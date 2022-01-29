FanTeam’s €250k UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage Tournament is open

Sponsored by FanTeam

Champions League football returns to FanTeam with a bang, offering a €250,000 guaranteed prize pool contest with a mouth-watering first place prize of €50,000.

Compete against your friends, family and fellow Fantasy Football bosses around the world and guide your 11-man team to victory in FanTeam’s UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage Fantasy Football tournament.

This contest will cover the Champions League Knockout Stage only, starting on 15th February 2022. Full information on how to play and get involved is provided below.



Whether you’ve had a rough start to your full-season game and would like a clean slate, or you’re simply someone that enjoys UEFA Champions League football and would like to try to convert your knowledge into cash, FanTeam’s €250K UCL Knockout Stage tournament offers managers an exciting, high-stakes Fantasy game with huge potential rewards.



Managers of our UCL Knockout Stage game have the chance to choose a star-studded line-up from Europe’s most elite talent. If you’ve ever wanted to own the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi in your Fantasy side, now you can.

PRIZE POOL BREAKDOWN

Like in the UCL Group Stage game last year, they’ll again be offering a guaranteed prize pool of €250,000 for this contest, with a top prize of €50,000 to the winner.



There is a maximum of 12,048 seats available, however, the €250,000 prize pool is guaranteed, even if the contest does not fill.



The top 1,750 ranked entries at the end of the contest receive a pay-out between €50 and €50,000, depending on the exact finishing position.



Entry is set at €25 (£21) per team, and each user can enter a maximum of 100 teams to this contest, should they wish to do so.



A full breakdown of our €250,000 prize pool is shown below.

The top five will receive a minimum of €3,000

will receive a minimum of The top ten will receive a minimum of €1,000

will receive a minimum of The top 500 will receive a minimum of €100

GAME RULES

To play in FanTeam’s €250,000 UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage fantasy contest, you will need to create an 11-man team, using a budget of 100m. It’s as simple as that to enter.



Like FanTeam’s season-long games and Fantasy Premier League (FPL), the weekly deadline will be 90 minutes prior to the week’s first kick-off. However, this rule does NOT apply for the very start of this contest in Gameweek 7, where the deadline is right up until 20:00GMT/21:00CET on Tuesday 15th February.

This contest will be played over seven Gameweeks, starting with Gameweek 7 (round of 16, first leg) and ending with Gameweek 13 (the final).



As you’re only required to pick a team of 11 players, there are no subs or benches. However, FanTeam’s ‘Safety Net‘ feature is active – but what is a ‘Safety Net’ we hear you shout?



Well, it is when an automatic substitution is made for a non-starting player from your 11-man team. Here, that player will automatically be replaced by the next-priced teammate from the same position.



Example: If you own Mohamed Salah (12.5m) and he’s only named on Liverpool’s bench, he will be replaced at kick-off by the next priced midfielder from Liverpool – which is Sadio Mane (11.5m), providing he starts. You will score nothing from a Salah cameo.

As you can also see from the Game Rules infographic above, there will be no price changes during this tournament.



You’ll also see that you have three free transfers to use in Gameweeks 8, 10, 12 and 13 – this is to help you manage injuries, teams and eliminated players and react to form accordingly. However, additional transfers beyond these three will each cost four points, just like FPL.



You will have two Wildcards to use during the tournament. They can only be used in Gameweeks 9 and 11 and if you don’t use them, you lose them.



Whilst we won’t bore you with a full breakdown of each of the rules shown above, we will make it clear that extra time and penalty shoot-outs are NOT included in our scoring. Players only earn points during 90 minutes and stoppage time.

SCORING RULES







Please see above a full breakdown of the scoring system.

As you can see, points are awarded for goals, assists and clean sheets but deducted for yellow and red cards. So far, so familiar.

The scoring on FanTeam has slight differences to other season-long Fantasy Football games you might play on other platforms, but, if you participated in our 2021/22 £1m or £100k Second Chance Fantasy Premier League season games, the scoring rules are identical to those contests.



Here are a few scoring attributes and key rules we want to draw you attention to:



Players can make unlimited changes to their Gameweek 1 teams up until the first match kicks off on 15th February at 20:00GMT/21:00CET. From Gameweek 2 onwards, each Gameweek deadline will be 90 minutes before the first match kicks off.



Full Match Bonus: If a forward or midfielder stays on the pitch for the entire game (90 mins & including injury time), they will pick up an additional point. This means players that don’t get substituted are always worth consideration, and that could potentially influence your captaincy decision too



Goalkeeper Save Points: Goalkeepers will earn 0.5 points for every save they make. Therefore, a goalkeeper on a team that allows the opposition a lot of low-quality shots (like Nick Pope for Burnley in the Premier League) can really rack up the points when they keep a clean sheet.



Impact Points: If the team wins during the period a player is on the pitch, the player will receive 0.3 points. However, if they lose the period (example: subbed off whilst losing 1-0) they’re on the pitch, they will be deducted 0.3 points.



Shots on Target: Midfielders and forwards will be awarded 0.4 points for each shot on target, whilst defenders will earn 0.6. If your goalkeeper somehow manages a shot on target then he will get one point. This scoring rule certainly gives Fantasy bosses something to think about when selecting their attack.

Player prices will not change during this contest. This allows managers to budget for the weeks ahead, without having to worry about unexpected price changes leaving you short on cash for your planned transfers.

MAKING CHANGES TO YOUR TEAM

We strongly urge all players to pay close attention to which Gameweeks your free transfers and Wildcards are available for.



Please see below a breakdown of the seven Gameweeks included in this Champions League Knockout contest:

Gameweek 7: Round of 16 – [first leg]



You can make unlimited changes to your team until the contest starts at 20:00GMT/21:00CET on 15th February.



You can own a maximum of three players from a Champions League club in this Gameweek.



Gameweek 8: Round of 16 – [second leg]



You can make three free transfers before this round starts (with additional transfers each costing -4 points) and you cannot roll them free transfers over to use later. The deadline is 90 minutes prior to the first kick-off.



You can own a maximum of three players from a Champions League club in this Gameweek.



Gameweek 9: Quarter Finals – [first leg]



You have a Wildcard that cannot be saved for a future Gameweek. It gives unlimited transfers to use until the quarter-final first leg deadline, 90 minutes prior to the first kick-off.



You can own a maximum of four players from a Champions League club in this Gameweek.



Gameweek 10: Quarter Finals – [second leg]



You can make three free transfers before this round starts (with additional transfers each costing -4 points) and you cannot roll them free transfers over to use later. The deadline is 90 minutes prior to the first kick-off.



You can own a maximum of four players from a Champions League club in this Gameweek.



Gameweek 11: Semi Finals – [first leg]



You have a Wildcard that cannot be saved for a future Gameweek. It gives unlimited transfers to use until the semi-final first leg deadline, 90 minutes prior to the first kick-off.



You can own a maximum of five players from a Champions League club in this Gameweek.



Gameweek 12: Semi Finals – [second leg]



You can make three free transfers before this round starts (with additional transfers each costing -4 points) and you cannot roll them free transfers over to use later. The deadline is 90 minutes prior to the first kick-off.



You can own a maximum of five players from a Champions League club in this Gameweek.



Gameweek 13: The Final



You can make three free transfers before this round starts (with additional transfers each costing -4 points) and you cannot roll them free transfers over to use later. The deadline is 90 minutes prior to the first kick-off.



You can own a maximum of six players from a Champions League club in this Gameweek.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

If you’re new to FanTeam then you’ll need to create a new account here – alternatively, head on over to FanTeam.com and click the green ‘Register’ button in the top right corner.

Once registered, or if you’re an existing FanTeam customer, the €250k Champions League Knockout Game can be found in the Lobby, or by clicking here.

At this stage, you can start to build your team, with familiar player pricing and a 100m budget to work with.

Don’t forget to select a captain, as their points will be doubled, and a vice-captain, who will score double points if your captain does not play.

Once you’re happy with your team and captain choice, submit your team for an entry fee of €25 (£21).

Managers are welcome to enter multiple teams to this contest, for a higher chance of scooping that mouth-watering €50,000 first place prize.

To get involved and enter a team into our €250,000 UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage fantasy football contest, click here.

#ad

18+

begambleaware.org

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT