Scout Picks February 11

FPL Gameweek 25 Scout Picks: Four players who ‘double’, Salah returns

672 Comments
We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 25 ahead of Saturday’’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

We line up in a 4-5-1 formation and, as ever, are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always picked from the budget/cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder but to give some alternative options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

We’ve actually not made any changes to our team from the ‘bus team’ of earlier this week.

GOALKEEPER

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

Manchester United have laboured to just one clean sheet in their last seven Premier League matches, conceding to the likes of Newcastle United, Burnley (twice), Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers along the way. However, despite shut-outs being hard to come by, David de Gea (£5.3m) is still averaging 4.7 points per match since Ralf Rangnick took charge, having accumulated 40 saves in that time, at least 10 more than any other goalkeeper. Notably, since the change in manager, his 87% save percentage is only trumped by Nick Pope (£5.4m). Two home fixtures for the Spaniard in Double Gameweek 25, plus no-one from the defence in front of him standing out, cements his place in the Scout Picks.

DEFENDERS

FPL Daily: Walker’s European ban, Liverpool target Diaz and AFCON latest 2

With Burnley scoring on only three occasions in the last eight matches, we managed to find space and money for a Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) double-up. The corner-taking, free-crossing pair, responsible for 21 attacking returns this season, will be facing a side that has allowed more opportunties to be created from set plays per game than any other side bar Leicester. An imminent Champions League clash against Inter is a slight concern but Robertson, at least, was handed a rest in the FA Cup last weekend.

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

672 Comments
  1. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Repost, no replies

    First transfer likely Kdb to Bruno(c).
    Would you still bring in Dunk for Keane for free. Obviously Bruno plus Dunk isn’t ideal but could perform well in the other games?
    Probably means benching one of Dunk/White next week as Antonio face NEW and Watkins vs WAT?
    Otherwise would play Keane and roll ft (own Raphinha too)
    but saved transfer would allow Foden to Coutinho something like that

    
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd happily lose Keane for -8

      So, yes. I understand the bench headache, but that's for next GW, and it's never a bad thing to have multiple good options

      
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers. Always about timing to get good replies.
        Appreciate it

        
    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’d do that move

      
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks. One week at a time

        
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'd look to ship Keane. Everton defence looks poor at the minute.

      
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Very happy to lose Everton

        
    4. SAY MY NAME
      • 4 Years
      just now

      yep sell keane, dunk/cucurella seem good options for next few weeks

      
  2. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Foden, Dias, Antonio -> Salah, Dalot, Broja(-4) done.

    Sanchez
    Trent • Cancelo • Dunk • Dalot
    Salah • Bruno(C) • Jota • Bowen
    DCL • Broja
    (Ramsdale / King / Saka / White)

    Bruno -> Son next week, TC Salah and FH27. No more decision making for a while. Feels good

    
  3. Hairy Potter
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Not sure who to bench out of these three.

    A) Cresswell (lei)
    B) DCL (LEE)
    C) Edouard (bre)

    
    1. bombonera
        10 mins ago

        Cresswell

        
      • JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        A

        
      • Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Has to be Cresswell, because it'll take some defending for West Ham to keep current Leicester from scoring... Even though Hammers might score 3+ themselves

        
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks guys

          
      • SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        just now

        a

        
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Scenes when Ronaldo does 2 double digit hauls this gameweek!

      
    3. BaasB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      KdB to Salah for -4?

      
    4. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I need Foden to hold that price for just one more night

      
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes please... He's been underwhelming since I got him in. Hopefully he does something against Norwich!

        
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Phew!

        
        1. Bruno Commando
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Saka incoming!

          
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Possibly GW28 for me

            Considering Tierney instead for GW26

            
      3. Bruno Commando
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Oh yes he survives

        
    5. Chancer
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pick only one of the following for next few weeks:
      A) Sterling
      B) Foden
      C) Mahrez

      Price is not a big consideration.

      Thanks,

      
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mahrez is the only one with form there

        
      2. putana
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        mahrez. but he likely wont start tomorrow

        
        1. Chancer
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Ah, good old pep roulette

          
    6. Ragabolly
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Risers: Salah (12.9) Richarlison (7.5) Bowen (7.0) Broja (5.3)

      Fallers: Sterling (10.7) Lucas Moura (6.4) Wissa (5.8) Jorginho (5.8) Vlasic (5.6) Ødegaard (5.5) Martinelli (5.3) McCarron (4.4) Patterson (4.4) Gillespie (3.9)

      
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers Ragabolly.

        
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Yeah definitely glad I held onto Salah now

        
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          The rises have been rapid

          
      3. Bleh
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers Raga!

        
    7. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I just played my WC - why do I feel so dirty?

      
    8. Bleh
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Is this G2G? Question marks around Cancelo and have a poor bench but already on a -4 with KDB, Gray, Dier > Salah, Coutinho, Dalot.

      DDG
      Trent, Cancelo, Dalot
      Salah, Jota, Bowen, Coutinho
      Ronaldo, Antonio, Dennis

      (4.0, Allan, Diop, White*)

      
    9. putana
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      i know im gonna regret it but keeping foden for one more week instead of bringin in cout

      
    10. Sz21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Which of these would you choose this GW?
      1. Antonio -> Broja
      2. Martinelli-> Ramsey.

      DDG.
      Dalot, TAA, Cancelo, Laporte.
      Raphinha, Foden (vc), Jota, Bowen.
      Ronaldo (c), Antonio.
      Bach, King, Tierney, Martinelli.
      2ft, 3.3m ITB.
      2 FH's, WC, TC left.
      Salah in next week for TC. FH 27 probably and then WC in 28 or after 30.

      
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Ramsey

        
    11. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep kane or get Rid?

      I can't get Salah otherwise

      
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        just now

        For free or a hit?

        
      2. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        just now

        if it's purely down to having kane or salah, it's salah every day

        
    12. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Which option would you go for here? Leaning towards saving FT and attack other GWs.

      A. Save FT and Salah (c)
      B. Foden and Antonio to Bruno and Broja (-4)
      C. Foster to Sanchez

      FH27

      1FT 2.3TB
      Foster
      Cancelo TAA Digne
      Jota Bowen Foden Raphinha Salah
      Watkins Antonio
      (Ramsdale King Dawson Livramento)

      

    