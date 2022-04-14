35
Fixtures April 14

FPL managers set for small Double Gameweek 34 or 35

The Premier League threw a small curveball our way on Thursday evening with a further fixture announcement.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will get either a small Double Gameweek 34 or 35, depending on the results of this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Scoutcast old guard Mark Sutherns and Joe Lepper will be reacting to the news in a video for Premium Members from 6.30pm BST, which you can find at the bottom of this piece.

IF CHELSEA WIN

  • Chelsea’s Gameweek 37 match with Manchester United will move to Gameweek 34 (Thursday 28 April).
  • Chelsea would be left with a single fixture in Gameweek 37 (Leicester City at home), while United would blank.
  • Chelsea would have West Ham (h) and Man Utd (a) in Gameweek 34, while United would have Arsenal (a) and Chelsea (h)

IF CRYSTAL PALACE WIN

  • Crystal Palace’s Gameweek 37 match with Aston Villa will move to Gameweek 35 (Tuesday 3 May).
  • Both Palace (Everton away) and Villa (Burnley at home) will be left with a single fixture in Gameweek 37.
  • Palace would have Southampton (a) and Villa (a) in Gameweek 35, while Villa would have Norwich (h) and Palace (h).

The Premier League added that “any rearrangements for matches involving Liverpool or Manchester City will be confirmed in due course”.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK NEWS REACTION AND GAMEWEEK 33 PREVIEW WITH MARK AND JOE

Live from 6.30pm:

  1. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Newcastle fans: even if Willock is fit, do we think he'll get back into the starting XI straight away given how good Bruno, Shelvey and Joelinton looked together vs Wolves?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      I'd say no - Bruno was kept out of the side for the same reason when he arrived. Three matches in a week coming up, however, so Howe might hand him at least one start over the next seven days (if fit, which is a big if).

    2. Random Name
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Newcastle should just consider Joe Willock as squad depth. 20m for squad depth nowadays not bad. He had a purple last season is all, doesn't get ahead of anyone at the moment

    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      1 of the next 3 for Shelvey who’s often carrying injuries

  2. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is salah to Bruno (c) a thing now, with united likely to have double dgw?

    Not sure I can stomach kane to Ronaldo....

    Thanks

    1. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Debating myself between
      A. Kane -> Ronaldo for -4
      B. Salah -> Bruno for -4

      Or just keeping Kane and Salah.. currently leaning on B due to Salah’s most likely rotation

      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Salah had his rest last night

        1. Flynny
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I'm actually wondering whether to just completely ignore united.

          Don't want to lose salah for Everton home in 34

          United are awful and 3 of the 4 dgw games gard on paper

    2. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Keeping Kane and salad

  3. pakornk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Is Alonso now a great option as he's nailed now?

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Can't Sarr play at LB?

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Alonso nailed? He's essential if so!

  4. putana
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    likely to score more this gameweek between bruno and son?

  5. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    A small part of me wishes we didn't get confirmation of this this early as I was hoping very few others would go for FH34 over this week if Chelsea progress but I'd say a few will consider it if they're not too attached to their plans now, but ah well. No-one will be sure of anything until post 33 deadline anyway so doesn't really matter

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Do you really need to FH34? It won't be that popular of a FH week.

      E.g. I wildcarded last week & have James, Havertz, Mateta & Ramsey to cover most benefit of a FH.

      As Doherty is injured, easy sell for a CRY (34) or AVL (35) defender if needed, should it go the other way.

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Have you got one or two FHs left?

    3. swanseag55
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I do know what you mean. I was planning FH in GW35 but this may change it now. However most who were FH in GW33 would have pressed the button already (and don’t think you can cancel it) and as you say we don’t know the outcome until after GW33 deadline. It makes it more interesting as I have 2 FH’s left and one was being played in a SGW.

  6. Pieters 4 Wood
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    FH

    Schmeichel x2

    White x2, Cedric x2, Burn x2
    Maddi x2, Son, Salah, Bruno x2, Martinelli x2
    Kane, Wood x2

    Bench: Steele, Schär x2, Veltman x2, Broja x2

    Option for St Max to Wood and start Schär instead of Burn

    Thoughts? Cheap playing defenders, but 4 big players in

    Another FH on GW 36

  7. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Hmmm a Chelsea win over Palace would suit my transfer strategy. Gonna have Mount, Havertz, Rudiger in 34.

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm going to focus on Chelsea too. Probably Rudiger in this week then *hopefully* James is rested vs Arsenal to get the armband for DGW34.

      Then the headache of Havertz or Mount...

  8. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Schmeichel top save

  9. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Got 2FT and am using BB this week. Salah and Gordon > Bruno and Kulu is very tempting now. I do think Chelsea will win their semi final and am worried City and Liverpool will end up deadlocked and going to extra time.

  10. balint84
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Laporte, White, or Telles?

  11. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11675/12590010/antonio-conte-covid-hit-tottenham-head-coach-says-champions-league-finish-would-be-life-changing

    Conte confirms he had a positive covid test on Sunday (and had symptoms on Saturday) so should be fine to be at Brighton game

  12. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Leicester boys will be tired after this battle!

  13. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hey guys! With 2FTs, 1.8ITB and a WC next week, what gambles would you take here? 1.5k rank, all mini leagues won. Shoot? 🙂

    (2)DDG
    TAA. Cancelo. (2)Dalot
    Salah. Kulu. (2)Saka. (2)Martinelli Kane. Toney. (2)Weg
    (Foster, Raphinha**, Doherty**, Tierney**)

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doherty > Schar and Martinelli > Maddison

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Martinelli out before Raphina since insane? Especially as I’m WC next week! I’m confused by that advice

      2. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Seems*

  14. Tango74
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    So nows its pointless to FH37 after BB36 as chelsaa wont have DGW?

    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Palace are in semis for a reason. Anything can still happen.

  15. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    PSV goal

  16. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    PSV G

    Tiele error.

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kasper poor too.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Deflected wasn't it? Wrong-footed him.

