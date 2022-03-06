Watford v Arsenal team news: King and Smith Rowe miss out

Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Watford v Arsenal at Vicarage Road.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

Watford are without Ismaila Sarr and Josh King, both of whom miss out through hamstring injuries, although the latter is deemed ‘precautionary’ by the club.

As a result, Cucho Hernandez and Joao Pedro join Emmanuel Dennis up front in Roy Hodgson’s 4-3-3 formation.

Elsewhere, full-back Kiko Femenia returns to the starting XI in place of Jeremy Ngakia (hamstring), having missed the game at Old Trafford last weekend with a minor issue.

For the visitors, Emile Smith Rowe is out with Covid while Takehiro Tomiyasu has failed to recover from a calf injury.

That means Mikel Arteta names an unchanged XI, with popular picks Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka featuring from the off.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Louza, Sissoko, Cleverley, Hernandez, Pedro, Dennis

Subs: Bachmann, Etebo, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Sierralta, Kucka, Kayembe

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson, Hutchinson

