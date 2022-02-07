446
Team News February 7

FPL Gameweek 24 team news: The injury latest on Antonio, DCL, Bruno + more

We begin our coverage of the pre-Gameweek 24 press conferences with a round-up of Monday’s media gatherings.

Seven Premier League managers are scheduled to face reporters today, with at least another seven set to stage their pre-match pressers on Tuesday.

The top-flight bosses we might not hear from ahead of the upcoming Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline are Jurgen Klopp, Brendan Rodgers, Bruno Lage and Mikel Arteta, whose teams are in action on Thursday – and so it could be that those four are all answering questions from journalists on Wednesday.

While we may not hear from his manager again to rubber-stamp his availability, Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) seems keen to get back to playing action in Gameweek 24, at least.

MANCHESTER UNITED

There was nothing from Ralf Rangnick on Bruno Fernandes (back) or Jadon Sancho (fatigue) in the broadcast section of his presser but the Manchester United website says that the pair are “expected [to] be okay” for the trip to Burnley in midweek.

Also set for involvement at Turf Moor are Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane.

“They’re both available and will both be part of the squad for tomorrow’s game at Burnley. Both are top professionals, both have been training well.” – Ralf Rangnick on Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani

“He seems to be physically fit. He has no issues anymore with injuries.

“I’m happy to have him back again for tomorrow’s game. Hopefully, we can have him in the same fitness shape and same form as he was against Middlesbrough for the upcoming games.” – Ralf Rangnick on Raphael Varane

Rangnick also failed to provide an update on Victor Lindelof (illness) and Eric Bailly (swollen ankle), both of whom missed Friday’s FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.

Alex Telles and Fred will miss out in Gameweek 24, however, after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Yeah we have two players missing. Alex Telles already missed the cup game because he tested Covid positive last week and, unfortunately, the same thing happened today with Fred. That’s why he will be missing from tomorrow’s game and possibly even the game against Southampton.”

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes is “hoping” that Michail Antonio will be available for the visit of Watford after the striker returned to training over the last couple of days.

The leading scorer among FPL forwards started three matches for Jamaica over the international break, lasting 220 minutes in total, and wasn’t involved in the FA Cup victory over Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday after making a late return to the UK.

“Mick has returned and has had a couple of days’ training, so hopefully he’ll be fit.” – David Moyes

Arthur Masuaku (knee) and Manuel Lanzini (Achilles) are struggling with injury but there was no word on Lukasz Fabianski, who has now missed matches either side of the winter break. Moyes hasn’t even confirmed what is wrong with the Pole, previously saying that the Hammers “have got some injuries and some COVID [cases]” when asked about his goalkeeper’s absence.

“We had an injury to Lanzini and an injury to Arthur. They’re both doing okay, but Arthur is going to see a specialist about his knee, and Manu has needed a little bit of time with an Achilles injury. So we’re not quite sure about Manu [for Tuesday].” – David Moyes

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be in the Everton squad to face Newcastle on Tuesday, as will deadline-day signings Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli, who were cup-tied for the Toffees’ 4-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Ben Godfrey faces a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, however, while Fabian Delph (thigh) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin) are also unlikely to return before early March. 

“Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] is in the squad, he’s been training the last few days.

“[Alli/van de Beek] are in the squad. They’ve been great in training, integrated on the training pitch and off it as lads.

“Ben [Godfrey] came back from his scan this morning and will be a four-to-five-week hamstring injury, we hope, without any issues. Doucoure is still probably three to four weeks away. Fabian Delph is four to five weeks away.” – Frank Lampard

LEEDS UNITED

Patrick Bamford (foot) shows no sign of returning for Leeds any time soon, with Marcelo Bielsa saying that the striker “hasn’t improved” since his last pre-match press conference over two weeks ago.

There was better news elsewhere with Adam Forshaw (hamstring), Jamie Shackleton (Achilles) and Charlie Cresswell (shoulder) all passed fit, while Junior Firpo (hamstring) will be back in either Gameweek 25 or 26. Kalvin Phillips (hamstring) and Liam Cooper (hamstring) also aren’t too far away and are pencilled in for a comeback in early March.

“Cooper and Phillips are in the final stages of their recovery from their operations. Firpo is in the final stage of his recovery. He will be available next weekend or the following one. Bamford hasn’t improved. He continues with the problems at the bottom of his foot and he hasn’t started jogging. So his situation continues the same way.

“Shackleton, Forshaw and Cresswell are all healthy now. The four players that we still don’t count on are Firpo, who should be available for this weekend, or probably, because his injury involved his tendon, we may be cautious with his return. Phillips and Cooper who by the beginning of March should be fully recovered. And Bamford who has an injury which we can’t predict when he will return because it depends on the pain going away so he can start jogging again and since the injury started, the pain hasn’t gone away. Of course, he’s going through the necessary treatments for the injury he has.” – Marcelo Bielsa

There was little mention of Raphinha, whose substitution for Brazil last week was variously reported as being down to cramp or a knock on the ankle.

That’s hopefully good news, with Bielsa saying that the Whites would only be without “four players” (Bamford, Cooper, Phillips and Firpo) in the quote above and going on to say that “Raphinha, James and Harrison haven’t been out” this season when discussing the wider injury situation in 2021/22.

Meanwhile, the Leeds boss was again asked if budget FPL forward Joe Gelhardt would be given a chance to impress up top in Bamford’s absence but the Argentinean, after acknowledging some recent ankle problems for the rookie, again reiterated that the young striker remains quite a way down the pecking order:

“The 15 days prior to the game against Newcastle, Gelhardt had an injury in his ankle and the day prior to the game against Newcastle something that is not at all frequent, I organised a small football training session to verify that after 15 days without football activity, whether he could participate in the game the following day.

“But the reason why he was the last one to come on, is because of what I consider the four options I have available: [Dan] James, Tyler Roberts and Rodrigo Moreno, in that moment I positioned those three in front of his presence. James in his national team plays centre-forward with another player alongside him. Rodrigo and Tyler are original centre-forwards, I insist that was the decision I took most [time] to make, of Gelhardt coming on.” – Marcelo Bielsa

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Callum Wilson (calf) is set to be out until late in the season, so Chris Wood‘s place up top in the Newcastle starting XI looks secure for the medium term.

Four of five Newcastle’s January signings are set to feature against Everton but there is a bit of doubt over Dan Burn, who has a minor toe problem.

Elsewhere, Federico Fernandez (thigh) and Matt Ritchie (knee) remain out while Paul Dummett (muscle) hasn’t trained in over a fortnight but Joelinton (groin) has seemingly recovered, having rejoined training ahead of Tuesday’s clash with the Toffees.

“Dan [Burn] has a slight toe problem that has been aggravated in the last few days, which is hopefully nothing too serious. He’s got an infected toenail, so it’s a small thing but sometimes it can be a big thing.

“With Bruno [Guimaraes], we’ll have to assess him and make a decision on how quickly we transition him into the team. But he’s certainly someone we love, and we can’t wait to see him play in a Newcastle shirt. I think he’s going to bring some great qualities to us.

“Joelinton has trained, he’s looking good. Paul Dummett hasn’t trained yet. Matt Ritchie is still out longer term. Fede Fernandez is having his first day with sports science today. He hasn’t trained with the group yet but he’s edging closer.

“There is a time when [Wilson] is due back but I think that time, as always with these types of injuries, is not absolutely clear. I think we go more on how he feels than necessarily a specific time given by the physios or doctors. It’s been slow progress for him since the initial injury – he was recently on crutches. I think he’s come off those crutches now and he’s walking normally, which is a big step.

“But you can see by that update I’m giving you that it’s quite slow. We all wish Callum to come back as quickly as possible, but when he comes back he’s got to be fit and ready to give his best. We’re helping him with that day-to-day, but I don’t think it’s going to be short-term. Hopefully he can make the last few games of the season and really help us in the key moments.” – Eddie Howe

Jamal Lewis, Ciaran Clark and Isaac Hayden, who was injured anyway, have been omitted from Newcastle’s 25-man squad.

BURNLEY

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (appendicitis) and Matej Vydra (hernia) are both out for “weeks” ahead of the visit of Manchester United, while Charlie Taylor (foot) also looks set to miss out in Gameweek 24.

Ashley Barnes (thigh) could be back in the matchday squad for the first time since Gameweek 8, however, after featuring for the under-23s last week in a bid to build up match fitness.

“Johann Gudmundsson’s making a good recovery from appendicitis but he’s still going to be probably a few weeks. Vyds is the same, coming back from his hernia. Barnesy is coming back, he might get around the group. Still needs more game-time but he has been training with us for three to four weeks now so he is up to general speed. Charlie Taylor is probably still going to miss this one, he’s getting closer, but I think he’ll miss this one.” – Sean Dyche

WATFORD

A hugely optimistic Roy Hodgson said he was “hopeful” that Ismaila Sarr might play some part in Watford’s clash with West Ham on Tuesday, despite the winger starting in Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) win over Egypt last night.

Sarr has recently recovered from a knee injury and belatedly joined up with his national team in the closing rounds of AFCON, playing 77 minutes in the final.

Peter Etebo (quad) is the closest of Watford’s three injury-related absentees to returning, with the midfielder, Kwadwo Baah (foot) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) all working outside.

  1. Wılly
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Playing Draft FPL,

    Currently own Firmino & Jota, would you keep both?
    Other option would be to move Firmino on for Maupay or Weghorst.

    Other question is, keep or get rid of Grealish and/or Sterling?

    Open Controls
  2. Ziyech on the Bench
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Anyone know if Gallagher will play against parent club Chelsea for DGW26?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      He will not

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      He won't play. Missed the reversed fixture

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      He won't

      Open Controls
  3. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Two WC drafts.....one with Kane and one without. Which one is best?

    A)
    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancello Digne Dalot RAN
    Bowen KDB Bruno Martinelli Ramsey
    Kane Edouard Broja

    B)
    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancello Digne Dalot RAN
    Bowen Bruno Son KDB Ramsey
    Edouard Weghorst Broja

    Both set ups have funding to bring in Salah for KDB or Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      26 mins ago

      A for me also

      Open Controls
    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      So martinelli and Kane or son and weghorst?
      Kane one for me

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      So it's effectively Martinelli and Kane v Son and weghorst. If you can deal with Arsenal's blanks then option A

      Open Controls
    5. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      B IMO

      Open Controls
  4. CapK
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Thoughts on Marhez for next 2?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Issue is the 2nd game v Norwich before the UCL game v Sporting. Pep normally picks Mahrez for UCL and could be rested for the Norwich game

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Foden more likely to play that one?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yes I think so

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Ok. Younger legs, more versatility, etc. Maybe the factors.

            Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Those sort of thoughts will get you in trouble.

      Open Controls
  5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Which option should I go with?

    A) Kane Foden Raph
    B) Watkins Mahrez Son

    Open Controls
    1. Bruno Commando
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1490732115230707712?s=21

    Interesting…

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Repost from comment at bottom of last page:

      I also saw Hodgson says he hopes Sarr can play for Watford tomorrow. Now I know he's not played nearly as many minutes as Salah but if he feels he can play 2 days after a final after coming back from an injury and Salah has an extra 2 days rest it gives me hope he might play a decent bit

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      "Eager to play against Leicester City" seems to be made up.

      Open Controls
    3. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      YAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSS MY BEAUTIFUL CAPTAIN IS BACK!!

      Open Controls
    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pushes himself into GW24, pulls something, scores 1 point, misses GW25 and DGW26 … comes back in GW28 … calm yourself Mo and sit this one out.

      Open Controls
  7. BS03
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    hi guys pretty much settled on my wc team but got a couple of questions below:

    ramsdale - sanchez
    trent - cancelo - laporte - digne - dalot
    kdb - jota - bowen - ramsey - saka
    kane - edouard - broja

    1) who to captain - kdb (bre H) or kane (sou H)?

    2) choose 1 to play - dalot (bur A), ramsey (lee H), saka (wol A)?

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Kdb and dalot

      Open Controls
  8. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    I think I'm going to go simple and just do Alonso and Gray to Ait-Nouri and Salah for a -4 then next week go Kdb to Bruno.
    Look ok?
    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Ait-Nouri
    Salah KDB (c) Jota raph Bowen
    Antonio dennis
    (Guaita Pedro lowton Johnson)

    Open Controls
  9. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Do you think it's worth to get Olise over Gallagher/Zaha?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      I don't think so

      Open Controls
    2. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      It is worth getting Edouard over all of them.

      Open Controls
    3. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      just now

      cheers both

      Open Controls
  10. Ludde
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    A. King
    B. Dennis
    C. Gray

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      King

      Open Controls
  11. Earn your Spurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    A quick survey - please take part

    a> Do you plan to WC now/ before GW25 or not
    b> How many DGW players will you have in GW25
    c> How many DGW players will you have in GW26

    For me the answers are a> No, b> 1, c> 7 hopefully

    Thanks 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      No
      1-2
      7-8

      Open Controls
    2. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      A) no
      B) 2
      C) 7

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      A. WC played GW23
      B. 1 or 2
      C. 10

      Open Controls
    4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes
      2
      10

      Open Controls
    5. zdrojo187
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No
      2
      9

      Open Controls
  12. Nikolai Volkoff
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Wow! The last season was very long and eventful, wasn't it?
    What?! We're still not finished yet?!

    Open Controls
  13. Jeppe1234
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on WC?

    Ramsdale (Sanchez)
    Tierney, Cancelo, TAA, Robbo (Coady)
    Bowen, Son, Mahrez, KDB, Martinelli
    Edouard (Weghorst, Broja)

    Will switch KDB to Bruno next week, and then to Salah following week

    Open Controls
  14. Jet5605
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Which one to bench this week?

    A - Dennis (whu)
    B - Maddison (liv)
    C - Coady (ARS)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Defender

      Open Controls
    2. Sho-kun
      • 4 Years
      just now

      c

      Open Controls
  15. gomez123
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Do we think Gray is in Franks starting plans with Van De Beek and Dele in the mix?? Y/N

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Y

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  16. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    So, Salah looks like he's back for this GW. RIP anyone who doesn't own him..

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wouldnt be so sure this week but for next week that is a whole different story.

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'll be shocked if he doesn't start on Thursday. He's 100% getting the armband

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Wishful thinking. GL.

          Open Controls
        2. iL PiStOlErO
          • 2 Years
          just now

          It is not about starting or not at all, it is about his head after loss in the final and also fitness(all that travel and games plus different climate). Think thia week we can make it but for next week getting him 100%.

          Open Controls
  17. Sho-kun
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    2ft 0.5 itb
    ddg
    taa/cancelo/regi
    jota/foden/sterling/esr
    watkins/kane/dennis

    foster/marcal/livra/trossard

    only move I see is: sterling -> bowen
    than use the 2ft for next gw to get salah back, right?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yeah Sterling -> Bowen

      Open Controls
  18. Limbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Brought in Greenwood a few GWs back. What do we think? Season over?

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Career over.

      Open Controls
    2. Sho-kun
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      sell

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Career over. Rightly so.

      Open Controls
  19. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Alonso to digne or tierney?

    Have Dawson and regi to cover tierney blanks

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Digne

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Tierney for doubles since you have cover for his blanks

      Open Controls
  20. TKC07
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    If Antonio doesn't start (flagged in FPL - Fatigue), would that boost Bowen odds as captain option?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      *if you don't own Salah*

      Open Controls
  21. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which one sounds best?
    Tempted to get rid of Antonio considering poor form and slight doubt for this GW.

    1. Maddison to Mahrez (c)
    2. Antonio Maddison to Edouard Mahrez (c) -4
    3. Maddison Gray to KDB (c) Ramsey -4
    4. Maddison Antonio to KDB (c) Edouard -4

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      4

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Maybe 4

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Been set on 4, just started thinking about Mahrez

      Open Controls
  22. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Salah should relax his horses https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1490732115230707712

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Apparently he arrived in Liverpool a couple of hours ago. He's hungry for goals!!

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        You have him in you team?

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yes

          Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hahaha. Yes. Love how the guy plays with as much enthusiasm as a kid in a playground.

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I like the attitude and hunger, but not good for my team.

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Not for mine too. Had planned to get him in 26. Thought he would miss 24 and play 25.

          Open Controls
  23. King Kohli
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you do Son > Bruno for gw 25?

    I think Bruno outscores him in 25, 26 combined.

    Bruno - SOU, BRI, Lee
    Son - WOL, mci, Bur

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Do you have a captaincy option for 25 if you don't go with Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. King Kohli
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Only DDG from the doublers.

        Open Controls
  24. gomez123
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bruno > KDB this week??

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wouldn't move Bruno out if you already have him.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nah stick

      Open Controls
    3. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Same thoughts

      Open Controls
  25. VIVA_RONALDO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Antonio + Regi to Edouard + Digne:
    a) Yay
    b) Nay

    Open Controls
    1. CR7 is Home
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Why Regi out?

      Open Controls
  26. CR7 is Home
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    bench one:

    A) Coufal
    B) King
    C) Maddison

    captain one:

    1) Cancelo
    2) Bowen
    3) Jota
    4) Ronaldo
    5) Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Apwilkin
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B
      Roll the dice but my gut says 1 or 2

      Open Controls
  27. Apwilkin
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any of these worth it? Or just hold FT this week?

    A) Keane to Tierney
    B) Moura to Everton or Arsenal midfielder
    C) Antonio or Dennis to Edouard

    I held onto Salah so no need to plan for getting him back. I feel like the right decision is to hold a week to see how teams are potentially lining up post transfer window and IB.

    Open Controls
  28. tomasjj
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Any moves needed here? 1FT.

    Lloris
    TAA, Laporte, Cancelo, Tierney
    KDB(c), Bowen, Martinelli, Jota
    Ronaldo, Dennis
    --
    RAN, Mount, Fodder, Fodder
    Thinking Dennis to Eduardo, or Ron to Kane, but that makes the Salah return tricky.

    Open Controls
  29. The K-Man
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Is it viable to just WC in 25 (cover 27 in the WC) and just navigate the BB in 36 in the build up?

    Open Controls

