342
Team Reveals March 2

Who I’m planning to Bench Boost with in FPL Gameweek 28

342 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout member Obay Eid, aka FPL Milanista, is currently ranked 114th in the world in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), having finished 473rd in 2020/21.

With three other top 10k ranks to his name, he sits 18th in our Live Hall of Fame.

Obay also posted finishes of 141st in last season’s UCL Fantasy and 668th in Euro 2020 Fantasy, having finished second in the world in the 2016 edition of that tournament.

With Wildcards and Free Hits being deployed elsewhere in the FPL community, here he outlines his plans for a Bench Boost in Gameweek 29.

Gameweeks are moving in quick succession and this FPL campaign has been quite different to its predecessor seasons. Double Gameweeks are no longer scarce while we are also getting two Free Hit chips to employ across the campaign – unusual times! If planning ahead was key for success in a “normal” FPL season, you can imagine how vital it is now given all the changing circumstances. 

So, let’s get down to business. Chip strategies have been talked a lot about recently and as we are all aware, there is nothing called “right or wrong” when it comes to such decisions. Every team has its own structure, and every chip strategy has its merits. In the next few paragraphs, I’ll briefly go through the chip strategy that helped me reach a rank of 117th overall and move on to my initial thoughts on my Gameweek 28 Bench Boost squad. 

CHIP STRATEGY

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 28: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

342 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Dalot & Weg > Rudiger & Hwang for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. teneighty
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      If Chelsea double confirmed it looks good.

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        Ace thanks mate.

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Can you go Dalot to Kilman and bench Weghorst?

      Avoid Hwang...

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        Maybe Broja instead of Hwang, to still get Rüdiger

        Open Controls
      2. Kodap
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        I've got Ait Nouri and I also have Broja already.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          I see, I see

          How about KWP/Livra?

          I don't know think Hwang is worth a transfer in, even for free. Not a great striker, and not playing for a great attack

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 32 mins ago

            *I don't think

            Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Haven't you asked this 5 or 6 times in the last hour or so?

      Wait until Chelsea DGW announced at least!

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        Nope, slightly different approaches/trying to figure out what my best moves are. How are you rivals getting on?

        Open Controls
  2. tommo-uk-
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Team A

    Ramsdale Forster

    Rudiger TAA VVD Coady Cancelo

    Salah Saka Willock Ramsey Raphinha

    Kane Broja Dennis

    Team B

    Ramsdale Forster

    Rudiger TAA White Coady Cancelo

    Salah Mount Willock Ramsey Raphinha

    Kane Broja Weghorst

    A or B

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    If Thiago Silva gets a rest tonight I might just captain him

    Open Controls
    1. tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      I also think a James rest makes him viable for this GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Even if he did I wouldn't be sure with him.

        Open Controls
  4. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    I need to WC this don't I?
    4 DGWs
    1 FT

    Ramsdale,
    TAA, Cancelo, Laporte,
    Salah, Bowen, Raphinha*, Saka
    Watkins*, Jimi*, Dennis*

    Gunn, Robertson, Sanchez, Gilmour

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Bench Bowen for Robbo, and I don't see the need

      Maybe Ramsdale to Sá or Laporte to T.Silva/Rüdiger as the FT (or both for -4), and that's all

      WC decision depends on your chip strategy and plans, I guess. But this team isn't on fire

      Open Controls
      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Thanks!
        All that makes sense just and I need to not panic and hit the WC 🙂

        Open Controls
  5. Bumbaclot
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    So I’ve used my WC and ended up with this

    Ramsdale/foster
    Trent/Dias/kilman/rudiger/James
    Salah/Raph/Ramsey/saka/Wilock
    Kane/broja/jimi

    Who would you guys bench here? Also is there any any changes you would make?

    Open Controls
    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Nice team, tough one to bench! Probably Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Bumbaclot
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Who else though? One of rudiger or James you think? Maybe Dias?

        Open Controls
        1. DV8R
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          James and Dias but it's really tough and also depends on if Chelsea get the DGW

          Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      I like it but I'm still not sure about James pick. We need to hear more from Tuchel before the deadline.

      Open Controls
    3. tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      I have exact same front 8 apart from Jimi and the reason is because of the benching headache that it would cause.

      Also ive gone Forster over Foster as much better fixtures, better team and potential GW30.

      Open Controls
  6. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Would you WC this team? 1FT, 0.2m itb

    Sanchez / DDG
    TAA / Reguilon / Cancelo / Coady / Dalot
    Salah / Saka / Bowen / JWP / Brownhill
    Kane / Dennis / Weghorst

    Open Controls
    1. Bumbaclot
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      I probably would wildcard

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Yes anything to get rid of Reguilon!

      Open Controls
    3. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Selling Reguilon and Weghorst for a hit might be enough.

      Open Controls
      1. McSlu
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  7. dshv
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    If I set this. Is it good enough?

    Foster
    Ait nouri Rudiger Cash Cancelo Taa
    Salah(c) Son Jwp
    Watkins Jimenez

    Ddg - saka - bowen - weghorst

    7 doublers..

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      This a bench boost?

      Open Controls
  8. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Is it still worth going for Kane in gw29 even if I have Son already? or too risky?
    Alternative to that would be to go only with Son and bring Robbo instead of Digne in gw29

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Robbo over Kane for me

      Open Controls
  9. CABAYE4
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Are Son and/or Kane worth it?

    Finding it hard to work either into my team by GW29.

    Open Controls
    1. tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Im Kane over Son personally, feel like Kane is primed to have a good end of season run.

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I have Kane and going to get kulu

      Getting son In The team for 29 along with the expensive Liv assets is tough

      Also midfield spots are more e precious ATM so going Kane over son

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.