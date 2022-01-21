385
Captain Sensible January 21

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 23?

385 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have plenty of choice for the Gameweek 23 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 23 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

In one of the closest captain polls of the season so far, Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) is the current leader, with just over 17% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Just behind in second is Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m), who is backed by 15.79%, ahead of his home tie against relegation-threatened Norwich City.

Despite underwhelming in Double Gameweek 22, Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) occupies third place with just over 10%, followed by Raphinha (£6.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m), with 8.34% and 7.58% respectively.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE

Kevin De Bruyne has now started each of Manchester City’s last six Premier League games going back to mid-December, when he returned from Covid.

During that time, he has featured in midfield rather than as a false nine, producing four goals and an assist, earning 47 FPL points.

However, he’s managed just nine shots in the box over that period, with most of his goal attempts arriving from range (see below), but his creative output remains excellent, having created more chances per 90 minutes than any other player in 2021/22.

Above: Kevin De Bruyne’s xG shot map – last six matches

Above: no player has created more chances per 90 minutes than Kevin De Bruyne this season

As for Man City, Pep Guardiola’s side are seeking their 13th consecutive Premier League victory in Gameweek 23, having scored 34 and conceded only seven in their previous 12 matches, ahead of Saturday evening’s trip to Southampton.

A 3-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last time out halted a four-game unbeaten run for the Saints, who have lost just one of their 10 Premier League home matches this term.    

SOUTHAMPTON AT HOME 2021/22:     
MetricTotal
Played10
Goals conceded9
Clean sheets3
Mins per non-pen xGC97.4

Alternative options at City are Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Raheem Sterling (£10.7m), who are compared along with De Bruyne below. If Ralph Hasenhuttl opts for a back-three/five system, however, we could see City’s wingers stay wider in an attempt to stretch the play, which isn’t exactly where we want them from an FPL perspective. That leaves Joao Cancelo (£7.0m), a defender who looks comfortable in all areas of the pitch, with his 11-point return against Chelsea last weekend a timely reminder of his ability to hit double-digit hauls, especially with many ‘free-hitting’ him out of their XI’s.

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 23? 2

Above: Kevin De Bruyne v Phil Foden v Raheem Sterling key attacking stats – last six matches

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD / DIOGO JOTA

Salah's role one to monitor in FPL as Alexander-Arnold continues forays infield 2

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

385 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Reacher
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Antonio to Dennis & Richardson to King with Son remaining benched are now my DGW23 moves

    Open Controls
  2. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Dennis triple captain now a no brainer ? 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      way too risky

      Open Controls
    2. Gubby-Allen
        2 mins ago

        Tempting

        Open Controls
      • The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Hotdogs for breakfast a no brainer?

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I am ordering.

          Open Controls
        2. Dammit_182
            just now

            It’s a differential breakfast pick…

            Open Controls
      • TheAbear53
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hi guys,
        Who do we like the most out of Laporte, Tierney and Digne ?
        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 3 Years
          just now

          L or T

          Open Controls
      • TMF86
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Have I benched the right players?

        Sa
        TAA/Dias/Cancelo/Robertson
        Coutinho/Bowen/ODegaard/Saka/KDB
        Dennis

        Bench: Foster/Watkins/ASM/Digne

        Open Controls
        1. Gubby-Allen
            1 min ago

            I would PLAY Foster

            Open Controls
        2. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 mins ago

          I have Lowton already but don't really want to play him despite the DGW.

          Open Controls
        3. dshv
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Jota captain?
          Ronado
          Foden?

          Open Controls
          1. CostaCoffee
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            KING

            Open Controls
            1. Salarrivederci
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I'd buy him and captain him too

              Open Controls
        4. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          May just use a FT to only do Ronaldo > Dennis/King FFS

          Open Controls
          1. Ask Yourself
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Actually maybe Keane > Cancelo too

            Open Controls
        5. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I capped Dennis in gw22, epic fail. Try one more time?

          Open Controls
        6. FPLShakenBake
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          With the DGW confirmed for Watford and Burnley, Dennis and King must be the favourites to take the captains armband this week. Watford even have nice enough looking fixtures to potentially risk the triple captain chip?

          Anyone else considering it?

          Open Controls
          1. CostaCoffee
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Wouldn’t touch TC considering there will be plenty more DGW for better players. Good captaincy options though

            Open Controls
        7. Dammit_182
            3 mins ago

            Everyone took the morning off to chat about the DGW then?

            Open Controls
          • Hotdogs for Tea
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Have Dennis, looks at other player from Watford & Burnley ... decides to save the transfer 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              just now

              No love for king?

              Open Controls
          • DA Minnion (Former great)
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Dennis captain.
            Yes or no?

            Open Controls
            1. Flynny
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Seems so

              Open Controls
            2. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Yes if don’t own king

              Open Controls
          • SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            No villa Leeds double???

            Open Controls
            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Nope

              Open Controls
            2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              The PL article says

              "Crucially, Watford and Burnley are the only two sides who are scheduled to play twice in Gameweek 23"

              so take that as you will.

              Open Controls
            3. Salarrivederci
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Even if they announce it after deadline they would have to put it in GW23 now.
              Can't move the deadline forward with Burnley - Watford playing the 5'th of february in GW23.

              Raphinha/Watkins could the (C) masterclass this GW, but only if the fixture is actually added!

              Open Controls
          • FCSB
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            As things stand with just the one DGW fixture… would you captain:

            1. King (NOR, bur)
            2. Cancelo (sou)
            3. Ronaldo (WHU)
            4. TAA (cry)
            5. Jota (cry)

            Open Controls
            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              1

              Open Controls
            2. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              just now

              1

              Open Controls
          • Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Antonio to king even though Dennis owner no brainer?

            Open Controls
            1. Hotdogs for Tea
              • 6 Years
              just now

              And swap back next week ?

              Open Controls
          • GioTira
              1 min ago

              A) Maddison —> KDB
              B) Gray/Martinelli —> Foden
              C) Gray + Reguillon —> KDB + 4.0 def
              D) save ft

              Ramsdale
              AAT Cancelo Dias
              Martinelli Bowen Jota Maddison
              Watkins Dennis Ronaldo

              DDG Gray Lamptey Reguillon

              Open Controls
            • Il Capitano
              • 1 Year
              just now

              1FT 4m ITB

              FOSTER
              taa Cancelo White
              Foden Jota Bernardo Bowen
              KING Watkins Antonio

              Guaita - Dawson Livra* Son*

              After double announcement, still bring Raph in for Bernardo/Son, cap King?

              Open Controls
            • DannyDrinkVodka
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Dennis owners, are you bringing King in with an FT? If so, who to captain between the two?

              Open Controls
            • Gooner97
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Come on Dennis, get me those 4 points

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.