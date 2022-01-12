950
Dugout Discussion January 12

West Ham v Norwich team news: Cresswell returns as Soucek misses out

950 Comments
The curtain finally comes down on Double Gameweek 21 this evening, 11 days after it started.

The 10th match of the Gameweek sees West Ham United play host to Norwich City, with kick-off in east London at 19:45 GMT.

Hammers manager David Moyes has made three changes to his starting XI from the 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day, two of which are enforced.

Said Benrahma is away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Tomas Soucek misses out altogether, while Ben Johnson is benched.

The fit-again Aaron Cresswell, Nikola Vlasic and Pablo Fornals all start in their places.

Norwich boss Dean Smith has made twice as many alterations from the Canaries’ last league outing, which was also against Palace a fortnight ago.

Tim Krul, Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica, Teemu Pukki, Brandon Williams and Max Aarons are back in a stronger-looking starting XI after injury and illness hit Norwich hard over Christmas.

Billy Gilmour is out with an ankle injury, while Angus Gunn, Sam Byram, Jacob Sorensen, Christos Tzolis and Dimitris Giannoulis are all on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Lanzini, Fornals, Rice, Antonio, Bowen, Vlasic.

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Oko-Flex, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Placheta, Rashica, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukku, Idah.

Subs: Gunn, Byram, Dowell, Kabak, Tzolis, Sorensen, Giannoulis, Gibbs, Rowe.

950 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    How did Spurs look from an attacking point of view, lads? Kane or no Kane? The latter..?!

    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      He could have scored a couple tonight. Just missed a chance at the back post. Couldn't quite reach the ball. Had a goal chalked off for a tight offside. Think I'm going to bring him in for Antonio and captain him.

    2. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I worry about the Leics game getting called off

    3. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Obvious class divide against Chelsk tonight even though they had the Contespirit.
      Kane had chances but the cohesion is missing, Celso had his chance and blew it.
      It's a project that begins when Kane goes.
      This coming g/w I'd go an average Spurs over an disjointed Utd.

  2. boroie
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    My team is lit up like a Christmas tree… yellow/orange and red lights everywhere…

    DDG, Foster*
    Cancelo Coufal TAA* Dier* Livramento*
    Bowen Jota Salah* Son* Foden*
    Antonio Dennis* Broja*

    Do I…

    A - FH
    B - WC
    C - take a -8/-12 to fix it

    1. Podge
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Trent Dennis foden Broja all likely to play

    2. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      If they are yellow maybe don't take a hit. If they are red get rid.

    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Just lose Salah and Son, and you're set for GW22

    4. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I'd sell Salah and Son, but otherwise you should be fine.

      DDG
      TAA, Cancelo, Coufal
      Jota, Foden, Bowen, **, **
      Antonio, Dennis (+Broja)

  3. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Time to focus on GW22!

    1 FT, 3.0 ITB.
    Sánchez // Foster*
    Trent Cancelo Reguilón Coufal // Livramento*
    Jota Bernardo Bowen // Brownhill Salah*
    Antonio Watkins King

    (A) Salah to Fernandes
    (B) Salah to Fernandes, Watkins to Kane (–4)
    (C) Salah to Maddison, Watkins to Ronaldo (–4)
    (D) Salah to Maddison, Watkins to Kane (–4)

    1. Werner Bros
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      C

  4. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    What would you do here ?

    DDG
    TAA Rudiger Cancelo
    Son Bowen Jota KDB
    King Antonio DCL

    Foster Gray Dawson Livramento

    A. Son > maddison
    B. Son and Antonio > tielmans and Kane -4
    C. Son and Antonio > lookman and Ronaldo -4

    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      D. Son and Antonio > Bruno and Dennis -4

    2. Podge
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I like C but would worry Leicester won’t have a game never mind 2

      Open Controls
      1. Podge
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        So for now hold

      2. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Cheers

    3. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A

      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        C

    4. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A

  5. 824545201
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    What to do with Son and James? 1FT.

    James to Lowton a no-brainer? Or avoid Burnley defense?

    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I'm doing son and James to Madison and lamptey I think

    2. Werner Bros
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I'd still stay away from Burnley defense

      1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I disagree, Dyche can build walls and it's his only option now.
        A Burnley defender this week could be mint.

  6. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    son salah watkins

    to

    ronaldo lucas maddison

    worth -8?

    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I like it

      1. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Make that love it

  7. Werner Bros
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    A: Hwang > Dennis/King
    B: Hwang Son > Kane 6.5(who?) (-4)
    C: Hwang Son > Dennis Maddison (-4)
    D: Free hit
    E: Son Hwang Mcarthur Liv out for -12 and BB
    F: WC

    DDG
    TAA Reg Cancelo White Liv
    Jota Bowen Gray
    Ron Antonio

    Bachmann Son Hwang McArthur

    1FT 2.8ITB all chips remaining

    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      C

      1. Werner Bros
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        I'm leaning towards that move as well

        1. ExpressoMySonny
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          C

  8. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Play Cancelo over Lowton?

