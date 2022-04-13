327
FFS Cup April 13

The latest FFS Members Cup fixtures and results

Our second Premium Members cup competition of 2021/22 is running every week from now until the end of the season, with round three taking place in Gameweek 33.

A total of £300-worth of prizes is on offer in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

We’ve got the latest results and draw for you here.

RESULTS AND DRAW

The results for the second round can be viewed here

The draw for the third round can be viewed here.

Our one remaining former winner progressed to the round of 64: Mohd Rodzi (2,027th) saw off München KFC (60,075) and will now face The Mentaculus (118,325) in round three.

Four managers within the top 1k remain in the competition.

Our highest-ranked boss, A.J. (197th), breezed past zvi_green (278,970) by 80-36. Ukraine YNWA (7,995th) now awaits in round three in an all-top-10k clash.

Peteski29 (471st), I Member (495th) and JONALDINHO (706th) were also triumphant in round two.

UNDEADLIBRARY (832nd) bowed out, however, as N@th (4,792nd) prevailed by 79-62.

Sleepylabeef (125,798th) and K3lvN‘s (228,885th) scores of 89 were the best of round two.

Patio Kev (33,953rd) would have strong claims of being the unluckiest manager of the second round, with his Gameweek 31 score of 79 well above the average but not enough to see off FPL JOGGER (28,089th), who accumulated five more points.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Post a Comment
  1. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Current team: 0FT 2.2 itb

    Schmeichel
    Robbo - Rudiger - Schär
    Fernandes - Saka - Barnes - Martinelli
    ASM - Kane - Adams

    Bench: Ramsdale - Mahrez - L.Thomas - Doherty

    Would you do Doherty -> R.James this or next week?

    Open Controls
  2. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    If Maddison comes off early worth getting him? However if plays full 90 should I go Saka instead?

    Open Controls
    1. vova
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      yep think you have the right idea

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thanks thinking anything less than 80

        Open Controls
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          35 mins ago

          Even 70-80 mins for Maddison will surely affect his starting odds for the next 2

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            28 mins ago

            Can only see him coming off early if Leicester winning comfortably so will probably either full 90 or slightly less

            Open Controls
            1. No Kane No Gain
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              This. If he plays around 80 and the tie goes into extra time and the rest of the team play 120 then who knows his minutes for the next 2.

              Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      That seems logical. Probably same for Barnes if he is under consideration

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yeh true, Barnes also

        Open Controls
  3. Mozumbus
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Is Cornet nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        52 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. No Kane No Gain
          • 3 Years
          36 mins ago

          I’d say yes he is nailed. Just injury prone for mini injuries here and there

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
              4 mins ago

              Got it, thanks

              Open Controls
          2. Well you know, Triffic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            27 mins ago

            Yes. He's their biggest threat.

            Open Controls
            1. Mozumbus
                12 mins ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
          3. royals forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Hows this for a -4

            Doherty & Ramsey > James & Ward-Prowse

            Rest of Team

            Ramsdale Dubravka

            Rudiger White Keane Castagne xxxxxxx

            Saka Salah Kulveski Barnes xxxxxxxx

            Kane Dennis Weghorst

            FH & BB left

            Any ideas would be welcomed

            Open Controls
            1. Well you know, Triffic
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              27 mins ago

              Wouldn't take a hit for James against Arsenal.

              Open Controls
            2. Pipermaru
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              I wouldn't sell Ramsey, good fixtures and back to back doubles just around the corner. Doherty to cheap def (Schar/Telles) and Keane to Cancelo next week.

              Open Controls
          4. shirtless
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Should I BB this week or in 36? 2 FTs, this is my last chip.

            Foster
            Trent Davies Robbo
            Salah Kulusevski Saka Barnes
            Kane Lacazette Broja

            Sanchez Gordon White Schar

            Open Controls
            1. Reacher
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              36 as this week isn't great IMO

              Open Controls
          5. Reacher
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Team set up so far for GW33

            Dubravka

            White - VVD - Rudiger

            Salah - Fraser - Kulu - Saka

            Wood - Laca - Kane

            Sadly I have only got the funds for Fraser to Dewsbury hall from the Leicester midfield options

            Any advice would be appreciated

            Open Controls
            1. jason_ni
              • 6 Years
              45 mins ago

              if you really wanted someone else, Saka -> Martinelli frees up some extra funds, but Dewsbury Hall has looked ok-ish for his price.

              Open Controls
            2. sulldaddy
              • 12 Years
              14 mins ago

              I actually think DewsburyHall could be a great enabler moving forward. Many games to play and seems to at least be nailed.
              Agree with other post of Saka to Martinelli to free up funds if needed

              Open Controls
            3. Pipermaru
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              There's Bruno Guimares from NEW with a DGW and (nor) next week, something to consider, also I think I would rather downgrade Lacazette than Saka, more money to play with. MCI with some crazy good fixtures from GW34, you might want somebody from their team next week.

              Open Controls
          6. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Making some GW34 WC drafts.

            What looks better?

            A) TAA, Saka, Kulusevski
            B) Son, Matip, Martinelli
            C) KdB, Ramsey, Emerson

            They all look pretty good to me. Instinct says B will be the best because of Son hat-tricks although A is most balanced.

            Open Controls
            1. Reacher
              • 11 Years
              39 mins ago

              A IMO

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                A means I'd be wildcarding with no Son or KdB. But yes, on paper, that looks probably the best. Would mean I'm reliant on Salah, Kane and Havertz for captaincy.

                Open Controls
            2. FredrikH
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              A looks balanced. Curious on the rest though.

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                I'm fairly set.

                Guaita 3.9
                Robbo Cancelo Fofana XX XX
                Salah Foden Havertz XX XX
                Kane Mateta 4.5

                It's 4 slots left and deciding whether I want money in defense or in midfield as well as which Spurs attacker I get.

                Open Controls
          7. jason_ni
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Messing with my FH. How does this look?

            Dubravka*
            Schar* - Lowton* - Taylor*
            Bruno F* - Son - Kdb - Martinelli*
            Kane - Ronaldo* - Wood*

            8 Doublers, with Son, Kdb and Kane.

            Would have preferred ASM over wood, but this gives me 0.0 ITB.

            Hoping for Newcastle/Burnley defensive points is a bit risky!

            Open Controls
            1. Reacher
              • 11 Years
              58 mins ago

              Very strong team, GL

              Open Controls
            2. mr messi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              52 mins ago

              Not sure about United players. Are you hopeful they will show up?

              Open Controls
              1. jason_ni
                • 6 Years
                21 mins ago

                As a fan, absolutely not sure!

                The team is in dire straights, but i've been sliding in ml and OR, so on a FH, if you can't take a punt on Utd showing up against Norwich, when can you!?

                Open Controls
                1. mr messi
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  True, they might surprise you!

                  Open Controls
            3. Crazy Train
              • 10 Years
              27 mins ago

              Looks solid on paper but last weekends mobilegate fiasco at Everton puts me off Ronaldo. All depends which Ronaldo turns up I guess

              Open Controls
          8. Mahjongking
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Dubravka
            James cancelo dier
            Salah barnes saka jwp martinelli
            Kane broja

            Subs sa richar saiss tierney

            2ft, 1 mil itb, what would u do?

            Open Controls
            1. veedub1989
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              23 mins ago

              What chips do you have left?

              I'd move Tierney out and JWP.

              Open Controls
              1. Mahjongking
                • 5 Years
                20 mins ago

                I have only bench boost and triple capt, i wont transfer out jwp. Probably only tierney but for who? White?

                Open Controls
                1. veedub1989
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Laporte

                  Open Controls
          9. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            59 mins ago

            Thoughts? 2FT.

            Pope
            Trent • Robertson • Doherty • White
            Salah • Son • Saka
            Lacazette • Broja • Toney
            (Foster / Raphinha / Coutinho / Kilman)

            Thinking Coutinho -> Barnes(C) which allows me to do Doherty + Broja -> James + 4.5 for free. Any other ideas?

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              18 mins ago

              Looks good unless you plan a BB and need to shift the 4.5m striker.
              Oh and those moves would be -4 surely?

              Open Controls
              1. JONALDINHO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Already used BB. I’d only be doing the Barnes move this week and roll the other FT

                Open Controls
                1. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Ahh gotcha. To be honest did think losing Broja and getting James maybe not best this week so think it looks good.

                  Open Controls
          10. Kun Tozser
            • 6 Years
            57 mins ago

            Laporte for free
            Cancelo for -4
            Robertson for -4

            ?

            Open Controls
            1. TB303
              • 5 Years
              18 mins ago

              Not A. Over the end of season you’ll make those 4 points up with B&C in no time

              Open Controls
            2. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Laporte for free

              Open Controls
          11. TB303
            • 5 Years
            54 mins ago

            Is this team strong enough for this GW?
            Ideally would like to keep FH for GW36. I have BB

            1FT

            Ramsdale**
            Amartey**- TAA- Cancelo-
            Saka**- Maddison**- Salah- Kulusevski
            Toney- Kane

            Dubravka - Hwang- Doherty* - Cash*

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Amartey minutes are risky with Leicester centre backs coming back from injury. Probably will play some minutes accross the double. Not tempted to shift Doherty so you've got a playing bench player?

              Open Controls
          12. Hutchiniho
            • 3 Years
            51 mins ago

            Robertson
            Laporte
            James

            Most points rest of season?

            Open Controls
            1. jbenny1107
              • 7 Years
              42 mins ago

              Robertson

              Open Controls
            2. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              21 mins ago

              Probably Robbo

              Open Controls
            3. Fpl Richie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              All excellent. I'd feel least confident on James (simply most volatile) and most confident on Robertson.

              Open Controls
          13. jbenny1107
            • 7 Years
            49 mins ago

            Play TAA or James? Rival has Robertson, Rudiger and Toney and same midfield.

            TAA Robertson James Cancelo Schar
            Maddison Saka Salah Kulu (Ramsey)
            Kane Toney (Broja)

            Open Controls
          14. Legohair
            • 5 Years
            47 mins ago

            Best player to replace Coady???
            A. Laporte
            B. Walker
            C. Telles
            D. Maguire

            Open Controls
            1. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          15. Mozumbus
              42 mins ago

              Raphinha to JWP. Yes or No?
              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. El Presidente
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                22 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
                1. Mozumbus
                    11 mins ago

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
              2. Woyofthewovers66
                • 3 Years
                40 mins ago

                What to do with my FT this week…

                Ramsdale (mendy)
                Cancelo Rudiger TAA (saiss, Kilman)
                Kulu Salah saka Maddison (Ramsey)
                Kelechi kane broja

                A) Kilman/saiss to Laporte (set and forget defender with 4 at the back)
                B) kilman/saiss to Schar
                C) kilman/saiss to castagne
                D) Ramsey to KDH
                E) save FT and don’t worry about no bench

                Open Controls
                1. waltzingmatildas
                  • 11 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              3. waltzingmatildas
                • 11 Years
                37 mins ago

                Using the FH to get some of the big hitters in that I can't fit in without a WC. How does it look?

                Schmeichel
                TAA Cancelo Schar
                KDB Bruno Son Martinelli Dewsbury-Hall
                Kane Wood

                Open Controls
              4. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                36 mins ago

                I was looking at getting Laporte. If Dias is back, should I just leave it?

                Open Controls
                1. El Presidente
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Laporte is super nailed and it's a great pick IMO. If Ruben comes in it's not for Laporte for sure

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Oh really? You sound confident.

                    Open Controls
                2. Well you know, Triffic
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  I think so. Him, Stones, Dias and Ake will be rotated perhaps.

                  Open Controls
                3. Fpl Richie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Very much on my mind. Had been trying to allow for funds to him next week (from Gabriel) and it's tough.

                  Wondering if Walker (is he backed to relatively nailed? yes, lower ceiling) or Alonso (looking tasty again, double in 34/35 possibly?) are alternatives.

                  Open Controls
              5. qtron
                  34 mins ago

                  Hi. I am new to the fantasy league and wanted to ask how do these transfers work. Like suppose I fixed a 15 man team now and next matchweek I wanna bring in some player by selling one. So does free transfer mean both selling player from my team and buying new one?

                  Open Controls
                  1. FantasyClub
                    • 1 Year
                    27 mins ago

                    Yes, 1 free transfer allows you to remove a player for another in that position for free. You can only accumulate 2 free transfers

                    Open Controls
                  2. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 12 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    After selecting your squad you can buy and sell players in the transfer market. Unlimited transfers can be made at no cost until your first deadline.

                    After your first deadline you will receive 1 free transfer each Gameweek. Each additional transfer you make in the same Gameweek will deduct 4 points from your total score (Classic scoring) and match score (Head-to-Head scoring) at the start of the next Gameweek.

                    If you do not use your free transfer, you are able to make an additional free transfer the following Gameweek. If you do not use this saved free transfer in the following Gameweek, it will be carried over until you do. You can never have more than 1 saved transfer.

                    Open Controls
                  3. El Presidente
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Well don't want to be rude or anything but what about start by reading the basic rules of the game in the fpl official website?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Yep

                      Open Controls
                • FantasyClub
                  • 1 Year
                  34 mins ago

                  Hey guys, question...is Salah worth keeping if I will not be captaining him for the remainder of the season other than DGW 36?
                  I’ll be free hitting him in GW 36 if I get rid for the likes of KDB...

                  Open Controls
                  1. waltzingmatildas
                    • 11 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Hmm, I think so, but it could just be stubbornness. We'll only know at the end of the season

                    Open Controls
                    1. FantasyClub
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      I fear Everton won’t be as easy as people think, they’re playing for their lives atm and New away is as easy anymore, what you think?

                      Open Controls
                  2. JONALDINHO
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    He’s still getting the chances just in a bad run of form / luck. 2nd half against City was more promising. Would not sell him

                    Open Controls
                    1. FantasyClub
                      • 1 Year
                      23 mins ago

                      I fear Everton won’t be as easy as people think, they’re playing for their lives atm and New away is as easy anymore, what you think?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Crazy Train
                        • 10 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        There's an echo in here

                        Open Controls
                        1. FantasyClub
                          • 1 Year
                          8 mins ago

                          If you have no positive feedback why comment? Are you that bored? Don’t be a keyboard warrior.

                          Open Controls
                      2. JONALDINHO
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        I honestly think the Everton game will be a cricket score. Newcastle away more difficult but Liverpool can easily put 3/4 past anyone that isn’t City / Chelsea

                        Open Controls
                • Bonny Scott
                  • 12 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Anyone know why Roberts was benched for Burnley at the week and the likelihood of him starting again for the DGW?

                  Open Controls
                  1. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 12 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Lowton, dropped.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Well you know, Triffic
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Dyche commented on it in a previous article.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Wild Rover
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    “I thought he did well today and he has a bit more experience. Connor (Roberts) is learning as he goes in the Premier League, he’s had 11 appearances and I thought he had had a couple of quieter ones and was finding it a bit tougher the other night against Everton. Lowts (Lowton) has been waiting and I thought he delivered a good performance today.” – Sean Dyche on bringing Matthew Lowton into the starting XI

                    Open Controls
                • veedub1989
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Really stuck on what to do - have FH, WC and BB left.

                  I like Son but I have Kulu and Kane. Was planning to WC34, BB36 and FH38 (but I'm quite flexible)!

                  Ramsdale
                  Cancelo | TAA | Rudiger
                  Maddison | Saka | KDB | Kulu
                  Broja | Toney | Kane (C)

                  Sanchez, Laporte, Benrahma Saiss

                  0FT, 1.6M ITB.

                  Open Controls
                • FantasyClub
                  • 1 Year
                  23 mins ago

                  Guy this is my team, have a couple of questions please...How’s this look for getting in KDB without compromising on Salah?

                  Ramsdale-Foster
                  TAA-Cancelo-James-Doherty-RAN
                  Salah-Kulu-Barnes-Martinelli-Ramsey
                  Kane-Laca-Broja

                  2 FH left-2FT-3.1 itb

                  Doherty ➡️ Schar
                  Ramsey ➡️ KDB
                  Laca ➡️ 4.6 fodder (-4) ???

                  Open Controls
                • clarkey_2000
                  • 3 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Thoughts on starting Cornet or Martinelli?

                  Open Controls
                  1. FantasyClub
                    • 1 Year
                    7 mins ago

                    How can you trust BUR after that performance vs NOR

                    Open Controls
                • Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 4 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  New article:

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/04/13/who-are-the-best-matt-doherty-replacements-in-fpl/

                  Open Controls
                • harrysponge
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  A) Rudiger + Raphina + Dennis ---> Cancelo + Gordon + Wood (-4)

                  B) Rudiger + Raphina ----> Cancelo + Mbeumo (Free)

                  C) Rudiger + Raphina + Dennis ---> Cancelo + Dewsbury-Hall + Toney (-4)

                  Have 2 FTs

                  Thanks!

                  Open Controls
                • Drumandbaines123
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  Finding captaincy choice extremely difficult this week as there are just so many options. If it was a single gameweek I'd go for Son or Kane but the lure of the double is clouding my judgement. There just seems to be a caveat with every doubler though. Minutes risk Maddison. Poor United attack. Arsenal declining. Do I really want to captain a Newcastle player? Think there could be huge captaincy swings similar to the Coutinho/James/Raph DGW28 so it's important to nail it. Just not sure which route to take.

                  Open Controls

