If you’re after some differential options for Round 2 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026, then look no further.

Differentials have much greater importance in this game due to the ‘Scouting Bonus’.

As per the rules…

With this in mind, we’ve put together a best XV of low-owned picks for Round 2. Some of these may even force their way into our final Scout Picks.

Of course, players who look like they could qualify for the Scouting Bonus could exceed the 5% threshold, so be sure to monitor our ‘Scouting Bonus tracker’.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 2 – BEST SCOUTING BONUS XV

GOALKEEPERS

Morocco impressed in Round 1, as they walked away with a well-deserved point against Brazil. A team built on solid defensive foundations, they are now set to face Scotland in what could be a tight, low-scoring affair.

Yassine Bounou ($4.7m) was beaten by Vinicius Junior’s ($10.0m) superb strike on Saturday, yet he made four saves to thwart Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Morocco are a robust outfit that reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, so you’d expect them to secure a favourable result here and further underline their credentials in Group C.

In a must-win encounter, we’re also backing Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez ($4.2m). Sebastian Beccacece’s side are one of the hardest teams to break down in world football, having conceded only five goals in 18 qualifying matches.

Up against Curacao, Ecuador rank highly on the Round 2 clean sheet odds list:

DEFENDERS

Japan deployed a 3-4-2-1 formation in their 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Sunday, with Ritsu Doan ($5.1m) playing an advanced wing-back role.

He now faces Tunisia, who suffered a 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their World Cup opener. Herve Renard has since been appointed as their new head coach, although he’ll have had only days to prepare for this fixture.

No defender produced more key passes than Turkey’s Ferdi Kadioglu ($4.3m) in Round 1:

Above: Defenders sorted by key passes in Round 1

Assist points could arrive against Paraguay, then, who crumbled in their World Cup opener against the United States.

In that match, Antonee Robinson ($5.0m) looked lively down the left flank, and he’ll be a key part of the US attack against Australia, particularly with fellow full-back Alex Freeman ($4.0m) more focused on his defensive duties.

Two budget-friendly enablers round off our picks at the back.

Czechia’s Vladimir Coufal ($3.6m) claimed an assist against South Korea, with his long throw deliveries and overlapping runs a constant threat. He has clean sheet potential against South Africa in Round 2.

As for Mohamed Hany ($3.6m), the right-back successfully nullified the threat of Jeremy Doku ($7.5m) earlier this week and, barring his own goal, was otherwise excellent. Egypt face New Zealand in Vancouver next.

MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Salah ($10.0m) impressed in a No 10 role for Egypt against Belgium. In the pocket behind Omar Marmoush ($7.8m), he supplied the assist for Emam Ashour’s ($4.6m) opener, with his influence in and around the box captured by his four combined shots and key passes.

On penalties and set-pieces, Salah is projected to score 6.18 points against New Zealand, the sixth-most of any player in Round 2:

Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) played as an ‘out of position’ centre-forward in Morocco’s 1-1 draw with Brazil. He scored the opener and had three shots, demonstrating clear potential for the upcoming encounter against Scotland.

Kenan Yildiz ($7.0m) was benched for Turkey’s opening World Cup match, having only recently recovered from injury. However, once he came on at half-time, he immediately elevated Vincenzo Montella’s attack, with six shots in only 44 minutes of football.

Above: Midfielders sorted by shots in Round 1

As one of Turkey’s most important offensive weapons, Yildiz should start against Paraguay, who were carved open by the United States throughout their opener.

Uruguay’s Maxi Araujo ($6.4m) also posted some eye-catching underlying numbers in Round 1, with Cape Verde up next.

Above: Midfielders sorted by key passes in Round 1

One of South Korea’s primary creators, Lee Kang-in ($6.1m), is another under-the-radar option to consider, having supplied an assist against Czechia.

FORWARDS

Ayase Ueda ($7.0m) is on penalties for Japan and faces Tunisia next, who have recently suffered a 5-0 loss to Belgium and a 5-1 defeat to Sweden, prompting a managerial change in midweek.

As the Samurai Blue’s lone forward, there is a decent chance Ueda will be Japan’s main man in Round 2.

Folorin Balogun ($6.0m) produced a brace of goals against Paraguay last weekend, with his hold-up play and movement impressing for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Although the United States will probably find it much harder against the back five of Australia, Balogun will likely be heavily involved.

Finally, Enner Valencia ($5.9m) is drafted in for Ecuador’s meeting with tournament minnows Curacao. On penalties and direct free-kicks, he’ll fancy his chances, having witnessed Germany rip through Curacao and score seven times in Round 1.

Above: Curacao conceded 3.92 xGA in Round 1, the most of any team