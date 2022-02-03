FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks: What we know so far

We’ve had plenty of ‘blanks’ in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) so far this season and now we’re on a run of Double Gameweeks as we attempt to catch up.

We’ve already seen ‘doubles’ in Gameweeks 21-23, while Double Gameweek 25 has an extra fixture for both Manchester United and Brighton, and Double Gameweek 26 will feature eight teams playing twice.

A total of 14 outstanding matches are still to be rearranged.

There are confirmed cup-related blanks in Gameweeks 24, 25 and 27, meanwhile, with more to follow in Gameweeks 30 and 33.

The good news is that, while more Covid-related postponements can’t be completely ruled out, falling positive cases and the Premier League’s tightening of rules for match cancellations should mean this is much less of a danger than before.

With the situation constantly evolving, our Blank and Double Gameweek guide rounds up what we know at present.

VISUAL OVERVIEW

Our thanks to moderator Legomane for the above graphic.

POSTPONED MATCHES – AND REASONS WHY

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Dec 12 – Covid)

Brentford v Manchester United (Dec 14 – Covid) – played in Double Gameweek 22

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (Dec 15 – weather) – now in Double Gameweek 26

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Dec 16 – Covid) – played in Double Gameweek 22

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Dec 18 – Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 25

Southampton v Brentford (Dec 18 – Covid) – played in Double Gameweek 21

Watford v Crystal Palace (Dec 18 – Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 26

West Ham United v Norwich City (Dec 18 – Covid) – played in Double Gameweek 21

Aston Villa v Burnley (Dec 18 – Covid)

Everton v Leicester City (Dec 19 + Jan 11 – Covid)

Burnley v Everton (Dec 26 – Covid)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford (Dec 26 – Covid)

Liverpool v Leeds United (Dec 26 – Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 26

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (Dec 28 – Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 26

Leeds United v Aston Villa (Dec 28 – Covid)

Everton v Newcastle United (Dec 30 – Covid)

Leicester City v Norwich (Jan 1 – Covid)

Southampton v Newcastle United (Jan 2 – Covid)

Burnley v Leicester City (Jan 15 – Covid)

Tottenham vs Arsenal (Jan 16 – Covid)

Burnley v Watford (Jan 18 – Covid) – now in Double Gameweek 23

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Feb 8 – clash with the Club World Cup) – played in Double Gameweek 22

Chelsea v Arsenal (Feb 12 – clash with the Club World Cup)

Arsenal v Liverpool (Feb 25 – clash with EFL Cup final)

Chelsea v Leicester City (Feb 25 – clash with the EFL Cup final)



TEAMS WITH THE MOST FIXTURES OUTSTANDING

Leicester (4)

Arsenal, Burnley, Everton (3)

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle, Spurs (2)

Brighton, Leeds, Liverpool, Norwich, Southampton, Watford, Wolves (1)

Brentford, Crystal Palace, Man City, Man Utd, West Ham (0)

The above figures are based on outstanding matches from Gameweek 27 onwards and include games in coming weeks that we know will need to be reorganised (e.g. Arsenal’s fixtures in Gameweeks 25 and 27)

OTHER POSSIBLE DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS

Week beginning… Weekend Midweek Sat 5 Feb FA Cup 4th round Gameweek 24 Sat 12 Feb Double/Blank Gameweek 25 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 19 Feb Double/Blank Gameweek 26 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 26 Feb Gameweek 27/EFL Cup final FA Cup 5th round Sat 5 Mar Gameweek 28 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 12 Mar Gameweek 29 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 19 Mar Gameweek 30/FA Cup quarter-finals International break Sat 26 Mar International break International break Sat 2 Apr Gameweek 31 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 9 Apr Gameweek 32 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 16 Apr Gameweek 33/FA Cup semi-finals *free* Sat 23 Apr Gameweek 34 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 30 Apr Gameweek 35 Champions League/Europa League/Conference League Sat 7 May Gameweek 36 *free* Sat 14 May Gameweek 37 Europa League final Sat 21 May Gameweek 38

Gameweek 24: A Blank Gameweek for Chelsea and Brighton, no doubles.

A Blank Gameweek for Chelsea and Brighton, no doubles. Gameweek 25 : A Double Gameweek for Man Utd and Brighton, a Blank Gameweek for Chelsea and Arsenal.

: A Double Gameweek for Man Utd and Brighton, a Blank Gameweek for Chelsea and Arsenal. Gameweek 26 : A Double Gameweek for Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Spurs, Watford and Wolves.

: A Double Gameweek for Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Spurs, Watford and Wolves. Gameweek 27 : A possible Double Gameweek if teams with an outstanding match-up are eliminated by the FA Cup fifth-round stage. Four sides, Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester and Liverpool, will have their weekend matches postponed because of the EFL Cup final, however.

Gameweek 28 : A possible Double Gameweek for anyone bar Brentford, Crystal Palace, Man City, Man Utd, West Ham, Liverpool, Leicester (if they are still in the Conference League) and Norwich (if Leicester are still in the Conference League).

: A possible Double Gameweek for anyone bar Brentford, Crystal Palace, Man City, Man Utd, West Ham, Liverpool, Leicester (if they are still in the Conference League) and Norwich (if Leicester are still in the Conference League). Gameweek 29: A possible Double Gameweek for anyone bar Brentford, Crystal Palace, Man City, Man Utd, West Ham, Chelsea, Leicester (if they are still in the Conference League) and Norwich (if Leicester are still in the Conference League)

A possible Double Gameweek for anyone bar Brentford, Crystal Palace, Man City, Man Utd, West Ham, Chelsea, Leicester (if they are still in the Conference League) and Norwich (if Leicester are still in the Conference League) Gameweek 30: No chance of a Double Gameweek and a near-certain chance of it being a Blank Gameweek, as it will clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals. Aston Villa v Arsenal is the only fixture that so far will definitely go ahead.

No chance of a Double Gameweek and a near-certain chance of it being a Blank Gameweek, as it will clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals. Aston Villa v Arsenal is the only fixture that so far will definitely go ahead. Gameweek 33: A free midweek does allow for a Double Gameweek, although the weekend games do clash with the FA Cup semi-finals, too.

A free midweek does allow for a Double Gameweek, although the weekend games do clash with the FA Cup semi-finals, too. Gameweek 36: A free midweek allows for a Double Gameweek. This is likely to be the biggest Double Gameweek of the season.

There is also a chance of there being other small Double Gameweeks in Gameweeks 31, 32, 34, 35 and 37, with the results of cup competitions home and abroad likely to dictate that.

