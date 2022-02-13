218
Scoreboard February 13

Weghorst and Trippier’s injuries, Newcastle’s form and brilliant Bowen: FPL notes

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s Double Gameweek 25 fixtures.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS

Wout Weghorst (£6.5m) hobbled off after 74 minutes on Sunday, as he appeared to clutch the back of his knee having landed awkwardly.

“I’ll wait and see (on Weghorst). It is a maybe (on others coming back). Charlie (Taylor) we are being gentle with. Vyds (Vydra) and Johann (Gudmundsson) are making progress and so it is a maybe and we are missing important players. Others are still getting properly fit. Maxwel (Cornet) is not properly Premier League fit, he hasn’t been since he’s been here – not truly. I think Wout (Weghorst) is but he’s now got a knock so we will see how that settles down. It is finding that true sharpness but there are still some really good performances.” – Sean Dyche

Diogo Jota (£8.5m), meanwhile, dropped to the bench for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp revealing before kick-off that he had suffered a dead-leg in training.

However, the Portuguese appeared after 67 minutes, easing any concerns.

“Jota was due to start, with Sadio (Mane) coming from the bench today but Jota had a dead leg and couldn’t train yesterday. Now he looks fine but we were not sure. We prepared everything with Sadio, knowing he knows what to do.” – Jurgen Klopp

Both Newcastle United full-backs had to be replaced at St James’ Park, with Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) and Javier Manquillo (£3.9m) coming off either side of half-time.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe then later revealed that Trippier – who had passed a late fitness test to feature on Sunday – had gone to hospital to have his injured foot x-rayed.

“Kieran (Trippier) has gone for a scan. We are keeping everything crossed that there is no break.” – Eddie Howe

West Ham United had to make a late change to their starting XI, as defender Kurt Zouma (£5.4m) felt unwell during the warm up, with Issa Diop (£4.3m) starting instead.

“He was ill before the game, he wanted to play, we wanted him to play as well. He was sick during the night, he stayed away from the players and did not eat much. Once he got out he did not think it was possible. We told Issa Diop to be ready. It is a stomach bug, probably something he has eaten.” – David Moyes

At Leicester City, James Justin (£4.9m) came off with an unfortunate hamstring injury, though we are still awaiting an update from Brendan Rodgers.

FPL TALKING POINTS

JOTA BENCHED AS SALAH AND MANE RETURN

After his Gameweek 24 brace, Diogo Jota was surprisingly benched at Turf Moor on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) and Sadio Mane (£11.7m) starting alongside Roberto Firmino (£8.9m) up front.

However, as revealed earlier, the Portuguese had been in line to start ahead of Mane, but going forward, we should probably prepare ourselves for a bit more rotation.

For now, it does feel like Jota is first-choice for the number nine role, though there is more competition in the wide areas now following the arrival of Luis Diaz (£8.0m) from Porto, as broken down below.

Above: Liverpool’s forward options via WhoScored, with the majority of Diogo Jota’s Premier League appearances arriving through the middle this season

Elsewhere, Fabinho’s (£5.4m) winner means that he has now scored three goals in his last four Premier League appearances, though it is worth noting that across the season so far, the holding midfielder has managed just 10 shots in the box.

Salah, meanwhile, had a quieter than usual afternoon, registering just one attempt on goal.

BURNLEY PERFORMANCE OFFERS ENCOURAGEMENT

Following today’s defeat, Burnley have now gone 11 Premier League matches without a win, scoring just three goals in their past nine.

However, their performance on Sunday offered encouragement, especially in the first-half, as they tested Alisson (£6.0m) several times.

Now, ahead of back-to-back Double Gameweeks, which sees the Clarets take on Brighton and Hove Albion (a) and Tottenham Hotspur (h), followed by Crystal Palace (a) and Leicester City (h), there will be plenty of interest in their assets.

If Weghorst is ruled out for a period, Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m) is surely the best attacking option, whilst at the back, Nick Pope (£5.4m) and James Tarkowski (£4.9m) look like the leading candidates for a place in our squads.

“Frustrating one from our point of view. We were very good throughout, particularly first half. That was a good performance against top class opposition but we didn’t take our chances. I was pleased with the performance today. Sometimes you have to forget where you are in the table because that performance will lead to more.

We are getting players fit. Wout (Weghorst) has done amazingly with the amount of miles he has got in. Dwight McNeil came on and affected the game. They had fewer chances against us than they had previously. Ashley Barnes should not have been out there but we are stretched. They are all trying to get fit and we are just hopeful they do get fit.

You need to get rewards when you play like this and that is the bit that is missing. We have got to start doing that. The mentality was right today and the performance was right.” – Sean Dyche

IN-FORM NEWCASTLE

The Eddie Howe revolution is gathering speed, as Newcastle United collected their third victory in a row on Sunday. As a result, they are now five unbeaten in the league, with their only home league defeat under Howe arriving against Manchester City back in Gameweek 18.

For Trippier, it’s now two goals in two matches, though he did fail to register any clean sheet points due to his early withdrawal on 48 minutes. Despite that, he is still averaging an impressive six points per match across his four Premier League appearances so far.

As for Aston Villa, it was a poor showing from Steven Gerrard’s troops, with Ollie Watkins (£7.7m) seeing his goal ruled out for offside by VAR. However, they still have some good fixtures coming up, and importantly, a confirmed match in Gameweek 30 against Arsenal.

JIMENEZ ENTERS FPL CONVERSATION

After today’s opener, differential Raul Jimenez (£7.4m) has now scored two goals in his last three Premier League appearances, ahead of an appealing run of fixtures for Wolverhampton Wanderers which includes a double-header in Gameweek 26.

Notably, they have now won four successive away matches in the Premier League, whilst no side has conceded fewer goals than their eight on their travels.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have now lost five of their last eight matches in all competitions, having been defeated just once in their first 11 games under Antonio Conte.

Both wing-backs – Sergio Reguilon (£5.4m) and Emerson Royal (£4.9m) – were rotated on Sunday, though the formers replacement Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m) lasted just 27 minutes, as Conte switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation in an attempt to get back into the game.

BRILLIANT BOWEN
Man Utd’s defence, Gray and Cornet’s injuries, Bowen’s form: The FPL lessons from Gameweek 24 6

It’s now five goals in as many games for Jarrod Bowen (£7.0m), who following today’s double-digit haul, has moved up to third in the FPL player standings on 148 points for the season, only trailing Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m)

The winger has been directly involved in 21 Premier League goals (including Fantasy assists) so far this season, and despite the fact that West Ham United don’t have any Double Gameweeks in the offing, his form suggests he is worth keeping hold of.

However, that isn’t the case for Michail Antonio (£7.8m), who following today’s blank, has now managed just two goals since Gameweek 10.

For their opponents, Leicester City, they conceded another goal from a corner today, with Wolves and Burnley up next for the Foxes.

  1. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    DGW26 can't be any worse. Going to take one hit minimum, maybe two if absolutely needed. Bench Boost it is, and (C) on a defender.

    Have yet to see how badly I fared in sundry cups.

    Open Controls
    1. Karhumies
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      C on TAA or Robbo?

      Open Controls
      1. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        TAA

        Open Controls
    2. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Lost in the Croatia Cup to a dead team ffs...

      Open Controls
  2. George James
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Best move here for DGW 26?

    1FT 1.4m ITB

    Sanchez
    TAA • Cancelo • Emerson
    Salah (TC) • Ramsey • Jota • Bowen
    Kane • Dennis • King

    Pickford / Lowton / Gray / Dalot.

    Open Controls
    1. Karhumies
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Gray to Saka? Tough bench to sort out though.

      Open Controls
      1. George James
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah feel Ramsey at home to Watford needs to play?

        Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Gray to saka and Watford striker to weghorst if fit

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Pickford to pope might also pay off

        Open Controls
      2. n-doggg
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yes. Watford are terrible atm, but would you do that move for a -4 (if weghorst fit)

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          It’s a tricky one, I’m considering it as would likely need a hit in 27 to get weghorst so might do it a week early

          Open Controls
        2. George James
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I might shift one in 27 for Weghorst but won’t do it for a hit in 26

          Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Depends on chip strategy

      Open Controls
      1. George James
        • 7 Years
        just now

        One FH left using in 30 I think so need to prep for 27

        Open Controls
    4. George James
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cheers all. Feel Emerson / Lowton need sorting over Watford boys and gray?

      Open Controls
  3. gmando2011
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Panicked last night and did KDB > Salah (expected price rise) and planned to do ronaldo to Kane later in the week.

    However after Kane’s drop it turns out I could’ve done Fernandes > Salah and kept KDB

    Do I take a hit to get KDB back or move on?!

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Move on

      Open Controls
    2. You’re on mute
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Done now

      Open Controls
  4. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Pope Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Laporte Tierney Dalot
    Salah Bruno Jota Bowen Ramsey
    Maupay Weghorst Broja

    Thinking Bruno to Saka.
    Would you do either of these for a hit?
    A) Weghorst/Maupay to Jiminez
    B) Weghorst/Maupay to Lacazette
    C) Sanchez to Ramsdale

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      B looks good if FH in 27

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah that's the plan. Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Need to wait and see on Weghorst before considering losing him. Maupay to Jimenez looks decent. Sanceh to Ramsdale only if BB.

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yep, preference is to take maupay's points and run, but obviously need to see on weghorst. Cheers

        Open Controls
  5. n-doggg
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Ronaldo to:

    A. Kane
    B. Jiminez
    C. Lacazette

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Don you have FH in 27? I was set on Kane but might go lacazette

      Open Controls
      1. n-doggg
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I have 2 FHs but currently no other Arsenal therefore might save it anyway.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      If FH27 then Laca. If not then Kane

      Open Controls
    3. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I was intending to go Kane, but now looking at Laca or Broja

      Open Controls
  6. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Anyone here watch the whole Spurs game? A few earlier suggested they were unlucky not to score while others are acting like they had no threat at all , I watched the highlights but didn't see many attempts yet Kane and Son had 6 attempts on target between them

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think I’m done with Spurs and United. Never deliver; way too expensive. They’ve been inconsistent all season and rubbish.

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Bruno delivered big in GW22

        Open Controls
  7. Rocket Raccoon
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Digne, McTominay and Antonio to who?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      We need to know the rest of your team and budget

      Open Controls
  8. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    I’m FH’ing in 27 just so I can have a one week break from owning Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same. #1 transfer out in 28 to Broja if Chelsea don't double

      Open Controls
  9. Stimps
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Willing to take a hit or two for DGW. Any suggestions? Who to bench? BB or TC? 0.4 itb

    FOSTER
    TAA Cancelo AIT-NOURI WHITE
    SALAH Bowen De Bruyne SON
    EDOUARD Broja

    De Gea, Maupay, Digne Ramsey

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      3rd Liverpool player

      Open Controls
  10. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Would you keep KDB for game v Spurs or switch to Son for double?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      DGW fever

      Open Controls
    2. Karhumies
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Keep KDB. City will not gamble XI lineup vs Spurs while Spurs form is awful. Could end up being SGW with more points than most DGWers.

      Open Controls
  11. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    DDG replacement:
    1. Sa
    2. Ramsdale
    3. Pope

    Last spot for DGW26:
    A. Kane
    B. Saka
    C. Weghorst (if fit)
    D. Jimenez

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Can add E. Laca

      Open Controls
    2. Karhumies
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      1, B or D. B if you can manage the 27 blank, D if not.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Need to know how you plan to navigate 27

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        FH!

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Then surely target Arsenal players. They have a good double in 26 and will double again in 28 or 29

          Open Controls
  12. Karhumies
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    TC gone.

    Bench: Sanchez, Laporte, Foden, Watkins worth BB?

    C Robertson or TAA? Effectively betting against TC Salah haul.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Strong bench and I don't see why not but I still prefer players with 2 games. With the way this season has been going, 15 playing options will continue until the end of the season so you may have a better opportunity in 36

      Open Controls
  13. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    6 enough doublers to get through gw26?

    Usual 3 from Liverpool, Ramsdale, kane and Eduard

    Possible tc salah

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Quality over quantity. I don't see why not

      Open Controls
    2. Karhumies
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Could consider Saka, Tierney, Coady or Jimenez.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Could do, any of those worth a -4? Have Dalot and Webster who could go but they both have reasonable games in 27

        Open Controls
    3. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Edouard is like having a SGW player

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Not exactly going to get rid though for a hit

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 2 Years
          just now

          But don't rule out benching him

          Open Controls
  14. chriscosta
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    GW26 Transfer options

    A) Bruno to Cornet
    B) Rashford to olise

    Open Controls
    1. Karhumies
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C Saka IMO. Olise seems like a rotation risk. Cornet is a gamble. Has good odds, but I might skip him on 26 and FH him in for 27.

      Open Controls
  15. Kun Tozser
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    My base FH

    Ramsdale
    TAA Tierney Saiss
    Mane Salah Saka
    Kane Jimenez

    Fill 3 starting spots from this bunch:
    Kilman Semedo
    Raphina Olise Bowen Zaha
    Weghorst Broja

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Jota is more nailed on than Mane, and Bowen has to be in there. Gives you more money for more robust options like Coutinho too

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not the Wolves defenders, one is enough
      Bowen probably has to be in there. I'd take Zaha or Olise if they were nailed but I'm staying away personally. Can see Leeds scoring Vs United so Raphina should return and play both.
      Weghorst if fit.

      Open Controls
    3. Karhumies
      • 9 Years
      just now

      If you want to double up on Wolves defense, I would take Sa + defender, which opens up an Arsenal slot for Lacazette.

      My preferred Pool trio would be TAA, Robbo and Salah. I guess both Mane and Jota will rotate instead of playing 90 + 90.

      433 looks decent on FH. Weghorst is an option over Laca if you want to keep Ramsdale instead of Sa.

      Open Controls
  16. lifes a pitch
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    After gw 26 how many more dgw's do we think there will be?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      At least 3 I would have thought

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I think it's a big one in 36 and then a few smaller ones

      Open Controls
  17. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is it worth keeping Lowton and playing him in the hope he gets some gametime?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      As would rather save my transfers for more impactful moves.
      Could always start Lamptey and bench Lowton

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I am not sure how nailed he is, but a DGW Vs Brighton and an (apparently) toothless Spurs is not a bad prospect for a defender, even if they do play for Burnley

      Open Controls
    3. Bada Bing
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No, he's dead as an FPL asset.

      Open Controls
  18. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hi....Does this sound like an acceptable plan please? All chips in hand. But think I can get thru 27 without free hit and instead use in 30 and 33.

    26.....Ronaldo Bruno raphinha to salah son broja   - 8

    27..... dennis and diop to tarkowski and weghorst  / maupay  - 4 in gw27 for 11 starters

    Thanks

    Ddg rams
    Taa cancelo digne livra diop
    Bruno Foden jota bowen raphinha
    Ronaldo dennis king

    Open Controls
  19. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Evening guys thoughts on below?

    RAMSDALE
    TAA Cancelo Digne
    SALAH Bruno Bowen JOTA Gray
    EDOUARD DENNIS

    Sanchez Watkins Johnson Livra

    Bruno + Gray to Saka + Son -4pts?

    Open Controls
  20. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    How many hit are you taking '? I'm considering a -8 for an Arsenal triple-up, should be good long term (FH27 given then)

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      -4 this week and the same next week

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I took a -4 this week as well 😛
        Webster would have paid off - if only it wasn't Keane that I shipped...

        Open Controls
  21. Brunsvigeren
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    GW26 team, quiet happy, used my 1 FT Bruno -> Salah, 0.7 ITB

    Bench boost, or tripple captain Salah is the question now ?


    TAA - Laporte - Cancelo
    Bowen, Salah, Jota, Saka
    Eduoard, King, Dennis

    DDG , Rudiger, Foden, Duffy

    If bench boost Duffy -> White, -4

    Open Controls
    1. Brunsvigeren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Im ranked 80k

      Open Controls
  22. Sid07
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    1) Bruno + Ronaldo + trossard to son + Salah + weghorst (-8)
    2) Bruno + Ronaldo + Antonio to Salah + Kane + weghorst (-8)

    Open Controls
  23. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Henderson now too. What is happening at UTD?

    Open Controls
  24. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Playing first FH chip. If you can help to choose one team:

    Team A (3 5 2)

    RAMSDALE
    Taa Tierney COADY
    Salah(C) Son Bowen Coutinho JOTA
    Lacca Edouard

    3.9 Dennis Sanchez 3.9

    Team B (4 4 2)

    ALLISON
    Taa Tierney WHITE SAISS
    Salah(C) Son Coutinho Bowen
    Lacca Edouard

    3.9 Dennis D. LUIZ Sanchez (also with 2.0m itb for some upgrade...)

    Open Controls

