Which FPL players are nearing a two-match ban?

It’s been a while since we brought you a Suspension Tightrope article but with a handful of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players nearing 10 yellow cards, it’s worth reminding ourselves of the repercussions for anyone who reaches this unwanted target.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF A PLAYER GETS 10 YELLOW CARDS?

Any Fantasy asset who collects 10 cautions in the Premier League before their team has completed 32 fixtures will serve a two-match ban in the same competition.

Beyond that point, the threshold moves up from 10 to 15 bookings. Anyone reaching that tally will be banned for three matches.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

PLAYERS ON 8/9 YELLOW CARDS

There isn’t a great deal to worry most Fantasy managers just yet, as all of the above players have an ownership under 5% in FPL.

Matthew Cash (£5.1m), the third most-bought defender of Gameweek 28, is on the above table, however, as is semi-popular bench fodder option Josh Brownhill (£4.3m).

Among the cluster of FPL assets on seven bookings are Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m), James Tarkowski (£4.9m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m).

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

As we mentioned in the introduction, the yellow card threshold is raised to 15 after a team’s 32nd league fixture.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Gameweek 32, however. In fact, for many clubs, this will mean Gameweek 33 or later due to the backlog of postponed fixtures – and there’ll be more of those to come in Gameweek 30 thanks to the clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget on our home page over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

