1076
Video April 22

FPL Gameweek 34 Q&A and Mark Sutherns’ Free Hit draft

It’s the day before another deadline, so it’s time for the one and only Mark Sutherns’ take on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) landscape.

Mark is once again joined by Andy North but in a slight deviation from the usual format, the pair step in for Az and Sam to host our weekly Q&A video.

It’s a charity special, too, as all the money raised from the Super Chats is going to Street Child United.

Our co-hosts will also be discussing their own team and transfer plans for Gameweek 34, with Mark revealing his Free Hit draft.

Technical issues (would you expect anything less?) means that the video is cut into two parts, both of which are below.

  1. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best option here? Cheers

    A. Raph/Tierney -> Mount/Tsimikas -4
    B Kane/Raph/Tierney ->Werner/Mount/Cancelo (bench KWP) -8
    C Something else

    Dubravka
    James TAA KWP
    Salah Son Saka Martinelli Raph
    Kane Mateta

    Sa Hwang Doherty Tierney

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. timawflowers
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    which moves to make please
    a - salah and pukki in for maddison & kane
    b - salah and dewsbury hall for bruno and Kulusevski
    c - mane instead of salah and play bruno and kane

    Open Controls
    1. 7_Dan_7
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      b

      Open Controls
  3. Golazo1357
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 mins ago

    Not much in it, but Mount or Havertz for this week? Seems Mount is more of a safe pick and Havertz is upside chasing pick?

    Open Controls
    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Think what you've said is right. Mount probably the better long term move with more chance of starting both in 36

      Open Controls
  4. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Leeds fans… who is best fodder option… Gelhardt or Greenwood?

    Open Controls
  5. Tmel
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Better FH keeper option? (already have Schar)

    a) Dubravka
    b) Sanchez

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. tim
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Schmeichel Foster
    Matip White Taa Cancelo James
    Salah Mount Havertz KDH X
    Dennis Mateta Pukki

    BB36

    Son or KDB?

    Open Controls
  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Schmeichel/(Foster)
    Cancelo/Robertson/Rudiger/Tierney/Ait Nouri
    Kulusevski/Salah/Son/Saka/Ramsey
    Toney/Mateta/Kane

    A - Rudiger-Tierney to Laporte-Alonso - minus 4 - 0.4 bank
    B - Rudiger-Tierney to Matip-James - minus 4 - 0.4 bank
    C - Rudiger-Tierney-Kulu to Matip-Cash-Mount - minus 8 - 0.1 bank

    Open Controls
  8. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Are there any changes that you would make to this FH team

    Guaita

    Robertson Cancelo Matip

    Salah Havertz Mount Sterling Guimarares

    Werner Pukki

    Foster Veitman Mateta Johnson

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah, like it

      Open Controls
  9. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Would you do the following for a - 4?

    Wood > Pukki

    Y or N

    cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      N

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      N

      Open Controls
    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      cheers

      Open Controls
  10. PascalCygan
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Would appreciate some advice here please. Best option?

    A) Rudiger + Maddison + Cucho > Alonso + Havertz + Pukki/ Mateta (-8)
    B) Rudiger + Maddison + Cucho > Cancelo + Mount + Mateta (-8)
    C) Something else

    1FT 2.1ITB
    Dubravka
    TAA Robbo Schar Rudiger**
    Salah Kulu Saka Maddison
    Kane Weghorst

    Ramsdale Ramsey White Cucho**

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Tmel
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like the look of B

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  11. 7_Dan_7
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    On a WC...

    A) Alonso + Laporte
    B) James + Cash

    (Have Cancelo regardless ofc)

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  12. Tmel
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Which combo to start on FH?

    a) Sanchez, TAA, Laporte & Schär
    b) Dubravka, TAA, Zinchenko & Mateta
    c) Raya, TAA, Laporte & Mateta
    d) Dubravka, Robertson, Laporte & Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A or D, maybe A just

      Open Controls
    2. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  13. Gazwaz80
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Dubravka or Schmeichel? Ta…

    Open Controls
    1. PKnox11
        10 mins ago

        Dubravka

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cheers PK…

          Open Controls
      • Feed tha Sheep
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        To play Dub

        Open Controls
    2. VaVaVoom14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Would you free hit this?

      Overall rank: 6.2k

      Dubravka
      Sharr Tarkowski Cancelo
      Havertz(c) Son Bruno.F Barnes Raphinha
      Wood Werner

      (Ramsdale Davies Coady Broja)

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        No guarantee a FH would beat that, so no.

        Open Controls
      2. Feed tha Sheep
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        No

        Open Controls
    3. tim
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Son or KDB?

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        KDB

        Open Controls
      2. Feed tha Sheep
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Until rest of the season? Prob KDB just

        Open Controls
    4. PKnox11
        10 mins ago

        Wood or Weghorst out for Mateta?

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Weg

          Open Controls
      • Feed tha Sheep
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        .Help greatly appreciated ?(FH 36)

        Dubravka (Ramsdale)
        Rudi Trent Robertson Laporte (Schar)
        Salah Saka Kulu Maddison Martinelli
        Kane (Broja Weghorst)

        A. Rudi & Maddison > Alonso & Mount (-4)
        B. Rudi Kulu & Martinelli > Alonso Havertz & Ramsey (-8)
        C.Rudi Martinelli & Weghorst > Alonso Havertz & 4.6 bench (-8)

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • Danstoke82
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        This team GTG or any changes needed? Currently at -4

        Schmeichel
        TAA Cancelo Laporte James**
        Salah(VC) Mount(C)** Saka Son
        Kane Mateta

        Subs; Foster Broja White Ramsey

        £0.3ITB

        Open Controls
      • Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        On a scale of 1-10, how stupid is it to go the rest of the season with a keeper combo of Foster and Steele?

        Open Controls
        1. Simon69
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Fine as long as the rest of your team are seeing the benefits imo.

          Open Controls
      • FusionFC
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        1 FH. Contemplating any and all of Rudi to Alonso, Maddison to Mount, Wood to Werner or Pukki.

        All 3? One in particular?

        Open Controls
      • EWH2020
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Son to Mount -4 worth it? Don't have Kulu or Kane

        Open Controls
      • the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Play who?

        a. De Gea

        b. Sanchez

        cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Simon69
          • 9 Years
          just now

          DDG

          Open Controls
      • faulksp
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Is Dewsbury Hall an option ?

        Open Controls

