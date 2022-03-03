549
Pro Pundit Teams March 3

Ex-FPL champion Simon March’s Double Gameweek 28 Wildcard

Ex-FPL winner Simon March: How to avoid getting carried away with your GW1 picks

My Gameweek 27 experience felt a bit like when you go to the dentist thinking you might just need a bit of a polish, only to find you need extensive root canal surgery. The team that I had thought might get me through to at least to Gameweek 30-something chip-free was, in fact, riddled with decay and I head into Gameweek 28 with no fewer than 11 players in need of extraction.

However, just as I am lucky enough to have a good dentist (shout-out to Dr Soltan), I am also fortunate enough to have my second Wildcard available and, while I can’t say it was entirely planned, it’s given me an opportunity to better exploit the Double Gameweeks in 28 and 29 and to help set myself up for the season run-in.

Wildcard ‘Philosophy’

As former US Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld once said; “There are known knowns, there are known unknowns and there are unknown unknowns” and this is about as accurate a description of the current state of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) as you could hope for. The immediate picture of Double Gameweeks 28 and 29, along with Blank Gameweek 30 is, at the time of writing, reasonably clear, but there are fixtures, blanks and yet more doubles still to be scheduled. 

Trying to plan now for every permutation is not only impossible but likely detrimental, too. We can only work with what we know and, even then, we have to prioritise what is most important. With that in mind, I’ve tried to structure this Wildcard in a way that attacks Double Gameweeks 28 and 29, has reasonable solidity for the long term and, also, flexibility in terms of the player prices across the team. If needed, I want to be able to swap players out easily and have options when I do.

Consequently, I’ve avoided the temptation to throw my team at the upcoming Double Gameweeks ‘Leeroy Jenkins’-style, knowing that I will leave some points on the table at the expense of a longer-term view. I also haven’t committed to when I’ll use my remaining Bench Boost and two Free Hit chips (though I do have some ideas) nor have I expressly attempted to build a team for Blank Gameweek 30 which, as it stands, doesn’t appear to have the upside that might merit it.

So, without further ado, here’s my Gameweek 28 Wildcard.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 28: Tips, captains, team news and best players

  1. Phlajo
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Edouard, Cornet, Bowen to Mount, Broja and Willock for -4?

    Dont mind GW30 blanks as In gonna FH

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      yep

      Open Controls
      1. Steinburg FC
        • 7 Years
        just now

        go for it

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I think it's pretty wise. Go for it.

      Open Controls
    3. Phlajo
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys

      Open Controls
  2. Steinburg FC
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    what do we feel about Rodrigo? On a BB and have 6.4m and he plays in 30. Broja and Hwang not options

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wait and see

      Open Controls
      1. Steinburg FC
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        would love to but its the position i need to fill this week lol

        Open Controls
  3. No Need
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Where is Livra in the pecking order now, behind the other 2?

    Open Controls
    1. Bullet Eder
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      First choice right back. KWP is first choice left back.

      Open Controls
      1. No Need
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  4. West Hammered
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Bench boost or not?

    Foster Ramsdale
    TAA VVD Cancelo Saiss Tierney
    Salah Son Maddison Raph Saka
    Jiminez Dennis King
    Bench would probably be
    Ramsdale King VVD Cancelo/Tierney

    Open Controls
    1. Steinburg FC
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      maybe if you plan to move money off your bench for the remainder of the season
      and might make up for the lack of DGW players

      Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    jwp or couthino for this gw only? have adams and ramsey already. cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Steinburg FC
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      jwp

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        just now

        thanks

        Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Toss a coin

      Open Controls
  6. Pringle
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Reguilon + Bruno --> Rudiger + Havertz for -4. Benching King regardless of his double. Havertz to Son next week. Decent plan?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes do it

      Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. De Gea is GOAT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Current WC team. What do we think?

    Foster Sar
    VVD Robbo Rudi James Kilman
    Raph Saka Coutinho Salah Gordon
    Hwang Kane Adams

    Hwang can be Broja and Gordon can be Ramsey.

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice. BB when?

      Open Controls
      1. De Gea is GOAT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks man. Probably 29 unless i save for later. Not too sure when though. Also have TC and 1FH.

        Open Controls
  8. The Tinkerman
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Between Rudiger, Coutinho and Salah for captaincy this week…

    Open Controls
  9. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Those thinking about benching or selling Cancelo (MUN) this week should consider he got 14 points in the reverse fixture and has 23 points in two matches against Chelsea this season.

    Open Controls
  10. Quan MisTaka
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    My WC would change this on my starting 11 for GW28 (*=dblGW)

    1)Original with a hit
    Ramsdale + Son + Saka + Dennis (-4)

    to

    2)WC
    Foster/Forster* + Ramsey* + Fraser* + Kane

    Which scores more>>??

    Open Controls
    1. Quan MisTaka
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Dennis*

      Open Controls
    2. sunzip14
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      WC could score more for this gw but I wouldn't WC for only these changes.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I agree with Sunz

      Open Controls
  11. How I met your Mata
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Which 4 players for next 3 GWs?
    not playing FH IN 30

    A Son Broja Fraser White
    B Mount Adams Maddison Digne

    Mendy 3.9
    TAA Rudigar Kilman Amartrey X
    Salah Saka Ramsey X X
    Kane Jimi X

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
  12. 03farmboy
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Weghorst out for Borja?? Free transfer

    Maybe Dias out for a Chelsea defender for -4 already have cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Broja has failed to deliver for me tbh. Can you do Weghorst to Adams?

      Open Controls
  13. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is this enough to warrant a BB next week?

    Dubravka (che, eve), Coady (eve), Ramsey (whu), Broja (WAT)

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      If you have your WC, I'd say hold it.

      Open Controls
    2. De Gea is GOAT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Agree with FB

      Open Controls
  14. West Hammered
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best captaincy options this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mo

      Open Controls
    2. TimoTime
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      In no particular order:

      Salah
      Raphinha
      Rudiger
      Adams/Broja

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm leaning on Mo, if I FH then perhaps Mendy/Rudiger.

      Open Controls
    4. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Coutinho, Chelsea def, Jimi

      Open Controls
    5. West Hammered
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’m thinking of going Raphinha myself but not sure if the DGW is clouding my decision could just play safe with Salah

      Open Controls
  15. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Repost from earlier;

    I'm in two minds (well I'm leaning towards using my FH (got 2), but would love some opinions). My current team is (1FT);

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - Robertson
    Son - Salah - Bowen - Saka - Ramsey*
    Broja* - Kane

    FH would look like;

    Mendy
    TAA - Rudiger - Robertson - Saiss - Coady
    Havertz - Salah - Willock/Son
    Adams - ASM/Kane

    I'm not comfortable losing the Liverpool lads, I think in their SGW they can still do well over the other DGW options. Would love some thoughts though.

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      I would save the FH and just bring in one or two more dgw'ers - who are you subs?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Subs are fairly trash, triple Burnley.

        Open Controls
    2. sunzip14
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bowen> JWP and the team looks fine. You can FH 30 & 33. Could also take a -4 for Rudiger

      Open Controls
  16. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    For GW 28 29 & 30
    Who can get more pts ?
    A- Vardy
    B- Laca

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Vardy got 11 points in 18 mins last time out!

      On pens & high ceiling capability

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Partyyyyy

        Open Controls
  17. PartyTime
      24 mins ago

      I see people annoyingly jumping off the weghorst train as if someone farted inside the train

      Open Controls
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Haven’t really looked much but how’s this free hit looking? Happy to bet against highly owned players like Trent v doublers btw

      Mendy
      Rudiger saiss kilman
      Salah willock Maddison coutiniho havertz
      Jimi broja

      Strong bench of doublers, loads in the bank

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        We're in the same boat mate.

        I'm gonna be biased towards my post above, let me know your thoughts. I'll give you my reasons;

        - I've been burnt with quantity over quality already
        - Coutinho actually has looked fairly average
        - Jimenez is off form
        - Broja didn't look great to me during their last game, Norwich I think? I know he scored in the FA Cup but we get no points for that

        You going without TAA?

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Coutiniho is a punt I think, one I’m happy to take but yeah I’m not convinced, could get another defender instead? Digne?

          Jimi yes but those fixtures are excellent in my opinion and they do get more goals at home

          Broja and adams for me it’s a coinflip yes adams been better of late but could easily change again imo!

          Going to be some 5050 calls isn’t their

          Yeah happy to go no Trent, prefer the high upside of a double defender

          Open Controls
    • NateDog
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Really unsure of what to do now. Elyounoussi was the one move I was sure of this week and now he's a doubt. Bamford possibly back as well and I'd like to move Weghorst on soon. Was contemplating Thiago Silva but I need to take a hit to downgrade Pope just to afford him. Ugh

      Open Controls
    • tbos83
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Would you play this and roll ft, or do Pope, Weghorst > Mendy, King and BB?

      Foster*
      Kilman* Livra* TAA Targett*
      Salah Son Coutinho*(c) Raph*
      Broja* Jimenez*

      Pope Cancelo Bowen Weghorst

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Play and roll

        Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
          just now

          Play & roll

          Open Controls
      3. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        BB28
        Foster(ARS, wol), Cancelo(MUN), Weg(CHE), Roberts(CHE)

        OR

        BB29
        Foster(sou), Ramsey(whu), Weg(bre), Roberts(bre)

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
            8 mins ago

            29

            Open Controls
          • luk46
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            is neither an option? 😀
            both aren’t convincing, but just A because of the extra fixture

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Neither is an option too...

              Open Controls
              1. OptimusBlack
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                This

                Open Controls
        2. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          So who does Mr March actually bench this week with the above team?

          Son?

          😕

          Open Controls
        3. TimoTime
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          BB this in 29 or wait for a better time? Plan to FH in 36

          Sa, Saiss, Jimi, Ramsey

          Open Controls
          1. OptimusBlack
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Waaaait

            Open Controls
          2. Reinhold
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah wait

            Open Controls
          3. West Hammered
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Definitely wait. Looks like 8 points to me, not worth it.

            Open Controls
          4. TimoTime
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Cheers guys, will hold off

            Open Controls
        4. Reinhold
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          What feels better intuitively?

          A) Get in Raphinha and Jimenez this week, Free hit gameweek 29, have 10 players for GW30. Keep wildcard for later.

          B) Get in two Chelsea guys this week, wildcard gameweek 29, set up for 10 players GW30. Keep free hit for later

          Open Controls
        5. sunzip14
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          The two must have dgw players for 28?

          Open Controls
        6. Brunsvigeren
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Only WC and BB left, ranked 75k (0.7 ITB, 1 FT)

          I really consider to WC this, advice?

          Sá, Gea
          TAA, Cancelo, Laporte, Rüdiger, Duffy
          Salah, Jota, Saka, Foden, Bowen
          Dennis, King, Eduoard

          Duffy and Edouard docent play much, and tired of Dennis/King...

          Open Controls
        7. OptimusBlack
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Any news on KWP ?

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Hammy apparently

            Open Controls
        8. cobyhectic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          12 mins ago

          Who do I bench? (D) for Doubles

          G: Ramsdale, Sanchez
          Def: Livra (D), Cancelo, Kilman (D), TAA, Rudiger (D)
          Mid: Son, Salah, Willock (D), Bowen, Saka
          For: Dennis (D), Broja (D), Weghorst

          Open Controls
          1. How I met your Mata
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            cancelo dennis bowen sanchez

            Open Controls
            1. How I met your Mata
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              sorry weighourst instead of cancelo

              Open Controls

