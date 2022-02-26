How to play FanTeam’s Universal-6 format in Gameweek 27

Sponsored by FanTeam

The format for FanTeam‘s Main Event game in Gameweek 27 may look baffling at first glance, so we’re here to explain how to play.

In a nutshell: the Main Event is a Fantasy tournament that allows entrants to pick any six players (hence the ‘Universal-6’ format name) from the nominated Gameweek 27 fixtures with a 66.0m budget and win cash.

There are two levels of entry: £1.68 or £16.80, with the prize pools £2,520 and £12,600 respectively.

And don’t think you’ve missed the deadline, as that is at 15:00 GMT today – so you can see the team news for all four of the featured matches before entering!

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘EPL: €15K Main Event’ at the top of the page (see above) to choose your level of entry.

MAIN EVENT FIXTURES

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of 66.0m to build a team of six players that can come from any position.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score x1.5 points but cost x1.5 the price. Vice captains score and cost x1.2.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 27 Main Event, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 27

The six players are to be selected from the four Saturday afternoon matches, where we have captained Bruno Fernandes (13.3m) and vice-captained Jadon Sancho (12.3m). They’ve only lost one of their last 14 league matches, winning eight of them.

Fernandes seems to be back in form, having scored against both Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion. He has created the most chances in the Premier League this season, so he will relish the prospect of facing Watford at home.

As will Sancho against the team he joined as a seven-year-old, before eventually moving on to Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. He has been impressive during the last four league matches, delivering a goal, two assists and five FPL bonus points.

Two more picks come from the Crystal Palace vs Burnley meeting. Wout Weghorst (7.3m) has quickly adapted to English football and is the focal point of the Clarets’ game plan. It’s no coincidence that their form has drastically improved since his arrival.

Connor Roberts (5.5m) is part of a backline that has four clean sheets from their last six matches and look watertight.

Ryan Fraser (7.9m) also gets the nod. With uncertainly over Allan Saint-Maximin’s availability, the Newcastle United winger should play in the huge match at Brentford. He has found a rhythm under Eddie Howe and has started their last eight league matches. The Magpies are unbeaten in over two months.

And teammate Dan Burn (5.8) is also included, with Newcastle improving significantly at the back: they’ve conceded just four goals in their last six games.

