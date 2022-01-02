269
Scoreboard January 2

FPL Double Gameweek 21 round-up: Sunday review, injury news and the things we learned

Our Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on from Sunday’s Double Gameweek 21 fixtures, from injury news to stats analysis.

With the swift turnaround between Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines, the Scoreboard articles will take the place of the usual Scout Notes over the winter period.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS 

Fit-again Watkins can return to 2020/21 form in Villa's new-look 3-5-2 formation

Alisson (£6.0m), Joel Matip (£4.9m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) were ruled out of Liverpool’s clash at Chelsea on Sunday after returning suspected positive tests for Covid-19.

As a result, the trio are now isolating.

A statement from the club prior to kick-off confirmed that all other members of the Reds’ playing squad have subsequently been tested and received negative results.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard declined to state the specific reason for Ollie Watkins’ (£7.8m) absence, but did confirm his squad are suffering with Covid and injury problems.

However, he did go on to say he is expecting him back against Manchester United, along with Tyrone Mings (£5.0m), who missed Double Gameweek 21 through suspension.

“I’m not sure I’m in the position to give you the details on it but we have got a mixture of Covid and injury problems at the moment. Ollie (Watkins) should be back for the next game.”

Brentford, meanwhile, had to contend with more injury issues, with Bryan Mbeumo (£5.3m) absent with a calf injury, and Mathias Jensen (£4.9m) and Sergi Canos (£5.5m) picking up knocks during the match.

“It’s a hip for Mathias (Jensen), and for Sergi (Canos) it’s a hamstring. I hope neither are major.” – Thomas Frank

On the suspension front, Aston Villa’s John McGinn (£5.8m), plus Leeds United duo Diego Llorente (£4.5m) and Tyler Roberts (£4.8m), will miss Gameweek 22 after receiving their fifth yellow cards of the campaign on Sunday.

GAMEWEEK 21 TAKEAWAYS

LUKAKU DROPPED AFTER INTERVIEW “BRINGS NOISE THAT WE DON’T NEED”

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel dropped Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) from his matchday squad in Double Gameweek 21, after the Belgian said in an interview that he was “not happy” with his role at Stamford Bridge, adding that he would like to return to Inter Milan in the future.

Discussing his decision, Tuchel said:

“I decided to protect the preparation of the match and that’s why he’s out. Of course, we have spoken, twice. I have spoken to the main players, then we had to realise it is too close to the match. The thing got too big, the thing got too noisy, so close to the match. We delayed the decision and while we are doing that we have to protect the preparation of the match. We have a big match of football to play. We need full focus which is hard enough to get without this decision, but that is why he is not playing. For sure it was a difficult decision to take.”

Further comments then emerged after full-time:

“He is our player, there is always a way back, we will clear this behind closed doors and once we have made a decision and Romelu (Lukaku) knows, you will maybe know also. It is not to be discussed now.”

SALAH AND MANE SET TO DEPART FOR AFCON

In a breathless Stamford Bridge encounter, Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) and Sadio Mane (£11.8m) were both on the scoresheet ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) departures. Both players are now set to fly out and join up with their respective teams for the tournament, with Naby Keita (£5.0m) also poised to turn out for Guinea, and are expected to return for Gameweek 24.

The absence of Salah in particular is a real blow for FPL managers. However, it does open up a free Liverpool slot alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3m) and Diogo Jota (£8.2m), who are owned by 96.92% and 85.45% respectively in the top 10k.

That heightens the appeal of a short-term move for Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), who has now completed his three-match suspension. Notably, the Scottish international had produced a goal and four assists in his six appearances prior to his ban, averaging over seven points per match during that time.

Liverpool now face domestic cup ties against Arsenal (x2) and Shrewsbury Town, before they are back in Premier League action against Brentford at Anfield, with a second match possibly to be added as part of a Double Gameweek.

CALVERT-LEWIN FRUSTRATES

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) frustrated his new owners on Sunday after failing to convert his first-half penalty at Goodison Park. The England international, subject to 135,378 transfers in ahead of Double Gameweek 21, certainly had his chances, ending the match with four shots in the box and six penalty area touches.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s xG shot map v Brighton and Hove Albion in Double Gameweek 21

However, all hope isn’t lost, as he should at least be handed another opportunity to impress next week, when Everton take on Leicester City in the second-part of their double-header.

“That was not the idea… it was maybe too demanding for him but we were losing and had to do it. Obviously, we didn’t want to keep him on the pitch as we felt, physically, he wouldn’t have the match fitness. Maybe he has the strength but not the stamina. But at least he’s fine and, hopefully, he can recover quickly for the next one.” – Rafa Benitez on his decision to use Calvert-Lewin from start to finish

BURNLEY FORM A WORRY

After today’s 3-1 loss at Elland Road, Burnley remain in the bottom three and have not won since October. It’s also worth noting that their away form is particularly bad, having failed to win a single game in 10 Premier League attempts this term, conceding 19 goals in the process.

It won’t get any easier for them, too, as their next four league games are against Leicester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.

They will also be without goalscorer Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m) for a period, who is now set to link up with Ivory Coast for AFCON.

UNDERWHELMING START TO DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 21

After West Ham United lost their clean sheet late on at Selhurst Park on Saturday, it was another underwhelming day for FPL managers who had invested heavily in Double Gameweek 21.

Brentford and Everton both lost their clean sheets early on, and whilst they did score four goals between them, the likes of Ivan Toney (£6.6m), Demarai Gray (£5.5m) and of course Calvert-Lewin, failed to get in on the act.

Instead, it was budget options Mads Roerslev (£4.3m) and Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) who were the unlikely Double Gameweek heroes, at least for now, as they both delivered double-digit hauls.

  1. Jässi
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Is it worth taking the risk to transfer Salah already out? And if it is, for whom...

    A) Son
    B) KDB
    C) Hold until closer to deadline

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        C for me mate

        Open Controls
      • Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Wait!!!!!!

        Open Controls
      • AD2110
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Do not do B whatever happens

        Open Controls
      • DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Just wait (c)

        Open Controls
      • Flaps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Your looking at the highest trades

        Open Controls
    2. GoonerSteve
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Try again lol

      47 with Bowen (c), Antonio, Broja, Ronaldo, De Gea to come. Pretty happy with that. Way too early for anything but speculation really, but what might the best moves be here? 2fts, 0.1itb.

      Any suggestions welcomed.

      DDG, Foster*
      Trent, Cancelo, Regullion, Livramento, James*
      Salah*; Jota, Saka, Bowen, Douglas L
      Ronaldo, Antonio, Broja

      Open Controls
      1. Jässi
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Salah to Son and James to a DGW defender

        Open Controls
        1. GoonerSteve
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Thanks, solid suggestion.

          Open Controls
    3. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Fellow Salah owners.

      I know this is team specific. Are you considering holding him through AFCON? This is something I am considering doing as I have both FH.

      Just thinking it is going to be two transfers to take him out then get him back (you will want him back immediately). You could use one of your FH in gw22 which I think will be popular anyway. Then you will only have to bench Salah for 1-2 gw. There is so much value around to cover Salah I think this could be a good strategy. Plus you won't lose any value tied up.

      Is anyone thinking if doing something similar? Is this a viable strategy?

      Open Controls
      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        I'm definitely considering it but I won't be putting too much thought into it until next week, so many things can change in the meantime. But yes, there are so many good value options out there it's definitely doable

        Open Controls
      2. GoonerSteve
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Yes definitely an option, but all depends on what happens with fixtures, for me.

        Open Controls
      3. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        If I use FH next week then yeah there's a good chance I'll do it, booking in transfers is never wise, if it's for 3-5 games away then sure, but if it's 2 games away it seems pointless

        Open Controls
      4. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Value not important, points are & 12.9 sitting on the bench taking up a playing spot!

        Open Controls
      5. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        I am yeah, I'll have a MF of Son, Gray, Bowen & Jota so I think that might be enough for 22, in 23 I'll turn Son into KDB & have KDB, Jota, Bowen & Gray so I think I'll be able to cope.

        Only worry is if he gets injured out there, it would annoy to have 12.9 on the bench for 2 weeks.

        The only player I want to swap him for this week is KDB who has Chelsea so I'm not sure this is the week to do it, if I get to 23 then it's only one week so there would be little point, I'd rather lose Son at Chelsea so keeping him is more likely than not, I'm going to take the .1 drop & not be rushed into a decision.

        Open Controls
      6. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Cheers for the feedback. I get there are pros and cons for each option. I just think if you held him until now and the fixtures are good for double gw22 and you FH then holding is a viable strategy.

        Of course though it all depends on fixtures and the players you already have in your squad.

        Open Controls
      7. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        I considered it but decided to sell for Son this gameweek.
        Points wise no gain so far but wanted the extra games from Son during this 2-3 game spell and depending on how my team is looking I may even wait until gw28 to wildcard and bring him back as pool blank in 27. No guarantees Salah is available for gw24

        Open Controls
        1. FPLMACKEM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Fair point about the blank. But could you really go without Salah for Burnley away and then Norwich at home when he will surely be heavily captained?

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            I’ve sold him now so will come up with a plan closer to the time.
            Rather not wc before 27 given I’d have a couple pool Arsenal players and would want most back from 28

            Open Controls
      8. Flaps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        No one would

        Open Controls
      9. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Already own Son so happy to hold.

        Open Controls
      10. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        just now

        It's possible It's all so random at the minute and the foreseeable future that money really isn't an issue.

        Open Controls
    4. Will Kane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Pretty happy with Watkins no show today, got my Saka points of the bench which are actually differential in my ML, as opposed to anything Watto might have scored as everyone has him. Small victories 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Acer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yep and as is the way with FPL - driven by pure luck. Feels great when the cards fall well.

        Open Controls
    5. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      How on earth did Jota get awarded an assist?

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Intended target

        Open Controls
      2. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Nearly as bad as Antonio’s to Masuaku

        Open Controls
      3. RedRo
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Read the rules

          Open Controls
        • Acer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          The defender did not alter the intended direction of the ball.

          Open Controls
      4. Rednev1983
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        What do you guys think of these 2 things? Firstly with with Mahrez away at AFCON does this improve Bilva`s chances of pushing up to play on the right more often? I know it`s impossible to second guess Pep but would welcome any opinions.
        Secondly with Salah and Mane also away what`s consensus on how Jota`s form will either suffer or will he still be as dangerous? Both have ggod fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. Pepeye
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Foden or Sterling will play on the right whilst Mahrez is away. Jesus will play down the centre. Grealish may come in down the left as Sterling switches to the right

          Open Controls
          1. Rednev1983
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Thank`s gives me some options to consider..Cheers.

            Open Controls
          2. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Foden hasn't played on the right for a fair while though has he? He's been playing as a false 9 or on the left all this season so far I thought

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Pepeye seems to know everything for a fact

              Open Controls
              1. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Think I remember last season him acting like he was an insider. Looked at his history and see he said Foden was "deffo" starting v Newcastle when he didn't so I'm inclined to think otherwise!

                Open Controls
                1. Bennerman
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  This is what I mean, I hate it when someone gives chapter and verse on something as if speaking from a position of fact.

                  He has no idea who will play anywhere, and it will change game by game anyway.

                  Open Controls
      5. The Mighty Whites
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        1FT, 0.3 ITB, thoughts?

        DDG - Bachmann

        TAA - Cancelo - Dawson - White - Livramento

        Son - Jota - Gundogan - Bowen - Raphinha

        Ronaldo - Antonio - Broja

        Time for Gundogan to go?

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Depends on the GW22 doubles / fixtures but if they fall as expected then the 3 transfers I’d be considering are:

          - Broja -> King / Dennis
          - Gundogan -> Maddison
          - White -> Reguilon

          Open Controls
          1. The Mighty Whites
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Cheers!

            Open Controls
        2. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          We have very similar teams. For me I have Alonso instead of Dawson and Gray instead of Raph. Depends on DGW but I think Im keeping Livra and selling White.

          Gundo + White --> Maddison + Emerson or Gundo + Alonso --> Lookman + Robbo

          Open Controls
      6. Pepeye
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Zinchenko had a positive Covid result and rumours inside City said Foden and Stones had a positive test as well. Only rumours and all three would be available in any event for Chelsea at home on 15th Jan

        Open Controls
        1. dansully3
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          So... the moral of your story is, o wait you answered that too!

          Open Controls
        2. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Almost worth bringing them
          In as you know they won’t be out next game unlike other possibles

          Open Controls
      7. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        So close to the magical grey arrow….
        Down 3 places
        36,035 to 35,038

        Got away with No Salah

        Open Controls
        1. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          **36,035-36,038

          Open Controls
        2. TheDragon
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          How many points you score? 40 or 39?

          I’m almost identical rank to you!

          Open Controls
          1. HuttonDressedasLahm
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            43 -4

            Open Controls
            1. HuttonDressedasLahm
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              6 + captain again to play

              Open Controls
      8. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Have anyone done a FH22 draft if fixtures will be as Ben Crellin predicts?

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          What’s he predicting to work off exactly? Last I saw he had 8 probable and 10 likely. That’s a wide range.

          Open Controls
      9. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Forward thinking but how many (if any) City players would you go with on FH22 vs Chelsea given the likelihood of doubles.
        Would you run the risk of no city?

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          FH, would consider none.

          Open Controls
          1. Casual Player
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            To elaborate, Cancelo or Foden might have an EV of 5.5 vs a strong opponent like Chelsea. I’d be pretty confident there’s 10 outfield players better than that over 2 fixtures

            Open Controls
        2. Pepeye
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          If you are contemplating going with no City, this is the fixture to do it but City are likely to be at full strength

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            I seem to be going nowhere in the ranks lately, mostly due to no shows like Watkins post deadline so looking to maximize doubles but seems to be a bit biased. Like getting in Keane this week, what was I thinking going Everton defence.

            Open Controls
        3. Ruinenlust
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          None

          Open Controls
      10. Pepeye
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Will Lukaku be forgiven in time for the City fixture?

        Open Controls
        1. Abaddon
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Let’s hope not if Chelsea wanna be a title contender

          Open Controls
      11. Mahjongking
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Is dennis playing gw22?

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            I'd be surprised if he didn't unless he gets injured between now and then

            Open Controls
        2. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Get in Peter Wright! Harsh on Anderson. Averaged 103 and still lost.

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
              39 mins ago

              What sport is this?

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                  38 mins ago

                  Nvm just googled the names - not sport related, darts

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bennerman
                    • 3 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    Takes an enormous amount of skill and co-ordination.

                    But hey, Redro doesn't know about it, must have no value

                    Open Controls
                    1. RedRo
                        31 mins ago

                        Didn’t mean to offend anyone. Sure they’re tremendous athletes.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bennerman
                          • 3 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          Passive aggressive, nice

                          Open Controls
                          1. RedRo
                              23 mins ago

                              Ironic

                              Open Controls
                              1. Bennerman
                                • 3 Years
                                21 mins ago

                                In what respect?

                                Open Controls
                                1. RedRo
                                    18 mins ago

                                    Just read what you wrote

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Bennerman
                                      • 3 Years
                                      16 mins ago

                                      That's not passive aggressive, that's straight-up sarcasm

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. RedRo
                                          15 mins ago

                                          Don’t really have time for this mate. Enjoy though

                                          Open Controls
                                        • Bennerman
                                          • 3 Years
                                          13 mins ago

                                          I'm pleased you're so busy.

                                          That is an example of passive aggression, take note because you're not half as smart as you think you are. Bye.

                                          Open Controls
                    2. NateDog
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 47 mins ago

                      https://mobile.twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1477771313603395585

                      Senegal FA have condemned Watford for not releasing Sarr for AFCON. Watford have said Sarr is still injured, but Senegal FA don't believe it's true and have said he's keen to join up with the squad for the tournament.

                      Open Controls
                      1. GreennRed
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        Feb 12th expected return date. There seems to be few waiting to put the boot unto Watford re: AFCON.
                        https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

                        Open Controls
                    3. Ooh Ah Cantona
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 44 mins ago

                      Odd how literally noone is mentioning Manuel Lanzini, despite his brace (the shimmy dink goal was a goal of the month contender!) and being near enough nailed what with Benrahma off to Afcon!

                      Open Controls
                      1. RedRo
                          1 hour, 24 mins ago

                          I've seen a few mention him and they're all chasing points.

                          Open Controls
                          1. SuperG
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 21 mins ago

                            Isn’t the point of the game to chase as many pints as possible?

                            Open Controls
                        • RogDog_jimmy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour, 19 mins ago

                          It’s interesting. Given the double gameweek and WH scoring lots of goals finding a way to load up on attackers makes sense (especially with the garbage defense).

                          I bet if more realized he was on pens and likely to start he’d have had more love. Hard to go there now - no dgw22 for WH.

                          Open Controls
                        • NateDog
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour, 17 mins ago

                          If he has no DGW next week which it looks like then I wouldn't bother. I'll keep Bowen since it's Leeds and Llorente is suspended but that'll be enough

                          Open Controls
                        • fusen
                          • 9 Years
                          48 mins ago

                          To put it simply, he didn't have the form.

                          He had 9,3,2,1,2 points with the goal being 5 gameweeks ago.

                          If he had scored last week then more people would have taken notice but he was never an option when Bowen and Antonio have both been getting returns. Benrahma had 2 goals in 2 games but was ignored due to AFCON.

                          Open Controls
                        • Ron_Swanson
                          • 11 Years
                          25 mins ago

                          First double digit haul in four years

                          Open Controls
                      2. camarozz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 35 mins ago

                        34k to 412k in 7 gws wks.

                        Just think about that for a moment.

                        How the hell can I get that back?

                        Iv tried eveything, a - 8 this wk, couple of - 4s before that, was doing great until wc then covid, postponed games and bad luck took over.

                        Honestly getting really annoyed now.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Scholes Out For Summer
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          46 mins ago

                          a really good captain choice can get everything started for you. No Salah until GW24 means captaincy finally matters now. chip strategy for GW22 will also be important. Just approach one week at a time and start differentiating your team

                          Open Controls
                          1. camarozz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Idk, not getting any luck at the moment. Only bad luck. Have new WC, two FHS and TC.
                            But so do rivals.
                            Only 1o off top of ML but was 30 odd ahead, OR is bothering me tho.
                            Seems every xmas period I really look forward to all the games and it's a massive let down. But this season has been an awful red arrow continuously

                            Open Controls
                        2. Stram Dunk
                          • 2 Years
                          42 mins ago

                          Luck based game...

                          Open Controls
                          1. camarozz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Beginning to agree.

                            Open Controls
                        3. NateDog
                          • 1 Year
                          41 mins ago

                          That's rough mate, not as bad for me since I wasn't that high in rank but I went from 250k to 750k in the same period, last week was my first green arrow since GW13 and only got me back up to 650k. It's frustrating for sure, the postponements affected me badly every week, I had 4 in a row where I needed hits to just get max 10 players out.

                          Just try stick to your guns and keep patient, taking hits for the sake of it or just in hope will likely only cause you more issues. Keep the long game in mind.

                          Open Controls
                        4. popey
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          32 mins ago

                          dont sweat it, things can change the other way just as quick, lots of chips and rearranged fixtures to come

                          Open Controls
                        5. fusen
                          • 9 Years
                          17 mins ago

                          Return more to the template.

                          To really get simple, you've done badly because you don't have the players scoring points and the players scoring points are template players as everyone gets form players in.

                          Looking back over your previous weeks does show unluckiness but you need to get back into the huddle and just ride some template points.

                          I'd personally look at the overall top 20 users in the world, they generally score well every single week as they have all the luck going for them and make sure you have the key main players they own.

                          Open Controls
                          1. camarozz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Thanks guys.
                            Tough old game sometimes.

                            Open Controls
                      3. Tcheco
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 25 mins ago

                        Are Everton likely to have a DGW 22?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Scholes Out For Summer
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 3 mins ago

                          everyone aside from City and West Ham are likely to have a DGW at this point

                          Open Controls
                      4. Bertonian
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        1 hour, 22 mins ago

                        Just looking ahead to GW27 Liv & Ars for sure plus Che & Lei or Spurs & Lee will have a blank.

                        Lot of people have Spurs players now plus Liv with Salah back & Arse players in form so that could take out half of your team & may then need a FH?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bennerman
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 6 mins ago

                          Gameweek 27 seems way too far away, for me. I'm personally waiting for things to happen, just for next gameweek decisions

                          Open Controls
                          1. Bertonian
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                            Yeah me too but just clocked this as a problem to come
                            Be better if Chelsea beat Spurs in the league cup semi

                            Open Controls
                            1. Earwicker
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 2 mins ago

                              Looking at WC 27 imstead of 28

                              Open Controls
                            2. Bennerman
                              • 3 Years
                              1 hour, 2 mins ago

                              It's a good spot – no doubt the experts will be telling us all about it in a couple of weeks, and asking for money for the privilege. Nice one

                              Open Controls
                      5. Moose™
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 19 mins ago

                        Hi all,

                        Any early thoughts?

                        Sanchez (Ramsdale)

                        TAA Cancelo Dawson (White Livra*)

                        Salah* Son Jota Bowen (Brownhill*)

                        Antonio Watkins* Dennis

                        1 FT & 1.4 ITB

                        Salah to Maddison
                        Watkins to CR7

                        A good moves?

                        Open Controls
                        1. waldo666
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 14 mins ago

                          Terrific moves.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Moose™
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 7 mins ago

                            Cheers mate. Just that, Watkins run of fixtures are too good to get rid of him.

                            Open Controls
                            1. waldo666
                              • 11 Years
                              1 hour, 3 mins ago

                              True but United also have a very nice run. Heard anything further as to why Watkins was left out?

                              Open Controls
                      6. Tonyawesome69
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        Is anyone else been put off by the the premium forwards and staying away from Ronaldo and Kane? Feel like it's best to keep the money in midfield

                        Open Controls
                        1. Seven Season Wonder
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                          With Salah at AFCON, that certainly frees up for one of these two surely...?

                          Open Controls
                        2. waldo666
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 4 mins ago

                          Have Ronaldo and sticking fat, already running a 5 man midfield and with Salah off I don't really need any upgrade money.

                          Will also be looking to hold onto Ronnie when Salah does come back though.

                          Open Controls
                      7. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 12 Years
                        45 mins ago

                        Last Man Standing Update (720 teams)

                        Current safety score = 32 with autosubs.
                        Top score = 62
                        LMS average = 41.2 (-3.66) = 37.54

                        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

                        Open Controls
                      8. Taegugk Warrior
                        • 3 Years
                        35 mins ago

                        salah to son now or wait until the deadline..?
                        is it risky to make any transfer now..?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bennerman
                          • 3 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          I'm about to do it now, for better or for worse. Just going to take my medicine if it goes wrong. Risky

                          Open Controls
                        2. RedRo
                            21 mins ago

                            Definitely wait

                            Open Controls
                          • waldo666
                            • 11 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            Wait, deadline nearly two weeks away, so much could happen between now and then.

                            Open Controls
                        3. The Reptile
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          23 mins ago

                          Who are the likely doubles in GW22, do we know that yet?

                          Open Controls
                          1. waldo666
                            • 11 Years
                            just now

                            Everyone except Hammers and City but far from set in stone.

                            Open Controls
                        4. CrouchDown
                          • 9 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          What are your plans for using the chips this season?

                          Open Controls
                          1. waldo666
                            • 11 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            No plans, take it as it comes.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            Plans lost. Chips lost.

                            Open Controls
                          3. The Knights Template
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            Can't plan with any certainty at the moment. Might FH gw22 if there is an attractive dgw.

                            Open Controls
                        5. FlockofSeagulls
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          Hello everyone.

                          Has there been any update on Saint Maximin's injury and potential return?

                          Open Controls

