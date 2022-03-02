More FPL Gameweek 30 blanks confirmed as Chelsea get Double Gameweek 28

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a weekday series that serves non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 30 LATEST

We have three more confirmed blanks in Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League after Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round ties, bringing the current total to five.

Burnley v Southampton, Norwich City v Chelsea (more on that game in a bit) and Liverpool v Manchester United are all postponed, along with Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace v Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United will go ahead in Gameweek 30, however, along with Arsenal v Aston Villa, Leicester City v Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United.

We’re likely to have six fixtures off in Gameweek 30, as Everton would have to lose to non-league Boreham Wood on Thursday in order for their fixture against Watford to go ahead:

Gameweek 30 Match Current status Game will go ahead if… Wolves v Leeds Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30 – Arsenal v Aston Villa Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30 – Leicester v Brentford Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30 – Spurs v West Ham Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30 – Man City v Brighton Blank – Newcastle v C Palace Blank – Norwich v Chelsea Blank – Burnley v Southampton Blank – Liverpool v Man Utd Blank – Watford v Everton Possible blank Everton are beaten by Boreham Wood in the FA Cup fifth round

TEAMS WITH THE MOST UNSCHEDULED FIXTURES OUTSTANDING:

Burnley, Leicester (3)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton (2)

Aston Villa, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle, Norwich, Southampton, Spurs (1)

Brentford, Leeds, Watford, West Ham, Wolves (0)

OUTSTANDING FIXTURES

Aston Villa v Burnley (Dec 18 – Covid)

Everton v Leicester City (Dec 19 + Jan 11 – Covid)

Burnley v Everton (Dec 26 – Covid)

Leicester City v Norwich (Jan 1 – Covid)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (Jan 16 – Covid)

Chelsea v Arsenal (Feb 12 – clash with the Club World Cup)

Chelsea v Leicester City (Feb 25 – clash with the EFL Cup final)

Manchester City v Brighton (Mar 19 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)

Burnley v Southampton (Mar 19 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)

Newcastle v Crystal Palace (Mar 20 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)

Liverpool v Man Utd (Mar 20 – clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals)

GAMEWEEK 28: NORWICH v CHELSEA SET TO BE ADDED

Double Gameweek 28 will now be one match bigger as a result of Chelsea progressing in the FA Cup tonight.

Norwich City v Chelsea – originally scheduled for Gameweek 30 – will now move to Thursday 10 March and the two clubs will now ‘double’ in Gameweek 28 as a consequence.

The Blues will be away at Burnley and Norwich, while the Canaries will host Brentford before welcoming Thomas Tuchel’s side to Carrow Road.

We’ve reset the ‘best captain’ poll results on the sidebar, with Chelsea assets now added.

The final Gameweek 28 picture looks like this (taken from our newly updated Season Ticker):

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT