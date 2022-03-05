1429
Dugout Discussion March 5

3pm team news: Alonso and Digne absent, Jimenez benched again

1,429 Comments
Five more Gameweek 28 matches get underway at 3pm GMT this afternoon and there are some unwelcome surprises on the teamsheets around the grounds.

Starting at Turf Moor, there is no Marcos Alonso for Chelsea amid unconfirmed reports that the left wing-back has tested positive for Covid-19.

There are no other real curveball calls in Thomas Tuchel’s line-up, however, with well-backed FPL assets Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Reece James and Antonio Rudiger all getting starts.

The injured Ben Mee and the benched Maxwel Cornet are replaced by Nathan Collins and Jay Rodriguez in Sean Dyche’s two alterations from the Tuesday night loss to Leicester City.

The shock omissions continue at Villa Park as Steven Gerrard’s two changes both affect absent defenders in the form of Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne, who reportedly have tested positive for coronavirus. Calum Chambers and Ashley Young replace them.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has matched his opposite number for starting XI alterations, as Jack Stephens and Romain Perraud replace Mohammed Salisu and Kyle Walker-Peters. Both of those ousted players had been flagged as injury doubts going into Gameweek 28 but Walker-Peters is fit enough for bench duty, at least.

Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nouri are benched for the second straight league match but Pedro Neto makes his first start for Wolves since returning from a 10-month injury lay-off, while Joao Moutinho and Daniel Podence are also recalled.

Vicente Guaita, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Cheikhou Kouyate are recalled in place of Jack Butland, James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic in Palace’s three changes from last weekend.

Allan Saint-Maximin makes the bench after recovering from a calf injury as Eddie Howe names an unchanged Newcastle side.

Graham Potter makes four changes: Danny Welbeck, Shane Duffy, Steven Alzate and Pascal Gross are in and Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Solly March and Neil Maupay are out.

At Carrow Road, Tim Krul and Sam Byram replace Angus Gunn and Max Aarons.

But the biggest team news from East Anglia concerns the visitors, as Christian Eriksen starts a game for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark last summer.

Sergi Canos and Ivan Toney come in alongside him, with Mathias Jensen, Yoane Wissa and the suspended Josh Dasilva dropping out.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Young, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho.

Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Buendía, Traoré, Hause, Bailey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, O’Reilly.

Southampton XI: Forster, Livramento, Stephens, Bednarek, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja.

Subs: Caballero, Walker-Peters, Armstrong, Redmond, Djenepo, Smallbone, Diallo, Walcott, Valery.

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Lennon, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Weghorst, Rodriguez.

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Cornet, Barnes, Richardson

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Chalobah, Silva, James, Kante, Jorginho, Saul, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Kenedy, Christensen, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn Targett; Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Murphy, Wood, Fraser.

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Longstaff, Guimarães, Saint-Maximin, Almirón, Gayle,

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Moder, Gross, Alzate, Duffy, Welbeck, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Roberts, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister, Lallana, March, Caicedo, Ferguson

Norwich XI: Krul, Byram, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Teemu Pukki, Sargent.

Subs: Gunn, Aarons, Zimmermann, Dowell, Placheta, Sørensen, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Rowe.

Brentford XI: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Ajer, Jansson, Canos, Nørgaard, Eriksen, Janelt, Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Lössl, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Zanka, Baptiste, Sørensen, Roerslev.

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Hoever, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Neto, Podence, Hwang Hee-Chan.

Subs :Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Trincao, Boly, Fabio Silva, Jonny, Chiquinho, Dendoncker.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Mitchell, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Olise, Schlupp, Kouyate, Gallagher, Zaha, Mateta.

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Hughes, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald.

  1. putana
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    coutinho narrowly on 2 bp right now. Hopefully fpl towers dont pull any after game nonsense

    Open Controls
  2. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Any non James/Coutinho Cappers around?

    Get in the line and say cheese for your MUDSHOT!

    Open Controls
    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ugh

      Open Controls
    2. Origal73
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cheese

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Narrowly escaped my mudbath today, thank you Reece!

      Open Controls
  3. Pep Roulette
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Brought in James(C) & Havertz! So happy!

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      wow

      Open Controls
    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Nice work! I got in James for -4 at 10:55 and captained him over Adams.

      Open Controls
    3. Top Dier
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Well played!!

      Open Controls
  4. jacob1989
      43 mins ago

      Why did watkins have to tackle the gk? His rashness costs me 3 pts.

      Open Controls
    • Echoes
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Fell for the Digne trap and brought him in over Cash in my WC a couple GWs back. The trap that keeps on trapping.

      Open Controls
    • gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      How on earth has Watkins come out of that game with only 5pts? Booking near the end of the game for a needless lunge in on the keeper has cost me 3pts.

      Open Controls
    • dshv
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Don’t have james
      Bur have cash…

      Open Controls
    • DandyDon
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      James Captain has moved me up 50k even though rest of my team was abysmal so far. 11pts between the other 5!
      47 points with a full 11 all with good fixtures on paper (again!) can't complain too much!

      Could have been a lot better on a WC though if i'd found room for Coutinho, Fraser etc. Really disappointed with my team but 50k up. odd. Hope Pool and Bowen/Antonio stay quiet for once now! Salah the secret assasin again on over 100% ownership! TAA coming off my bench if Villa stick with Young over Digne for next game.

      Open Controls
      1. Origal73
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Rudi instead os James move me back from 4k to 11k

        Open Controls
        1. DandyDon
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          was very close to going with Rudi instead!

          Open Controls
        2. Original Sin
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Don't worry, Rudi will score in next game and James will be rested.

          Open Controls
    • masewindu
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Captained James but all my other Wolves, Saints and Leeds players fluffed or were dropped...my rival had Cash and Zaha too..cant get a break

      Open Controls
      1. Not again Shirley
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        You got a break by captaining the highest scoring player this week. Be grateful.

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes, imagine C Jimenez, Raphinha, Broja, JWP etc?

        Open Controls
    • RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      41 mins ago

      Captained James and also had Rudiger and Silva but it’s hard not to be disappointed looking at the likes of Adams, Broja, Raphinha, etc blanking

      Open Controls
      1. DandyDon
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        wow congrats. ballsy, could have easily been a burnley goal today

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Jeez cheer up thats way above average score

        Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Moyes masterclass with low owned scorers 🙂

      Open Controls
    • kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      My timing with James has been absolute perfect this season.

      Started the season with Rudiger
      Watched James score about 50 points in 3 games
      Transferred James in
      Watched James score about 5 points in 6 games

      You can already guess who I swapped for VVD last night, after much agonising deliberation.

      Open Controls
    • Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      11 -4 from 7 ,complete disaster

      Open Controls
    • asr
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      60 from 4. 12 to go. Rare time where despite having Salah need him to stay quiet!

      Open Controls
    • putana
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      how did ASM look? Considering him for the double next week

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Looks exciting will await presser & Bambam could be back

        Open Controls
    • Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Mixed GW till now. Went with James cap, Havertz and Cout.
      Also had double Wolves def, Double Southampton attack, Alonso, Jiminez and Raph.

      Decent points tally, but still disappointed.

      Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Big thanks to RMT tool saying C James, nice recovery after it convinced me to C Wegrubbish during the last double 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        It's all luck

        Open Controls
        1. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
      2. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Didn't you have Pope? He was rated much higher by RMT

        Open Controls
    • Weeb Kakashi
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      34 on BB. 5 to play and 10 Dgwers(who play again)

      Hopes crushed big time. Will take a small red arrow.

      Have 2 FHs which can be used in 33 and 36. So hopefully will make up for it then.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Chin up I C Wegrubbish last week, got BB & FH left

        Open Controls
    • Esalman
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Got Raphinha instead of James for a hit smh. How did he do, should I stick with Raphinha?

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        he plays in 30 so i am planning to stick with him at least until then

        Open Controls
        1. Esalman
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Hmm I'll fh in 30 though.

          Open Controls
          1. fricky_
              just now

              he has Norwich

              Open Controls
        2. fricky_
            1 min ago

            He should've had a goal or two

            Open Controls
        3. fricky_
            33 mins ago

            on 66 thanks to Havertz and James. Time for Trent, Salah and Kane to haul too

            Open Controls
          • Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            28 mins ago

            Whisper it but AZ has had the most ridiculous luck this season :mrgreen:

            Open Controls
          • Fabreghastly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            I'm hoping for a big match from TAA today. Lots of benchings and sales ahead of this game

            Open Controls
            1. Slouch87
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Really ?

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.