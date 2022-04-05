198
FPL April 5

The best budget options for a FPL Double Gameweek 33 Bench Boost

198 Comments
Share

With many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers planning to Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 33, we’ve picked out some of the best budget options on offer in each category.

Not far off 20% of the site readers in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate the Bench Boost chip next week, making it the second-most popular option behind Double Gameweek 36.

All stats from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

GOALKEEPERS AND DEFENDERS (sub-£5.0m)

Kasper Schmeichel (£4.8m) is an appealing goalkeeper for those activating their Bench Boost chip in Double Gameweek 33, with Leicester City scheduled to play twice against Newcastle United and Everton. Brendan Rodgers’ side aren’t exactly in stellar defensive form, but have kept a couple of clean sheets in their last five outings, while the return of Jonny Evans (£5.4m) from injury has brought a confidence and assurance that had been missing in his absence. Across the season, it’s also worth noting that Schmeichel ranks fourth for saves (101) and joint-fifth for bonus (8) among ‘keepers. Another appealing factor is that he is nailed, which given the Foxes’ European schedule, might not be the case for budget defender picks like Wesley Fofana (£4.3m) and Daniel Amartey (£3.9m).

Martin Dubravka (£4.4m), meanwhile, is a solid alternative in goal, and injury permitting someone we can rely on for two starts in Gameweek 33. Newcastle United have now lost three games in succession, but their nine-game unbeaten run prior – which ran from the end of 2021 to mid-March – was built upon defensive solidity. Coming off the back of the worst 45-minute display of Eddie Howe’s five-month reign is far from ideal, but the Magpies now have three consecutive home games to regroup, which includes a double-header against Leicester and Crystal Palace in Gameweek 33. Fabian Schar (£4.3m) and Dan Burn (£4.4m) are alternative cheap options at the back, with the former taking on a share of free-kick duties against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, from which he netted his second goal of the season.

Budget defender Connor Roberts (£4.4m) has now started each of Burnley’s last 11 Premier League matches, becoming first-choice right-back for Sean Dyche. In that time, he has produced one assist, four clean sheets and three bonus points, averaging a respectable 3.5 points per match. His attacking instincts and long throws raise his potential, and if jumping on now, you can also take advantage of his trip to Norwich City in Gameweek 32, which precedes the Clarets’ Gameweek 33 double-header against West Ham United and Southampton. However, his performance against Everton on Wednesday is worth scouting first, as Matthew Lowton’s (£4.4m) return isn’t completely out of the question given his crossing ability and Dyche’s current struggle to get Wout Weghorst (£6.4m) in the game.

Providing you haven’t maxed out on Arsenal players already, Ben White (£4.6m) is worth considering. His partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) has gone from strength to strength in recent months, with the duo keeping their 13th clean sheet in 26 league starts together at Villa Park in Gameweek 30, both collecting bonus points in the process. White has proven to be one of the bargain FPL buys of the season, too: his total of 104 points is higher than that of any other sub-£4.9m option in any position. As for the Gunners, faith in their assets may have taken a hit after last night’s collapse at Selhurst Park, but they do have a decent fixture in Gameweek 32 against Brighton and Hove Albion, before their Double Gameweek 33 involving Southampton and Chelsea.

Diogo Dalot (£4.2m) perhaps feels a little risky with Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.1m) lurking, so a better bet may be Tino Livramento (£4.4m) – who hasn’t got the best double-header but has some decent fixtures to follow – or the in-form Matt Doherty (£4.8m), who despite not ‘doubling’, has an appealing home fixture against Brighton. The Irishman has had an extended run in the Tottenham Hotspur starting XI of late, and has rewarded Antonio Conte’s faith by providing two goals and four assists in his last six starts.

MIDFIELDERS (sub-£6.0m)

Martinelli can provide value FPL route into Arsenal's appealing fixtures

Following last night’s damaging defeat at Crystal Palace, cut-price midfielder Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) will surely be pushing for a recall against Brighton in Gameweek 32. He also presents an intriguing differential to the more popular (and expensive) Bukayo Saka (£6.8m), not least because his minutes-per-expected goals (xG) figure is better than all of the other Arsenal midfield regulars in 2021/22 (see below). As noted earlier, the Gunners also have a decent fixture in Gameweek 32 before their ‘double’ in Gameweek 33.

It has been a case of one step forward, one step back for Leicester this season, but they are now starting to get into their stride. Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, they have now lost just one of their last five Premier League matches, winning three. It is no coincidence that form has coincided with a number of Brendan Rodgers’ big-hitters returning, although Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.4m) has remained first-choice regardless, and has now started the last 14 Premier League matches in a row. He’s only managed one assist all season, but only James Maddison (£6.8m) has created more chances amongst team-mates in the last six matches, which isn’t bad for just £4.4m.

Looking at the underlying xG stats in 2022, it’s Ryan Fraser (£5.3m) who emerges as the stand-out midfielder pick at Newcastle United. A total of 16 shots and 17 chances created has seen him accumulate an xGI of 3.94, which is actually enough to lift him into the top 20 performing midfielders over that period. Joe Willock (£5.7m), meanwhile, lurks just outside the 15 best midfielders for goal attempts (21) during this time.

Fred (£4.9m), meanwhile, has now racked up nine attacking returns in 2021/22, the most of any sub-£5.0m option in FPL. Under Ralf Rangnick, only Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) have created more chances among team-mates, although just five shots in the box from 13 outings is a little underwhelming. 

Of the ‘single’ Gameweek options, you could do a lot worse than consider Christian Eriksen (£5.5m) – or cheaper still Bryan Mbeumo (£5.2m) – at Brentford. Since making his return against Newcastle in February, the former has scored three goals and registered one assist across six appearances for club and country, while Mbeumo has racked up three assists in his last two outings. With a trip to Watford in Gameweek 33, plus an appealing run-in which sees the Bees finish up with Southampton, Everton and Leeds United, the duo might just be worth considering.

FORWARDS (sub-£6.0m)

The latest on Tierney as Mateta makes his case as the best budget FPL forward

This is where it gets tricky, with a real lack of appealing budget forwards on offer, especially those who play twice in Gameweek 33.

If you can stretch to a Wout Weghorst, Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.8m) or Chris Wood (£6.7m) that is probably advisable, although that of course won’t be possible for everyone.

That leaves Armando Broja (£5.5m) as one of the better options, who will at least be fully-rested as he is ineligible to face his parent club Chelsea in Gameweek 32. A decent run to follow against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Brentford is also worth factoring in, for those eyeing up the Albanian international.

However, the ‘single’ Gameweek options might just be the best bet.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.2m) is an intriguing budget differential, and despite not ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 33, faces Newcastle United, with appealing matches to follow against Leeds United, Southampton and Watford. The Frenchman produced his fourth goal of the campaign against Arsenal on Monday night, with three of those strikes arriving in his last five appearances. In that time, he is averaging 6.0 points per start, with his tally of 10 shots in the box joint-top with Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) among team-mates. Minutes remain a bit of a concern: he has started four of the last five but has passed the 70-minute mark on just one occasion, and has now been withdrawn after 68/64/68 minutes in successive rounds. However, if he continues to deliver, it’s hard to see him being dropped anytime soon, and given Palace’s schedule, he stands out as one of the best budget forwards on offer in FPL right now. 

Above: sub-£6.0m forwards ranked by shots in the box across their last six matches

Finally, an alternative to Matata could be Cucho Hernandez (£5.1m). Again, no ‘double’ in Gameweek 33, but he does have a reasonably kind home match against Brentford, with some tasty fixtures to follow against Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton and Leicester. The winger has started each of Watford’s last four matches, producing double-figure returns on two occasions. The situation involving Emmanuel Dennis (£5.9m) and Joshua King (£5.7m) is worth monitoring, however. Both had to settle for a place on the bench at Anfield, but could come back into the starting XI for this weekend’s huge matchup against Leeds United.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

198 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Anyone wary of Leicester assets for 33? I planned to get maddison or Barnes but might just go for martinelli instead. Afraid of major rotation due to their schedule.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      As an owner, its encouraging to hear that you think Martinelli is less of a rotation risk

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Haha not sure but at least he's cheaper. And things couldn't have gone much better for him last night. I still think he's first choice and just rested after the IB

        Open Controls
        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Combined with Illness I think

          Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I think I'm more inclined to go for defenders, probably Justin and maybe Schmeichel. Having Evans there as well as Justin and Castagne makes a huge difference to their defensive capabilities

      Open Controls
  2. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    How many points are you expecting from Weghorst tomorrow?

    Open Controls
    1. Bikerz
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        12 highly welcome points!

        Open Controls
      • antis0cial
        • 5 Years
        57 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
      • Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        0. Won't start. Subbed on. Yellow card.

        Open Controls
      • Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        2, literally 2

        No more no less

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Honesty I’ve already counted 2 and consider my game week finished

          Open Controls
          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            I need 3 to net a point in my H2H and obviously 4 or more to win it. So undoubtedly it'll be 2... 🙄

            Open Controls
      • NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        -1 (pen miss + yellow card)

        Open Controls
    2. fedolefan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Do we think Saiss starts against Newcastle?

      Open Controls
      1. SonnyPikey
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          wait for presser

          Open Controls
          1. fedolefan
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Did he have like an issue?

            Open Controls
      2. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        If you only had a FH and BB left, when would you play them and who is the DGW33 replacement for Kilman

        Rest of Back 7

        Ramsdale Dubravka

        Rudiger Doherty White Keane xxxxxxxx

        Any ideas would be welcomed

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Depends on your team really. 33, 36 and 37 all candidates for both BB and FH so just depends which week looks best for your team

          Open Controls
      3. The Mighty Whites
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        1FT, 1.8 ITB -

        Pope - Bachmann
        TAA - Cancelo - Coady - White - Livramento
        Salah - Saka - Raphinha - Kulusevski - Douglas Luiz
        Kane - Antonio - Toney

        What is the best strategy do you think? I have WC, FH & BB left

        Also, what transfer would you make this week? Salah out? Antonio out? Something else?

        Open Controls
      4. Bikerz
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Any managers still holding TC chip? When is the best time to deploy it??

          Salah in 36 vs Tot and Avl
          Vardy in 36 vs Eve and Nor
          Coutinho in 37 vs Cry and Bur

          Open Controls
          1. The Mighty Whites
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Out of them and be leaning towards Salah

            Open Controls
          2. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            save as an extra chip for next season ?

            Open Controls
          3. antis0cial
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            If Vardy is fit by then, Vardy

            Open Controls
            1. HD7
              • 5 Years
              just now

              He could be rotated?

              Open Controls
          4. SonnyPikey
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Think you missed the boat

              Open Controls
          5. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Without stating the obvious such as king/Dennis; who has been your biggest troll of the season?
            For me, I still own him, kept him on a WC last week when thinking of going to Jota, 33 points in 9 games when I have had the cash to get Son who has got 69 points in 7 games. Rahina was close but many had him.

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
              • 9 Years
              49 mins ago

              Haven't owned him (for obvious reasons), but it's got to be Lucas Digne.

              Open Controls
              1. SonnyPikey
                  9 mins ago

                  Reply fail?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                    • 9 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    No, just didn't answer the question properly.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                      • 9 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      For me it's Bernardo Silva especially when he kept starting and managed to avoid involvement in about 20 goals in a row.

                      Just reckon anyone who has owned Digne has to pick him. Can't think of a bigger, more consistent FPL troll in recent seasons.

                      Open Controls
                      1. CAVEAT KING
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Yep. went to Foden from Bilva. foden hurts the most though.

                        Open Controls
                • CAVEAT KING
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  My Grav should explain why I steered clear of him.

                  Open Controls
              2. Rasping Drive
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                45 mins ago

                Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Foden. Points dodging mastery.

                Open Controls
                1. CAVEAT KING
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  i ended up with Foden, moving from both of them.

                  Open Controls
              3. CAVEAT KING
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                42 mins ago

                Foden is who I am talking about

                Open Controls
              4. Traction Engine Foot
                • 4 Years
                36 mins ago

                Reguilon.

                Open Controls
                1. CAVEAT KING
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Good one.

                  Open Controls
              5. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Reece James and Chilwell combined

                Open Controls
            2. DannyDrinkVodka
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              I would be grateful for any advice on a transfer, 1 FT 0.7 ITB

              Ramsdale Foster
              TAA Cancelo Tierney* Saiss* Doherty
              Salah Saka Kulu Barnes Ramsey*
              Kane(c) DCL* Richarlison*

              If I roll, I will start DCL and Saiss...........

              Open Controls
              1. CAVEAT KING
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Saiss the most dodgy but tierney clogging an arsenal spot.

                Open Controls
            3. fish&chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Any Chelsea fans about? I'm somehow stuck with alonso again. Logic says to bin him but will he get game time with Chelsea's schedule given that they'll likely prioritise the cups?

              Open Controls
              1. CAVEAT KING
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                No that is a troll for sure!

                Open Controls
                1. fish&chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Yeah he is my ultimate troll this season. I've brought him in 3 times. One he got 3 points in the first 6 games and this time he's scored zero or missed the squad 4 times in a row. Did have one decent 4 week patch with him though to be fair

                  Open Controls
                  1. fish&chips
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Will probably hold him for this week anyway as I've got Tierney to deal with now

                    Open Controls
                  2. CAVEAT KING
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Fee above. foden for me. At least I got off of james the right time. That must have hurt too. Be a devil and kick him out.

                    Open Controls
                  3. CAVEAT KING
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    See above sorry

                    Open Controls
            4. Tomas_brolin
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Please help, very torn!

              A. Coutinho to Kulu
              B. coutinho, Jimi, Raph to son weghorst and Fraser -4

              B sets me up for the DGW33 but it is a bit

              Open Controls
            5. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              1 hour ago

              Last Man Standing Update (179 teams)

              Current safety score with autosubs = 42
              Top score = 66
              LMS average pre autosubs = 45.79 (-1.43) = 44.36
              Players played pre autosubs = 10.15/12.0
              Captains played = 99.44% (DCL 0.56%)

              EO over 10 left = Weghorst 53, Pope 15, Gordon 11

              https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

              Open Controls
            6. Peter Ouch
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              57 mins ago

              I am all set for 33 now, just need to find a £2.6 defender

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                2 mins ago

                Peter Ouch

                Open Controls
            7. El_Gigante
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              53 mins ago

              Ramsdale - Sanchez
              TAA - Cancelo - Rudiger - Keane - Amartey
              Salah - Foden - Kulu - Benrahma - Raphinha
              Kane - Weghorst - Broja

              What's the best chip strategy here? WC, 1xFH and BB left.

              A. FH33, WC34 and BB36?
              B. Transfer out Keane and Raphinha ahead of GW33, WC34, BB36 and FH37?

              Open Controls
            8. Firminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              52 mins ago

              Salah to Bruno for next 2GWs? WC GW3.

              Open Controls
              1. Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                WC GW34

                Open Controls
              2. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Could work, I think if chasing id definitely go for it

                Open Controls
            9. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              48 mins ago

              Would you bench any of these for Doherty (villa away) this week? It feels so wrong yet so right at the same time

              James (saints away)
              Taa (city away)
              Cancelo (Liverpool at home)

              Doherty is arguably as attacking as any of them at the moment and has the better fixture

              Open Controls
            10. The Mighty Whites
              • 7 Years
              46 mins ago

              Considering FH’ing in GW37…

              How many DGW33 players would you consider enough if I have the likes of TAA, Cancelo, Salah, Kulusevski, Kane?

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                9 mins ago

                6

                Open Controls
              2. hustler7
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Yeah 6 will be the average I think

                Open Controls
            11. Arteta
              • 6 Years
              45 mins ago

              https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1511336661719916551

              EXCL: Kieran Tierney to have surgery later this week on knee injury, ruling him out for several months. Will miss remainder of Premier League season & potentially Scotland’s Qatar 2022 qualifying play-off vs Ukraine proposed for June.

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                22 mins ago

                Bad for arsenal

                Great for spurs

                Good player though, wishing him all the best for his rehabilitation

                Open Controls
                1. Arteta
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Exactly. I love him as a player but it's impossible to count on him for the whole season. KT's injury record is a real concern.

                  Open Controls
              2. Art Vandelay
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                22 mins ago

                Any chance you deploy Saka at LB?

                From what I have seen of that Tavares lad, heaven certainly isn’t missing a fullback…

                https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J123lM0RvzM

                Open Controls
                1. Arteta
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Potential LB options: Tavares, Cedric (White to RB, Holding CB), Xhaka, Saka, academy prospects (Ogungbo, Lopez, Sousa). Change of system, switch to 3 at the back and playing with wing-backs is another possibility.

                  Open Controls
              3. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                14 mins ago

                Time to get rid of Ramsdale then if Tavares keeps playing. I feel for the lad because he is young but he's the definition of a headless chicken. Funnily enough I was watching his dreadful error v Liverpool where Jota scored and saw Ramsdale said Jota made a fool of him but no, Tavares did and did it last night again far too many times

                Open Controls
                1. Arteta
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Maybe maybe. I think Arteta will try with backline White - Holding - Gabriel - Cedric this weekend.

                  Open Controls
            12. basilfawlty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              43 mins ago

              Best replacement for Tierney, max 6.3?

              Other defenders are TAA Cancelo Doherty James

              Open Controls
              1. Stimps
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Rudiger

                Open Controls
            13. Arteta
              • 6 Years
              38 mins ago

              https://twitter.com/charles_watts/status/1511345568953610249

              Arsenal hopeful Tierney will be back in time to start pre-season training in the summer (July). Partey being assessed ahead of Saturday, but is likely to miss out. Club hopeful Tomiyasu will be back available after the Southampton game.

              Open Controls
              1. Arteta
                • 6 Years
                29 mins ago

                When it rains, it pours.

                Open Controls
                1. Art Vandelay
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Surely the Partey news is relatively good?

                  Open Controls
                2. Arteta
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Kind of, but as an Arsenal fan I know all about setbacks during the recovery process.

                  Open Controls
              2. Peter Ouch
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                Whats Tienry injury?

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Scroll up.

                  Open Controls
            14. hustler7
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              30 mins ago

              Current team:

              Ramsdale
              Cash Robbo Cancelo Reguilon
              Kulu Salah Saka Coutinho
              Kane Weg

              Foster Jimi Livra D.Luiz

              2FT & 1.4 ITB. WC, FH, BB all left to play.

              Providing Reguilon is fit do you prefer:

              A) Jimi & Coutinho to Gelhardt & Bruno, with Cash/Reguilon to DGW player week after
              B) Jimi Coutinho to Gelhardt & Maddison, with Luiz to Sancho week after

              Open Controls
            15. Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 10 Years
              26 mins ago

              Schar or Burn as Newcastle defender of choice? I see Let's Talk FPL Andy prefers Targett and Burn... 😮

              Open Controls
              1. DavvaMC
                • 1 Year
                4 mins ago

                Schar.

                Open Controls
              2. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                just now

                I have Burn and am thinking I may move him on before the double to Justin actually. 3 losses on the bounce after an excellent run of defensive solidity, I fear they may feel like they've done just about enough to stave off relegation so they're not as tight as they were (hence Howe's disappointment at them actively chasing the game v Spurs which played into their hands)

                Open Controls
            16. Peter Ouch
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Ive got a backline of Ramsdale White, Robbo, TAA, Cancelo and Rudiger

              I am really not sure what to do with Rudiger as he wont offer much till the end of the season.

              Is it worth keeping in mind Chelsea's double later on or downgrade to someone cheaper

              Open Controls
            17. Hint
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              Best Palace defender til the end of season?

              Open Controls
            18. Tinfoil Deathstar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I'm still undecided on whether to use FH in 33 or 36. What would you do with this current team?

              My current thoughts are just to use the FT (£0 ITB) to shift Coutinho to Maddison/Barnes this week and then I can just decide next week what to do with regard to FH. I could just roll the FT but don't really want to waste a transfer if I do end up free hitting in 33.

              Ramsdale
              Trent - Doherty - White - James
              Salah - Kulu - Saka - Coutinho - Raphinha
              Kane (c)

              Bench: Dubravka; Robbo, Hwang, Broja*

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.