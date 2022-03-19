Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 29

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after GW29, another high scoring Double Gameweek. Many chips were played, the most popular choice being to Triple Captain Mo Salah, but the highest scoring teams were those that played their Bench Boost instead. Sometimes it pays to be different!

We report on the new FFS Members Cup, the two main FFScout Leagues, the Mods & Cons and FFS Family mini-leagues, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and a selection of other community mini-leagues.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 30 will be the qualifying round for this season’s second FFS Members Cup. Only teams that had been registered in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1 will be eligible, and entries must be in by 18:30 GMT on Friday 18 March. The first-round draw will be made after Gameweek 30 ends.

Previous winners who are still Premium Members (Waltzingmatildas, Fuzzy Dunlop, Kippax Kickers Acquafresca, Trigg Ola Svanheld, Malaikat Jahad, rrcmc, Jay #, Pep Pig, Mohd Rodzi and Scrumper) will have to enter with the same usernames in order to claim their byes into the first round, which will take place in Gameweek 31.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Srecko Kurtovic tops the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code gsnskx) for a 21st week but has slipped to 12th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Håkon Mangersnes tops the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a second week after following his Wildcard with a Bench Boost.

This league is also open to all and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in, but only those with a registered FFS account (paid or free) will be eligible for prizes.

He has risen to fourth overall and is now only two points behind the new world number one. It’s extremely tight at the top!

MODS & CONS

Chaz Phillips (Az) tops the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league for a 16th week after playing his Wildcard, and is now in the overall top thousand in 556th position.

15 teams Triple Captained Mo Salah (top score after hits Luke with 112), one Triple Captained Harry Kane (Spencer with 116), two played their Wildcard (top score Az with 112), two played their Bench Boost (top score after hits ZoumasBloomers with 109) and the other 18 did not play a chip (top score after hits Andy North with 112).

35 of these teams captained Mo Salah, and the other three captained Harry Kane.

FFS FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) tops the FFS Family mini-league for a 26th week and is now 68th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 29 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (see https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/26234/standings/c and https://torresmagic.webs.com/lmsupdate.htm) was 84, with 56 teams to be removed and 226 going through to Gameweek 30.

The joint highest scorers with 135 points after hits were Aidan O’Boyle (Minority Laporte) and Chris Newman (FPL Doctor), who both played their Bench Boosts.

Aidan finished 412th in 2007/08 and is currently 545th overall, while Chris finished 1,567th last season and is currently 871st.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Martin Stubbs lost to Richard Clarke in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and is now only one point ahead of Justin Spiegel.

Viktor Torkelsson in League 9 Division 72 is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 79 points out of a possible 87.

TOPS AND VETS

Uroš Lorbek is the new leader in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code kgmryk) after playing his Bench Boost, and has risen to 109th overall. He has had two previous top 10k finishes.

Carl Evans tops my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 03t1fd), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, for a seventh week and is now 322nd overall.

Tony Yorath tops PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 01ef8y) for a second week after triple captaining Mo Salah and has risen to 357th overall.

Chris Atkinson (RMT’s Professor) is the new leader in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code pztxjt) after triple captaining Mo Salah and has risen to 5,817th overall. He finished 61st in 2010/11 and has had three other top 6k finishes.

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League for an 11th week after triple captaining Mo Salah and is now 8,006th overall.

Emil Gustafsson has regained the lead from Dan Bennett in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 1zpaad) after playing his Wildcard and has risen to 529th overall. He previously led after Gameweek 4 and is 29th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Gerry Kerley tops Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code hz9bz2) for a 12th week and has risen to 4,308th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE & THE LAST TEN

Roel Fleskens tops my January to May League (league code fy0acw) for a second week and has risen from 397k after Gameweek 20 to 49k now.

Vaidehi Patwardhan is the early leader in The Last Ten mini-league (league code ybm1kd), which started scoring in Gameweek 29. He finished 5,115th in 2015/16 and 595th last season

All of the top ten played their Bench Boost apart from Simon Witham in sixth place who triple captained Harry Kane and Wylie Tang in ninth who triple captained Alexander-Arnold.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league‘ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.