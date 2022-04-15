Emerson Royal offering differential potential between now and end of FPL season

Double Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Newcastle United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

EMERSON ROYAL

FPL ownership : 1.1%

: 1.1% Price : £4.5m

: £4.5m GW33-37 fixtures: BHA | bre | LEI | liv + ARS | BUR

Despite an inconsistent start to life at Spurs following his summer move from Barcelona, Emerson Royal (£4.5m) now has the opportunity to finish the campaign strongly.

As a result of Matt Doherty’s (£4.9m) season-ending injury, the Brazilian stands a decent chance of retaining the right wing-back spot in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-2-1 formation, given the lack of natural competition in that position. Dejan Kulusevski (£6.4m) had previously been mentioned as an option by the Italian but it would seem unlikely that he would redeploy a now first-choice member of his front three.

Royal initially showed plenty of promise upon signing for the Lilywhites, but has been found wanting since Conte arrived in north London and implemented a new system with attacking wing-backs. However, despite several sub-par performances, his attacking numbers have largely remained good, as he ranks seventh among defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI) from Gameweek 11 onwards.

As for Spurs, favourable fixtures surround a tricky double-header in Gameweek 36 and there’s a top-four spot to play for, so rotation should be kept to a minimum. Given their forthcoming opponents, there is also potential for points at the other end of the pitch: since Conte took charge, only the top two have kept more clean sheets. Spurs are also the third-best side for fewest ‘big chances’ conceded in that time.

Royal’s Fantasy prospects will surely be handed a boost in light of Doherty’s injury, and with an FPL ownership of just 1.1%, is a tempting budget pick at the back.

JAMES JUSTIN

FPL ownership : 0.6%

: 0.6% Price : £4.9m

: £4.9m GW33-37 fixtures: new + eve | AVL | tot | EVE + NOR | wat + che

After a difficult season, mainly due to injury, James Justin (£4.9m) has now completed 90 minutes in each of Leicester’s last three Premier League outings.

In that time, the 24-year-old has racked up four shots in the box – only Luke Ayling (£4.3m) and Marcos Alonso (£5.5m) have managed more among defenders – while his nine penalty box touches is another top three total.

The young English full-back – who can operate on either flank – provided an exciting glimpse of his potential upon his return in Gameweek 30. Performing an almost hybrid-like role which saw him spend most of the match in the final-third, Justin would often underlap and make darting runs into the penalty area.

At Old Trafford the following week he was impressive again, while in Gameweek 32, he was able to provide support and endeavour in attack, only lacking a little quality with his final ball.

The Foxes’ ‘double’ ranks them high up the Season Ticker, although they have two away games and both Newcastle and Everton have been much better and more defensively sound on home soil. Rotation risk is also a concern due to their continued involvement in Europe, but it does seem Ricardo Pereira (£5.2m) is being favoured in the Europa Conference League of late, with Justin featuring domestically.

Consecutive league starts in Gameweek 33 is far from certain, however, but Justin’s attacking upside suggests he might just be worth the risk.

BRUNO GUIMARAES

FPL ownership : 0.3%

: 0.3% Price : £4.9m

: £4.9m GW33-37 fixtures: LEI + CRY | nor | LIV | mci | ARS

Bruno Guimaraes (£4.9m) has taken no time at all to settle on Tyneside, and might just be worth a look if you’re in the market for a budget midfielder.

With Ryan Fraser (£5.3m) and Joe Willock’s (£5.6m) involvement perhaps in doubt, Guimaraes is about the best of the rest from the Magpies, and it’s the latter’s role he has taken up of late.

While regularly dropping deep, he’s also allowed plenty of freedom to carry to ball and get forward as a ‘number eight’, as evidenced by his seven shots in the box in just 407 minutes of action. In fact, his minutes-per-chance average (37) is better than any Newcastle regular this season.

The 24-year-old put in an excellent all-round display against Wolves in Gameweek 32 to pick up the man of the match award. He also went close to an assist and a goal, was heavily involved in the first-half Chris Wood (£6.7m) strike that was ruled out for offside and was well-positioned for a free shot in the build-up to Wood’s penalty award.

Guimaraes’ price reflects his points potential, and expectations should of course be realistic, but the Brazilian is one of the more appealing sub-£5.0m options in Double Gameweek 33 and will be facing two sides in important cup action three days before they head to Tyneside.

