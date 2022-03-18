FPL Gameweek 30 team and injury news: Latest updates as TAA ruled out for “weeks”

We’ll be bringing you the key team news and injury updates from the pre-match press conferences of the eight Premier League clubs who are in Gameweek 30 action, plus those top-flight teams involved in FA Cup quarter-final ties.

Only Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Bruno Lage held pressers on Thursday, with six more top-flight bosses facing reporters or having pre-recorded quotes released from an embargo on Friday.

GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM NEWS

ARSENAL

There was very little to report from Mikel Arteta, who again said that “there is a chance” that Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) returns after missing Arsenal’s last seven league matches – but the caveat that caution will be taken seems to suggest he will again miss out. Arteta has given a nod to Emile Smith Rowe following his recent illness.

“No [injury] news, obviously yesterday we just recovered after the game. Today we will have the first training session, so we will see how everybody is. He [Smith Rowe] had a little issue before the game but he’s been fine the last two days, so hopefully he can get now some consistency and momentum.”

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Across north London, Antonio Conte hopes to have Oliver Skipp (groin) back after the international break whilst Ryan Sessegnon still misses out with a thigh problem. Centre-back Japhet Tanganga is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

ASTON VILLA

Lucas Digne (hamstring) was forced off after just nine minutes against West Ham United and manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed he’ll not make the match against Arsenal. However, he could play the latter half of France’s upcoming internationals.

“Lucas Digne will miss the game. He’s nursing a hamstring issue. I don’t think the issue is too big. He’ll join up and be assessed by France, having been called up. I think he’ll be a big doubt for the first game and an outside chance for their second game.”

Elsewhere, Kortney Hause (abdominal) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) miss out but Douglas Luiz and Calum Chambers should both be fine after receiving nasty facial gashes last weekend.

LEICESTER CITY

No press conference from Brendan Rodgers but he did speak after Thursday night’s Europa League aggregate success over Rennes. Marc Albrighton departed early with a groin issue, with Wilfried Ndidi (knee) substituted later. Neither Patson Daka nor Caglar Soyuncu were in the squad, having picked up an illness.

“Marc [Albrighton] felt his groin a little bit. Ndidi had a block tackle, so his medial ligament in his knee… we’ll see how that is. We lost a couple of players just before we travelled, Cags [Soyuncu] and Patson [Daka].”

Boubakary Soumare (knock) didn’t play either but it was nice to see centre-back Wesley Fofana (illness) return and score a goal. He could get his first Premier League minutes of the season against Brentford.

Still out are Jamie Vardy (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Jonny Evans (hamstring) and Ryan Bertrand (knee), joined this week by goalkeeper Danny Ward (knee).

LEEDS UNITED

Junior Firpo (knee) has joined Leo Hjelde (knee) and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) on the sidelines for the trip to Molineux but Kalvin Phillips (hamstring) and Liam Cooper (hamstring) are back involved after long spells out.

Strike trio Patrick Bamford (fatigue), Rodrigo (thigh) and Joe Gelhardt (back) are also set to be in contention, albeit with question marks over their game-time for varying reasons.

“Liam [Cooper] and Kalvin [Phillips] are fully in training and are eligible for this weekend. We’ll make a decision today on exactly what we do with that and what the plan will be. “They think [Firpo’s injury] is not so bad, it’s a little bit lighter, grade 2. From the date of injury, they think maybe 3-5 weeks. “Joffy [Gelhardt] has a little bit of a back issue, that’s why he didn’t play in the U23 game. “Rodrigo, I think he will train today. We’re hopeful that everything is going to be ready to go. When we did the scan, it seems like he has a little bit of an old injury and it’s just about managing some of the symptoms. “[Bamford] was a little sore and physically the game was very demanding. But he seems to come out of it in a good way and he should be OK for tomorrow.” – Jesse Marsch

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

No news may be good news where Hwang Hee-chan (dead leg/lower back) is concerned.

The South Korea international wasn’t pictured in training ground images on Wednesday but was called up by his country for the forthcoming internationals and wasn’t mentioned by name by Bruno Lage in the broadcast section of Thursday’s presser.

The Wolves boss ruled out only Pedro Neto (foot), Nelson Semedo (hamstring) and Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring) for the Leeds game on Friday.

“No news. We just have Nelson and Ki out of the game and also Pedro. I think the way they are working, maybe after the international break Pedro and Semedo will be back.” – Bruno Lage

WEST HAM UNITED

After last-night’s dramatic extra-time victory over Sevilla in the Europa League, manager David Moyes mentioned nothing on top of known injuries to Jarrod Bowen (Achilles), Vladimir Coufal (hernia) and Angelo Ogbonna (knee).

“We’ll assess them all this morning and see how they are. It’s a bit early to know a lot about the team.”

Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell both recovered from minor Gameweek 29 issues to feature against the Spanish side.

BRENTFORD

An easy write-up for the Bees – Thomas Frank says they have no fresh injury concerns so are only missing Josh Dasilva for the final match of his suspension.

FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL TEAM NEWS

LIVERPOOL

Although Jurgen Klopp’s side don’t feature in Premier League action this weekend, the headline news is Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s hamstring injury. Klopp says it will rule the right-back out for “weeks” after their FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest, while there were minor issues involving Mohamed Salah (foot) and potentially a few illnesses.

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is out with a hamstring. He cannot be part of England as well – no good news, we will see how long that takes. Mo [Salah] felt his foot again a little bit after the game, so we have to see what we do with that. On top of that, some other bits and bobs and stuff like this so we have to wait.”

CHELSEA

For the Blues’ FA Cup trip to Middlesbrough, there is doubt over the availability of Reece James (muscle), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles) and Andreas Christensen (knock). Furthemore, Saul Niguez has Covid.

“We have Reece [James], Callum [Hudson-Odoi] and Andreas Christensen uncertain, they are in training but not yet in full training yesterday. Still some checks to do – it can be a very tight race and maybe it’s a bit too close.” – Thomas Tuchel

On James’ call-up to the England squad, Thomas Tuchel doubts that it’ll go ahead.

“I am not surprised. Yesterday, he was not match-ready. Let’s see what happens tomorrow. [He] comes after nine weeks of injury and we will test if he can do the full match tomorrow. If not, it makes no sense that he should go.”

Ben Chilwell remains a long-term absentee because of his knee injury.

MANCHESTER CITY

It’s just Ruben Dias (hamstring) out for the league leaders, as Zack Steffen (back) and Nathan Ake (knock) both made the bench on Monday night. Match fitness is an issue for Cole Palmer following his muscle injury.

EVERTON

Jordan Pickford will not face Crystal Palace due to illness but Donny van de Beek and Jarrad Branthwaite may recover in time. Allan is suspended following Thursday night’s red card against Newcastle, although Frank Lampard says this three-match ban will be appealed. At least the Toffees can welcome back Jonjoe Kelly from his own suspension.

Yerry Mina (thigh), Fabian Delph (thigh) and Tom Davies (thigh) remain sidelined.

SOUTHAMPTON

Ralph Hasenhuttl says that only two Southampton players are out of their cup clash with Manchester City – Lyanco (hamstring) and Alex McCarthy (hamstring). That means Nathan Tella (groin) is back in training and available for selection.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Another quiet team is Crystal Palace. Both Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) and James McArthur (knock) are out of the quarter-final with Everton, although Joel Ward (groin) was an usused substitute versus Man City.

Will Hughes and Luka Milivojevic missed the match through illness and hope to be in contention for Sunday.

