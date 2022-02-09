Wednesday team news: Edouard benched, Broja and Raphinha fit

Four more Gameweek 24 matches take place this evening, with Manchester City v Brentford, Norwich City v Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton all kicking off at 19:45 GMT and Aston Villa v Leeds United getting underway a quarter of an hour later.

It’s not often that the headline Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news comes from Palace but that’s the case tonight, as the most-bought player of Gameweek 24, Odsonne Edouard, finds himself among the substitutes at Carrow Road.

Vicente Guaita, Wilfried Zaha, Joachim Andersen and Will Hughes are brought back into the side as Patrick Vieira makes four changes from the weekend win over Hartlepool United.

Angus Gunn, Max Aarons and Teemu Pukki are back in the Norwich City XI in Dean Smith’s three alterations from Saturday, with Josh Sargent missing out through illness.

The omission of Kyle Walker is the only real surprise in Pep Guardiola’s line-up.

The City boss makes five changes to the side that beat Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday, with Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling replacing Walker, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish.

Ivan Toney misses out with a calf injury for Brentford and he is one of three changes to the side that were beaten by Everton on Saturday. Ethan Pinnock, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos come in, as Mads Bech Sorensen and Vitaly Janelt also make way.

It’s straightforward team news from Villa Park, where both sides are unchanged from their last matches in Gameweek 23. That means a start for Raphinha, who had been flagged going into this contest.

In keeping with that theme, Antonio Conte sticks with the same Spurs side that beat Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday – so that means new signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski have to be content with places on the bench.

Opponents Southampton make 10 changes to the side that beat Coventry at the weekend, with only the indefatigable James Ward-Prowse keeping his place.

There’s good news regarding Armando Broja, who recovers from a knee problem to feature, but there’s no Tino Livramento, who lasted 90 minutes on his comeback from injury on Saturday.

GAMEWEEK 24 TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, Zaha, Mateta,

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Ayew, Eze, Clyne, McArthur, Benteke, Edouard.

Norwich City XI: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Placheta, McLean, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki, Idah.

Subs: McGovern, Byram, Zimmermann, Gilmour, Dowell, Normann, Tzolis, Rowe, Giannoulis.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Subs: Steffen, Walker, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Delap, McAtee.

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslav, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka, Ghoddos, Canos.

Subs: Fernandez, Lossl, Dasilva, Wissa, Mbeumo, Baptiste, Sorensen, Stevens

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Romero, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Son, Moura, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Sessegnon, Rodon, White, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Bergwijn, Scarlett.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams.

Subs: Valery, Stephens, Diallo, Smallbone, Djenepo, Walcott, Long, A Armstrong, Caballero.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Digne, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.

Subs: Sanson, Chambers, Young, Ings, Olsen, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, Chrisene.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Koch, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison, James.

Subs: Forshaw, Roberts, Klaesson, Bate, Gelhardt, Hjelde, McKinstry, Shackleton, Kenneh.

