Dugout Discussion April 16

3pm team news: Lacazette out, Nketiah and Tavares start

After Son Heung-min and Harry Kane failed to deliver in the early kick-off, there is a great opportunity for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers without the Spurs premium pair to make ground.

More of the leading captaincy candidates feature in the 3pm kick-offs, with Bukayo Saka, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in action and all starting for their respective clubs.

Arsenal face Southampton at St Mary’s but they will have to do without Alexandre Lacazette this afternoon, as the Frenchman does not make the matchday squad.

He is one of two players replaced from the side that lost to Brighton, with Emile Smith Rowe dropping down to the bench. Nuno Tavares and Eddie Nketiah come into the side.

Ralph Hasenhuttl makes four changes to the Saints side beaten 6-0 by Chelsea, meanwhile.

Armando Broja, Yan Valery, Romain Perraud and Lyanco are all brought into the side as Adam Armstrong, Che Adams, Valentino Livramento and Mohammed Salisu drop to the bench.

Ralf Rangnick has gone for the jugular at Old Trafford, going without an orthodox defensive midfielder for the visit of unchanged Norwich City.

Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Paul Pogba and Anthony Elanga are all brought into the side at the expense of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Nemanja Matic and the injured Fred.

There is less Fantasy interest in the match at Vicarage Road, where the managers of Watford and Brentford have made only one change apiece.

Emmanuel Dennis replaces the injured Cucho Hernandez for the hosts, while Pontus Jansson recovers from illness and takes Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen‘s spot at centre-half.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Man Utd: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Alex Telles, Pogba, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Lingard, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Subs: Bailly, Jones, Mata, Rashford, Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Mejbri, Garnacho.

Norwich XI: Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, McLean, Normann, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki.

Subs: Aarons, Zimmermann, Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis, Sorensen, Gunn, Rowe.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Valery, Bednarek, Lyanco, Perraud, S Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Broja.

Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Redmond, Livramento, Salisu, Tella.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Xhaka, Sambi Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Pepe, Elneny, Azeez, Ogungbo, Swanson, Hutchinson.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenía, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara Kucka, Sissoko, Louza, Dennis, João Pedro, Sarr.

Subs: Ngakia, Gosling, Cathcart, Kayembe, Etebo, King, Forde, Bachmann, Cleverley

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Henry, Jansson, Pinnock, Nørgaard, Janelt, Eriksen, Toney, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Ghoddos, Dasilva, Bech Sørensen, Baptiste, Stevens, Fernández, Jensen, Fosu-Henry, Roerslev.

  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Are people actually watching united v Norwich over the cup semi final? 😆

    Must be a dedicated united fan to watch that crap

    1. Random Name
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Man Utd fans watch Arsenal games more than utd ones these days

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      No, watching the cup here

  2. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Wonder who’ll take a penalty if United get one

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Telles!

    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Given Ronaldo is on a hattrick now, think it'll be him

  3. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Damn, was so close to doing Laca to Ronaldo but ended up doing Son to Bruno. Sighhhh. Them’s the breaks

  4. JBG
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Telles assist as well, so nice, almost went with Emerson Royal.

  5. AC Yew
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    So Ronaldo was the Man U asset to own this week!

  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    I had Ronaldo (c) and no Bruno in DGW22 (2 points vs. 23 points)
    This time I have Bruno (c) and no Ronaldo (1 points vs. 12 points), classic!

    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Same scenario. When's this gonna end...

      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Except Bruno is not my C this time

  7. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    2 shite freekicks from Cedric. Not exactly a specialist is he

    1. Random Name
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Braindead football player

  8. Random Name
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cedric, Xhaka, Taveres, Nketiah, Lokonga. Half of our outfielders are average. No talent, switching over to Liverpool vs City

    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      What about your hero Lackofshite?

      1. Random Name
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You've complimented him. Check your LackOfEnglish

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      3 of them are 22. Can't improve without playing, there's some excitement in that imo

      1. Random Name
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Nketiah and excitement?

  9. DALEDOBACK
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ronaldooooo

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hat-trick?! Wow

  10. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    OMG konate

  11. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Liverpool goal. Konate

  12. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Konate can't stop scoring!

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Robbo assist.

  13. GE
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Did Laporte and Telles -> Cancelo and Cedric and Ronaldo (C) -> Bruno (C) last second 🙁

  14. moment
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ah Ronnie

  15. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Konate G

  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Liverpool 1-0. Konate goal.

  17. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Robbo assist

  18. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Save it for midweek Robbo!

