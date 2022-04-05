155
Scout Picks - Bus Team April 5

FPL Gameweek 32 Scout Picks early selection: Spurs triple-up, no Alexander-Arnold

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a new feature we first rolled out in February and it’s essentially a first draft of our regular XI, which gets published much closer to the deadline.

Those final picks will stay as they are and cement our weekly selection based on the Scout Squad long-list entries, international action/minutes and fresh injury updates but this ‘bus team’ – a term coined by the Always Cheating boys, as it’s the XI you set at the start of the week in case you get hit by a bus before the deadline – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

Here it is, then: our early thoughts on the runners and riders up for selection in Gameweek 32, followed by the preliminary picks themselves.

THE LIKELY LADS

Arsenal defensive representation, be it through Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) or the cheaper Ben White (£4.6m), looks on the cards for the Scout Picks, with only Burnley and Norwich City scoring at a worse rate than Brighton this season. The Seagulls’ have failed to find the net in six of their last seven outings, and as a result, we could end up with two of Mikel Arteta’s backline in our side this week.

Further forward, it’s a fair bet to assume that an Arsenal attacker will work their way into the Scout Picks. Bukayo Saka (£6.8m) is surely the stand-out option: the wingers purple patch started in Gameweek 16 and, since then, he’s plundered 10 attacking returns. The oft-derided Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) is an alternative, although the fact he is without a goal from open-play since early-December suggests Saka has the edge.

Harry Kane’s (£12.5m) resurgence surely makes him the closest thing we have to a nailed pick this week: the in-form striker has 12 attacking returns in his last eight matches ahead of his trip to Villa Park and has been involved in a whopping 18 Opta-defined ‘big chances’ (11 of his own, seven created for others) in that time. There may even be room for two Spurs attackers, given Son Heung-min’s (£10.9m) recent output, plus the fact Antonio Conte’s side have racked up at least two goals in each of their last five Premier League outings. Villa’s form – or lack of – is another factor to consider, having lost successive matches against Wolves, Arsenal and West Ham.

Staying with the north London side, Matt Doherty (£4.9m) will surely come into the reckoning, too, given that he is averaging 9.2 points per start across his last six matches and has returned six attacking returns in that spell, while Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3m) is an appealing alternative to Son if the South Koreans price tag proves problematic.

Raphinha (£6.5m) will also surely be a consensus Scout Squad pick against a Watford side who have conceded nine goals in three home games under Roy Hodgson, and have also allowed a whopping 81 crosses from their left-flank in the last six matches.

Can we say anyone else is assured of their place in the Scout Picks at this point, however? Probably not – although there are multiple names competing for our attention.

IN CONTENTION

The face-off between Manchester City and Liverpool could take many of the usual Scout Picks staples out of the equation, although Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) will surely yet again be pushing hard for inclusion ahead of Gameweek 32. There’s no denying that the Egyptian has not quite been at his best since coming back from AFCON, but he’s still posting some very good underlying numbers: he’s underachieved more than any other Premier League player when it comes to non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) in that period, so we wouldn’t expect to see such a disparity to continue for too long.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m), Andrew Robertson (£7.3m), Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) are also worthy of consideration, although given the opposition, there may be more ‘upside’ to chase elsewhere.

Away from the title-chasing duo, ongoing reservations about Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick means that Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) are also in the undecided pile, although their respective prices may prove to be an obstacle given our weekly selection has a budget of £83.0m.

Given his recent injury, of slight concern with Reece James (£6.2m) is the fact that Saturday’s trip to Southampton is sandwiched in-between two Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid. Does that make the England wing-back a rotation risk in Gameweek 32, as a result? That’s a question for the next set of Scout Picks, for sure, which is why for now, we’ve landed on Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m), who tends to start most games for Thomas Tuchel when available.

Representation from Burnley also seems likely. Opponents Norwich City are the division’s lowest scorers this season, so Nick Pope (£5.4m) and Connor Roberts (£4.4m) could enter the Scout Picks conversation. Wout Weghorst (£6.4m) hardly sets the pulse racing, but if he were to show us ‘something’ against Everton on Wednesday night, he too could be in the running given that no team has conceded more shots in the box or attempts from set-plays than the Canaries since the turn of the year.

Elsewhere, possible rotation following their respective European excursions could perhaps dent the appeal of James Maddison (£6.8m), Jarrod Bowen (£6.8m) and Kai Havertz (£7.8m), although minutes will need to be monitored first. If there are concerns, however, mid-price midfielders Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) and Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) could gain more attention.

THE LONG SHOTS

It’ll be a tough ask for any of Newcastle United or Wolverhampton Wanderers’ backline options to force their way past others in Gameweek 32, but there is potential for Martin Dubravka (£4.4m) or Jose Sa (£5.3m) – maybe even Fabian Schar (£4.3m) or Conor Coady (£4.9m) – to sneak in, although at this stage it does feel unlikely.

Aaron Cresswell (£5.4m) and Craig Dawson (£4.9m) are probably ‘long shots’ given West Ham’s Europa League involvement against Lyon on Thursday, while forwards Ivan Toney (£6.7m), Chris Wood (£6.7m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.2m) and Rodrigo (£6.2m) are possible outside shouts up front.

GAMEWEEK 32 BUS TEAM

  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Evening all!! Have the exact money to do Salah and Raphinha to Jota and KDB(or Bruno)…… what do we think??!!

    Open Controls
    1. Djokovic Airlines
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      good move, do it!

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Would you got straight to KDB or punt on Bruno for this week and his double?!’

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          *go straight too

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I think I'd want Bruno first. Just because of fixtures. Norwich could be plum. But I am far from certain how Liv rotation goes these days. Is Jota going to start?

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            53 mins ago

            Yeah I’m 50/50 wiry him or KDB, Everton also a good fixture for Bruno too, with Jota that is if course the concern mate could be worth a flirt tho!! Haha

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              37 mins ago

              Bruno has Everton, Norwich and Liverpool. KdB has Brighton and Liverpool. Salah has 2x Manchester. For me it looks like Bruno has biggest upside.

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                25 mins ago

                Yeah I agree mate, just never know which Man united are going to turn up

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Yes, that's the risk. If chasing big lead it's easier to risk. FH teams going all in with triple MU are also serious danger if the "good MU" turns up. We just can't have them all 🙁

                  Open Controls
    2. Crazy Train
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Do it. I’m 0.2 short of bringing in the same for Salah and Bowen, otherwise I’d be doing it.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        Ah shame mate!! Would you got for KDB or Bruno for the next two weeks and switch to KDB??!

        Open Controls
        1. Crazy Train
          • 10 Years
          54 mins ago

          KDB

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          39 mins ago

          Bruno vs Norwich... I wouldn't want to miss that.

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            21 mins ago

            ManUtd scraped a 1-0 win over Norwich earlier in the season and only due to a late penalty. Wouldn't be so sure they'll turn them over easily, haven't exactly improved much since then

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I agree... It could be tight. But do we expect goal fest between Liverpool and MCI now?

              Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          CR7 is the most likely to score if we look at bookies odds. Only 2.12 and worth noticing that Salah is more like to score than KdB.

          Open Controls
    3. The Train Driver
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'm capping Raphina

      Open Controls
  2. -GK22-
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Good to roll transfer, then 2 FT and possible BB for GW33?

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Robbo, James, Doherty
    Salah, Kulu, Barnes, Saka
    Kane, Weggy

    Foster, Benrahma, hwang, Amartey

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can’t roll the transfer if you intend to BB33

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sorry. I read BB, thought FH and wrote BB. Brain is gone

        Open Controls
  3. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Salah >> Son ?

    Open Controls
  4. PKnox11
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Start Dubravka or Sa?

      Pick one to start out of Fofana/Schar/Saiss?

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour ago

        Quite tough but I think I’d go Dubravka and Schar

        Open Controls
        1. PKnox11
            1 hour ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      2. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Looking like Salah price drop tonight

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yes, it's close... I paid 12.8 for him so doesn't matter.

          Open Controls
      3. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Best captain option for rest of season?

        GW32 Kane
        GW33 KDB
        GW34 KDB
        GW35 KDB
        GW36 Salah (KDB if City get there DGW this week)
        GW37 Kane
        GW38 Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          34 is Salah

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Kane has Brentford

            Open Controls
            1. Make Arrows Green Again
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              On current form, Liverpool will massacre Everton

              Open Controls
        2. griffzinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          KDB defo rested for 34 imho

          Open Controls
        3. CABAYE4
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          33 - likely a DGWer (Ronaldo?) or if not Kane
          34 - Salah
          35 - Kane

          Open Controls
      4. The Tinkerman
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        Anyone else without WC tempted to hold Coutinho? Think I will want him after the blank

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          He has to go to Maddison for me.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Spurs 32 then BGW, probably lose him unless you can bench him but waste of a spot for 2GWs

          Open Controls
      5. griffzinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        Anyone tempted by Wesley Fofana?? Feel his fixtures and price are too good to ignore?

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          1 point so far. Onwards and upwards

          Open Controls
        2. CABAYE4
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          At that price I think he’s a decent option.

          May well get him myself but I’m not totally convinced he’ll get many returns.

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Rather punt on one of the FBs/WBs

          Open Controls
      6. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        51 mins ago

        What is everyone doing with Salah, did he look off the mark tonight?

        Open Controls
        1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Best gays are behind him, we have to face facts.

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            DAYS *

            Open Controls
          2. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            14 mins ago

            oft

            Open Controls
        2. Lord of Ings
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          KDB is a better pick
          But I hope most people keep Salah because they’re too scared to take the risk lol.

          Open Controls
      7. The Mighty Whites
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        1FT, 1.8 ITB -

        Pope - Bachmann
        TAA - Cancelo - Coady - White - Livramento
        Salah - Saka - Raphinha - Kulusevski - Douglas Luiz
        Kane - Antonio - Toney

        Got FH, WC & BB left, I can get 6 doubles in GW33 with a -4, would you FH in GW33 or GW37?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          just now

          FH37 when City and Chelsea both could double

          Open Controls
      8. Lord of Ings
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Would you start Cancelo or Coutinho next week?

        Open Controls
        1. mr. inconspicuous
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cancelo

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Cancelo

          Open Controls
      9. stefanbkanev
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        Best Tierney replacement (5.3 max)? Already have Doherty, have Ramsdale and don't want to double on Arsenal defence.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          Depends if you have any chips left to navigate the remaining GWs. Justin and Castagne could be worth considering.

          Open Controls
          1. stefanbkanev
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            BB and FH left

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              You need to decide when you plan to use those chips as this may affect the options you could go for

              Open Controls
        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Schar seems decent value at his price.

          Open Controls
      10. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Martinelli, keep or move for [a] Maddison [b] Kulusevski?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I would keep for now. I think his benching may have been due to travel with Brazil. Gives you another GW to assess if Leicester are still Europa Conference

          Open Controls
      11. Lord of Ings
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Would you start Cancelo or bench him, and get a leceister/Burnley defender and start him instead?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I would start Cancelo. EO and ceiling is too high to be benched imo.

          Open Controls
      12. Lord of Ings
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Would you Start Trent or Cancelo next week?(can’t start both)
        Feel that City are favourites and for that reason I’m leaning towards Cancelo.

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Why can’t you start both who is already starting?

          Open Controls
        2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Seems logical.

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Why can't you start both?

          Open Controls
      13. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Which is best here

        A) Save ft
        B) Reguillon to 5.5
        C) Raphina to Bowen
        D) Lacazette and Ramsey to Cucho and Maddison

        Sa
        Robertson, Cancelo, Jonny
        Salah, Son, Raphina, Kulusevski
        Laca, Nacho, Rodrigo

        Sanchez, Matip, Reguillon, Ramsey 1ft .3itb

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          i like your team - i might roll.
          some fun random players on there.

          Could you get Ramsey > Bowen if you downgraded Reguillon?

          Open Controls
        2. Lord of Ings
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Nice bunch of differentials.
          I think I’d roll with this lot.

          Open Controls
      14. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Any ideas here? I'm keen for crazy ideas or big gambles - down at 150k so not much to lose.
        Only 1x FH left.

        Sa
        TAA, Robbo, James, Alonso
        Salah, Martinelli, Saka, Kulusevski, Sancho
        Kane

        Foster, Tierney, Broja, Greenwood.
        1ft, 0.4itb

        a/ Alonso, Tierney & Sancho > KDB, Schar & 4.8 (-8)
        b/ Alonso & Tierney > Cancelo & 3.9 (-4)
        c/ Alonso & Tierney > Laporte & Doherty (-4)
        d/ Sancho & Alonso > Son & 3.9 (-4)

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Salah & Tierney to KdB & Cancelo/Laporte?

          Open Controls
      15. Lord of Ings
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        If you had the option of starting one, who would you start?
        A)Cancelo
        B)Telles
        C)Roberts
        D)Castagne/Justin

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      16. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Kilman to James -4 worth it?

        Ramsdale
        TAA Robbo Cancelo Doherty
        Salah Kulu Saka Cout Martinelli
        Kane

        Bench: Sanchez Gelhardt Broja Kilman

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          lots of money in the back - which ain't necessarily a bad thing.
          who becomes the 3rd bench week to week?

          Open Controls

