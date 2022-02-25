180
Pro Pundits - Lateriser February 25

Which players have the best ‘match-ups’ with opponents in FPL Gameweek 27?

180 Comments
Gameweek 27 is here and a lot of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to deploy the Free Hit chip. Keeping this in mind, I thought I would do a form-focused activity talking about a few of the games this week. I’ve focused on attack and done a small exercise to look at the expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) for the last six matches and give my thoughts on some names that jump out.

ATTACK

Southampton’s home form, Broja’s goals and Brentford’s defence: FPL Double Gameweek 21 notes 4

Southampton are sixth for xG amongst all teams in the last six matches and Norwich City are 19th in the league for xGC. This leads to me think this is a good match-up for Saints attackers. They are a team bang in form as only Liverpool have scored more goals than them in the last six matches. Rightly, Armando Broja (£5.5m) is a very popular asset as he has the highest expected goal involvement (xGI) amongst all Southampton players in the last six matches. In midfield, James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m), who is on penalties, set-pieces and created three big chances against Everton last time out, is a good shout as well. I’ve also really liked the look of Mohamed Elyounoussi (£5.4m), who has looked good on the eye test every time I’ve seen him play. He has also registered five shots in the box and has created 10 chances in the last six matches.

Manchester City are third for xG and Everton are 14th for xGC. After the disappointing result against Tottenham Hotspur, City will be a wounded animal looking to bounce back. Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m) should likely start and is someone I’m eyeing up given he’s on penalties. Notably, he has the highest shots in the box tally in the last six matches. Raheem Sterling (£10.7m) has an enticing match-up as well. It is noticeable that in the short tenure Frank Lampard has been the Everton manager, they have conceded a lot of shots in the area Sterling likes to operate in as can be seen in this heatmap below.

That’s it from me this week. I hope you enjoyed this article. We did a special episode on The FPL Wire this week talking about the top three Manchester City assets which you can view here.

You can also view our standard episode below where we discuss Gameweek 27 as well as the pros and cons of a Gameweek 28 wildcard.

  1. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Dammit! I’m 0.2 short of DCL Moura to Broja Son… 4.2m ITB with Broja in. Thoughts?? Reguilon downgrade too?

    Foster (Ramsdale)
    Cancelo Lamptey Livramento Reguilon* (TAA)
    Foden Bowen Moura* (Salah Saka)
    Dennis Jimenez Broja

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reguilon > Mee

      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        & then Moura to Son? Would be -8 total…

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Not great, but without chips it's probably the only way. Or play 10.

  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Morning all!! Not on FH but need to decide wether to get a Burnley defender or Southampton defender this week?? Obviously Burnley double this week and Southampton next week, any advice???

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      BUR this week then transfer to SOU? 😛

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Haha I think this is the best option mate isn’t it!!

  3. thom830g
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    FH g2g?

    Pope
    Mee - Cancelo - KWP
    Bruno - Sterling - Son - Bernardo
    Kane - Broja - Weghorst

    (gunn - Allan - Amartey - Tsimikas)

    1. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup

    2. poulteren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      i'd wait for team news on City first

  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Need to call final midfielder slot for WC, pick one:
    A. Raphinha (dgw28 NOR play 30)
    B. JWP (dgw28 WAT not known 30)
    C. Willock (dgw28 dgw29 not known 30)

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

  5. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    HELP Needed

    This is my team ATM.

    DDG

    Reguilon Femenia Tarkowski

    Bruno Bowen Ramsey mcAllister

    Dennis Jiminez

    Subs: tAA Salah Teirney Laca

    What 2 moves would u make? Maybe Salah and Teirney to Son and KWP?

  6. Gooner97
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Would you get Coutinho or JWP (already own Broja)? I'm also planning for DGW29.

  7. akhilrajau
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    White -> mee for -4 hit ?

    1. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Only if you can't field 11 players

  8. Test Eagles
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    On WC

    Sa
    Livra Coady Cancelo
    Raphinha Coutinho Bowen Armstrong
    Broja Kane Weghorst (c)

    Raja Digne TAA Salah

    Not sure about Armstrong and will need to shift a Soton asst after a few weeks. Gives me 9 DGW players for GW8 and a solid squad moving forward. Prepared to avoid the Pep Roulette for this week.

    Thoughts??

  9. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Would you free hit this.
    All chips bar TC left.
    Or maybe Tomiyasu to Mee/ Salah to Bruno (-4)

    Sanchez
    Keane Cancelo Davies
    Mahrez Foden Bowen
    Dennis Maupay Antonio

    Ramsadale TAA Tomiyasu Salah Saka

