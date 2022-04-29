321
FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is less than 24 hours away, so there are transfer decisions to be made for millions of us ahead of Gameweek 35.

The questions on player purchases, captaincy picks and chip strategy are coming thick and fast in the comments section, with this week’s Double Gameweek 36 announcement concerning Manchester City presenting another challenge to our medium-term planning.

And so we’ve again asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of your posers over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Danstoke82
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Currently building towards BB36

    Mount > Coutinho -4

    Yay or Nay?

    1. citizenkane
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      If you're not free hitting in 37 then yes I'd do it.

      1. Danstoke82
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        I will be yes.

        I’m leading my cash ML by a slender margin and second place has Coutinho. Should I bring him in to cover?

  2. WibblesTeam
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Bottomed on the last page -

    WC35 BB36 FH37

    Schmeichel Foster
    Trent Robbo Cancelo Cash Davies
    Salah Saka Kulu Foden Gordon
    Kane Nketiah Pukki

    G2G? 0.3ITB. Ramsey over Gordon? Any defender under 4.7m better than Davies?

    1. Werner Bros
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I prefer Ramsey to Gordon

      1. slipthemonkey
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        I prefer Oliver to Jamie... I'll get my coat.

    2. slipthemonkey
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Feels like a lot of Spurs, their fixtures in 36 aren't great.

      1. WibblesTeam
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        What would you reccommend mate?

        1. slipthemonkey
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Maybe White?

        2. slipthemonkey
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          For Davies, or Barnes for Kulu?

          1. WibblesTeam
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Cheers mate

  3. BantasyFootball
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Rudiger + Schar > Alonso + Matip (-4)?

      1. MARVELLUS
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Yeah works out long term

      2. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Yep

    • toystory2wasok
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      bottomed :<

      pick 2 to start:
      A) weghorst (WAT away)
      B) pukki (AVL away)
      C) dennis (BUR home)
      D) white (WHA away)

      1. MARVELLUS
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        AC

      2. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        AC

      3. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        A c

    • MARVELLUS
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Start Ramsey or Mateta this week?

      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Tough, Ramsey is nailed

      2. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        R

    • THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Martinelli and Wood to…..

      A. Foden and Pukki
      B. Coutinho and Toney

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        tough A

    • Oggle22
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Two of us left in last man standing at work my best teams left are probably spurs and villa who we reckon is the safer bet this week?

    • gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Reposting. 1 FT 0.2 ITB. BB 36

      Pope Dub
      TAA James Alonso Schar Cash
      Salah Saka Kulu Havertz Ramsey
      Kane Pukki Broja

      What should I do this week? Any suggestions?

    • Team of Tebilys
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Any advice would be welcome here folks!

      1FT 0.3m itb
      BB36 FH37

      Schmeichel Foster
      Alonso James Robbo TAA (White)
      Saka Salah Kulu Ramsey (Raphinha)
      Kane(c) Iheanacho (Broja)

      Torn on a couple of potential moves:
      A) Broja > Nketiah
      B) Kane and Raphinha > Nketiah/Pukki + KDB
      C) Save

      Leaning towards A) but I’d welcome any views!

      1. artvandelay316
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Maybe save then do B next week for free?

    • Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Can I get away with no transfers so have 2 for BB DGW36? Thanks
      Sa
      TAA, cancello & Robo
      Son, raph, martnelli, havertz & odegaard
      Kane & Werner

    • lewis274
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      start hwang or white

      1. Danno - Emre Canada
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Hwang might not start eh

    • Danno - Emre Canada
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Evening all, is a minus12 too much this week or any week? Would make these moves for the exact money... Fernandes, Telles, Schar and Wood to Couthinho, TAA, Cancelo and Mateta??? Cheers

      1. slipthemonkey
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        That's all three of those extra players producing and those that they're replacing blanking, just to break even. It's a gamble. If you're chasing in a ML , it might be worth it. If you're leading, it's not worth the risk.

        1. Danno - Emre Canada
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Yeah that’s what I thought thanks. I’m done for overall but leading a few cash monthly leagues my minimum 20pts so was kind of blocking but also for end of season. Maybe just two of the transfers will be sufficient.

    • Danstoke82
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Start one:

      A) Ramsey v NOR
      B) Mateta v SOU
      C) Nketiah v WHU

      Thanks in advance!

    • darkmatt3r
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Need help with this lot, I have 0 itb 2ft free hit and bench boost. Thinking of bench boost in 36 and free hit 37 but I have Gelhardt and Williams unlikely to play, sanchez on single and no cash in the bank to swap them. Anyone see a way to do it?

      Sánchez
      Cancelo Robertson ERoyal
      Kdb Salah Saka Mount Ramsey
      Pukki Kane

      Foster White Gelhardt Williams

    • Starskyb
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Havertz/mount to foden this week or next?

      And which one out?

    • aardvark22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Worth doing?
      A) Maddison to Coutinho
      B) White to Cash
      C) White to Matip
      D) roll FT and play Maddison and White

    • Dahmashawi
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Need recommendations. I still have my BB and TC. Current team is
        Pickford dubravka
        Trent rudiger alonso amartey white
        Son Barnes coutinho Mount Gordon
        Kane Richarlison watkins

        Already done with 35 transfers and the obvious is BB in 36...

        Who to TC in 37 and any suggested transfers for 36?

        1. Dahmashawi
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Note... I'm leading most of my Leagues and currently sit on 40k overall after droping 15k in week 34 🙁

        2. paul.kiernan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          30 mins ago

          James and Doherty out for Alonso and Cash for a -4?

        3. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          KDB instead of Son? On WC
          Is Foden likely to play all upcoming games?
          Thanks guys!

