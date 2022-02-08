FPL Gameweek 24 team news and live updates: Will Salah be back?

We’ve got the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information in our second press conference summary ahead of Gameweek 24.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp gave some pretty juicy comments on Mohamed Salah‘s availability to the club website, having already returned from African Cup of Nations (AFCON) duty. He believes the Egyptian will probably take part against Leicester City.

“Mo is now back, I spoke already to him. Pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: ‘I’m ready.’ He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go. The proper plan we don’t have – play him as often and as long as possible is probably the plan but we will not rush it. But if he is fine we will not leave him out for the wrong reasons as well, so let’s see.”

Sadio Mane is still celebrating in Senegal but there are few concerns elsewhere, with Joe Gomez (Covid), Divock Origi (knee) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Covid) all back in training. Luis Diaz is set to make his league debut.

MANCHESTER CITY

Very little to report from Pep Guardiola. Gabriel Jesus (muscle) and Cole Palmer (muscle) won’t face Brentford but Riyad Mahrez is back from a post-AFCON break and Oleksandr Zinchenko has recovered from a knock.

“I spoke with him this morning and he feels good but he is not perfect, a few niggles – muscular. We have to be careful.” – Pep Guardiola on Gabriel Jesus

SOUTHAMPTON

Ralph Hasenhuttl isn’t sure whether striker Armando Broja will play, after taking a knock to his knee during the weekend’s cup tie. He will be assessed closer to kick off. However, Lyanco (hamstring) has an injury that will rule him out for eight to 12 weeks. Nathan Tella (groin) and Alex McCarthy (hamstring) need more recovery time but at least they have Tino Livramento (knee) and Will Smallbone (calf) available again.

Moussa Djenepo is back from AFCON duty.

“Not training yesterday, not training on Sunday. We will have a look how he is today. It’s possible that he is available for tomorrow, we don’t know it yet. We wanted to give him time to recover, and let’s have a look how it is.” Ralph Hasenhuttl on Broja

ARSENAL

With a post-deadline press conference, all we know is that Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have completed their suspensions, with Nicolas Pepe back from AFCON action. It’s not yet known whether Mohamed Elneny will be deemed available, like international teammate Salah has been. Mikel Arteta’s biggest injury doubt is right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf).

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Son Heung-min (muscle) and Cristian Romero (hamstring) made their returns against Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend, joined by two debutants in Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski. The only absentees for Wednesday night are Eric Dier (thigh), Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin).

ASTON VILLA

Another mostly-fit squad is Aston Villa’s, where just Marvelous Nakamba (knee) is out for a while and Leon Bailey (muscle) is almost back. Both Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet reached the final weekend of AFCON but, although Traore may participate this week, Trezeguet is on the verge of a loan move to Turkey.

“We’ve now got Leon Bailey back in full training, but he won’t be in the squad for tomorrow. Bertrand Traore is in transit and on his way back from the Africa Cup of Nations. To get them back in the squad for the coming fixtures will be a big help. Besides that, there’s only Marvelous Nakamba who’ll be missing as he’s got a long-term one. We’re fully fit, fresh and ready to go.” – Steven Gerrard

LEICESTER CITY

Brendan Rodgers has given an update on Ryan Bertrand‘s (knee) situation.

“Ryan’s had an op and that’s going to keep him out for a large part of the season. His surgery has gone well. He’s got to go away and recover. He’ll be in when the others are off at the end of the season; then we’ll see what he’s like.”

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi returned from AFCON to take part in the Foxes’ FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest, as Ricardo Pereira (leg) made a cameo. However, still out are Jamie Vardy (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (leg), Jonny Evans (hamstring) and Timothy Castagne (thigh).

WOLVES

No updates until post-deadline but we know Romain Saiss is back from Morocco duty and that the match will probably come too soon for Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring), Willy Boly (calf), Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee) and Yerson Mosquera (thigh), who are all back in training.

Francisco Trincao tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Saturday’s cup defeat.

BRENTFORD

Christian Eriksen will not come under consideration for Brentford’s match against Man City, having only just taken part in his first training session in over seven months. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa both missed out at the weekend because of Covid but should be back, just like Nigeria representative Frank Onyeka. Long-time absentees David Raya (knee) and Joshua Dasilva (hip) made their returns against Everton in the cup but centre-back Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen may not recover from his hamstring issue in time.

CRYSTAL PALACE

The Eagles are in a good place. James McArthur (hamstring) and James Tomkins (knock) are back in training, although Nathan Ferguson has had to step back slightly. There’s an outside chance that Senegal’s Cheikhou Kouyate will be deemed available to face Norwich, with Ivory Coast’s Wilfried Zaha back early.

“He’s had a lot of games in difficult conditions. I’ll speak to him and find out how he is.” – Patrick Vieira on Cheikhou Kouyate

NORWICH CITY

Mathias Normann (pelvic) and Billy Gilmour (ankle) returned from injury in last week’s FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but Joshua Sargent – hero in Gameweek 23 against Watford – was withdrawn due to illness and remains a doubt. Lukas Rupp (hamstring) is available to play but Christoph Zimmermann is still gathering match fitness after a long injury.

Ozan Kabak is also ill, with Tim Krul (shoulder), Jakob Sorensen (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) not ready to face Crystal Palace.

“We won’t push [Jakob] Sorensen, who was injured at Watford, but he’ll return quicker than expected.” – Dean Smith

