Win two tickets to April’s Fantasy Football Fest

The second Fantasy Football Fest is almost here – and you can win two tickets to next Friday’s event!

If you’ve not heard about this huge social gathering, it’s the brainchild of Gianni Buttice, Ed Gray and the one and only Mark Sutherns.

Ourselves, Fantasy Football Hub and Fantasy Football Fix are all supporting the event, too.

The aim was and is to bring the Fantasy community together under one roof for a fun-filled evening, with activities for FPL managers including a quiz, stand-up sets and Q&As.

More importantly, though, Fest is also a brilliant opportunity to meet the people that make the community what it is. Many of the most well-known voices and faces from the Fantasy world will be present, while Kelly Somers and James Richardson will be hosting again.

Tickets for the Spring Fest cost £20 and are available here but there are a pair of tickets up for grabs via the giveaway below.

HOW TO WIN TICKETS

The good folk at Fantasy Football Fest have handed us two Spring Fest tickets to give away. To enter, head over to this Fantasy Football Community Tweet here.

You’ll need to tag a friend, follow @FFCommunity_and @ff_fest, and retweet to be in with a chance of winning.

The competition will close on Wednesday 13 April.

Good luck!

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE NEXT FANTASY FOOTBALL FEST?

Fantasy Football Fest will be taking place at 26 Leake Street, which is located right next to Waterloo Station in London.

The evening runs from 16:00 through until midnight on Friday 22 April, 2022.

