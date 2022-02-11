FPL Gameweek 25 Scout Picks: Four players who ‘double’, Salah returns

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 25 ahead of Saturday’’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

We line up in a 4-5-1 formation and, as ever, are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always picked from the budget/cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder but to give some alternative options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

We’ve actually not made any changes to our team from the ‘bus team’ of earlier this week.

GOALKEEPER

Manchester United have laboured to just one clean sheet in their last seven Premier League matches, conceding to the likes of Newcastle United, Burnley (twice), Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers along the way. However, despite shut-outs being hard to come by, David de Gea (£5.3m) is still averaging 4.7 points per match since Ralf Rangnick took charge, having accumulated 40 saves in that time, at least 10 more than any other goalkeeper. Notably, since the change in manager, his 87% save percentage is only trumped by Nick Pope (£5.4m). Two home fixtures for the Spaniard in Double Gameweek 25, plus no-one from the defence in front of him standing out, cements his place in the Scout Picks.

DEFENDERS

With Burnley scoring on only three occasions in the last eight matches, we managed to find space and money for a Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) double-up. The corner-taking, free-crossing pair, responsible for 21 attacking returns this season, will be facing a side that has allowed more opportunties to be created from set plays per game than any other side bar Leicester. An imminent Champions League clash against Inter is a slight concern but Robertson, at least, was handed a rest in the FA Cup last weekend.

