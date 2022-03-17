FPL Gameweek 30 team and injury news: Leeds and Wolves latest

We’ll be bringing you the key team news and injury updates from the pre-match press conferences of the eight Premier League clubs who are in Gameweek 30 action.

Only Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Bruno Lage held pressers on Thursday, so six more top-flight bosses will face reporters or have pre-recorded quotes released from an embargo on Friday.

LEEDS UNITED

Junior Firpo (knee) has joined Leo Hjelde (knee) and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) on the sidelines for the trip to Molineux but Kalvin Phillips (hamstring) and Liam Cooper (hamstring) are back involved after long spells out.

Strike trio Patrick Bamford (fatigue), Rodrigo (thigh) and Joe Gelhardt (back) are also set to be in contention, albeit with question marks over their game-time for varying reasons.

“Liam [Cooper] and Kalvin [Phillips] are fully in training and are eligible for this weekend. We’ll make a decision today on exactly what we do with that and what the plan will be. “They think [Firpo’s injury] is not so bad, it’s a little bit lighter, grade 2. From the date of injury, they think maybe 3-5 weeks. “Joffy [Gelhardt] has a little bit of a back issue, that’s why he didn’t play in the U23 game. “Rodrigo, I think he will train today. We’re hopeful that everything is going to be ready to go. When we did the scan, it seems like he has a little bit of an old injury and it’s just about managing some of the symptoms. “[Bamford] was a little sore and physically the game was very demanding. But he seems to come out of it in a good way and he should be OK for tomorrow.” – Jesse Marsch

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

No news may be good news where Hwang Hee-chan (dead leg/lower back) is concerned.

The South Korea international wasn’t pictured in training ground images on Wednesday but was called up by his country for the forthcoming internationals and wasn’t mentioned by name by Bruno Lage in the broadcast section of Thursday’s presser.

The Wolves boss ruled out only Pedro Neto (foot), Nelson Semedo (hamstring) and Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring) for the Leeds game on Friday.

“No news. We just have Nelson and Ki out of the game and also Pedro. I think the way they are working, maybe after the international break Pedro and Semedo will be back.” – Bruno Lage

TO COME ON FRIDAY

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brentford

Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

