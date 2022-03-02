Who I’m planning to Bench Boost with in FPL Gameweek 28

Fantasy Football Scout member Obay Eid, aka FPL Milanista, is currently ranked 114th in the world in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), having finished 473rd in 2020/21.

With three other top 10k ranks to his name, he sits 18th in our Live Hall of Fame.

Obay also posted finishes of 141st in last season’s UCL Fantasy and 668th in Euro 2020 Fantasy, having finished second in the world in the 2016 edition of that tournament.

With Wildcards and Free Hits being deployed elsewhere in the FPL community, here he outlines his plans for a Bench Boost in Gameweek 29.

Gameweeks are moving in quick succession and this FPL campaign has been quite different to its predecessor seasons. Double Gameweeks are no longer scarce while we are also getting two Free Hit chips to employ across the campaign – unusual times! If planning ahead was key for success in a “normal” FPL season, you can imagine how vital it is now given all the changing circumstances.

So, let’s get down to business. Chip strategies have been talked a lot about recently and as we are all aware, there is nothing called “right or wrong” when it comes to such decisions. Every team has its own structure, and every chip strategy has its merits. In the next few paragraphs, I’ll briefly go through the chip strategy that helped me reach a rank of 117th overall and move on to my initial thoughts on my Gameweek 28 Bench Boost squad.

CHIP STRATEGY

