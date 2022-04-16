3pm team news: Lacazette out, Nketiah and Tavares start

After Son Heung-min and Harry Kane failed to deliver in the early kick-off, there is a great opportunity for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers without the Spurs premium pair to make ground.

More of the leading captaincy candidates feature in the 3pm kick-offs, with Bukayo Saka, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in action and all starting for their respective clubs.

Arsenal face Southampton at St Mary’s but they will have to do without Alexandre Lacazette this afternoon, as the Frenchman does not make the matchday squad.

He is one of two players replaced from the side that lost to Brighton, with Emile Smith Rowe dropping down to the bench. Nuno Tavares and Eddie Nketiah come into the side.

Ralph Hasenhuttl makes four changes to the Saints side beaten 6-0 by Chelsea, meanwhile.

Armando Broja, Yan Valery, Romain Perraud and Lyanco are all brought into the side as Adam Armstrong, Che Adams, Valentino Livramento and Mohammed Salisu drop to the bench.

Ralf Rangnick has gone for the jugular at Old Trafford, going without an orthodox defensive midfielder for the visit of unchanged Norwich City.

Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Paul Pogba and Anthony Elanga are all brought into the side at the expense of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Nemanja Matic and the injured Fred.

There is less Fantasy interest in the match at Vicarage Road, where the managers of Watford and Brentford have made only one change apiece.

Emmanuel Dennis replaces the injured Cucho Hernandez for the hosts, while Pontus Jansson recovers from illness and takes Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen‘s spot at centre-half.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Man Utd: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Alex Telles, Pogba, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Lingard, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Subs: Bailly, Jones, Mata, Rashford, Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Mejbri, Garnacho.

Norwich XI: Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, McLean, Normann, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki.

Subs: Aarons, Zimmermann, Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis, Sorensen, Gunn, Rowe.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Valery, Bednarek, Lyanco, Perraud, S Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Broja.

Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Redmond, Livramento, Salisu, Tella.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Xhaka, Sambi Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Pepe, Elneny, Azeez, Ogungbo, Swanson, Hutchinson.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenía, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara Kucka, Sissoko, Louza, Dennis, João Pedro, Sarr.

Subs: Ngakia, Gosling, Cathcart, Kayembe, Etebo, King, Forde, Bachmann, Cleverley

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Henry, Jansson, Pinnock, Nørgaard, Janelt, Eriksen, Toney, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Ghoddos, Dasilva, Bech Sørensen, Baptiste, Stevens, Fernández, Jensen, Fosu-Henry, Roerslev.

