Fixtures February 3

FPL Double Gameweek 26 announced: Fixtures, initial reaction and chip thoughts

Eight teams will have a Double Gameweek 26 after more previously postponed Premier League matches were rescheduled on Thursday morning.

The headline news is that Liverpool get their mooted double-header against Norwich City and Leeds United, so thoughts will inevitably turn to the Triple Captain chip in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The other clubs with two fixtures in Gameweek 26 are Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 FIXTURES

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 REACTION

DOES THE FREE HIT IN GAMEWEEK 27 NOW BECOME MORE APPEALING?

With Liverpool and Arsenal enjoying the best of the ‘doubles’ in Gameweek 26, many FPL managers will be wanting to stock up on players from the Reds and the Gunners.

However, the two teams are set to blank in the very next Gameweek after it:

Liverpool and Arsenal were due to face each other in Gameweek 27 but that fixture is definitely postponed because of the clash with the EFL Cup final.

The Reds will definitely be without a league match in Gameweek 27 if they beat Cardiff City at home in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

Arsenal are out of the FA Cup so technically have a free midweek but their outstanding fixtures, against Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea, are all against teams still in the cup. Even if one of those sides were to be eliminated in the fourth round, TV companies will likely dictate whether any of those previously postponed league matches could fit around the televised cup games in Gameweek 27.

Operating under the assumption that Liverpool and Arsenal both double in Gameweek 26 and blank in Gameweek 27, then a Free Hit – for those with the luxury of doing so – in the latter might be the best way to navigate it.

TRIPLE CAPTAIN IN GAMEWEEK 26…?

Many of us have a Triple Captain chip burning a hole in our pockets and a huge opportunity to use it has now emerged after this morning’s fixture announcement.

Liverpool’s double-header against Norwich and Leeds will see many of us flocking towards Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) with the armband.

There are caveats, as Klopp’s troops are in EFL Cup final action four days after the Leeds game – so might we see some managed minutes for key FPL assets in that second Double Gameweek 26 clash as a result?

Handing the Triple Captain chip to Salah probably won’t have season-changing results either, as so many others will be backing him and his ‘effective ownership’ will be through the roof, so rank gains will likely be modest.

…OR BENCH BOOST?

Not many of us were expecting Double Gameweek 26 to be quite so big, so now an alternative chip strategy might present itself: the Bench Boost.

A quick look at the LiveFPL site suggests that the average manager in the top 10k (using this pool of managers as an example) owns just over six players from the eight teams who double in Gameweek 26.

So with three/four free transfers to use between now and the Double Gameweek 26 deadline, coupled with maybe a hit or two, many FPL managers will be well on their way to getting out a full starting XI who all have two fixtures.

Then there are the teams with appealing ‘single’ Gameweek 26 fixtures, such as West Ham United (home to Newcastle), Aston Villa (home to Watford), Brighton (home to Burnley) and Manchester United (away to Leeds), whose players many of us already own and who could easily rack up tidy scores despite the lack of a second match.

ONLY ONE GAMEWEEK 26 FIXTURE FOR GALLAGHER

Crystal Palace have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 26 but one of their most-owned Fantasy players, Conor Gallagher (£6.1m), will only have one match.

That’s because the on-loan midfielder will be ineligible to face his parent club, Chelsea, in the first of the Eagles’ two games.

AZ AND SONALDO’s DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 REACTION

  1. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    What a dilemma to WC25 and BB26 or just TC26.

    I kept Salah and own Bruno so TC26 seems the most logical

    Open Controls
    1. DAZZ
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m thinking of WC25. I dont own Salah Bruno or Ronaldo. Could set myself up nicely for DGW26

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Looks the right move then one of those united players to son or Kane in gw26

        Open Controls
  2. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    1FT, 3.1 ITB -

    DDG - Bachmann

    TAA - Cancelo - Dawson - White - Livramento

    Jota - Maddison - Gundogan - Bowen - Raphinha

    Ronaldo - Antonio - Dennis

    Over next 3 weeks I could do the following to get 8 DGW26 players making one -4:
    Maddison to Salah
    Gundogan to Douglas Luiz
    Ronaldo to Kane
    DDG to Sa

    Open Controls
  3. b91jh
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Weghorst-Edouard-Broja WC25 frontline looks tempting…

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      What has the world come to, we must be living in some alternate reality

      Open Controls
  4. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Need some time to get my head around these next moves!
    Hopefully Raphinha plays but rolling ft in 24

    Open Controls
  5. The Red Devil
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Guess now I've to change my WC 24 squad to include doublers from 26 & maybe BB in 26

    Open Controls
    1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Considering Salah TC?

      Open Controls
      1. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I'll have to probably skip it, go with just captain, my WC is active, should do BB soon after WC, as it works best post a WC, might have to wait later for TC

        Open Controls
  6. PascalCygan
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    This is a headache. I was in a decent place for DGW25 with De Gea and Bruno (and KdB) and I had my eye on a WC in 28.

    But with only four DGW26 players, I'm going to have to weigh up when to WC, FH and TC.

    Going to get my thinking cap on!

    Open Controls
    1. Sterling Archer
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      3 FT's to use before 26, maybe take a hit and you will be good

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers, hope so. I'll get the spreadsheets out and tinker!

        Open Controls
  7. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    DGW26 looks like a trap.

    The only feasible plan is to potentially use FH due to Arsenal/Liverpool as you can't stockpile both.

    Just depends if its better saved for later.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Why can’t you have both and then FH in 27?

      Open Controls
      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Is FH 27 necessary? How many teams are likely to blank?

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          I currently have 3 Arsenal, 2 Liverpool and no backup goalkeeper. So if I don’t wildcard between now and then, I may need to, yes.

          Open Controls
          1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I hear you. I guess DGWs are a roll of the dice anyway but I'm not crazy about Arsenal's double - Brentford is tasty but I'd expect Wolves to keep it tight as always.

            Open Controls
        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Liverpool and Arsenal.

          Sorry I wasn't clear, I meant 3 of both Arsenal and Liverpool leaves you with potentially 8 players in GW27.

          Open Controls
          1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Might require some shuffling for 27 regardless but I'm thinking one Arsenal player could cover it for me.

            Open Controls
    2. The Red Devil
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      26 looks pretty good for BB
      FH in 27

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It's not a trap if you FH27.

      Open Controls
  8. dshv
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Ddg Foster
    Trent cancelo cash reguilon livra
    Son goden maddison bowen jota
    King ronaldo watkins

    0.2itb 2ft

    Gw24 -> reguilon -> ait nouri/white
    Gw25-> foden maddison -> salah martinelli
    Gw26 -> ronaldo -> kane

    ? Help me

    Open Controls
  9. dshv
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    * sorry can’t do that son must go if i want to keep ronaldo and have kane..

    Open Controls
  10. Sterling Archer
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    we will have a better idea of future blanks after the FA cup this weekend., going to wait till monday to confuse myself!

    Open Controls
  11. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Spurs DGW fixtures not that great to be honest, is it still worth getting Son in or focus on Arsenal and Liverpool players?

    Open Controls
    1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I was thinking the same thing. Essentially a single GW vs Burnley.

      Open Controls
  12. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you BB the following in DGW26?

    DDG (lee)
    Cucurella (BUR)
    Mac Allister (BUR)
    Bruno (lee)

    The other 11 would all have DGW’s

    Open Controls
    1. 2OLEgend
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yes!

      Open Controls
  13. Sterling Archer
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    people still counting Dennis and King as viable DGW players?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yeah probably have to keep Dennis now

      Open Controls
  14. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hi everyone....all chips in tact and wondering best strategy here?

    Initial thought is to take a couple of hits for dgw26  - and to free hit 27

    Alonso to Tierney/ digne likely for this week. And salah to come in for 26

    Does this plan make sense - or should I be looking to use a chip for 26.....thanks

    Ddg rams
    Taa cancelo alonso diop livra
    Foden jota bowen raphinha gray
    Ronaldo dennis king

    Open Controls
  15. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    How this wildcard looking with some changes made for a Bench boost 26, going straight to salah so I don’t have to spend a move there to move for him

    De gea
    Digne Cancelo Trent Robbo
    Gallagher Bruno salah Ramsey Bowen
    Eduard

    Ramsdale weghorst broja alt nuri

    Open Controls
  16. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Worth keeping Martinelli with DGW26 in mind or would you have other Arsenal mid for that anyway?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      100% keep

      Open Controls
    2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Worth keeping for sure.

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      That means Gray goes instead of Martinelli to bring KDB/Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        just now

        That's easy. Yes. Lose Gray.

        Open Controls
    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I will probably getting him and also Saka for DGW26.

      Open Controls
    5. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah definitely keep, he’s the Arsenal MF pick for me

      Open Controls
    6. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thanks guys!

      Open Controls
  17. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    *logs in. Notices chaotic DGW. Opens the bottle

    Open Controls
    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      La Rioja?

      Open Controls
  18. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any suggestions for this team folks? Already did Alonso > digne with the ft.
    5.5m itb to get in Salah/ Bruno.

    Lloris
    Taa cancelo tierney digne
    Kdb Bernardo Jota Bowen
    Antonio king

    Foster gray Dennis Johnson

    Open Controls
  19. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    This has thrown a spanner in the works for me. I only have 4 players currently with doubles in 26, but a few from teams who have good SGW fixtures in 26 (West Ham, Villa). What would you do in my position? Initial thoughts are to use FTs to get a few key DGW players (Salah, Ramsdale, Tierney) and stick with the Salah TC plan.

    DDG
    TAA* Cancelo Coufal
    Bruno Jota* Foden Bowen Bilva
    Antonio Watkins

    Foster* Dennis* Alonso Liv

    2 FTs to use, 1.6 ITB

    Open Controls
  20. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Hmmmm. Only had a quick look at the fixtures. Was considering using WC this week but as time has gone on I've moved away from the idea. Think I'll stick without this week but WC next week feels like it might work.

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I’d probably cancel mine if I could but it’s already active 😀

      Open Controls
  21. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Currently thinking I'll have 3 Liverpool and 2 Arsenal for the GDW26 as I don't intend to FH in GW27 (will probably require a couple of hits), and triple cap Salah for sure. But until then I feel like I have a good GW24 team and will bring in Ronaldo to captain for his DGW25.

    Current team:

    de Gea
    TAA, Tierney, Cancelo, Reguilon
    Bowen, Jota, KDB (C), Ramsey
    Kane (vc), DCL

    Pickford, Dennis, Johnson, MacAllister

    Open Controls
  22. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    FH DGW26 getting 6 arsenal & Liverpool players then doesn’t matter if BGW27?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Right

      Open Controls
    2. Junglist95
        1 min ago

        You have no pool already? They'll blank in 27 either way

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Will have TAA, jota & ESR but could transfer either Jota or ESR out BGW27?

          Open Controls
    3. Junglist95
        3 mins ago

        FH options in 27 look trash to me

        Just my opinion

        Likely benching Pool trio and selling Arsenal 2 or 3, and/or could bench Ramsdale

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          just now

          FH better in DGW26

          Open Controls
          1. Junglist95
              just now

              I think so or save altogether

              Open Controls
        2. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Who is the better alonso replacement please?

          A....digne - good fixtures but single in 26

          B....coady / nouri

          C....Tierney - arsenal double

          Thinking of just going digne...thanks

          Open Controls

