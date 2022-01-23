2pm kick-off team news: Guaita + Justin start, Lamptey + Lowton benched

Double Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this Sunday lunchtime, with Arsenal v Burnley, Crystal Palace v Liverpool and Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion kicking-off at 14:00 GMT.

Mikel Arteta makes three changes from his last Premier League starting XI on New Year’s Day, with Rob Holding, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Emile Smith Rowe coming in for Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is not in the squad, plus Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, both of whom are suspended.

Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny are still at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while Cedric Soares remains out.

For Burnley, Matthew Lowton drops to the bench, while Charlie Taylor misses out due to a foot injury and Maxwel Cornet is still on international duty. That means Jay Rodriguez partners Matej Vydra up front, with Aaron Lennon and Dwight McNeil on the flanks.

At Palace, Vicente Guaita is restored in goal, with the other change seeing Jean-Philippe Mateta replacing Eberechi Eze, who is a substitute, along with Jordan Ayew, who is available again after making a swifter-than-expected return from international duty with Ghana.

However, Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate are still involved at AFCON, while James McArthur and James Tomkins remain out.

Liverpool are unchanged from their Gameweek 22 win over Brentford, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shaking off an ankle injury and partnering Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in attack. Joel Matip was substituted as a precaution at half-time against Arsenal on Thursday but also features.

Elsewhere, James Justin make his first Leicester start in nearly a year, whilst Daniel Amartey returns and Harvey Barnes is recalled.

Graham Potter, meanwhile, who is missing today’s game after testing positive for Covid, makes two changes, with Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay replacing Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck, both of whom are substitutes, along with Lewis Dunk.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Tavares, Chambers, Nketiah, Alebiousu, Biereth, Oulad M’hand, Hutchinson, Patino

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Vydra

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Gudmundsson, Stephens, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Gallagher, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Mateta

Subs: Butland, Clyne, Ferguson, Kelly, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Ayew, Eze, Benteke

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Ward, Albrighton, Perez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Daley-Campbell, Soumare, McAteer, Brunt

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Cucurella, Alzate, Gross, Mac Allister, Moder, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Scherpen, Lamptey, Dunk, Lallana, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard

