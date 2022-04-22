FPL Gameweek 34 Q&A and Mark Sutherns’ Free Hit draft

It’s the day before another deadline, so it’s time for the one and only Mark Sutherns’ take on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) landscape.

Mark is once again joined by Andy North but in a slight deviation from the usual format, the pair step in for Az and Sam to host our weekly Q&A video.

It’s a charity special, too, as all the money raised from the Super Chats is going to Street Child United.

Our co-hosts will also be discussing their own team and transfer plans for Gameweek 34, with Mark revealing his Free Hit draft.

Technical issues (would you expect anything less?) means that the video is cut into two parts, both of which are below.

