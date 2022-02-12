1035
FPL points projections for Double Gameweek 25: Fernandes tops the pile

If you haven’t seen already, our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points projections for Gameweek 25 were updated for the final time in the wake of Friday’s press conferences.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) tops the pile for Manchester United’s forthcoming ‘double’, with six other players from the Red Devils immediately below him.

Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) leads the way for Brighton assets, with our algorithm predicting he’ll score approximately 7.0 points across the Seagulls’ two Gameweek 25 fixtures.

Subscribers can see the players heading the points projections tables for both this upcoming Gameweek and the next six in the images below but you can get the full picture by clicking here.

Our Rate My Team tool, meanwhile, can give you an approximation of how many FPL points your own team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

WHAT IS RATE MY TEAM?

Rate my Team (RMT) is a tool designed to give you an approximation of how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks. This takes into account captaincy, vice-captains and automatic substitution points.

WHAT ARE PROJECTIONS?

Projections come in two forms – Season Projections and Six-Gameweek Projections (SGP).

Season projections show algorithm-generated predictions for every FPL player. This includes goals, assists, clean sheets, minutes played, bonus points, yellow cards and, most importantly, FPL points.

SGP shows algorithm-generated predictions for every player’s FPL points in each of the next six Gameweeks, calculating their points per million value over this period. These numbers are the same numbers as the ones used in RMT.

HOW ARE THE VALUES FOR RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS CALCULATED?

The values are generated by an algorithm that uses both current and historical data. There is also constant human monitoring so that the model can respond quickly to news, injuries or tactical changes that otherwise the algorithm may underestimate.

We do this to generate the best values with as little bias as possible.

HOW DO I LOAD MY TEAM INTO RMT?

To load your team into RMT, you need to type in your FPL ID.

If you can’t find your FPL ID, instructions on how to find it are on the Rate My Team page.

WHAT DO XM AND ADJP MEAN?

Placing the cursor over a player’s predicted FPL points in a Gameweek will show an xM score and an adjP score.

xM stands for expected minutes – It’s the number of minutes the algorithm is predicting a player to have. Note that this isn’t an exact Gameweek specific prediction but rather an average number of minutes. Therefore, while a player might be expected to play 90 minutes, their xM will be lower since there’s a chance they might miss the game or get substituted.

adjP is the expected points – how many points the algorithm predicts a player will score in the week if they were to play 90 minutes.

Both of these values combine to generate a final score.

WHY DOES RMT SAY TO START A PLAYER WITH A LOWER PREDICTED SCORE THAN A SECOND PLAYER?

Usually, this occurs because the algorithm predicts that a player (usually a goalkeeper) will either play the full game or won’t feature at all.

Player A – High adjP, very low xM – Low RMT score

Player B – Medium adjP, very high xM – Medium RMT score

Whilst Player A is unlikely to play, the most common scenarios is that they’ll either be given 90 minutes or none at all. Therefore, RMT thinks it’s worth starting him to make use of the high adjP if he plays, otherwise the safer option of Player B will autosub in.

Therefore it suggests picking Player A over B, despite the former appearing to score lower on RMT. 

WHEN DO UPDATES HAPPEN?

While there’s no fixed update timetable, it is pretty much continuous.

Monday tends to have a big update after the weekend’s events. Thursday and Friday will have updates in the evenings following any news that emerges from pre-match press conferences.

CAN I SEE A FULL LIST FOR ALL PLAYERS IN RMT?

You can find the complete list here. It can also be found by clicking the “Players” option in the sub-menu under “Rate My Team” on the main Premium Members Area menu.

CAN I ORDER BY SCORES FOR ONE GAMEWEEK?

From the list of all players in RMT or projections, just click on the Gameweek header to sort the players by that Gameweek’s predicted score.

HOW DO I CHANGE THE GAMEWEEKS I VIEW RMT OVER?

At the top of the Rate My Team page, whilst you have your team loaded, you can select “First Gameweek” and “Last Gameweek”. By default, the first Gameweek will be the next Gameweek and the last Gameweek will be in six Gameweeks’ time, but these can be manually altered to suit your research.

  1. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Good to go?

    DDG(v)
    TAA Cancelo Digne Dalot
    Salah(c) Jota Son Bowen Ramsey
    Dennis

    Sanchez | Reguilon, King, Pedro | 0FT. 2.6 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Decent.
      Can see why you have ignored Utd attackers and gone Salah straight away.
      I hope (as a CR7 capper), that you've made a huge mistake 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Probably would have sold Moura to Pogba if I could afford it but was 0.1 short, so I got Ramsey instead 😀 Good luck with Ronaldo, you're goona need it!

        Open Controls
  2. ZEZIMA
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    My bum is on your lips, my bum is on your lips
    And if I'm lucky you might just give it a little kiss

    Open Controls
  3. Munny Man
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you play Sanchez over DDG?
    Is it madness to play Lamptey with a double over Maddison or Raphina?

    Open Controls
    1. reeceon
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd transfer in Sanchez over ddg but I'd play ddg this week
      Lamprey over Madison for sure, tight on raphina

      Open Controls
      1. Munny Man
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks dude.

        Open Controls
    2. TopBinFC
        just now

        Play Raph

        Open Controls
    3. ratski
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      On WC
      A. Jota and digne
      B. Robertson and coutinho

      Screwed up and took Jota out as felt his minuted might start to be rotated so going to cost me 0.5m to get back

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Well you are probably right about Jota. Nothing has changed that right? I'd go B, but it's still close

        Open Controls
      3. JonSnow
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Jota will probably start to see 60 min appearances but he will definitely start for now, not a bad move.

        Open Controls
      4. JonSnow
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        and B

        Open Controls
      5. TubThumper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls
    4. Jones Kusi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Broja, Weghorst or Maupay goinf forward?

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Broja

        Open Controls
      2. reeceon
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Broja for me

        Open Controls
      3. TubThumper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Weggy..........5 games in next 3 gameweeks.

        Open Controls
    5. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      DDG
      TAA Cancelo (Alonso Tierney Johnson)
      Salah KDB Jota Bowen Gundogan
      Broja Edouard (Dennis)

      Only to playing defenders

      A. Alonso to Digne
      B KDB to Bruno
      C Johnson to Alt Nori

      Currently thing A and B -4

      If man City fans are all-in agreement that he gets rested I think I may have to take the hit

      Open Controls
      1. JonSnow
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Definitely A, could play dennis if you are adverse to hits but worth a punt on Bruno(C) if you think kdb is rested

        Open Controls
    6. Jebiga
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Who will score more this gw:

      1. Regulion
      2. Webster

      ?

      Open Controls
      1. reeceon
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
      2. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        just now

        2

        Open Controls
    7. Jdpz
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Pope Foster
      Cancelo Robbertson Coady Tierney Lowton
      KDB Foden Raphinha Rashford Gray
      DCL King Watkins

      2FT, 0.2m itb.
      What to do?

      Open Controls
      1. TopBinFC
          just now

          Out Lowton and Gray

          Open Controls
      2. Return of the FF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        I've sold KdB for Bruno. Before you pull the trigger, just know that it feels awful

        Open Controls
        1. TopBinFC
            1 min ago

            I can imagine

            Open Controls
          • Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Agreed. I did the same - just hope that Kdb is rested

            Open Controls
            1. Return of the FF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              To complete the recent captaincy arc of pain, both KdB and Ronaldo will bag

              Open Controls
        2. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-team-news-norwich-23066381

          3 predicted line-ups and opinions by City journalists.

          Open Controls
          1. reeceon
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Bernado in all of them, I feel I'll never drop him and watch him play deep ever game for no points

            Open Controls
        3. reeceon
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Stuck for moves this week ..

          Guaita
          TAA, Cancello, Reguilon
          Bruno(c),Bowen, Jota, Raphinia, Bernado
          Watkins, Antonio

          Ramsdale, Dennis, Dawson, White

          2FT £2.4 (£1.1 left with Bruno >Salah G26)

          A) Dawson > Laporte/Cucurela
          B) Bernado > Coutinho
          C) Fwd > Broja (+bernado to son)

          Open Controls
        4. Jdpz
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Dalot or Maguire?

          Open Controls
        5. AshtonJ
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Right - on a WC and going all in for 15 DGW players next week for BB. Any changes ?

          Ramsdale Pope
          Coady TAA Robertson Tierney Tarkowski
          Salah Bruno Raph Cout Olise
          Maupay King Weghost

          Bruno/Maupay - Kane and Saka next GW

          Open Controls
        6. H96
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Any advice on what to do with this trainwreck?

          Ramsdale (Foster)

          TAA, Cancelo, Coufal, (Manquilo, Rudiger)
          Salah, Jota, Gallagher, Bernado, Allan
          Watkins, Antonio, (Hwang)

          2FT 2.9 ITB

          Open Controls
        7. Jones Kusi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Broja, Weghorst or Maupay going forward?

          Open Controls
          1. Indio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Maupay obvs an option for this week's double, but beyond that I think Weghorst, hard to ignore those 4 games (presuming he starts them all).

            Open Controls
        8. Indio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Morning all,

          Foden > Coutinho for -4, or am I GTG here?

          DDG
          TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Dalot
          Bruno (C), Foden, Son, Bowen
          Eduoard, Broja
          (Ramsdale, Idah, Tierney, Saka)

          Open Controls
          1. Fefguero
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            I wouldn’t for a hit. City have Norwich

            Open Controls
        9. Werner Bros
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Start 1

          A: Ramsey (vs Newcastle)
          B: Reguilon (vs Wolves)

          Open Controls
          1. Over Midwicket
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Ramsey... Lol.

            Open Controls
          2. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        10. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Captain Bruno or Salah?

          Open Controls
        11. Over Midwicket
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Play Sa or Foster?

          Open Controls

