Dugout Discussion March 6

Watford v Arsenal team news: King and Smith Rowe miss out

Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Watford v Arsenal at Vicarage Road.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

Watford are without Ismaila Sarr and Josh King, both of whom miss out through hamstring injuries, although the latter is deemed ‘precautionary’ by the club.

As a result, Cucho Hernandez and Joao Pedro join Emmanuel Dennis up front in Roy Hodgson’s 4-3-3 formation.

Elsewhere, full-back Kiko Femenia returns to the starting XI in place of Jeremy Ngakia (hamstring), having missed the game at Old Trafford last weekend with a minor issue.

For the visitors, Emile Smith Rowe is out with Covid while Takehiro Tomiyasu has failed to recover from a calf injury.

That means Mikel Arteta names an unchanged XI, with popular picks Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka featuring from the off.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Sissoko, Cleverley, Hernandez, Pedro, Dennis

Subs: Bachmann, Etebo, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Sierralta, Kucka, Kayembe

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson, Hutchinson

  1. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Helloooooo
    Who to get for DGW 28 & 29
    A- Saka
    B- Kulu
    BTW I have both Son & Laca

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      A

    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      A

    3. The White Pele
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      A more nailed

    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      i’m getting both but saka is more of a priority to get

    5. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Cheeeers

  2. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is if full time? West Ham fan here, really need Watford to equalise!

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      West Ham blew their chances for 4th.

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        I know, but I can hope and pray

        1. Headers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Up the hammers Zenith⚒Don’t let city advise get ya down!

  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Dennis unlucky to blank here.

    1. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Time to sell.

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        He'll score v Wolves

        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          but yeah i'd sell

      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        No way. He stays in my time. Points coming soon.

    2. Headers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Dennis blew his chances to score⚒

  4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Mane an interesting option if you don't have Salah. Better form.

    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      I'd probably give Mane over Salah a thought if I were on a WC, but with a few fires in my team, that's one transfer I don't have room for.

      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        I need to get one of them for Bruno this GW. Mane gives me money to also get the likes of Saka and James in my team. But is that too much of a risk?

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Luckier. To be honest they were both poor yesterday.

      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        Not just yesterday. Even the DGW. Mane matched his score from open play.

  5. Al Green Arrows
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    it hurts seeing Saka second in my bench 🙁

    Cancelo is first so you can be damn sure he will score double figures…

    I was blinded by DGW players like Livra and Broja 🙁

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Those players can still return for you

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      I benched TAA and Saka. DGWs aye?

    3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Don’t feel too bad. Toney third on mine.

  6. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    With a strikeforce of Hwang and King it’s up to the Kaptain tomorrow to save the day yet again!

  7. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Some footballers… smh

  8. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Cucho YC, Saka closer to 3 BAPs, still short.

  9. Zladan
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Cucho YC!!

    Saka 3 baps

    1. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Huh?

      1. Zladan
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Cucho robbed the Max baps when assisting Sissoko.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      No? 46-3 = 43

      1. Zladan
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Yeah. Unfortunately my page wasn’t refreshed to the latest… shame.

  10. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Playing Ramsdale over Foster and punting on Bamford and playing over Saka has gone well

    1. NorCal Villan
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Bamford over Saka???

        Nate, you’re better than that…dawg

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      The whole point of a double is you get 2 cracks of the whip

      No reason saints and wolves assets won’t come good in the 2nd game

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        That’s the spirit

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      As it stands, who would you start next GW?
      A. Broja (WAT)
      B. Jimenez (eve)

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        Broja, even if Jimmy was guaranteed to start.

      2. Levi's 501
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        A.

      3. Royal5
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        Bro. Everton looked betyer of late. And Jimmy not even nailed.

      4. NorCal Villan
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          C. punch myself in mouth for getting myself into a scenario in which I have to pick between those two

          I kid, I kid 😎

      5. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours ago

        Watford v Arsenal - I had 0 players

        OR: 20,177 down to 24,549.

        Come on Cancelo!

        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          5k to 7k here. Will slide further as I have no players till Thursday

          1. I Must Break You
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            Only matters at the end of GW, not day to day

            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 hours, 10 mins ago

              Level-headed and appropriate sentiment, despite the username….

      6. Levi's 501
        • 1 Year
        5 hours ago

        And breathe! 🙂 Nervy end but good win!

      7. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours ago

        1 pt off top 1k ffs. Need that Saka bap

        1. Zladan
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          Maybe there will be some duckery with the baps and they end up equal.

          1. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 14 mins ago

            Need Mark to do his thing

        2. I Must Break You
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          Thanks for letting us know

      8. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Yer I mean… Arteta out of the area? Issue or not really?

        Genuinely don’t know the rules there.

      9. Roy Hudd
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Points pretty spread out between the Arsenal boys. Definitely got away with benching. No damage done at all compared to wildcard midfield

        1. Brehmeren
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 53 mins ago

          Huh? Saka got 12 points.. that is considered a double-digit haul.

          1. NorCal Villan
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              “Considered”? From where I sit 12 **IS** double-digits. Assuming you aren’t employing Chisanbop

              1. Brehmeren
                • 11 Years
                7 mins ago

                I was mostly referring to the "haul" part, but yes.

        2. Brehmeren
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          Ronaldo supposedly injured (according to The Athletic)

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            Just past it

            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 58 mins ago

              Fake news. He never passes it.

            2. Brehmeren
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 57 mins ago

              We can agree on that

        3. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          Play one up top?
          Broja/Dennis or Weghorst?

          Or Weghorst to Toney?

        4. dshv
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          Is it possible for ait nouri to not get minutes? (Saka 1st bench)

          1. Paulo67
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 2 mins ago

            I have him as well but after that performance yesterday I’d say he’s going to play

        5. jimmyharte
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 54 mins ago

          Who are people targeting that have a DGW29 and play in 30? Kulu, Lacazette, Martinelli?

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 50 mins ago

            Replacement for Jimmy and Digne ...

          2. lespaul
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 44 mins ago

            Never heard of kulu

            1. HashAttack
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 41 mins ago

              Kulusevski - Spurs Mid

          3. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Laca as already got martnelli

        6. Gunneryank
            4 hours, 51 mins ago

            Saka doing his level best to salvage a rough start to the GW.

            And the boys won on top of that. Nice day.

          • borat
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 50 mins ago

            Disappointing from Saka to get only 12 pts.
            Couls have been a lot more

            1. Bushwhacker
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 14 mins ago

              And Watford could’ve won 8-0

          • AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 49 mins ago

            Ronaldo a hip flexr problem.

            2 cases of Covid-19. Varane and Shaw?

          • Paulo67
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 47 mins ago

            Keano not buying the Ronnie hip flexor excuse lol

            1. Bushwhacker
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 14 mins ago

              He’s been dropped. And about time.

          • EL tridente
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 39 mins ago

            BB worked out quite well this week with Saka and TAA on the bench

            1. I Must Break You
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 31 mins ago

              Thanks for letting us know

