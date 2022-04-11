197
Feature April 11

Win two tickets to April’s Fantasy Football Fest

197 Comments
Share

The second Fantasy Football Fest is almost here – and you can win two tickets to next Friday’s event!

If you’ve not heard about this huge social gathering, it’s the brainchild of Gianni Buttice, Ed Gray and the one and only Mark Sutherns.

Ourselves, Fantasy Football Hub and Fantasy Football Fix are all supporting the event, too.

The aim was and is to bring the Fantasy community together under one roof for a fun-filled evening, with activities for FPL managers including a quiz, stand-up sets and Q&As.

More importantly, though, Fest is also a brilliant opportunity to meet the people that make the community what it is. Many of the most well-known voices and faces from the Fantasy world will be present, while Kelly Somers and James Richardson will be hosting again.

Tickets for the Spring Fest cost £20 and are available here but there are a pair of tickets up for grabs via the giveaway below.

HOW TO WIN TICKETS

The good folk at Fantasy Football Fest have handed us two Spring Fest tickets to give away. To enter, head over to this Fantasy Football Community Tweet here.

You’ll need to tag a friend, follow @FFCommunity_and @ff_fest, and retweet to be in with a chance of winning.

The competition will close on Wednesday 13 April.

Good luck!

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE NEXT FANTASY FOOTBALL FEST?

Fantasy Football Fest will be taking place at 26 Leake Street, which is located right next to Waterloo Station in London.

The evening runs from 16:00 through until midnight on Friday 22 April, 2022.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

197 Comments Post a Comment
  1. King Kohli
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Would you BB this?

    Sanchez(tot,mci)
    James(ARS)
    Gordon(LEI)
    Rodriguez(whu,SOT)

    Open Controls
    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      yes, I probably would

      Open Controls
  2. Going Home
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Convince me not to FH in the final week.

    Plenty of DGW this week, WC 35, BB 36/37

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      So much rotation involving not only normal players but possible youth team players that it'll probably end up a waste. Also it's generally a day for freak results.

      Open Controls
      1. Going Home
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        The rotation surely makes the FH a better option?

        Open Controls
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          Unpredictable rotation though. Teams like city Chelsea Liverpool united could field anybody if the league is done.

          Open Controls
          1. Going Home
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Exactly. I’d look to build a team around Mahrez, Diaz, Stones etc.

            Open Controls
            1. No Kane No Gain
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              FH could be gold if the league is not done by the last game and some relegation matches in there too.

              Open Controls
              1. Going Home
                • 10 Years
                3 mins ago

                It comes with risks. But if I’m happy with my team for 33, WC35 ahead of 36 and 37, it’s either 34 or 38. And the fun is higher in 38 I think

                Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      I am WC 34 BB36/37 FH36/37 depending on where Man City go

      Open Controls
  3. Origal73
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Still have WC and BB so can potentially WC 34/35, BB 36 or 37.
    Or, I can BB this week. Would you BB the below?
    Thanks

    DDG (NOR, liv)
    Rudiger (ARS)
    Weghorst (whu, SOU)
    Toney (wat)

    Team is
    Dubravenka
    TAA Robo Gabriel Laporte
    Salah Son Mads Saka Kuku
    Broja

    Thanks!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      One of the better BB i have seen

      Open Controls
  4. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Thoughts on Bruno Guimaraes? Just watched MOTD and it looked like he was everywhere for Newcastle, made a lot of surging runs into the box and carried the ball well. With it looking like Fraser is out and big doubts over Willock's fitness it seems like he may be the creative focus, he was playing further ahead of Shelvey in midfield from the looks of things. Funnily enough reminded me a bit of Bruno Fernandes in his first year at ManUtd, would be sitting behind the halfway line playing a ball out wide one minute and the next was darting into the box.

    Open Controls
    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      My friend, a Newcastle die hard fan, highly appreciate and suggest him as the only one to pick from their Defender, MF, and FW.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Interesting, thanks for that. I'll keep an eye on what Howe has to say in his presser but definitely going to consider him as a punt

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Could be a great pick next season with Trippier. Just haven't seen enough of him this season so far

      Open Controls
  5. Bollard
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    My attempt at FH33 - keep flipping between bringing in Ronaldo or Bruno (current draft the former). Got coverage in most places but nervous about Salah/Trent ditching. My hope is City bag a clean sheet, hence double on them. Just fancy taking a chance on having a Son/Kane/Ronaldo (or Bruno) combo this gw. Bench might need a tidy up but dont trust Lei/Ars defence at moment, so got them as 2 cheapy enablers. Leaves me 0.1 in the bank. Plan to WC 34/35 as well

    Schmeichel*
    Schar*, Cancelo, Laporte
    Saka*, Jota, Maddison*, Son, Martineli*
    Kane, Ronaldo*

    Bench: Foster, Amartey*, White*, Gelhardt

    *= DGWers

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sounds great!

      Open Controls
  6. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Anyone managed to fit in TAA, Cancelo, KDB, Son, Salah & Kane into a decent team?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Impossible

      Open Controls
    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      wow.....that's a serious challenge

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Not doable. My tv is over 108 million and when I get Salah back I have all of them, except KdB... But I can try to make a draft...

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ramsdale / Dubravka
        TAA, Cancelo, Cash, White, Schär
        Salah, Son, KdB, Saka, KDH
        Kane, Gelhardt, Greenwood

        0,1 short off, but Saka to Kulusevski would free funds to upgrade a defender. Also cheaper goalkeepers if on WC. The problem is 5-4-1 / 4-5-1 formation with not enough good players. Double Leeds fodder attack to get 1 pt usually if needed.

        Open Controls
    4. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Is this decent?

      Schmeichel-Foster
      TAA-Cancelo-Jonny-Schar-Livra
      Salah-Son-KDB-Gordon-KDH
      Kane-Gelhardt-Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        that is decent actually......

        Open Controls
        1. L S P
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          And I have a TV of 105.6 so Baps Hunter should have no doability issues.

          Open Controls
          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            I managed to get to this on 106.2 (not that I have a wildcard or anything):

            Dubravka Foster
            TAA Cancelo Laporte Matip Schar
            Salah KDB Son Gordon KDH
            Kane Gelhardt Greenwood

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Very good or excellent 3-3-1!

              Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            I have issue called "no WC left" 😉 Splitting the KdB(?) money and to have likes of Maddison is the way to go imo. Try toying with RMT -tool for example.

            Open Controls
      2. Razor Ramon
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        Not bad but wouldn't BB that squad.

        Open Controls
        1. L S P
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          Oh now it needs to be a BB squad...

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            18 mins ago

            But not for this week, I guess...

            Open Controls
          2. Razor Ramon
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            It's the ultimate challenge

            Open Controls
  7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Dane Scarlett has played three minutes of premier league football this season. Must be a bit boring.

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Across how many games?! He might not be bored of the appearance fees lol I may be wrong, but Pre season Scarlett was considered on here lol

      Open Controls
  8. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    If you have the money is Doherty to Cancelo a no-brainer?

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes although I think one game out of Watford or Brighton he might not play 90. Hopefully it’s a early sub rather than a bench/cameo!

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Or should I get someone else? Maybe James or Laporte?

        Open Controls
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          No cancelo is good for the season. Laporte may be similar to Cancelo minutes wise and James Is unpredictable for starts.

          I’d only go James if you are chasing big points otherwise cancelo is the good pick for the rest of the season.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            If Chelsea drops out of CL, then James could be good. He's a bit injury-prone though.

            Open Controls
            1. No Kane No Gain
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              They have the FA cup. So good chance James plays midweek, then again in the fa cup at Wembley at the weekend, then benched midweek V arsenal. No chance Reece starts the next 3 then the game 3 days after arsenal as well. Too risky, and like you said, very injury prone.

              Open Controls
  9. L S P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Two best DEFs under 4.7 for GW33?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      White and a Newcastle defender

      Open Controls
    2. Bollard
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Schar/ White/ Amartey?

      Open Controls
    3. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Lowton or Bednarek/Livramento have higher ceiling than White........

      Open Controls
      1. Bollard
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        That’s a good shout, thanks!

        Open Controls
      2. L S P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        I wouldn't bring in Arsenal players. And I'm an Arsenal fan with Rams/Saka - both are most likely gone on my WC.

        Open Controls
        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          would you start Lowton or Bednarek/Livramento over Richarlison this week? Facing this dilemma myself ))

          Open Controls
  10. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    I'm planning Richarlison>Greenwood, Saka>Son for a(t least one) hit in GW34. Doherty has to go, either this week or next. Do it:

    A) This week for a hit (5.5m budget to allow for Son move in GW34)
    B) Wait until next week (in this case Richarlison starts v. Leicester and I have no bench).

    Team below:

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Schar (Saiss) (Doherty)
    Salah Saka Barnes Kulu (Ramsey)
    Kane Richarlison Wood

    Open Controls
    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      If you can afford Doh price drop, next week looks fine.

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        yeah, bought him at 4.7 so it won't make a huge difference.........it's a question of whether the likes of Lowton or Bednarek are worth starting over Richarlison this week......

        Open Controls
  11. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    My goal is to maintain OR in this GW. Who would you start?
    A : Amartey
    G : Gordon

    Amartey has DGW. BR said that he will definitely have to rotate. There is no guarantee if Amartey will start or play any minutes. Gordon had attacking returns in the last two and he will play at home again. I'm leaning to him a bit.

    Ramsdale*
    TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - Laporte
    Salah - Son - Saka* - Odegaard*
    Kane

    Btw, it's not worth a hit to do Gordon > Dewsbury-Hall, right?

    Open Controls
    1. leocarter27
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Start Gordon imo, don’t take a hit for KDH! Good luck

      Open Controls
      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Good luck for you too.

        Open Controls
  12. Jeremy Corbyn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    What would you do with this?

    Dubravka, Pickford
    TAA, Doh, Rudiger, Schar, Holgate
    Saka, Salah, Son, Havertz, Martinelli
    Kane, Mateta, Broja.

    0.7 itb 1108 OR

    Could go Doherty and Havertz to Cancelo ans Kulusevski for - 4 or get Justin for Doherty and wait, or some other stupid idea probs.

    FH36.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Strong team, strong position. Justin/Castagne could be great but rotation is a worry, less so with the depth of your squad

      Open Controls
      1. Jeremy Corbyn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Perhaps. I'm going to wait till tomorrow and decide.

        Open Controls
  13. DAZZ
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Those with no chips, is anybody considering downgrading Salah > Son and then using funds to upgrade Doherty to a James/Rudiger/VVD/Laporte? Seems like a good opportunity.

    Open Controls
    1. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Seems a lot are downgrading Salah anyway - lacklustre performances (for that price) and unknown impact of Ramadan fasting on top of that. Moves seem sensible

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Perhaps not sensible. But worth considering if chasing. If looking to hold rank i wouldn’t sell.

        Open Controls
  14. leocarter27
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Who scores more points in your opinion for 33?

    A) Cancelo (BHA)
    B) Wood (LEI H, CRY H)

    On a FH and can only fit one in!

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      wood, you can cover Cancelo's points somewhat with Laporte/Stones/Walker

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Probably Wood

      Open Controls
    3. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      On FH, I'd take Wood.

      Open Controls
  15. Captain Beefheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Bench Boost
    DDG Nor, LIV,
    Dawson Bur,
    Odergaard Sou, Che,
    Liva Ars. Bur,
    Wasn't sure but can't guarantee other GWs will provide better options, any good?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Beefheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yep I have, think I'll stick with it, BB can cause players to make big changes that are regrettable later on, I havnt had to, just swapped Odergaard for Macalister

        Open Controls
    2. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      No brainer - I would 100% BB that

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Beefheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  16. PascalCygan
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Injuries strike again. Plan is to navigate 33 with FTs, BB36 then FH37.

    Of my early 33 plans, which do you reckon is best?

    A) Doherty + Raphinha + Ramsey > Cancelo + Maddison + Dewsbury-Hall (-4)
    B) Doherty + Raphinha > Cancelo + Barnes (free)
    C) Doherty + Raphinha > Laporte + Maddison (free)
    D) Something else?

    2FT 2.4ITB
    Dubravka
    TAA Robbo White Doherty**
    Salah Saka Kulu Raphinha**
    Kane Weghorst

    Ramsdale Rudiger Cucho* Ramsey**

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      B or C

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Captain Beefheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Toss up between B and C

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  17. gomez123
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Managed to go from a rank of 1.5M to just off the top 100k and took a gamble on Ronaldo 2 weeks ago and have amassed a grand total of 2 points from him!!...Do I give him one last change this DGW or bin him

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      give me another go!

      Open Controls
  18. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Worth doing Weghorst -> Wood for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Fintroy
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Definitely - weg-donkey will only start 1 game out of the two and if your lucky (i.e. he doesn't get booked) it would be 2 points. Just one Wood goal means your in credit.

      The biggest bonus of the lot, Weg-Donkey is out of your team for good!

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        You really think Barnes actually will start over Weg?!

        Open Controls
  19. The Train Driver
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Doherty, Saiss, Raphina > Maddison/Barnes, Schär, Cancelo?

    -8

    Open Controls
    1. The Train Driver
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Obviously will wait for news, can afford some price drops/rises...

      Open Controls
    2. DAZZ
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Long term looks good.

      Open Controls
  20. ElliotJHP
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Might downgrade Forster with a FT this week. Is it worth going Foster, or shall I just go for fodder at 3.9 and save the 0.2?

    Other keeper is Dubravka & Newcastle's fixtures are LIV, mci, ARS after this, whereas Foster doubles in 36.

    But then again, Watford are pretty useless.

    Open Controls
  21. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Still got FH BB WC ? Which is the best plan to use them? My team needs the WC badly

    Open Controls
    1. Fintroy
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      show-off .....

      Open Controls
      1. Nightf0x
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pope (foster)
        Rudi can doc taa (chalobah)
        Raph kdb salah saka bowen
        Weg. (Denis broja)

        Open Controls
  22. FredrikH
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Latest FH draft. All out on out of form United. No KDB and gamle on Ronaldo. Could be fun but probably end in tears.

    Dubravka
    Cancelo Shär White
    Son Saka Maddison Bruno
    Kane Ronaldo Wood
    3.9 KDH Dalot Tsimikas

    Open Controls
  23. Josh.E
      20 mins ago

      I need a 4.3m defender enabler, is Fofana a better long term pick than Thomas?

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Would take Livramento over either one of the Leicester defenders

        Open Controls
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
        2. Josh.E
            2 mins ago

            Thanks, so you’d ignore all those games that Leicester have in hand?

            Open Controls
        3. Chrispy
            5 mins ago

            I think Fofana becomes a safe bet if Leics get knocked out of Europe this week (& Castagne dislodges Thomas in that scenario). Until then, chaos at the back aside from Schmeichel.

            Open Controls
        4. Nightf0x
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Pope (foster)
          Rudi can doc taa (chalobah)
          Raph kdb salah saka bowen
          Weg. (Denis broja)

          Which? Still got WC FH BB

          A) FH or WC
          B) denis doherty -4 to toney 4.5def.

          Problem is going without any mancity players

          Open Controls
        5. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Never trust a manager after a match when he says “I don’t think the injury is a serious on.”

          It usually is!

          Open Controls
        6. Werner Bros
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Thoughts on this 1st FH draft? 8DGW in starting 11 and 3 on the bench. Unsure about White 3rd defender but not sure what changes I would make to upgrade

          *Schmeichel
          *Schar Cancelo *White
          Son *Maddison *Saka *JWP
          *Ronaldo Kane *Wood

          Foster *Cornet *Liv *Amartey

          0.1ITB

          Open Controls
        7. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Weg to Wood really worth -4?! Is Weg to anyone worth -4?! I have no bench and used my FT on Doherty out. 0 itb

          Open Controls
        8. Chrispy
            1 min ago

            Anyone else thinking of risking it on Saint-Maximim over Wood? Also Salah (given record vs Utd) or KDB (given Pep's rotation)?

            Only going with 7 DGWs atm ...

            Schmeichel
            Cancelo, Tarkowski, Schar
            Fernandes (c), Maddison (vc), Son, Salah, Cornet
            Kane, Saint-Maximim

            Jakupovic, Cedric, Tsimikas, Delap

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.