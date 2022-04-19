Salah’s brace, Mane’s form and United’s change of shape: FPL notes

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Liverpool v Manchester United in our Scout Notes summary.

SALAH BACK AMONGST THE GOALS

Liverpool ran out comfortable 4-0 winners at Anfield on Tuesday, with Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) the main tormentor.

The Egyptian claimed a hat-trick at Old Trafford back in October, and followed that up with another double-digit haul in Gameweek 33, courtesy of two goals, an assist and maximum bonus.

Prior to tonight, Salah had found the net just once in his previous 12 appearances for club and country, a penalty in a 2-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, Jurgen Klopp had insisted earlier in the week he was not concerned about his lack of goals, saying “It’s a completely normal spell. I liked the game against City a lot, so it’s only a question of time when he scores as well. The form will definitely come.”

And the underlying numbers certainly backed that up, as despite not scoring from open-play since Gameweek 26, his shot volume had remained good.

Meanwhile, the assist for Salah’s first strike was supplied by Sadio Mane (£11.7m), who has now produced eight attacking returns (six goals, two assists) in as many appearances, which has coincided with a move to a more central role.

The forward has experienced a packed schedule this season because of his involvement in Senegal’s triumphant Africa Cup of Nations campaign, plus he helped his country qualify for the World Cup in Qatar via the play-offs, but now appears to be hitting top form, something Klopp touched on this week.

“Sadio (Mane) had some physical struggles since he came back. Sadio couldn’t feel it, but we could see it and he could not use his immense physicality, week in, week out. I already felt before the game against City: ‘OK, that looks like Sadio, physically.’ And that’s why we could play the game we played.” – Jurgen Klopp on Sadio Mane

Above: Sadio Mane’s touch heatmap v Man Utd in Gameweek 33

After tonight’s victory, Liverpool have now won 11 consecutive top-flight home games and are unbeaten in the league at Anfield all season.

UNITED’S CHANGE OF SHAPE

Phil Jones (£4.5m) was surprisingly handed a rare start at Anfield, as Ralf Rangnick sprung a surprise with his line-up and opted for a 3-4-1-2 shape.

However, it failed to have the desired effect, as United lacked any kind of threat going forward (they failed to register a shot in the first-half) and were carved open a number of times, particularly down their left.

Jadon Sancho’s (£8.9m) half-time introduction signalled the end of the experiment as they shifted to a back-four set-up, but familiar failings soon surfaced despite an initial lift.

“We have another game coming up on Saturday, I decided to give him a rest today. He might come off the bench but he’s certainly a player to consider for Saturday again.” – Ralf Rangnick on Jadon Sancho

Following tonight’s loss, United have now remarkably conceded more Premier League goals this season than 18th-placed Burnley, and have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 away games in all competitions.

Rangnick cut a dejected figure on the sidelines after another insipid and disorganised display, and it’ll be a real challenge to pick up his troops ahead of their ‘double’ in Gameweek 34, which sees them travel to Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime before hosting Chelsea in midweek.

And if anything, recent defensive displays will offer real encouragement to Bukayo Saka (£6.8m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) owners, plus those eyeing up Mason Mount (£7.6m), Kai Havertz (£7.9m) and Timo Werner (£8.6m).

“I don’t think a different formation at the start would have changed anything. The first goal we conceded, it was not part of the game plan to be that high up and concede a counter-attack after five minutes. That changed the game. The first half, we were just not good enough. We did not win any first ball or second balls. We were second best in all relevant areas. Second half we changed a centre-back with Jadon Sancho. The first 25 minutes we were better and had pressure on the ball at times. Had two or three moments, but the third goal killed the game off. For the third goal it came from a ball we should not play. A pressing invitation – 12 yards into Anthony Elanga, who is a player for behind their back line. It is inviting them for those moments and six seconds later the ball was in our net. It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating. We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. When Jurgen Klopp came they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows.” – Ralf Rangnick

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho (Milner 86), Henderson, Thiago (Keita 80), Salah, Diaz (Jota 70), Mane

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Lindelof, Jones (Sancho 45), Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Pogba (Lingard 10), Matic, Dalot, Fernandes, Elanga (Hannibal 84), Rashford

