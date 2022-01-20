164
Pro Pundit Teams January 20

FPL Q&A: City double-ups, keep or sell Ronaldo and the best ‘third’ Liverpool player

164 Comments
Seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar, who is currently sitting inside the top 30,000 in the world, answers some questions from the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community ahead of Gameweek 23.

Q: If Raphinha is not affordable, is it worth getting Jack Harrison for £5.5m, maybe for Demarai Gray or other sub-£6.0m players? (@sankrish01)

A: Raphinha looked back to his electric best against West Ham, creating seven chances – the most he has managed in a single game this season. Leeds looked more like their old selves from last season, as well, and have a decent run of fixtures over the next few Gameweeks. Harrison has had a poor campaign so far and looks finally to be kicking on but midfield spots are precious at the moment with so many good options. I think you should be making room to get Raphinha by all means possible but if you can’t, then Harrison is a decent shout. Gray’s role is a bit uncertain under Duncan Ferguson and you can’t really go for Gabriel Martinelli with two blanks around the corner.

Q: Thoughts on a Manchester City double in defence rather than attack? And if Bernardo Silva is worth holding or should I make a ‘sideways’ switch to Phil Foden/Kevin De Bruyne? (@AmanTalksFPL)

A: Man City are comfortably the league’s best defence and there is much less scope for rotation there compared to their forward positions. Joao Cancelo is a mainstay in most squads and I think pairing him with Aymeric Laporte could be a shrewd move. Yes, he could miss the odd game but he is very unlikely to get a substitute appearance and he has shown significant attacking threat over Ruben Dias.

Bernardo is a tricky one, as you can never guess when a City midfielder is going to haul, but his role in the team has changed significantly with Kevin De Bruyne back. He just isn’t getting into great positions anymore and with so many other better options available in midfield, for both City and otherwise, I would move him on. 

Q: Keep or sell Cristiano Ronaldo… (jaded non-Bruno owner)!? (@tanyasharma)

1

A: Like you, I too had to endure Double Gameweek 22 without Bruno Fernandes and honestly, I was never close to getting him. I couldn’t afford him without a hit and with Cristiano Ronaldo already in the side, there was nobody I really wanted to drop to fund it. These things happen; high variance outcomes are what makes FPL fun and you can be on either side of it.

Ronaldo does have good fixtures – West Ham, Burnley, Southampton, Leeds etc – and the side does appear to be clicking into gear. However, the UEFA Champions League does resume after this international break and I worry about Ronaldo’s minutes around then. It also depends if you need the money to fund getting Salah back. I would hold Ronaldo at least for the West Ham fixture and then assess after the international break. I much prefer Harry Kane to him, as he has more doubles to schedule, no European commitments and a higher surety of minutes. 

Q: With Brentford v Manchester United as context, is it worth leaving the captaincy on Cristiano Ronaldo and ignoring Manchester City double-ups in defence or midfield? (@KarnKasturi)

A: I certainly would not advise ignoring Manchester City. Their next three fixtures are against Southampton, Brentford and Norwich, and it would not surprise me to see them score 10+ goals combined over those games. Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne would be my two preferred options, as I worry a bit about Raheem Sterling’s game-time when Riyad Mahrez returns from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gameweek 24. It is tricky, though, if you need a Ronaldo downgrade to fund buying them this week, which I guess would mean a hit. I like Ronaldo’s fixture and the Saints game is arguably City’s toughest fixture of the next three. I also really like the idea of saving a transfer before the upcoming international break. If you can make a Salah plan while moving Ronaldo on and getting a City midfielder, it is something I would consider. Personally, I have so many fires to put out in my team with Marcos Alonso, Reece James and Tino Livramento, so it is a luxury I can’t really afford.

Q: Who is the best third Liverpool option alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold: Diogo Jota or Andrew Robertson? (@yala_leopard)

A: Salah is expected to return from the AFCON for Gameweek 24 and with Roberto Firmino now fit, we are back to the usual wheel of rotation for the front three Liverpool spots. Diogo Jota might have established himself as first choice but with the Champions League returning, there is going to be rotation in the front three for Liverpool. Robertson has also returned to form with five assists of late and if I was to pick now, I would definitely lean towards the Scotland international especially given the lack of a reliable third defender option with Chelsea’s blanks.

Q: Will you consider a Wildcard this week? (@Xxxolo8)

A: We discussed the merits of a Wildcard extensively on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire, which you can check out below.

Basically, a lot is still uncertain with regards to the fixture scheduling and Double Gameweeks. We could see the doubles scheduled largely for the last third of the season after Gameweek 30 or we could see them as soon as Gameweek 25; we just don’t know yet. I also don’t like the idea of playing a Wildcard before an international break, where could see injuries for the likes of Raphinha and Philippe Coutinho. I’m hoping for more clarity around the Gameweek 24 deadline so I would not personally consider a Wildcard this week with the current information available.  

164 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    How are you gonna shape your mid? I would say that Bowen and Salah are obvious ones.

    It comes down to choosing three from: Raph, City mid, AV mid, Maddison, Jota and someone would even say Bruno.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      The midfield I want is Salah, Foden, Bowen, Jota, Raphinha

      Jota makes way for Maddison or AVL mid when the doubles land.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Still can't decide what to do about City mid, KDB is tempting, maybe will wat one more GW before getting KDB/Foden

        Open Controls
      2. TopBinFC
          1 min ago

          Very nice but Son needs to be in there when he returns

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I would say yeah but can wait until GW27

            Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Another bench dilemma...

      Play 1 of Semedo or Alonso
      Play 1 of Antonio or Mount

      Open Controls
      1. TopBinFC
          11 mins ago

          Play Semedo & Mount

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            I'm on Semedo and Antonio atm.

            I think United's defense greatly flatters to deceive.

            Open Controls
            1. TopBinFC
                just now

                Yeah maybe, I feel there will be goals in Chelsea Spurs

                Open Controls
          2. Rbyrne95
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Semedo and Antonio

            Open Controls
        • TopBinFC
            18 mins ago

            Bilva due to be rotated soon?

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • 11 Years
              9 mins ago

              Why? They've had more rest recently. I think he's beyond nailed on.

              Open Controls
              1. TopBinFC
                  just now

                  Gundo due a start surely? Pep needs to keep them happy

                  Open Controls
            2. Miro
              • 11 Years
              16 mins ago

              Is James Justin first choice now ?

              Open Controls
            3. winchester
              • 1 Year
              14 mins ago

              good day lads. have 1ft and 4.5m itb. What moves should be done, at deadline? cheers!

              ddg
              taa - cancelo - reguilon
              bernardo - jota - bowen - bruno
              antonio - watkins - dennis

              (foster - saka - keane - livra)

              a) bernardo -> foden?
              b) keane -> digne?
              c) save. GTG.

              Open Controls
              1. JPSpurs
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Can’t manage Bernardo to KDB with those funds?

                Open Controls
            4. Eastman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              14 mins ago

              Bench of
              Sanchez (lei)
              Antonio (MU)
              Davies (che)
              Keane (AV)
              Bench boost ??

              Open Controls
              1. _Ninja_
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                I wouldnt bb that.

                Open Controls
            5. Ray85
              • 4 Years
              14 mins ago

              Gray for KDB and Foden for Countinho for a hit or just do KDB?

              Best option for captain:
              KDB
              Cancelo
              Maddison
              Jota

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. TopBinFC
                  just now

                  Absolutely not, why get rid of Foden?

                  Open Controls
              2. squ1rrel
                • 7 Years
                13 mins ago

                What to do here?

                DDG - 4.0
                TAA - Cancelo - Coufal - Williams - Goode
                KDB - Son* - Jota - Bowen - Gray*
                CR7 - Dennis - King

                0.6 ITB, 1 FT

                Open Controls
                1. Nomar
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Save it and have 2 for the winter break?

                  Open Controls
              3. Fpl_Ludwig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                12 mins ago

                Keep Kane or Fernandes?

                Keeping one of them for maximum 2 gw’s before getting Salah back

                Since it’s a short keep i’m leaning towards Fernandes and also that because of Tottenhams Chelsea fixture this week

                Open Controls
              4. Nomar
                • 12 Years
                11 mins ago

                Cap Dennis, Foden or TAA?

                Dennis has best fixture but it’s the Friday night game, which makes for a long weekend if you fail.

                Open Controls
                1. Kloppage Time
                  • 6 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Foden

                  Open Controls
                2. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Why do people assume City will roll over South?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Kloppage Time
                    • 6 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    why do people assume City will win the premership

                    Open Controls
                    1. Christina.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      We are talking fpl, not real footy though.
                      I also have 3 City players, but have never even considered (c) anyone of them this week

                      Open Controls
                  2. Ask Yourself
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    This, they couldn’t even score against them at home earlier in the season and Ralph is smart in big games

                    Open Controls
                3. _Ninja_
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Foden out of those.

                  Open Controls
              5. JPSpurs
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                Moura to KDB
                Or Moura + Rudi to KDB + Dias (have Cancelo) for -4?

                Open Controls
              6. Ludde
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                1FT and 1.4 ITB. Any idea on what to do?

                Lloris Foster
                TAA Cancelo Alonso Livramento Dawson
                Son Jota Bowen Trossard Gray
                Ronaldo Antonio King

                Open Controls
                1. STONEROSES
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Villa asset if DGW confirmed. Otherwise roll FT to get Salah in next GW, probs

                  Open Controls
                2. waltzingmatildas
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Son to city mid?

                  Open Controls
              7. Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                7 mins ago

                liv/bruno to cancelo/bowen -4?the latter pair are killing me, not had either all season ,strange but true...

                Open Controls
                1. STONEROSES
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Don’t think taking a hit to get Bruno out sits right with me. Esp as Bowen away to Utd

                  Open Controls
              8. STONEROSES
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                Play one:

                A. Antonio (mun)
                B. Alonso (TOT)
                C Trossard (lei)

                Open Controls
                1. waltzingmatildas
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  A

                  Open Controls
              9. Cok3y5murf
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Been out of the loop. Villa double this week or not?

                Open Controls
                1. STONEROSES
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  On the cards but not confirmed. Not even certain will be confirmed before deadline, I’ve heard

                  Open Controls
                  1. Cok3y5murf
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Actually hope there isn't as these doubles have all been traps

                    Open Controls
              10. KieranKA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 mins ago

                Buy one:
                (A) Coutinho
                (B) Raphinha

                Bench one:
                (1) Mount
                (2) Bernardo
                (3) Bowen
                (4) Antonio

                Open Controls
                1. waltzingmatildas
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  B1

                  Open Controls
              11. Rbyrne95
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                We reckon Liverpool will keep a clean sheet against palace? Debating pool double up this week swapping Alonso to Robertson..( if Foden is starting up top against south)

                Open Controls
              12. waltzingmatildas
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                A) sterling and idah
                B) foden and Watkins

                B right?

                Open Controls
                1. Stormbringer22
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  B for sure for me.

                  Open Controls
              13. Stormbringer22
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                DDG
                TAA - Cancelo - Tierney - Alonso
                Jota - Foden - Bowen
                Ronaldo - Antonio - King

                Foster - Gray - Dawson - Son*
                2Fts £0.0itb

                What do you do here? Ronaldo will have to make way for Salah in 24, even though I don't want to sell him necessarily with those fixtures. Son injured, but likely back soon and a good option to have going forward.

                Do you just do Alonso > Digne and save the other FT? If Villa get a double, I will probably do Antonio > Watkins as well.

                Open Controls
              14. Mufc202020
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Pick one

                A) Trossard
                B) KDB -4

                Thanks all

                Open Controls
              15. Neo-Viper
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Reg to Coady and Gray to Foden for a hit?

                Open Controls
              16. RUUD!
                • 9 Years
                just now

                What are people's thoughts on captaincy this week?

                I'm thinking either Dennis or Saka, don't own CR7 or KDB. If I owned KDB it would be him.

                Open Controls

