Dugout Discussion January 23

2pm kick-off team news: Guaita + Justin start, Lamptey + Lowton benched

Double Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this Sunday lunchtime, with Arsenal v Burnley, Crystal Palace v Liverpool and Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion kicking-off at 14:00 GMT.

Mikel Arteta makes three changes from his last Premier League starting XI on New Year’s Day, with Rob Holding, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Emile Smith Rowe coming in for Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is not in the squad, plus Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, both of whom are suspended.

Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny are still at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while Cedric Soares remains out.

For Burnley, Matthew Lowton drops to the bench, while Charlie Taylor misses out due to a foot injury and Maxwel Cornet is still on international duty. That means Jay Rodriguez partners Matej Vydra up front, with Aaron Lennon and Dwight McNeil on the flanks.

At Palace, Vicente Guaita is restored in goal, with the other change seeing Jean-Philippe Mateta replacing Eberechi Eze, who is a substitute, along with Jordan Ayew, who is available again after making a swifter-than-expected return from international duty with Ghana.

However, Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate are still involved at AFCON, while James McArthur and James Tomkins remain out.

Liverpool are unchanged from their Gameweek 22 win over Brentford, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shaking off an ankle injury and partnering Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in attack. Joel Matip was substituted as a precaution at half-time against Arsenal on Thursday but also features.

Elsewhere, James Justin make his first Leicester start in nearly a year, whilst Daniel Amartey returns and Harvey Barnes is recalled.

Graham Potter, meanwhile, who is missing today’s game after testing positive for Covid, makes two changes, with Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay replacing Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck, both of whom are substitutes, along with Lewis Dunk.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Tavares, Chambers, Nketiah, Alebiousu, Biereth, Oulad M’hand, Hutchinson, Patino

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Vydra

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Gudmundsson, Stephens, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Gallagher, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Mateta

Subs: Butland, Clyne, Ferguson, Kelly, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Ayew, Eze, Benteke

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Ward, Albrighton, Perez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Daley-Campbell, Soumare, McAteer, Brunt

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Cucurella, Alzate, Gross, Mac Allister, Moder, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Scherpen, Lamptey, Dunk, Lallana, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Robbo legend! Second GW in a row he's bailed me out!

  2. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    This week has got to be on for the lowest average points ever

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Lowest dgw averages ever*

      1. Jafooli
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        * lowest average points ever

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          NO

  3. boombaba
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Are people with Bruno getting salah back for next gw or waiting until after United vs Burnley

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Unless there’s a double easy Bruno -> Salah

  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    TAA + Robbo on 18 assists combined for the season now

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      TCR essential!

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        + Laporte = TLCR

    2. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      shhhh

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota to Salah, but can't afford Reguillon to Robbo (-4), would need .3 million 🙁

  5. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Gelhardt -> King (C) above going Rudiger -> Robbo hurts even more now.

  6. HurriKane
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Just realized Robertson has 7 assists 1 goal in his last 8 pl starts

    Really going under the the radar

  7. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Think I'm binning Jota to get Robbo in.

    Jota/Regulion-> Salah/Robertson is tempting

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      When Salah + Mane come back, Jota's output will increase tbh

      1. Viprin
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Firmino coud start ahead of him

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, will get benched every now and again but that's a decent trade-off for a 8m Liverpool attacker when Salah/Mane are 12m. Attacking midfielders from the other best attacking team in the league are also either expensive (KDB) or rotation risks (Foden, Mahrez etc.)

      2. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Firmino will share mins with him

  8. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Jota seems quiet

    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      He's used his goal quota in the Coca Cola Cup

    2. TopBinFC
        just now

        Cant wait to get rid of him, he needs to miss 2 sitters before scoring

    3. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Which GW do we think Salah comes back? Giving WC a thought this GW.

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Back this week.

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        GW24 highest odds

    4. Viprin
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      A defence of
      Trent Cancelo Robbo Laporte Digne
      Is the dream

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Dinge to Nouri
        I think thats my WC

        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          If the PL confirm stricter guidelines for postponements and announce DGW25&26, maybe...

      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/27689/event/23/

        1. Viprin
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Living the dream!

    5. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Anyone else tempted to blast out their wildcard now?

      1. Corgzzzz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        100% doing this over the IB

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        If I had one...

      3. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Wanted to for this GW. I like the fixture swing in 28, personally. But for better or for worse, DGWs seem to control everyone’s thinking

        1. Union_Jacks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Just gotta decide how much using it now will affect later down the linr

      4. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        If the PL confirm stricter guidelines for postponements and announce DGW25&26, maybe.

      5. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        I rolled FT otherwise I would be tempted. A mini wildcard on a -4 or -8 should be enough to set me up well.

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Unfortunately Dennis suckered me in!

          Open Controls
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah I’m doing it, keeping Robbo, Trent, Cancelo & Watkins but other than that it’s a lot of changes

        Also bringing in Salah and KDB

        Open Controls
            4 mins ago

            I'd hate to see the rest of your team if you plan on having all them premiums

            Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              You don’t need much money in the forwards this year

              Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              I have all of the above & no compromises...
              Sa Sanchez
              TAA Robertson Cancelo Tierney Ait Nour
              Salah KDB Bowen Raphinha Martinelli
              Watkins Edouard Broja

              1. TopBinFC
                  just now

                  Nice team, only one of your forwards are nailed though. And Martinelli hasn't done a whole lot lately, I feel Son is essential with the games in hand.

            3. Union_Jacks
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yep, looking at similar

          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            I'm still aiming for 28 with the Liverpool GW27 blank and Chelsea fixture swing in mind

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 mins ago

              Tripling up on Chelsea? Who are you targeting?

              Open Controls
                  4 mins ago

                  Surely james is essential when back? If Lukaku hits form maybe as well?

                  Open Controls
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    3 mins ago

                    Still not sure on Lukaku, curious what others think. Will prob get Mount & James

                    1. TopBinFC
                        1 min ago

                        Yeah, hard to pick Chelsea players, hopefully they get a more settled team going forward and less rotation

                  2. Sun Jihai
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Not triple up but James if back. Maybe Mount. Was hoping Mendy would drop more in price during Afcon.

            2. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              Trent no with it today

            3. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              Is there a way I can work out an opponents team value? I don't mean the total amount but their expendable amount?

            4. Babit1967
              • 5 Years
              11 mins ago

              Robbo saving my gw here

            5. Cilly Bonnolly
              • 10 Years
              10 mins ago

              Lol, even getting Digne looks like being the wrong move. Was between him and Robertson. 😆

              1. mixology
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                2 million to upgrade elsewhere

                1. Cilly Bonnolly
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah, Coufal to Robertson is part of the long term plan.

              2. Camzy
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                Definitely not the wrong move.

                1. Cilly Bonnolly
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Just mean for this week. Will be getting Robertson in for Coufal too.

              3. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Still a massive price difference and Digne got 12 points

                1. Cilly Bonnolly
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Robertson’s coming in too. Just mean it’s looking like the wrong choice this week.

            6. sandman58
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              A) Robertson & C.Gallagher
              B) Digne & Jota
              Which is the better pick please?

              1. TopBinFC
                  just now

                  A as Jota will be rotated more

              2. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                Trent is rubbish first half, too many poor touches

                1. JONALDINHO
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Rubbish is a bit harsh. Can’t be expecting 2 assists every game

                  1. Podge
                    • 11 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I can and do
                    At minimum

                2. Free Hat
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Nonchalance, but thats part of his game.
                  But indeed, few bad touches.

              3. Nightcrawler
                • 2 Years
                8 mins ago

                HATE to see this GW oh yes I do!

              4. dansmusen
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                Going to be some serious bench headache next GW

              5. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Jacob Ramsey starting every game with goals and assist in him @ 4.6 seems quite hard to turn down on wildcard

                1. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Will his place be at threat from coutiniho/ghazi over time?

                2. Union_Jacks
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Anthony Gordon at 4.5m looks good too

              6. Atimis
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Minute of silence for us thinking Jota is a better pick than Robo [*]
                Been considering that whole last week and decided that TAA Salah Jota will be yet best option going forward

              7. Podge
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Found a decent ap store ap
                StrymTV
                Look up on YouTube how to get football streams on it

