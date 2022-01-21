44
Scout Squad January 21

The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Gameweek 23

The best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for Gameweek 23 are debated by the Scout Squad panel.

For those new to this feature, it’s a weekly piece that always takes the form of a ‘Free Hit’-type selection for the upcoming Gameweek.

Fantasy Football Scout contributors Az, Sam, Neale and Tom each propose an 18-man long-list of Fantasy players, explaining their notable inclusions and omissions in the article below.

The Scout Squad also serves as a precursor to the Scout Picks, as the players listed will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.0m) for final our weekly selection ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Each writer must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • At least one forward priced at £7.0m or lower
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICKS OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 23

 

This article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access

  1. The Mastermind
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    ESR > KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If you can afford that...sure.
      How much ITB after?

      Open Controls
  2. HM2
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    At a loss here with 5.5m ITB. Just save and reassess after the break?

    —————-—Rams———————
    ———-Dias - TAA - Cancelo ————
    -Maddison - Bowen —Jota —Martinelli
    —-—Watkins - CR7 - Dennis ————

    Sanchez - Coufal - Livra - Gray

    Open Controls
    1. HM2
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      5m* sorry

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Save looks good to bring in Mo next week..Gray first sub?

      Open Controls
      1. HM2
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers, was thinking the same and yeh Gray will be!

        Open Controls
  3. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    If you own both Ron and Bruno which one would you downgrade to get Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      One that doesn't require a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Will be rolling over a transfer for next week so that's not issue..who would you rather have going forward out of Ron and Bruno ( if only one)

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          I am not sure. Bruno's position change is the thing to monitor.

          Open Controls
        2. Gunneryank
            31 mins ago

            Probably Ron honestly. But i feel like that might be a mistake. Fixtures are ok though.

            In truth, they'll both be gone for Salah and Son when he's back.

            Open Controls
      2. Gunneryank
          33 mins ago

          Probably Bruno as it's a straight swap. Ron funds other moves, for me.

          Open Controls
          1. ExpressoMySonny
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Straight swap probably works better

            Open Controls
        • NorCal Villan
            3 mins ago

            Ronaldo

            Open Controls
        • masewindu
          • 6 Years
          37 mins ago

          Ederson. Guaita
          TAA Cancelo Rudiger Reguillon Coufal
          Bowen Jota Maddison Rashford Gallagher
          Toney Watkins Antonio

          What am i doing? Loads money 4.7m and 1 Ft

          Rashford was a punt last week. I like Raf but Coutinho as well us i have a Chelsea defender. Long term owner of Antonio and Gallagher. Any tips going forward? And who to play?

          Open Controls
          1. ExpressoMySonny
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            31 mins ago

            Gallagher to sterling or Coufal to Laporte?

            Open Controls
            1. Gunneryank
                22 mins ago

                I like Coufal to Laporte here. I think Villa and City are the hot picks here, for a few GWs.

                Open Controls
          2. ExpressoMySonny
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            36 mins ago

            What to do with this team? Need to get rid of these chelsea spuds soon but dont know when.

            Ramsdale

            Rudi TAA Cancelo

            Martinelli Jota Bowen Mount*

            Watkins Ronaldo Antonio

            Bench: Foster Gallagher Dier Livra

            a) Livra and Mount out to Sterling (c) and Coady for a -4
            b) Livra to Coady
            c)Livra to Laporte
            d) Hold the FT

            Open Controls
          3. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            34 mins ago

            Better option here? 1ft, 2.7m itb.

            A. Ronaldo Bernardo > kdb Dennis -4
            B. Ronaldo mount > Bruno Dennis -4
            C. Something else?

            Bernardo Jota Bowen mount gray
            Ronaldo Antonio king

            Open Controls
            1. ExpressoMySonny
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Mount to raph? I dont like having ronaldo i just cant justify taking him out for a hit.

              Open Controls
              1. Disturbed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                That seems to be the sensible move. Cheers

                Open Controls
          4. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 6 Years
            31 mins ago

            Hey DZ gtg ? Good luck everyone

            Ramsdale
            TAA Keane Cancelo C
            Bruno Foden Jota Bowen
            Kane Antonio Dennis VC
            Sanchez Doucoure Mitchell Livra

            Open Controls
          5. Ibralicious
            • 7 Years
            29 mins ago

            Best use of a FT?

            A) Gray -> Coutinho
            B) Mount -> Foden
            C) Rudiger -> Laporte

            Cheers!

            Open Controls
            1. -2 Hit
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I think if I had 2 FT i'd do pick one of B or C but it depends on your bench really. You could also consider saving if you have 1 FT.

              Open Controls
          6. Gunneryank
              28 mins ago

              An intriguing deadline coming up. There's one plan if no DGW announcement. Then, the Super Special Villa Audible plan if the DGW happens.

              Regardless, getting 2 Villa assets seems like solid ground ahead of such a great fixture run, regardless of DGW.

              And let's not forget Raphinha. The Villa-Leeds fixture reschedule landing on GW 23 is the key. But they are running out of time to announce this.

              It's squeaky bum time, lads.

              Open Controls
              1. maglia rosa
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                21 mins ago

                Indeed it is, from now on in there will be doubles probably announced pretty regularly with this exact scenario playing out fairly regularly. Agree on the Villa thoughts for sure Gunneryank.

                Open Controls
                1. Gunneryank
                    17 mins ago

                    Cheers. Much luck to you!

                    Open Controls
              2. Price Changes
                Ragabolly
                • 12 Years
                26 mins ago

                Risers: Cancelo (7.1) Saint-Maximin (6.7) Raphinha (6.6) Laporte (5.7) Coady (4.7)

                Fallers: Son (10.6) Guéhi (4.5) Lewis (3.9)

                Open Controls
                1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Merci

                  Open Controls
                  1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Son still pretty darn expensive!!

                    Open Controls
                2. SoulShakinTex
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  20 mins ago

                  Thx! Somehow I have all the risers on my WC…this is either good business or way too template.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gunneryank
                      19 mins ago

                      It could be both, tbh.

                      Open Controls
                      1. SoulShakinTex
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        12 mins ago

                        Very true. But they have to rise again for me to make a profit by selling again this GW, right?

                        Open Controls
                        1. SerieD
                          • 4 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Yes

                          Open Controls
                        2. Gunneryank
                            just now

                            Yes and that's not going to happen. Bit of a tough GW for a WC that makes you some actual money now that i think about. Too little time.

                            But if you need to WC, you need to WC.

                            Open Controls
                    • waldo666
                      • 11 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Cheers Ragabolly, was really hoping Raph would hold, oh well.

                      Open Controls
                  2. -2 Hit
                    • 4 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Sorry guys a bit late to the party. What's news regarding potential DGW this week?

                    DDG
                    Cancelo (C) TAA Alonso
                    Fernandes Bowen Martinelli Jota
                    King DCL Ronaldo (VC)

                    1 FT - This looking like a save? Thanks in advance.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gunneryank
                        21 mins ago

                        No news yet.

                        Open Controls
                    2. FCSB
                      • 5 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      DDG
                      Alonso TAA Cancelo
                      Maddison Jota Bowen Bilva
                      Ronaldo King Antonio

                      Foster Gray Dawson Livramento

                      1FT, 3.8itb

                      Assuming no DGW23 then:

                      1. Bilva >> Foden, and likely (C)
                      2. Alonso >> Laporte
                      3. Alonso >> Digne
                      4. Gray >> Raphinha
                      5. Antonio >> Watkins

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                    3. Francescoli
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      What’s the latest we are likely to hear about the DGW this week? Living in Australia, I’m not so keen on the idea of waking up at 5am before the deadline to find out

                      Open Controls
                    4. SoulShakinTex
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      15 mins ago

                      On a WC of if not rage then boiled-up-frustration, who do you prefer?
                      1) Dennis, King or Joao Pedro?
                      2) Ramsey, Coutinho or Buendia?
                      3) ASM, Edouard or Calvert-Lewin? Or even Idah?
                      4) Ait Nouri or Coady?
                      Cheers!

                      Open Controls
                    5. FCSB
                      • 5 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Anyone with both DDG and Foster ? Who you playing ?

                      Open Controls
                    6. Gunneryank
                        7 mins ago

                        Scout's Burning Questions posted today really helps break down the Villa situation, for me.

                        For starters, Watkins appeals because of a lack of great options up top, and the fact that he has a nice swirl of good players feeding him. And the point was made: as Coutinho, as the left sided no. 10, is allowed to drift into more central positions, that actually allows Ramsey (and in theory, Digne too) to advance, which seems to be what Stevie G wants. You could make the argument that Gerrard may want to give Coutinho more rope after that display, and use Ings from the bench. But, if he stays fit and has the same dynamic attitude we saw vs Man U, he makes other players around him better, and from an fpl standpoint as well. The price of these players is one of the biggest factors also, imo. And that's not even speaking of Buendia's seeming improvement under Stevie G.

                        I think all of this benefits one Mr. Ollie Watkins.

                        Open Controls
                        1. SoulShakinTex
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          2 mins ago

                          Agree on all of this, but a bit concerned about his confidence in front of goal. As a Villa fan, I have gone for Ollie for a while and now also Digne. Unsure of whether to bring in Coutinho, Ramsey or Buendia as a third Villa asset, they all looked great last week.

                          Open Controls
                        2. The Suspended One
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          I think Ollie benefits the rest more than this all benefits him. Lots of drifting wide and setting up MF runs.

                          Open Controls
                      • The Suspended One
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        If… I’m starting DDG and Reggie, benching Foster and Dalot….wouldn’t it be better to play Foster and Dalot, bench DDG? Essentially playing Foster as my third Def over Reg..

                        Open Controls

