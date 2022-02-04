Early FPL Gameweek 24 team news: Klopp on Salah and Mane’s availability

After bringing you a round-up of Thursday’s pre-FA Cup press conferences, we continue our summary of the early Gameweek 24 team news with a rundown of Friday’s media gatherings.

The managers of Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers will all face reporters, so we’ll recap the key quotes in this regularly updated ‘live blog’ article.

And where better to start than a significant update from Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Sadio Mane (£11.7m)…

LIVERPOOL

Klopp was fairly positive on his two premium midfielders when asked about their prospects of returning in time to face Leicester City, although did leave enough doubt about their Gameweek 24 involvement.

“I think they will be available, we will see. The one who wins will probably fly back to their home country, celebration, that’s how it is. I think Tuesday or Wednesday, latest, the winner will be back, and the other one probably slightly earlier. We will see. And then I have to talk to them, I don’t know. One thing, they have rhythm as they’ve played obviously quite a few games!” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah/Sadio Mane

The Liverpool boss also gave an update on his previously injured players, with the Reds now close to having a clean bill of health.

“[Harvey Elliott] is in a good place and is in full team training now, but we have to see what is right for him – is it right to start [or] is it right to come on? But he will be in the squad definitely for the Cardiff game and from there we go. “Most of the things look completely natural, absolutely, really quick after a long, long period without proper team training. When you saw him the first time, you thought immediately, ‘Maybe we take him with us’ but it obviously made no sense. He has now to go step by step to get back to his best, but he is close. Very close. “Thiago trained with us. Unfortunately, when COVID is around you always think it is the only infection or virus you can get, but he had a little chest infection so he had to step a little bit aside again. That’s not perfect, of course, but I expect him to be in team training today again so we will see. The injury is completely fine, he looked really good in training, but that’s how sometimes things are. We will see how we can use him for Sunday. “Naby is completely fine. Naby came back full of energy, had a few days off as well. Came back here after the tournament full of energy and confidence, so that looked good. “Divock, yesterday, first time full team training, looked very good, but it was the first time full team training after a while, so from here we go as well.”

Klopp also discussed new signing Luis Diaz, urging caution with the young winger.

“If he would now come, step on the pitch, and was immediately at his absolute best and playing better than all others then it would be really strange. He needs time to adapt to it but that doesn’t mean I speak about four or five months or whatever. I haven’t even seen him yet here on the training ground so maybe we should wait a little bit! “We are really happy and excited about the signing. I think it’s a really good sign that we work on all fronts to improve this team. We have to be successful now and in the future, so he can help with both.” – Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz

WEST HAM UNITED

Michail Antonio racked up three starts and 220 minutes of football for Jamaica over the international break and his late return to London means that he is unlikely to feature against Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup this weekend. It’s not ideal with regards to his long-term fatigue levels, either, although his Gameweek 24 game-time prospects would obviously be aided by a rest on Saturday.

“Mic will arrive back today at 11am from Jamaica, which as you can imagine is not particularly good. If you look at it realistically, you’d have to say it’s a terrible situation.” – David Moyes

Moyes hinted that he would spare a few other key players against the non-league outfit:

“Our players are well-rested, but I also have to say that we have a Premier League game in midweek as well, so that has to come into consideration.” – David Moyes

NORWICH CITY

Norwich should have four players back for the Gameweek 24 clash with Crystal Palace: Mathias Normann, Billy Gilmour, Lukas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele.

“We’ve got Billy Gilmour back, Mathias Normann back. Lukas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele are back on the grass but I won’t consider them for Wolves as they’re not quite ready. They’ll be ready for Palace in the week. It’s great to have four big players back for us who’ve been out for quite a few weeks.” – Dean Smith

However, Tim Krul (shoulder) and Jacob Sorensen (knee) remain sidelined after picking up injuries before the winter break.

“Tim Krul is still out, he’s doing some light handling work at the moment. An operation wasn’t required but we have to be careful with it being a shoulder injury. “Jacob Sorensen is better than what we thought. It’s a medial ligament injury, he’s running on the grass and healing a lot quicker. He won’t be out for too much longer.” – Dean Smith

More to follow.

