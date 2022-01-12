West Ham v Norwich team news: Cresswell returns as Soucek misses out

The curtain finally comes down on Double Gameweek 21 this evening, 11 days after it started.

The 10th match of the Gameweek sees West Ham United play host to Norwich City, with kick-off in east London at 19:45 GMT.

Hammers manager David Moyes has made three changes to his starting XI from the 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day, two of which are enforced.

Said Benrahma is away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Tomas Soucek misses out altogether, while Ben Johnson is benched.

The fit-again Aaron Cresswell, Nikola Vlasic and Pablo Fornals all start in their places.

Norwich boss Dean Smith has made twice as many alterations from the Canaries’ last league outing, which was also against Palace a fortnight ago.

Tim Krul, Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica, Teemu Pukki, Brandon Williams and Max Aarons are back in a stronger-looking starting XI after injury and illness hit Norwich hard over Christmas.

Billy Gilmour is out with an ankle injury, while Angus Gunn, Sam Byram, Jacob Sorensen, Christos Tzolis and Dimitris Giannoulis are all on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Lanzini, Fornals, Rice, Antonio, Bowen, Vlasic.

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Oko-Flex, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Placheta, Rashica, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukku, Idah.

Subs: Gunn, Byram, Dowell, Kabak, Tzolis, Sorensen, Giannoulis, Gibbs, Rowe.

