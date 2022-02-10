Introducing CLUB, the free-to-play mobile Fantasy game

Sponsored by CLUB

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to bring you more information on CLUB, a free-to-play mobile Fantasy game that allows football fans to create, build and sell their own digital football club and step into the shoes of a Club Owner (CO).

From picking your players to choosing your kit design and upgrading your stadium, CLUB combines the thrill of Fantasy Football with the strategy and excitement of a management/club-building game and is available on iOS and Android.

Having brought you a basic ‘how to play’ last month, we’ve got a fresh update from CLUB HQ – and it’s the big reveal of their squad screen (see below):

The big takeaway from the images is that you can choose from real players from across Europe’s top five leagues – not just the Premier League – and select them in authentic player positions, rather than the cover-all ‘defence’, ‘midfield’ and ‘attack’.

Intuitive scoring, live substitutes and starting formations add to the real-life feel.

Real Players

Football fans often want to flex their knowledge and, for many supporters around the world, discovering talent and watching games across Europe is a lifelong passion. CLUB will allow users (or ‘Club Owners’, in the game’s parlance) to put this passion into practice by having available players from Europe’s top five leagues. So whilst you won’t be able to have a team full of Galacticos from the start, it’s a perfectly plausible scenario as your club grows over time.

The result of having a wider pool of players to choose from, of course, is that it should see a sizeable reduction in ‘template’ teams and negate the effective ownership factor that a lot of us have come to hate in FPL.

Real player positions

Players will have their designated positions based on their historical performances for their clubs, so you will need to buy and select individuals who are able to play in your club’s formation (more of which below). This adds to the authentic experience: you can’t, for example, have four left-backs in your defence.

This means you’ll have challenges to face on whether you have a world-class player who only plays in one position or someone who is perhaps a more versatile option (hello, James Milner).

Intuitive Scoring

The intuitive scoring is more reflective of a football fan’s ‘eye test’. So whilst goals, assists and clean sheets will obviously be included, it’ll also reward players based on their overall contribution. For example, an N’Golo Kante masterclass with no goals or assists would still see him score competitively and reflect his wider on-field exploits.

What you see on the pitch will hopefully be what you see in the scores.

Live Substitutions

In some Fantasy games, managers can often feel powerless after locking in their team for the Gameweek. The stress this can cause has been a hot topic of discussion lately. But if you were running a club in real life you would have the power to react to events – and you will in CLUB, too!

With in-Gameweek substitutions, you can stick or twist on a player during the game. You can even replace non-starters and players who play a minimal part (those annoying two-minute cameos!) with another player from your bench. And the standard auto-sub rules are still there to catch it if you forget.

All of this means you can have some interesting decisions to make after kick-off, and you can stress a bit less about the dreaded Pep Roulette…

Formations

Staying true to real football, you’ll have a formation to select for your club. As your club progresses, you’ll be able to unlock more advanced formations in the game. This, coupled with authentic player positions, will really allow users to utilise their real-world football knowledge.

PRE-REGISTER TODAY

CLUB are currently offering 20,000 Founding Club spots to their earliest supporters, which include Founding Club in-game status, limited edition kits, badges and much more. Once they’re gone, they’re gone!

You can also pre-register here.

#ad

