FPL managers set for small Double Gameweek 34 or 35

The Premier League threw a small curveball our way on Thursday evening with a further fixture announcement.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will get either a small Double Gameweek 34 or 35, depending on the results of this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Scoutcast old guard Mark Sutherns and Joe Lepper will be reacting to the news in a video for Premium Members from 6.30pm BST, which you can find at the bottom of this piece.

IF CHELSEA WIN

Chelsea’s Gameweek 37 match with Manchester United will move to Gameweek 34 (Thursday 28 April).

Chelsea would be left with a single fixture in Gameweek 37 (Leicester City at home), while United would blank.

Chelsea would have West Ham (h) and Man Utd (a) in Gameweek 34, while United would have Arsenal (a) and Chelsea (h)

IF CRYSTAL PALACE WIN

Crystal Palace’s Gameweek 37 match with Aston Villa will move to Gameweek 35 (Tuesday 3 May).

Both Palace (Everton away) and Villa (Burnley at home) will be left with a single fixture in Gameweek 37.

Palace would have Southampton (a) and Villa (a) in Gameweek 35, while Villa would have Norwich (h) and Palace (h).

The Premier League added that “any rearrangements for matches involving Liverpool or Manchester City will be confirmed in due course”.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK NEWS REACTION AND GAMEWEEK 33 PREVIEW WITH MARK AND JOE

Live from 6.30pm:

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT