164
Fixtures February 3

FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks: What we know so far

164 Comments
Share

We’ve had plenty of ‘blanks’ in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) so far this season and now we’re on a run of Double Gameweeks as we attempt to catch up.

We’ve already seen ‘doubles’ in Gameweeks 21-23, while Double Gameweek 25 has an extra fixture for both Manchester United and Brighton, and Double Gameweek 26 will feature eight teams playing twice.

A total of 14 outstanding matches are still to be rearranged.

There are confirmed cup-related blanks in Gameweeks 24, 25 and 27, meanwhile, with more to follow in Gameweeks 30 and 33.

The good news is that, while more Covid-related postponements can’t be completely ruled out, falling positive cases and the Premier League’s tightening of rules for match cancellations should mean this is much less of a danger than before.

With the situation constantly evolving, our Blank and Double Gameweek guide rounds up what we know at present.

VISUAL OVERVIEW

FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks: What we know so far 4

Our thanks to moderator Legomane for the above graphic.

POSTPONED MATCHES – AND REASONS WHY

Burnley v Watford postponed as Covid outbreak hits Hornets
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Dec 12 – Covid)
  • Brentford v Manchester United (Dec 14 – Covid) – played in Double Gameweek 22
  • Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (Dec 15 – weather) – now in Double Gameweek 26
  • Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Dec 16 – Covid) – played in Double Gameweek 22
  • Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Dec 18 – Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 25
  • Southampton v Brentford (Dec 18 – Covid) – played in Double Gameweek 21
  • Watford v Crystal Palace (Dec 18 – Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 26
  • West Ham United v Norwich City (Dec 18 – Covid) – played in Double Gameweek 21
  • Aston Villa v Burnley (Dec 18 – Covid)
  • Everton v Leicester City (Dec 19 + Jan 11 – Covid)
  • Burnley v Everton (Dec 26 – Covid)
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford (Dec 26 – Covid)
  • Liverpool v Leeds United (Dec 26 – Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 26
  • Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (Dec 28 – Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 26
  • Leeds United v Aston Villa (Dec 28 – Covid)
  • Everton v Newcastle United (Dec 30 – Covid)
  • Leicester City v Norwich (Jan 1 – Covid)
  • Southampton v Newcastle United (Jan 2 – Covid)
  • Burnley v Leicester City (Jan 15 – Covid)
  • Tottenham vs Arsenal (Jan 16 – Covid)
  • Burnley v Watford (Jan 18 – Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 23
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Feb 8 – clash with the Club World Cup) – played in Double Gameweek 22
  • Chelsea v Arsenal (Feb 12 – clash with the Club World Cup)
  • Arsenal v Liverpool (Feb 25 – clash with EFL Cup final)
  • Chelsea v Leicester City (Feb 25 – clash with the EFL Cup final)

TEAMS WITH THE MOST FIXTURES OUTSTANDING

Fantasy community eyes Burnley clean sheet in first Double Gameweek match
  • Leicester (4)
  • Arsenal, Burnley, Everton (3)
  • Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle, Spurs (2)
  • Brighton, Leeds, Liverpool, Norwich, Southampton, Watford, Wolves (1)
  • Brentford, Crystal Palace, Man City, Man Utd, West Ham (0)

The above figures are based on outstanding matches from Gameweek 27 onwards and include games in coming weeks that we know will need to be reorganised (e.g. Arsenal’s fixtures in Gameweeks 25 and 27)

OTHER POSSIBLE DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

Week beginning…WeekendMidweek
Sat 5 FebFA Cup 4th round
Gameweek 24
Sat 12 FebDouble/Blank Gameweek 25
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 19 FebDouble/Blank Gameweek 26
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 26 FebGameweek 27/EFL Cup final
FA Cup 5th round
Sat 5 MarGameweek 28
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 12 MarGameweek 29
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 19 MarGameweek 30/FA Cup quarter-finals
International break
Sat 26 MarInternational break
International break
Sat 2 AprGameweek 31
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 9 AprGameweek 32
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 16 AprGameweek 33/FA Cup semi-finals
*free*
Sat 23 AprGameweek 34
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 30 AprGameweek 35
Champions League/Europa League/Conference League
Sat 7 MayGameweek 36
*free*
Sat 14 MayGameweek 37
Europa League final
Sat 21 MayGameweek 38
  • Gameweek 24: A Blank Gameweek for Chelsea and Brighton, no doubles.
  • Gameweek 25: A Double Gameweek for Man Utd and Brighton, a Blank Gameweek for Chelsea and Arsenal.
  • Gameweek 26: A Double Gameweek for Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Spurs, Watford and Wolves.
  • Gameweek 27: A possible Double Gameweek if teams with an outstanding match-up are eliminated by the FA Cup fifth-round stage. Four sides, Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester and Liverpool, will have their weekend matches postponed because of the EFL Cup final, however.
  • Gameweek 28: A possible Double Gameweek for anyone bar Brentford, Crystal Palace, Man City, Man Utd, West Ham, Liverpool, Leicester (if they are still in the Conference League) and Norwich (if Leicester are still in the Conference League).
  • Gameweek 29: A possible Double Gameweek for anyone bar Brentford, Crystal Palace, Man City, Man Utd, West Ham, Chelsea, Leicester (if they are still in the Conference League) and Norwich (if Leicester are still in the Conference League)
  • Gameweek 30: No chance of a Double Gameweek and a near-certain chance of it being a Blank Gameweek, as it will clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals. Aston Villa v Arsenal is the only fixture that so far will definitely go ahead.
  • Gameweek 33: A free midweek does allow for a Double Gameweek, although the weekend games do clash with the FA Cup semi-finals, too.
  • Gameweek 36: A free midweek allows for a Double Gameweek. This is likely to be the biggest Double Gameweek of the season.

There is also a chance of there being other small Double Gameweeks in Gameweeks 31, 32, 34, 35 and 37, with the results of cup competitions home and abroad likely to dictate that.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

164 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Sounds like Raya will be back for Brentford quite soon, they've missed him a lot, wonder if it might mean one less team to target

    With Raya - 9 games, 9 conceded
    Without Raya - 14 games, 29 conceded

    Open Controls
  2. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Already have 6 DGW26 players so won't be ripping my team apart to fit more in. Will do Ronaldo + Silva > Edouard + Salah before GW26 - what to do before then? 2 FT & 1.1m ITB

    DDG
    TAA* - Cancelo - Reguilon*
    Foden - Silva - Bowen - Jota*
    Ronaldo - Watkins - Dennis*

    Bachmann - White* - Martinelli* - Coufal

    A) Coufal > Digne/Coady
    B) Bachmann > Ramsdale
    C) Coufal + Jota > Robbo + 7.0 mid

    Open Controls
  3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      41 mins ago

      Hey, all. I had a look but couldn't find the answer to this:

      If I have 2 FTs in, say, GW24 but use a FH, does the unused FT roll over or get wiped?

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Wiped, only 1FT after FH or WC

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            just now

            Thanks 🙂

            Open Controls
        2. Gleys11
          • 1 Year
          just now

          FPL / RULES / CHIPS
          Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers will be lost. You will be back to the usual 1 free transfer the following Gameweek.

          Open Controls
      2. George James
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        best Man united defender to get?

        A) Maguire

        B) Varane

        C) Dalot

        D) Other (who?)

        Open Controls
        1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
          1. George James
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Does he start both games though?

            Open Controls
        2. Stimps
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          None, imo

          Open Controls
        3. Crazy Train
          • 10 Years
          just now

          C as there are better circa 5m defenders over a and b in the game imho

          Open Controls
      3. -GK22-
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        Roll FT? Loads in the bank

        DDG
        TAA, Cancelo, Cash
        KDB, Jota, Bowen, Martinelli, Raphinha
        Edouard, Watkins

        Foster, Reguilon, king, cucurella

        Open Controls
      4. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        Only way for me is attack gw 26 , would like to get players that will stand after but it's not imperative

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          My gk combo now is DdG + Sanchez. One of them has to go for Ramsdale, be it -4. Having only one FH left and since triple Pool is a must, cannot have more Arsenal assets, even though I really would like to get Tierney. Jota naturally could go out next week, but it means "very thin" bench.

          Open Controls
      5. Buck The Trent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        I own Kane and initial plan was to transfer to Ronaldo in DGW25 (SOT BHA). But with Kane now having a DGW26 (mci bur). would you keep or sell him ?

        Open Controls
        1. George James
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          was on same plan and keeping i think, Leeds away in 27 swings it for me.....Perfect fixture for HK

          Open Controls
        2. Sloopy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          Keep. (but I/m no Ronaldo-FPL-fan!)

          Open Controls
        3. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          23 mins ago

          Keep, even without the double I was looking to try get Kane in soon as he's looked hugely improved of late and has been very unlucky to have not scored more recently

          Open Controls
        4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          I don't rate Ronaldo in that Man United team at all. So I could be biased. Plus I think he is overpriced for what he gives in fpl.

          But If I was you I would keep Kane and go for another Man United player - Elanga. Rashford, Fernandes, Varane, De Gea are all other options.
          Some less riskier than others.

          Open Controls
        5. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I would keep now.

          Open Controls
      6. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        32 mins ago

        Can't beat a good visual overview - thanks Legomane for that - and Neale for his usual tidy no frills synopsis,

        Open Controls
      7. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        RMWCT

        DDG-Ramsdale
        Tierney-TAA-Robbo-Cancelo-RAN
        KDB-Bruno-Olise-Bowen-saka
        Edouard-Weghorst-Broja

        Will switch KDB and Bruno to Salah and Son come DGW 26, and then FH in 27. Leaves me with only 2 DGWers in 25, but 11 in 26, olise & ait nouri are two spots I might change something

        Open Controls
        1. Stimps
          • 8 Years
          27 mins ago

          Very nice.... Hoe nailed is Olise though, with Zaha back?

          Open Controls
        2. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 6 Years
          25 mins ago

          Looks good, I would go Kilman over Ait Nouri as Jonny is back in training the last I heard

          Open Controls
          1. The Red Devil
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Will keep tabs on that, cheers

            Open Controls
        3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          25 mins ago

          Unsure about the Olise one - as Zaha should be back for the DGW. But on paper looks decent. Probably better than my WC.
          What was the team value for that wildcard as a matter of interest?

          Open Controls
          1. The Red Devil
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Around 101 I think
            Thanks for the point on olise

            Open Controls
        4. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          Have to agree with the other lads, as much as I like Olise with Zaha and particularly Ayew back I don't see him starting too much

          Open Controls
          1. The Red Devil
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yep, will have a look for a villa mid maybe

            Open Controls
        5. Crazy Train
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Nice - be interested what value you've got wrapped up in that lot.
          Seeing Tierney in a few teams on here. Seems to be either him or Digne in these WC teams (I'm currently on the latter).
          Weghorst is a risk obviously, but with a lack of forward options this season its a decent punt I think.

          Open Controls
          1. The Red Devil
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Around 101 mn
            2 midfield spots are up for grabs, got around 12.5-13 mn

            Open Controls
      8. Farke in hell
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Ronaldo or Bruno for DGW 25?

        Open Controls
        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          Bruno easier Salah switch.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            And better fpl asset 😉 (I almost wrote better player)

            Open Controls
        2. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Was gonna post the same question!

          I'm likely to go Ronaldo as I have money tied up in Kane and it's a straight swap.

          FH in 26 and WC in 28

          Open Controls
      9. footballfreak
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        How does this wilcard draft look? 0.7 in bank.. Planning to do fernandes and varane for salah and tierney for gw26..will have 9 with dgw in 26
        DDG Ramsdale
        TAA Laporte Digne Varane Cancelo
        Fernandes Son Bowen Jota Saka
        Eduard Dennis Broja

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.