Wonder if u should actually free hit this....

      Open Controls
    2. Bob Vrabkab
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 27 mins ago

      A good hit if no more fixtures are postponed

      Open Controls
  2. tafrère
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 36 mins ago

    Salah + Dennis out for :

    A) Son + Lacazette
    B) Kane + Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Bob Vrabkab
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 32 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. HurriKane
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 35 mins ago

    Salah Sellers Beware !!!!!

    So Liverpool B team scored 3 against leicester full team last night without Salah Mane Trent and Robbo (Jota from bench as well)

    Now that borh Evans and Soyuncu is injured Leicester defence is down to bare bones

    Are people really selling Salah when he face a backline of Castagne Ndidi Vestergaard Thomas in gw20 ?

    Open Controls
    1. tafrère
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      He has 3 blanks in the next 5, that's why.

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 33 mins ago

      Majority of people play this game with a 1 GW time horizon

      Open Controls
      1. Do I Not Like Orange
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 13 mins ago

        Only way you can play atm. Imagine keeping him for that game specifically and going in understrength this GW, then the game gets cancelled a couple of hours before kickoff.

        Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 32 mins ago

      I read Leister have a 2 day recovery period between MC and Liverpool matches

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 23 mins ago

        Going to be even more knackered against a well rested Mo.

        I can see a huge Haul for the Egyptian prince and he's going to be my captain for sure

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 9 mins ago

        Suspect they'll try and call it off tbh! Only one full day rest between playing the two best attacking teams in the league while having a lot of injuries?

        Open Controls
        1. HurriKane
          • 9 Years
          7 hours ago

          Injuries doesn't warrant a postponement. Only when certain amount of covid cases are met.

          Open Controls
    4. Bojack Horseman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      I’m going keep him for Leicester either by benching him this week or playing my first free hit.

      Open Controls
    5. HashAttack
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 27 mins ago

      As if anything bad could happen if we sold TAA before LEI away!

      Open Controls
    6. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 26 mins ago

      I think Leicester have also conceded more chances than anyone down that wing too.

      The problem is, if the ACON is on he’s got up to 6 blanks in the next 8…

      Open Controls
      1. Dammit_182
          7 hours, 3 mins ago

          Woooooa - where’s this ‘if’ AFCON is on come from???

          Open Controls
      2. Bob Vrabkab
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 25 mins ago

        I'm sure Ronaldo and Son can carry my team

        Open Controls
      3. Forza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 50 mins ago

        Whether it's justified or not depends on the context of each person's team. I'd happily sell Gelhart instead, but the 8.2 shortfall cripples my options.

        Open Controls
    7. CR7 is Home
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 35 mins ago

      Salah + Dennis ➡ Son + Jesus

      Y/N??

      Open Controls
      1. Bob Vrabkab
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 31 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 11 mins ago

        No. Jesus is an awful pick.

        Open Controls
    8. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 35 mins ago

      So if 2 or 3 more matches are cancelled, will we be given another FH

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 31 mins ago

        Nah, I want a WC this time

        Open Controls
      2. Bojack Horseman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 29 mins ago

        I want a chip which lets me take 50 points off a random manager’s score.

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 28 mins ago

          Surely a selected manager rather than a random one?

          Open Controls
          1. Bojack Horseman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 hours, 26 mins ago

            Oops. Yes.

            Open Controls
    9. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 33 mins ago

      Bottomed
      Current Price Changes - that matter to me (FPL Statistics)

      Kane +55.9
      Ronny +66.1
      Son +10.4

      Jota -25.6
      TAA -14.2
      Salah -10.7
      Dennis -48.4

      Open Controls
    10. jimmy.floyd
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 32 mins ago

      Dier, Davies or Sanchez?

      Open Controls
      1. Bob Vrabkab
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 30 mins ago

        Dier

        Open Controls
    11. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 32 mins ago

      Lacazette, Salah and Normann to Ronaldo, Martinelli and Son (-8)?

      Open Controls
      1. Bob Vrabkab
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 22 mins ago

        Selling Laca not great imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Dexters Laboratory
          • 1 Year
          8 hours, 20 mins ago

          A) Salah to Son(C) (Keep Laca)
          B) Salah/Laca to CR7(C)/Bowen

          Open Controls
      3. Costa Nostra
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 16 mins ago

        You’ll regret that next week when salah has a hat trick and everyone has him captained against a horrendous Leicester Dz

        Dropping Laca against Norwich too?

        Good luck

        Open Controls
    12. boombaba
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 27 mins ago

      What’s the earliest GW you can use the 2nd WC ?

      Open Controls
      1. You’re on mute
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 2 mins ago

        GW21?

        Open Controls
      2. Beatle
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 24 mins ago

        Gw20

        Open Controls
    13. Make United Great Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 27 mins ago

      Salah > Son -4 worth it?

      Open Controls
      1. Bob Vrabkab
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 25 mins ago

        Probably a good investment, may take a few weeks to pay back

        Open Controls
      2. Marty McFly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 21 mins ago

        Depends on your longer term strategy.

        If you want Salah back vs Leicester (and assuming you have other fires/Covid issues to deal with), it’s a minus 6 (-2 this week and -4 to bring him back). So is Son going to score 7+ points this week?

        If it’s a one way move, then it’s a straightforward “yes”.

        Open Controls
    14. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 23 mins ago

      All of a sudden salah is not essential. Things change quickly around here

      Open Controls
      1. PLerix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 20 mins ago

        Blank, Lei, che, blank, blank.. (?)

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          8 hours, 10 mins ago

          Sell after LEI

          Open Controls
    15. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 23 mins ago

      How crazy is this hit?

      Salah, Antonio, TAA > Ronaldo, Son, Davies.

      Sets me up really well for the next few weeks. Dreadfully risky with no TAA.

      Open Controls
      1. Bob Vrabkab
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 19 mins ago

        Trent must stay for me. Anyone else that can be sacrificed?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • 11 Years
          8 hours, 11 mins ago

          Nope. I'd be sacrificing a player who plays this week.

          Open Controls
      2. Dexters Laboratory
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 18 mins ago

        TAA could have a very tasty DGW22 if Ben Crellin is to be believed.. Captain material

        Open Controls
      3. jammie26
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 17 mins ago

        I want Salah and trent for the Leicester game.

        Open Controls
      4. Marty McFly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 11 mins ago

        Dangerous.

        Open Controls
    16. Team Bobcat
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 21 mins ago

      Would it be fair to think other games could be postponed right up to the morning of the games pending covid results. Man united and Villa games must be in serious doubt also

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 19 mins ago

        yes - i think it's fair to think that's a possibility.

        Open Controls
      2. boroie
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 19 mins ago

        Why United?

        Open Controls
        1. Team Bobcat
          • 4 Years
          8 hours, 18 mins ago

          Werent they struck down with Covid last week

          Open Controls
          1. boroie
            • 3 Years
            8 hours, 11 mins ago

            Rangnick said they had 25 players available in training today so it’ll not be called off on the United side

            Open Controls
      3. Bob Vrabkab
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 18 mins ago

        Villa Burnley was 2hrs before in the afternoon so anything seems possible

        Open Controls
        1. Team Bobcat
          • 4 Years
          8 hours, 17 mins ago

          It muddys the water a little

          Open Controls
      4. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 13 mins ago

        Well it’s happened multiple times thus far.

        Open Controls
      5. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yep, have to do tests every day and so things can be cancelled on the morning of matchday still (and assume players will see family/friends over xmas?). So stupid how people are making transfers now, like it's 100% sure that Son will have a game lol

        Open Controls
      6. Dammit_182
          7 hours, 40 mins ago

          Definitely. Save your transfers until 30 mins before deadline and have a plan. Maybe even consider what players you might get on a FH (pick say 20 in case those players are out too).

          Open Controls
      7. boroie
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 21 mins ago

        Salah and Dennis to:

        A - Son(C) and Broja
        B - Gallagher and Ronaldo(C)

        Open Controls
        1. Bob Vrabkab
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 18 mins ago

          Tough one, probably B just

          Open Controls
          1. boroie
            • 3 Years
            8 hours, 9 mins ago

            Cheers! I’m currently on A. But that may be because I’d rather not have Ronaldo.

            Open Controls
            1. Dammit_182
                7 hours, 39 mins ago

                Haha. If you would rather not get Ronaldo I guess it’s A

                Open Controls
        2. boroie
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 20 mins ago

          Captain:

          A - Cancelo
          B - Son
          C - Lacazette

          Open Controls
          1. Bob Vrabkab
            • 9 Years
            8 hours, 17 mins ago

            Another tough one, B

            Open Controls
        3. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 hours, 20 mins ago

          Have 10 players and can do Salah to Son for 11...but will be .2 short to get Salah back. Worth it?

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            8 hours, 14 mins ago

            How do you know how much Salah will be?

            Open Controls
          2. Bob Vrabkab
            • 9 Years
            8 hours, 11 mins ago

            Do it, don't worry about getting him back until after AFCON

            Open Controls
          3. You’re on mute
            • 6 Years
            7 hours, 58 mins ago

            Yeah thinking Salah is gone anyway soon and Son can match him over the next 3 games

            Open Controls
          4. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            7 hours, 49 mins ago

            Afcon could be cancelled...hence my hesitation.

            Open Controls
            1. Dammit_182
                7 hours, 38 mins ago

                If we get wind that’s likely then FH might come into play actually.

                Open Controls
          5. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            8 hours, 20 mins ago

            Thinking FH - would you rather;

            a/ Double up on City (KDB + Sterling)
            b/ Double up on Spurs (Son + Kane)

            This assumes 3 of those 4 plus Ronaldo.

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              8 hours, 19 mins ago

              Maybe B due to security of starts??

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                8 hours, 17 mins ago

                i guess that too - but certainly feels like the City double up has more upside.

                Open Controls
            2. Bob Vrabkab
              • 9 Years
              8 hours, 16 mins ago

              Why not pick n mix, one of each

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                8 hours, 14 mins ago

                Oh for sure - it would be 3 of KDB, Sterling, Kane, Son plus Ronaldo.

                For me it's likely Son and KDB locked in - so it's Sterling v Kane.

                Open Controls
                1. bso
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  8 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Sterling for me. Kane still not firing like he should.

                  Open Controls
                2. Bob Vrabkab
                  • 9 Years
                  8 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Gotcha, probably Sterling

                  Open Controls
            3. Dammit_182
                7 hours, 37 mins ago

                City all day long. Maybe get mahrez instead and try to still squeeze in son?

                Open Controls
            4. boombaba
              • 8 Years
              8 hours, 17 mins ago

              WC GW 21
              BB GW 22
              FH for latter double GWs
              TC on a tasty double or triple GW

              This was my thinking so far…
              At least if WC early you can setup team and bench better for Covid cancellations such as having a playing GK and playing fodder

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                8 hours, 11 mins ago

                Fit Foster might solve gk issue without WC. That sounds like a plan, yet in this covid situation BB so early is risky.

                Open Controls
            5. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              8 hours, 15 mins ago

              FH teams are fun! this one is very unbalanced and leave 0.0 itb which means it'll be priced out by the time the gw starts...

              Sanchez
              James, Diop, Davies
              KDB, Son, Sterling, Martinelli
              Ronaldo, Kane, Broja

              Foster, Johnson, 4.3, 3.7

              it could be amazing!

              Open Controls
              1. boombaba
                • 8 Years
                8 hours, 14 mins ago

                Need Cancelo

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  8 hours, 12 mins ago

                  i guess this would be banking on City conceding - but Cancelo is certainly a good one to have this week

                  Open Controls
              2. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                8 hours, 11 mins ago

                That is awful.

                Open Controls
              3. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                8 hours, 9 mins ago

                If I play FH I'm going for a decent bench in case there's more postponements after the deadline.

                Open Controls
              4. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                8 hours, 9 mins ago

                Drop one of KDB or Sterling and balance it a bit more IMO

                Open Controls
              5. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                8 hours, 8 mins ago

                haha.

                i doubt i'll end up here - it's just fun to see what i can do!

                Open Controls
            6. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              8 hours, 12 mins ago

              Can we count up how many appearances Salah will make in the next 3? Is it 1?

              Open Controls
              1. boombaba
                • 8 Years
                8 hours, 11 mins ago

                You need help counting ?

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  8 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Yes.

                  Open Controls
                  1. boombaba
                    • 8 Years
                    8 hours, 8 mins ago

                    Answer is 2

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      8 hours, 7 mins ago

                      Thanks for the help. So he stays for Chelsea. Xx

                      Open Controls
              2. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                8 hours, 9 mins ago

                2

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  8 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Oh yes I member.

                  Open Controls
              3. Bob Vrabkab
                • 9 Years
                8 hours, 9 mins ago

                Could be if another gets covided off

                Open Controls
              4. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                8 hours, 8 mins ago

                Likely 2.

                Open Controls
              5. My heart goes Salalalalah
                • 4 Years
                8 hours, 3 mins ago

                Surely keep for Leicester?

                Open Controls
            7. merin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              8 hours, 10 mins ago

              Who are you guys getting instead of Salah and Dennis?

              Open Controls
              1. boroie
                • 3 Years
                8 hours, 6 mins ago

                Currently split between…

                A - Son & Broja
                B - Gallagher & Ronaldo

                Open Controls
              2. Dammit_182
                  8 hours, 5 mins ago

                  I can get Ronaldo and Bowen for those 2 with money to spare and provided the city and Villa games are on that will likely be my move.

                  Open Controls
                  1. boroie
                    • 3 Years
                    8 hours, 4 mins ago

                    Would love to be able to do that but don’t have enough ITB

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dammit_182
                        7 hours, 50 mins ago

                        Ah that’s a shame. I’ve got 1.3itb. Honestly it might be that an additional hit is worth it for a DGW defender like b. Davies or lowton if it lets you afford it. Otherwise I like the Gallagher pick or a punt on grey/decoure and Ronaldo

                        Open Controls
                        1. boroie
                          • 3 Years
                          7 hours, 36 mins ago

                          The only defenders I have that I’d be able to make money on are TAA, Cancelo and James and I don’t think any of those are worth taking out to get Bowen.

                          Open Controls
                • boroie
                  • 3 Years
                  8 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Who is more important going forward…

                  A - Son
                  B - Ronaldo

                  Open Controls
                • Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  8 hours, 5 mins ago

                  NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/23/moura-can-provide-value-fpl-route-into-spurs-appealing-fixtures/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_24529973

                  Open Controls
                • I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  8 hours, 5 mins ago

                  A) KDB + Tierney (4-4-2)
                  B) Sterling + Saka (3-5-2)

                  Have Ramsdale and Martinelli.

                  Open Controls
                • Duke Silver ☑
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  8 hours, 3 mins ago

                  Is Chelsea's mickey mouse club world cup still going ahead?

                  Open Controls
                • FPL Kaka
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 41 mins ago

                  I can get 9 players with a -8 hit, reckon I should just save the FH for GW22?

                  Ederson
                  Livramento
                  Son • Rashford • Martinelli • Foden
                  Laca • Ronaldo • Broja

                  Open Controls

