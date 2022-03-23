FPL Daily: Saka and Robertson ill as Digne returns to training

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that services weekdays where there is no press conference round-up or Premier League match.

ROBERTSON COVID LATEST

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke confirmed on Monday that Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) will sit out the first of his nation’s two March internationals with the illness that kept him out of Liverpool’s cup tie against Nottingham Forest.

Jurgen Klopp all but confirmed that Robertson had Covid at the weekend and the left-back will miss out on Thursday’s match against Poland, with a later decision to be made on his involvement in a second friendly next Tuesday.



SAKA ILL

Bukayo Saka (£6.7m) missed England training on Wednesday through illness, although there are no suggestions at present that the issue is Covid-related.

The Arsenal midfielder has been confined to his room at the St George’s Park hotel and, having returned a negative test upon his arrival, he will be tested again on Wednesday.

DIGNE BACK IN TRAINING

Lucas Digne (£5.1m) has made a swift return to playing contention after missing Gameweek 30 with a hamstring injury.

Despite manager Steven Gerrard previously saying that the left-back would only have an “outside chance” of featuring in France’s internationals over the break, Digne was pictured in national team training on Wednesday.

Les Bleus face Ivory Coast and South Africa in friendlies on Friday and Tuesday.

MANAGED GAME-TIME FOR LIVRAMENTO?

Tino Livramento (£4.4m) might have to contend with a bit of minute-management in the short term as he continues his comeback from a knee injury.

Three starts in a week seem to be out of the equation at present, which is something to bear in mind as Southampton prepare to face Arsenal and Burnley in Double Gameweek 33.

“To be honest I am not that happy with his selection because in the past we had made the experience that, at the moment, two or three games in a row is not the best for his knee.” “This was the reason why we were so careful managing his game time. But I understand that it is for him also a big thing to play for England, even if it is under-21. “Hopefully they know this also and handle this, we will definitely have a chat with them about the amount of minutes he should play.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl, expressing his dissatisfaction at Tino Livramento’s call-up by England under-21s

INJURY AND ILLNESS ROUND-UP

Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers were dealt injury blows on Wednesday, with Andros Townsend (£5.2m) and Ruben Neves (£5.3m) ruled out until the end of the season and May respectively. Both have knee issues.

Wolves also disclosed that Nelson Semedo (£4.8m) has started modified training after weeks out with hamstring strain, while Pedro Neto (£6.4m) should return to full training next week after a minor foot problem. Ki-Jana Hoever (£3.9m) is further behind in his rehab.

