FanTeam February 26

How to play FanTeam’s Universal-6 format in Gameweek 27

The format for FanTeam‘s Main Event game in Gameweek 27 may look baffling at first glance, so we’re here to explain how to play.

In a nutshell: the Main Event is a Fantasy tournament that allows entrants to pick any six players (hence the ‘Universal-6’ format name) from the nominated Gameweek 27 fixtures with a 66.0m budget and win cash.

There are two levels of entry: £1.68 or £16.80, with the prize pools £2,520 and £12,600 respectively.

And don’t think you’ve missed the deadline, as that is at 15:00 GMT today – so you can see the team news for all four of the featured matches before entering!

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the EPL: €15K Main Event at the top of the page (see above) to choose your level of entry.

ENTER YOUR TEAM FOR GAMEWEEK 27 HERE

MAIN EVENT FIXTURES

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of 66.0m to build a team of six players that can come from any position.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score x1.5 points but cost x1.5 the price. Vice captains score and cost x1.2.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

  • There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.
  • A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 27 Main Event, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 27

The six players are to be selected from the four Saturday afternoon matches, where we have captained Bruno Fernandes (13.3m) and vice-captained Jadon Sancho (12.3m). They’ve only lost one of their last 14 league matches, winning eight of them.

Fernandes seems to be back in form, having scored against both Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion. He has created the most chances in the Premier League this season, so he will relish the prospect of facing Watford at home.

As will Sancho against the team he joined as a seven-year-old, before eventually moving on to Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. He has been impressive during the last four league matches, delivering a goal, two assists and five FPL bonus points.

Two more picks come from the Crystal Palace vs Burnley meeting. Wout Weghorst (7.3m) has quickly adapted to English football and is the focal point of the Clarets’ game plan. It’s no coincidence that their form has drastically improved since his arrival.

Connor Roberts (5.5m) is part of a backline that has four clean sheets from their last six matches and look watertight.

Ryan Fraser (7.9m) also gets the nod. With uncertainly over Allan Saint-Maximin’s availability, the Newcastle United winger should play in the huge match at Brentford. He has found a rhythm under Eddie Howe and has started their last eight league matches. The Magpies are unbeaten in over two months.

And teammate Dan Burn (5.8) is also included, with Newcastle improving significantly at the back: they’ve conceded just four goals in their last six games.

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE SATURDAY DEADLINE

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

107 Comments Post a Comment
  1. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Expecting Man City to play a full strength team today and next week vs Man Utd. Can play the second team against Peterborough and Sporting Lisbon.

    Open Controls
    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Agree, they need to bounce back to winning ways in the league.

      Open Controls
    2. mrelpea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      100% agree

      Open Controls
    3. mrelpea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      And so long as Liverpool keep winning, Pep doesn’t really have a choice

      Open Controls
  2. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Morning all. Hope everyone is well!

    Open Controls
  3. Babit1967
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Geez just realised Mahrez was my captain , meant to captain Weghorst. Reckon Mahrez plays?

    Open Controls
    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      I do

      Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Yes. My guess is this will be the City team:

      Ederson
      Walker Dias Laporte Cancelo
      KDB Rodri Silva
      Mahrez Sterling Foden

      Bench: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Grealish, Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. G B
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I really hope Pep grows hair today. I've captained Raz, with a side of Mahrez and Cancelo.

        All in on Pep roulette 😯

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      Could be a lucky mistake to make

      Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      I hope so.

      Open Controls
    5. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      You win

      Open Controls
  4. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Sa*
    Livra* TAA VVD Cancelo (Tierney)
    Salah Bruno Bowen Ramsey* Saka
    Kane Dennis* (Davis)

    Only 4 DGW players at the moment. Which move do you like ?

    A Bruno Bowen to Coutinho* Raphinha* (-4)
    B The above + Davis to Broja* (-8)

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
  5. CONNERS
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Got no United or City playing today.

    Now on my way to DFS, catch you all later.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      See you there

      Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Haven’t they been closing down for about 25 years?

      Open Controls
      1. ALI_G
        • 4 Years
        just now

        lol

        Along with TM Lewins 4 shirts for 100GBP...

        Open Controls
  6. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Morning all!I will use my BB this gw.Is it worth to make any of these transfers below or save ft?

    Sa
    Saiss/Taa/Digne
    Salah/Son/Coutinho/Raphinha
    Jimenez/Broja/Laca

    Dubravka/Saka/KWP/Tierney
    1ft 0.1itb

    a)Laca->Watkins
    b)Saka->JWP/Willock
    c)save

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      48 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
    2. zdrojo187
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  7. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Digne* Livra*
    Salah Bruno Raphinha* Saka
    Laca Broja*

    (Gunn King* Bowen Dier)

    Bruno, Gunn, Dier ➡️ Coutinho, Sa, Saiss for -8 and use BB?

    Can do King to Jimenez for an extra hit also. Not FHing for GW30 so will likely want him for then anyways.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yeah, why not. Decent chance of two CS from Sa and Saiss plus cover for the blank as you say.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Would you take the extra hit for Jimenez?

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      He has the double plus good fixtures for a while so I think it could pay off.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!

        Open Controls
  8. DAZZ
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    A GW28 double for Arsenal + Chelsea would be massive for GW26 wildcarders. That’s an extra 3 doubles and a switch from VVD\Robbo > Rudiger defender would make 4.

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Arsenal & Chelsea won’t happen now. If it had to be it could have been announced yesterday.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        Karan’s spot on.

        Chelsea Norwich getting brought forward from GW30 is the one to look out for now.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Oh, that's a shame.

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      That would be nice to play into.

      This game offers so many opportunities and often rewards patience...

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Got Rudiger on my WC but no Arsenal. They're hardly a free-scoring side and I don't see a CS in either of their DGW29 fixtures.

      Open Controls
  9. Reinhold
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    If Arsenal and Chelsea don't get a double this week (fingers crossed), I can save my WC right?

    DDG

    Digne*, Trent, Livramento*

    Ramsey*, Son, Bruno, JWP*

    Dennis*, Broja*, Ronaldo

    Thinking Ronaldo and DDG to Jimenez and Sa for a hit.

    If Chelsea get a double, my chip plans are feckd ...

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      They’re not getting a double - if a double happens it’ll be Chelsea Norwich.

      Open Controls
      1. Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Even worse for me.

        I'll just have to WC into triple Chelsea and bench boost 29 instead, and FH 30, which sucks

        Open Controls
  10. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Would you bench boost with this bench ?

    Ramsdale tierney lacazette Ramsey*

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes definitely.

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        My 6 point BB from last season Still haunts me

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I don’t remember a good BB in 7 year of playing this game 😛

          Open Controls
  11. Mince Depay
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Hi all, just woke up this morning to find my FPL account has been hacked - is there anything that can be done about it? Or is that it, season over? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Curtains mate. How did it happen?

      Open Controls
      1. Mince Depay
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Not sure, someone seems to have found the password in a data leak

        Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      That sucks man. I feel for you. Not much you can do really. But you should report it to FPL anyway.

      Which other websites do you use out of interest? There were rumors that the hack came from Gravatar.com, but you don’t even have a grav. So wondering where they got your login from?

      Open Controls
      1. Mince Depay
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Did have one a while back so maybe from there

        Open Controls
    3. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Still own Dennis?
      lol

      Open Controls
      1. Mince Depay
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Not any more lol, I’ve got Idah, Scarlett and Young-Coombes

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          wtf?

          Open Controls
    4. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Do you have a WC or FH?

      If you can regain control of the account you might be able to mitigate most of the damage if you do?

      Open Controls
      1. Mince Depay
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Used a FH this week, got one left
        WC both gone
        I’ll keep going with it, just a game at the end of the day
        And one I’m not great at anyway

        Open Controls
    5. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      You really have to wonder what motivates people to do this kind of thing. Presumably they are pathetic, friendless loners.

      Open Controls
      1. G B
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Doesn't make any sense does it. What do they gain?

        Open Controls
  12. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Martinelli 5.3 or Saka going forward??

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Saka, if any

      Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Saka is safer and probably a little bit better option.

      Open Controls
    4. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Saka, but I’d be tempted to sell to Barnes or Maddison after their doubles as Leicester will have 3 to come

      Open Controls
    5. Kaptenen
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    6. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      I WC'd this week and went with zero Arsenal. Their two DGW fixtures are tough, as are their two postponed fixtures.

      I would seriously consider other options (Chelsea def and Leicester mid would be my priority).

      Open Controls
    7. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Before the red card & question of ESR regaining his place, I would have said Martinelli is the better FPL option. Now I'm a little doubtful but still plan to keep Martinelli as long as he's starting, maybe lose Saka after GW30. Stats still say Martinelli, e.g. xG last 6 matches: Marti 2.41, Saka 1.04

      Open Controls
  13. Kaptenen
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Bowen to Coutinho? Yay or nay

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yay

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Big nay if you can afford to bench, Villa at home in 29

      Open Controls
      1. Kaptenen
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Will likely bench boost in 28

        Open Controls
        1. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Go for it then

          Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I would. He has a nice DGW and a fixture in the blank. Could be a good Capt pick too.

      Open Controls
    4. Kaptenen
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers all 🙂

      Open Controls
    5. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Yes DGW

      Open Controls
  14. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Anyone know what the difference between the official game week rank and Live FPL gw rank?

    Is it that Ragabolly is calculating auto subs (as well as hits) right away?

    Obviously the impact of hits are highlighted too, but there's still a big difference with the FPL game week rank.

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nailed it with the middle para

      Open Controls
  15. winchester
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    hi guys. used FH gw27. have 1ft and 0.4m itb. Have 1fh, wc and bb left. What could be done here? when would be the best scenario to wc+bb?

    foster
    taa cancelo saiss livra
    bruno bowen salah saka
    dennis watkins

    (ddg edouard jota* keane)

    a) jota -> raph/coutinho
    b) bowen -> raph
    c) wc?

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      B but think I'd go JWP rather than Raph as Leeds not in a good place and Saints are

      Open Controls
      1. winchester
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        cheers. what are your thought on the wc gw28 and bb gw29? save wc/bb for later?

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          Given there are 38 GWs I always prefer to save one chip for later but you could do WC 28 and BB 29 provided your squad is set up nicely for the remainder of the season

          Open Controls
          1. winchester
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            cheers.

            Open Controls
  16. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Sa Sondergaard
    Ait-Nouri Digne Cancelo Trent Robbo
    Mahrez Son Bowen Coutinho Salah
    Weghorst Dennis Broja

    Could do Sonder/Mahrez to Forster/Raphinha and Bench Boost

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Got to pick a playing backup GK if you are yet to BB

      Open Controls
  17. Jet5605
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Still have both FHs and WC.

    A - Play first FH
    B - WC

    DDG
    Coady - Cancelo - TAA
    KDB - Bowen - Salah - Saka - JWP
    Broja - Dennis

    Bachman - Dier - Weghorst - Lamptey

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Dont think your team needs either, unless you want to set up BB. Only your bench needs a little tidying

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks. My current team doesn't have many DGW players. You don't think using my first FH would allow me to attack the double?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago

          Maybe just DDG to Sa? Gives double Wolves defence, JWP & Broja (& Dennis but not good DGW) - that looks good to me. Leeds & Villa are in a bad place atm, wouldn't go to town on them

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yeah makes sense. Thanks and good luck!

            Open Controls
  18. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Can get this team with a hit this gw. Roll with it or WC?

    Foster
    Taa cancelo tierney digne
    Salah mane saka
    Jiminez Adams Dennis

    Lloris Bowen gray Johnson

    Open Controls
  19. LiamK17
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    What are the essentials for a GW28 WC?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Salah and either TAA or Robbo, beyond that much will depend on your plans for BGW30.

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      I am stacking up on DGW players apart from salah

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Couple of Wolves & Saints, maybe Coutinho. Otherwise look longer term - could get ahead of the curve on Chelsea & Leicester

      Open Controls
  20. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Why is it being stated on here that Chelsea can still double against Norwich in DGW28, but not Arsenal ?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not sure if it's correct, but apparently the TV rights are a stumbling block regarding the rescheduling of the Arsenal v Chelsea game. Not so much with the Norwich game so it's easier to move to that week.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  21. Mikel Arteta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Would you wildcard this team?
    A) Yep
    B) No

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo White Saiss
    Salah Bruno Luis Diaz Saka
    DLC Dennis

    Bench: DDG, Bowen, Dalot, Joao Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes. I would change at least 7/8 players.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Same

        Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      No Bruno and DCL to Son and Jimenez are the moves I'd be looking to make.

      Open Controls
    3. Mikel Arteta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thanks for the answers guys.

      Open Controls
  22. Coaly
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is this worth bench boosting?

    Pope (CHE), Saka (wat), Sissoko (ARS, wol), Cancelo (MUN)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      2/4

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would have said absolutely not, but last time I benched Cancelo (and Dias) it was against Man U and a disaster (33 pts on bench, my next highest this season is 14...)

      Open Controls
  23. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    My FH midfield is Fernandes Son Sancho Mahrez (+ Kane), so the highest scoring is bound to be be something like De Bruyne Sterling Coutinho Bowen (+ Ronaldo).

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Unfortunately this is the problem with free hitting city, you don’t just need them to win you also need to be on the right players

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I thought that Bruno and Sancho are in great form and could bang 10+ points. You simply gotta own Son for Leeds and Mahrez can still be the highest scoring Citizen on his day. Elanga is my 5th because I needed cash for Kane. Pep roulette could potentially save me still but I'm not counting on it. So many 50:50 decisions will be decisive once again.

        Open Controls
  24. Cak Juris
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Please choose the best option for DGW 28:
    A. JWP or Broja
    B. Sa or Dubravka
    C. ASM or Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      A. JWP
      B. Sa
      C. Neither but probably ASM if fit, Wood if not

      Open Controls
  25. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    If you have, BB, WC, 2nd FH in hand, when's the ideal time to play them? Is it team-dependent or some weeks stick out as clear options?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      BB & WC too team-dependent to advise. Saving a FH for 33 (mix of doubles & blanks) is wise. If you dont need to FH30, then other can target big DGWs in 36/7

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I have same chips and it depends how well you are set already for week 30 imo. If it's grim, then look at possibility of WC this week to set a team that hits doubles in 28 and 29 but can also cope with 30, which is easier than it sounds (but wait for FA cup fixtures so schedule is clear). Then a BB in 36 and a FH as you please.

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      FH30 or 33, WC35, BB36 will be popular but it's team dependent.

      Open Controls

