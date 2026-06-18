World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 2 final Scout Picks

18 June 2026 88 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

It’s Round 2 deadline day for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026, so it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

Remember, these Scout Picks are for Round 2 in isolation.

GOALKEEPERS

Maxime Crepeau ($4.0m) is our first goalkeeper between the sticks, ahead of co-host Canada’s encounter with Qatar.

Feeble in their tournament opener, Qatar managed only six shots against Switzerland, posing minimal threat throughout the match.

Canada rank fifth on the Round 2 clean sheet odds list.

From our earlier draft, we’ve switched the second goalkeeper, which is mostly due to budget.

Mostafa Shobeir ($3.5m) replaces Hernan Galindez ($4.2m), with Egypt set to face the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, New Zealand.

Crucially, Crepeau and Shobeir both currently qualify for Scouting Bonus points.

DEFENDERS

In defence, we’ve got representation from the top two teams on the Round 2 clean sheet odds list: France and Spain.

Theo Hernandez ($5.0m) is a dynamic option down the left flank for France, and could profit against Iraq, especially as confidence might be low for Graham Arnold’s side, having conceded four times to Norway in their World Cup opener.

Marc Cucurella ($5.1m) also gets forward plenty from left-back: two shots and two chances created in Round 1 was evidence of that. Spain are heavily favoured to beat Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Sergino Dest’s ($4.3m) advanced role for the United States caught the eye in Round 1. Playing as a right winger in Mauricio Pochettino’s 4-2-3-1, the budget defender should pose a threat once more against Australia.

Australia recorded an impressive 2-0 win over Turkey in their World Cup opener, but lost the expected goals (xG) battle by 0.77 to 1.33, having fired off only nine shots.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Coufal ($3.6m) will compete against South Africa on Thursday, a team that recorded the lowest xG in Round 1, with a mere 0.07:

Coufal, supplier of an assist in Czechia’s opener, should get forward plenty to hopefully offer a bit of attacking threat, too.

As for Joel Ordonez ($3.9m), Ecuador are in the top four for clean sheet odds in the table above. Sebastian Beccacece’s defence impressed in qualifying, with only five goals conceded and 13 clean sheets in 18 CONMEBOL matches.

Ordonez currently qualifies for Scouting Bonus, along with Hernandez, Dest and Coufal.

Ritsu Doan ($5.1m) was in our Scout Picks ‘bus team’, but similar to Galindez, budgetary constraints led us to leave him out.

MIDFIELDERS

The reason we needed to include some cheaper options at the back was primarily to facilitate Vinicius Junior ($10.0m), who takes the place of James Rodriguez ($6.5m) in the ‘bus team’.

The Real Madrid man and Raphinha ($8.2m) are the stand-out attackers for Brazil’s encounter with Haiti, with the latter having the benefit of set-pieces and penalties.

Fresh from his Round 1 assist, Michael Olise ($9.5m) joins the Brazilian duo in the Scout Picks.

Getting into some really promising positions against Senegal, particularly after he moved to a ’10’ role in the second half, Olise claimed the ‘key pass’ bonus and nearly scored himself, which bodes well for the Round 2 meeting with Iraq.

Above: Players sorted by big chances created in Round 1

Elsewhere, we’ll persevere with Bruno Fernandes ($8.5m) due to his all-round threat, plus the fact that Portugal encounter debutants Uzbekistan.

In a second midfield alteration from the ‘bus team’, Arda Guler ($7.0m) comes in for Turkey teammate Hakan Calhanoglu ($7.1m).

Guler couldn’t be beaten for shots (eight) by any other player in Round 1. He now faces Paraguay, who conceded four goals to the United States in their World Cup opener.

FORWARDS

Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) and Harry Kane ($10.5m) are no-brainer picks for Round 2.

Both players have already made an impact at the World Cup, with 14- and 13-point hauls respectively in Round 1. They now face Iraq and Ghana, so they carry huge potential once more.

Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m) was strongly considered for the third forward slot, but in the end, we opted for Ecuador’s Enner Valencia ($5.9m).

Opponents Curacao were thrashed 7-1 by Germany in their World Cup opener.

On penalties and direct free-kicks, Valencia also qualifies for the Scouting Bonus, sitting in just 1.5% of squads at present.

ROUND 2 SCOUT PICKS

88 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    I’ve just had a significant parcel of Shropshire Blue, I’m expecting bizarre cheese dreams tonight. Are there any sane people left in Shropshire? I’d be surprised if there were!

    Open Controls
  2. Koflok
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    12th man
    A) Kane
    B) Vini

    Open Controls
    1. fenixri
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      A) because Vini plays before in missmatch where you can C him, and all big hitters play before Kane so you will probably nail captain before you need to put it on Kane.

      Open Controls
      1. Koflok
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        But what if I cant get Vini in due to budget. So this is the only way

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          I'd still pick Kane.

          Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Kane

      fenixri explained why well.

      Open Controls
  3. fenixri
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    My team for MD2 after 2ft:

    Galindez Vargas
    Widmer Hincapie Laryea Mendes Ryerson
    Wirtz Vini Olise Bruno JRod
    Oyarzabal Embolo Haaland

    12th Mbappe

    Gtg? Going to wc in MD3

    Open Controls
    1. Kroenius
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        No Kylian vs that Iraqi defence seems crazy

        Open Controls
        1. fenixri
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          He is my 12th man

          Open Controls
          1. Kroenius
              49 mins ago

              Oh damn,I'm really blind aren't I

              Open Controls
          2. EmreCan Hustle
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            A lot of managers seem to be resting players because it's a longer tournament and the weather is harsher.

            Especially wide players like Nico, Yamal, Rashford and Saka.

            I wouldn't be 100% sure Mbappe starts given the depth France have.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              No way Mbappe doesn't start while he's chasing the WC top scorer record.

              Open Controls
              1. EmreCan Hustle
                • 13 Years
                50 mins ago

                That's a good point.

                Open Controls
      • Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Pedro to Saibari?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Who's Pedro? You mean Pedri? And yes.

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Yes Pedri sorry

            Open Controls
      • Evil Joe
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        choose one of these for R2-

        A) baturina (cro v pan)
        B) Rashford (eng v gha)
        C) Summerville (ned v swe)
        D) Guimaraes (bra v hai)

        Open Controls
        1. Kroenius
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Baturina

            Open Controls
          • The Mentaculus
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            C

            Open Controls
          • EmreCan Hustle
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            D

            Open Controls
          • Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Summerville

            Open Controls
        2. cescpistols1
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          In a league where you also get one point for every tackle/interception, would you start McKennie (AUS) or Gravenberch (SWE)?

          Open Controls
          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 13 Years
            59 mins ago

            Gravenberch

            Open Controls
        3. EmreCan Hustle
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          I feel like Infantino has an identical twin. How is he at every game, when kick offs are only 3 hours apart?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            https://www.theguardian.com/football/2026/jun/16/infantino-private-jet-world-cup-matches

            Open Controls
            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 13 Years
              51 mins ago

              Wow.

              Open Controls
          2. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            So true. Why do they always have to show his ugly, corrupt mug? So unpleasant

            Open Controls
        4. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Galindez has hit 5%, off he goes...

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 12 Years
            46 mins ago

            Salah 4.5 😮

            Open Controls
          2. Kroenius
              23 mins ago

              My GK's are Galindez & Kobel at 5,1 and 5,6 %. I was hoping at least one would be scouting bonus but I've got other things to fix (like Mbappe)

              Open Controls
          3. d.soipask
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              I have Rochet and Leao that weren't playing in R1 and I'm considering WC for R3 as I am quite happy with the rest of the team, but looking to make improvements.

              I can do either:
              - Rochet + Leao -> Shobeir + Raphinha / Bellingham / Luis Diaz or
              - Rochet + Dumfries + Leao -> Shobeir + Hincapié/O'Reilly + Olise and take -3

              I have Pickford already, so I'm not that worried about GK (scouting bonus there would be nice tho), Hincapié would also still be eligible for scouting bonus, but Dumfries plays a nice role, main idea there would be to upgrade for Olise, but is it worth those 3 points when there's Raphinha or Bellingham also available?

              Open Controls
            • Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Rice or Guler is the question

              Open Controls
            • bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Is Bruno worth holding? It didn’t look like it to me with Ronaldo up front and taking pens. So many great mids out there. Yamal is probably starting too.

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                I'm keeping

                Open Controls
            • Supersonic_
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              New to WCF

              Do I play 12th man to get the chip out the way?

              I have Haaland, Mbappe and Oyar - thinking Kane 12th man? Or do I use a FT to move on Robot?

              Open Controls
              1. Kroenius
                  35 mins ago

                  What's your whole team. I'm new to WCF as well,but have done Euro's two years ago.

                  Open Controls
                • jacksonbarber125
                  • 11 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Would use on Kane this week

                  Open Controls
                • The Mentaculus
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  General consensus is to play it in the group stage so you can still target the worst teams

                  Open Controls
              2. SKENG
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                I have Widmer and Mollina who did not start GW1. Would you use the 2 FTs to switch them to other scouting bonus defenders (thinking Douglas Santos (Brazil) and Ordonez), or use them in midfield & attack?

                Open Controls
                1. Kroenius
                    53 mins ago

                    Depends on your team. If you don't have Mbappe get him in. Have you used 12th men?

                    Open Controls
                  • d.soipask
                      53 mins ago

                      It depends on if you're happy with your midfield and attack. If yes, then you can just fix the defense. If you feel like there are too many problems than I would advise to use wildcard?

                      With Widmer and Mollina, I don't see many ways how you can save more money on D and move it to midfield and attack.

                      Open Controls
                    • SKENG
                      • 10 Years
                      50 mins ago

                      Mid & attack are:

                      Wirtz Musiala Olise Bruno Raphinha
                      Mbappe Oyarzabal Embolo

                      12th man already used on Haaland.

                      The other option I am considering is Embolo & Musiala - Kane & Yeboah

                      Open Controls
                      1. d.soipask
                          43 mins ago

                          There was an article somewhere here about Raphinha not being a 100% sure start. Maybe you can go sideways from him to Luis Diaz or so and fix one of the defensemen?

                          I like to be conservative here and try to take defensemen with high clean sheet chances, because those are "easier to get" points than a goal or an assist for rather low price. I don't like to have defensemen sitting.

                          Embolo + Musiala for Kane + Yeboah looks like a sure win, but you also lose potential clean sheet points in the defense in addition to that

                          Open Controls
                          1. SKENG
                            • 10 Years
                            33 mins ago

                            Thanks for the input. I also have Theo Hernandez in defense. Do you think he's likely to be benched for Digne?

                            Open Controls
                            1. d.soipask
                                10 mins ago

                                I'm sorry, but you're asking the wrong guy. I genuinely cannot say or even guess. I'd personally keep him, especially if I'm thinking about making another transfers, but probably don't take my advice on this.

                                Open Controls
                      2. Pep Roulette
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 21 mins ago

                        Why do people think Scotland is a strong team who'll give a fight to Morocco?

                        Morocco are AFCON champions and Scotland won just 1-0 against a team like Haiti.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Funkyav
                          • 17 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          no one is bringing in scotland players for match day 2 are they?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Kroenius
                              6 mins ago

                              I think he expects more people to bring in Morocco players. I'm just doing that on my M3 wildcard (hopefully Saibari still under 5 % then)

                              Open Controls
                        2. PonyRider
                            1 hour, 7 mins ago

                            Alright so, not aiming to use wildcard just yet. That being said, haven't seen a comp that leads from the round 1 final scout pick.
                            Still got 1.5mil in the bank.

                            Got:
                            GK: Schlager, Vargas
                            DEF: Cucurella, Vasquez, Kimmich, Elvedi, Ryerson
                            MID: Wirtz, Sabitzer, Sané, Bruno, Rodriguez
                            FWD: Mbappé, Oyarzabal, Haaland

                            GK's are just whatever I guess.

                            Just looking to use the 2 free transfers.
                            Any suggestions?

                            Open Controls
                            1. d.soipask
                                22 mins ago

                                Move on from Sabitzer and use it to upgrade? You can use the money to get someone interesting like Pedri or Luis Diaz?

                                If you want to keep GK as is then maybe think of Haaland -> Kane for easier matchup, many people here seem like you have to own him. But maybe taking GK here with some clean sheet odds and scouting bonus eligible could be the play?

                                Open Controls
                            2. The Pep Revolution
                              • 14 Years
                              1 hour, 4 mins ago

                              Who would you consider essential for round 2?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Kroenius
                                  4 mins ago

                                  Mbappe & Kane

                                  Open Controls
                              2. BobbyDoesNotLook
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                1 hour, 1 min ago

                                Funding Vini move and targeting Ecuador Vs Curacao. Cannot get Enter Valencia

                                A) Keep Ndoye (bih) + Yeboyah (cuw)
                                B) Keep Wirtz (civ) + Plata (cuw)

                                Open Controls
                              3. Kroenius
                                  59 mins ago

                                  Keep Ndoye + Yeboah

                                  Open Controls
                                • PartyTime
                                  • 4 Years
                                  59 mins ago

                                  When you activate your wildcard you are gonna get so confused on balancing the team with right picks. I promise you that.

                                  I just got myself a Cabo Verde defender for MD 2 & 3. Feeling chuffed about it. Small team or too much tinkering? Yesss but who would have thought they were capable of choking Spain.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Kroenius
                                      49 mins ago

                                      I'm just gonna spam under 5% picks,with a good fixture, who still have something to play for on M3

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. PartyTime
                                        • 4 Years
                                        45 mins ago

                                        Lol

                                        Open Controls
                                    • Holmes
                                      • 12 Years
                                      48 mins ago

                                      I completed my WC in 2 attempts. Get all the premiums you want, fill remaining spots with 3.5 players.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. PartyTime
                                        • 4 Years
                                        44 mins ago

                                        10th attempt here. Just switched a Cabo verde defender for Vozinha, their goalie. 2 good fixtures.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Holmes
                                          • 12 Years
                                          38 mins ago

                                          Good save potential. I have gone with Ivory Coast and Egypt GKs.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. PartyTime
                                            • 4 Years
                                            28 mins ago

                                            Yes. I like his CS potential vs Saudi too. Got the Egyptian as my vice goalie.

                                            Open Controls
                                  2. PartyTime
                                    • 4 Years
                                    49 mins ago

                                    Wow! Doue is an underrated pick at 3.8% ownership. I don't think the difference between him & Olise is huge. Doue likely to grab a goal & bonus while Olise is likely the get an assist or two with zero bonus. Hmmmm

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. PartyTime
                                      • 4 Years
                                      40 mins ago

                                      Doue 7.5
                                      Olise 9.5

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Holmes
                                      • 12 Years
                                      39 mins ago

                                      overthinking now

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Funkyav
                                        • 17 Years
                                        24 mins ago

                                        next they will be recommending Rabiot

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. PartyTime
                                          • 4 Years
                                          21 mins ago

                                          Haha... They? You gotta be kidding me. I'm recommending Yeboah instead

                                          Open Controls
                                  3. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
                                    • 8 Years
                                    48 mins ago

                                    Hi guys. Back here first time after fpl. Playing fifa fantasy too as rules seem interesting. Got 91pts round1

                                    My team

                                    Vargas Galindez
                                    Kimmich Ordonez mollerwolfe elvedi DSanchez
                                    Olise diaz wirtz sabitzer brunof
                                    Mbappe Haaland oyarzabal

                                    Planning to play 12th man booster here

                                    A)kimmich sabitzer to 4.1 def maybe coufal/Johnston raphinha and 12th man vini/kane
                                    B) sabitzer Haaland to vini 7.3 striker ueda/valencia or someone else 12th man kane

                                    Which is better option

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. The Iceman
                                      • 3 Years
                                      just now

                                      B with Kane 12th man.

                                      Open Controls
                                  4. SKENG
                                    • 10 Years
                                    38 mins ago

                                    Do we think Hincapie will stay below 5%? He's at 4.4 now

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. The Iceman
                                      • 3 Years
                                      just now

                                      Should be good.

                                      Open Controls
                                  5. PartyTime
                                    • 4 Years
                                    33 mins ago

                                    Final decision. Which will you pick?

                                    1. Vozinha(Uru, Saudi) scouting bonus & Upamecano(nailed)
                                    2. Crepaeu( Qat, Swiss) & Hernandez( 70% nailed,scouting bonus)
                                    3. Galindez (Cuw, Ger) & Hernandez

                                    Thanks!

                                    Open Controls
                                  6. SpaceCadet
                                    • 12 Years
                                    28 mins ago

                                    Thoughts on the wc draft folks? 9 players with SB potential. Also, better picks here?

                                    A. Neto or tielemans
                                    B. Coufal or riad

                                    Galindez Shobeir
                                    Hernandez cucu santos stones Coufal
                                    Yamal vini olise Neto saibari
                                    Kane mbappe Valencia

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. d.soipask
                                        just now

                                        Galindez is over 5%. I don't know about Yamal and if he's worth it. Is he clear for playing now?

                                        A - Neto seemed to create chances, but Portugal wasn't that good looking, but Belgium plays against a better opponent.
                                        B - I cannot say, maybe Riad playing for better team.

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. daniscouts
                                        26 mins ago

                                        Hello everyone! Playing my first WCF and not really happy with my picks in the first gw. I got 81pts.

                                        Looking to play my Wild Card now to switch things up a bit, but should I be more patient? My idea is to get in some premium players that I deem essential (Mbappe, Kane, Vini), together with some scouting bonus picks who have good fixtures and that I believe in.

                                        GW1 team:
                                        GK: Vargas, Cakir
                                        DEF: L.Hernandez, Elvedi, Hincapie, Kimmich, Joao Cancelo
                                        MID: Guler, Sabitzer, Olise, L.Diaz, B.Fernandes
                                        FWD: Oyarzabal, Havertz, Haaland

                                        Potential GW2 team:
                                        GK: Shobeir, Fofana
                                        DEF: Doan / Brown / Cucurella, Ordonez, Hany, Hakimi, De Fougerolles / Coufal
                                        MID: Guler, Olise, L.Diaz, Vini JR, Saibari
                                        FWD: Kane, Mbappe, Gakpo

                                        I much prefer the Wild Card team, just not sure if the difference in points will be big enough to be worth it

                                        Thanks for your time

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. daniscouts
                                            22 mins ago

                                            If I dont Wild Card, I'd probably take a -3 hit to do 3 transfers.

                                            L.Hernandez -> Riad
                                            B.Fernandes -> Vini JR
                                            Haaland -> Mbappe

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. daniscouts
                                                21 mins ago

                                                and play Kane as my 12th man

                                                Open Controls
                                              • gart888
                                                • 11 Years
                                                11 mins ago

                                                I'm kind of tempted to take a hit to bring in Vini, but have a hard time believing that a hit is worth it when we're likely to WC next GW anyway. The hit has to pay off THIS match day.

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Christina.
                                                  • 16 Years
                                                  2 mins ago

                                                  take a hit for a definite sub 5% player

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. gart888
                                                    • 11 Years
                                                    just now

                                                    Two of the players in my hit would be (Coufal and Doue). So yeah, maybe that helps justify it...

                                                    Open Controls
                                          • LosOpKop
                                            • 1 Year
                                            24 mins ago

                                            Choose combination A or B:

                                            A. Dest (AUS), Sabitzer (ARG) & Valencia (CUW)
                                            B. O'Reilly (GHA), Sucic (PAN) & Oyarzabal (KSA)

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. d.soipask
                                                just now

                                                B for me

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. gart888
                                              • 11 Years
                                              15 mins ago

                                              Best 12th man?
                                              A) Vini vs Haiti
                                              B) Kane vs Ghana
                                              C) Messi vs Austria

                                              Worth a FT to go Bruno (Uzbekistan) to Olise (Iraq)?

                                              Open Controls
                                            3. SpaceCadet
                                              • 12 Years
                                              13 mins ago

                                              Better option?

                                              A. Yamal Valencia
                                              B. Oyarzabal kdb

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. gart888
                                                • 11 Years
                                                just now

                                                I don't particularly like any of these options.

                                                Yamal - fit?
                                                Valencia - ...
                                                Oyar - looked dreadful
                                                KDB - washed?

                                                Open Controls
                                            4. Bobbyg1
                                              • 14 Years
                                              10 mins ago

                                              De Ket to Nmecha and
                                              Ryerson to Ngoy

                                              Go for it?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. gart888
                                                • 11 Years
                                                5 mins ago

                                                You think Lukaku starts this MD?

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Bobbyg1
                                                  • 14 Years
                                                  3 mins ago

                                                  Possibly. He looked good when he came on and De Ket was poor?

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. gart888
                                                    • 11 Years
                                                    just now

                                                    I didn't watch that match, so can't comment on that. If you think De Ket doesn't start, this is a reasonable transfer though.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Bobbyg1
                                                      • 14 Years
                                                      just now

                                                      Thanks

                                                      Open Controls

                                            You need to be logged in to post a comment.