Fixtures April 27

Double Gameweek 36 for Man City confirmed: Initial reaction and key FPL targets

The long-awaited news finally arrived at Wednesday lunchtime as Manchester City‘s one outstanding Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers was slotted into Gameweek 36.

City and Wolves join 10 other Premier League sides in ‘doubling’ in that Gameweek and have the following matches:

  • Manchester City: Newcastle United (h), Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers: Chelsea (a), Manchester City (h)

The other option was for the Premier League to place the Wolves v City fixture into Gameweek 37.

That hasn’t happened and, as a result, only five teams – Aston Villa, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton and Leicester City – now ‘double’ in that round of matches.

Liverpool’s clash with Southampton, temporarily postponed because of the Reds’ involvement in the FA Cup final, has simply been moved back a few days to Tuesday 17 May and will stay within Gameweek 37. Both sides play only once in that Gameweek.

No more fixtures remain outstanding, so we – finally – now have the complete schedule for the rest of 2021/22.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW

The clubs above are sorted by ease of fixture in the run-in, with quantity, as well as quality, also affecting the rankings.

This graphic is taken from our customisable Season Ticker.

INITIAL REACTION + KEY CITY TARGETS IN FPL

De Bruyne’s FPL form at home catches the eye as United collapse

The worry regarding City assets when the matches pile up is that Pep Guardiola might up the tinkering.

But the good news for FPL managers is that the schedule is about as kind as it could be, given the number of fixtures that are still to be fulfilled.

The reigning champions don’t have any Wednesday-Saturday turnarounds in Europe, for instance, and get at least three full rest days in between most of their remaining games in all competitions.

The one exception to that is – typically – in Double Gameweek 36, when just over 72 hours separate the matches against Newcastle and Wolves.

  • Tuesday 26 AprilReal Madrid (h), Champions League semi-final, first leg
  • Saturday 30 AprilGameweek 35 – Leeds United (a)
  • Wednesday 4 MayReal Madrid (a), Champions League semi-final, second leg
  • Sunday 8 MayGameweek 36 – Newcastle United (h)
  • Wednesday 11 MayGameweek 36 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)
  • Sunday 15 MayGameweek 37 – West Ham United (a)
  • Sunday 22 MayGameweek 38 – Aston Villa (h)

As for key targets, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m), Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) and Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) are the initial names that spring out.

Cancelo and Laporte have started all but one of the league fixtures that they have been fully fit for this season: their only benchings coming against Norwich in Gameweek 25 when there was a very quick turnaround between fixtures (Laporte was also a substitute on the opening day but was short of match fitness after a spell in isolation).

De Bruyne was not quite the same ‘nailed’ prospect in the first half of 2021/22 thanks to a real dip in form but he’s been back to his best since, starting 16 of City’s last 17 Premier League games – that one benching, you guessed it, coming against Norwich.

In that time, De Bruyne is top among all FPL assets for points (127).

Bernardo Silva’s (£7.0m) start rate is also up at over 90% this season, making him one of the less rotation-prone options, although he himself has accumulated only 55 points during De Bruyne’s purple patch.

As for the more explosive, risky options, the minutes accrued and any injuries picked up over Gameweek 35 and in Madrid next Wednesday will perhaps be crucial to determining which of them stands the best chance of sustained game-time in Double Gameweek 36.

Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m), for instance, can’t be beaten by any teammate for attacking returns (17), double-digit hauls (six), rate of expected goal involvement (one every 103.2 minutes) or points-per-start average (7.7) in 2021/22 (see the below graphic from our Premium Members Area). When he’s on the pitch, he can do serious damage – but how many minutes will he get?

1

402 Comments
  1. Jellyfish
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Best sub 5m Midfielder for the run in (other than Ramsey)?

    Open Controls
    1. ElliotJHP
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
      1. Jellyfish
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Was thinking Gordon, thanks

        Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      26 mins ago

      Maybe KDH?

      Open Controls
      1. Jellyfish
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Think I prefer Gordon tbh. Arguably better fixtures and still all to play for in the league (as opposed to Leic)

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Yer fair enough 🙂

          If he can stay on the pitch long enough 😉

          Open Controls
    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
  2. ElliotJHP
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Incredibly early thinking, but that is what rolling the FT does.

    for GW36

    A) Schmeichal Havertz Gordon +4
    B) Forster Laporte Maddison

    Open Controls
  3. PocketZola
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    I don't know what to do here, I'm chasing and need to make up 100 points

    FH, WC, BB Any ideas?

    Ramsdale
    Taa cancelo laporte alonso
    Mount raphina saka jota havertz
    ronaldo

    Subs, foster, weghorst, dennis, williams

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Start burning some chips

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      WC now, BB36.

      FH37 or 38

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      WC35, FH36, BB37 is a killer strategy if you have all 3

      Open Controls
  4. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Schmeichel, (Foster)
    TAA, Cancelo, Alonso, (Mapit, James)
    Salah, Mount, Son, Kulu, (Gordon)
    Pukki, Watkins, Dennis

    0.6m ITB, 1 FT, BB GW36, FH GW37

    Would have gone KDB over Son on GW34 WC if the DGW news came earlier, but am now priced out of James & Son to Laporte and KDB. So how does this sound ?

    GW35 Save
    GW36 Son, James & Kulu to KDB, Cash and Saka (-4)

    Open Controls
  5. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    On WC. Son or KDB? Can’t afford both

    Open Controls
    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
  6. George James
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Play one

    A) Ramsey (NOR)

    B) Davies (LEI)

    C) White (whu)

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A...just??

      Open Controls
  7. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Pick 2 for rest of season
    A) Ramsey
    B) Gordon
    C) KDH

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      BC

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      just now

      BC for me

      Open Controls
  8. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    I'm quite optimistic about Chelsea trio given United's injury woes. I just can't see them not-scoring.

    Open Controls
    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Up to five first team players injured for United too, so a couple of youngsters might play. Having said that, at least the youngsters might put some effort in, so...

      Open Controls
  9. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Lost on last page

    What changes would you make to this team for GW35 if you were BBing in 36

    Ramsdale Dubravka

    Rudiger White Keane Castagne Cancelo

    Saka Salah Kulveski Barnes Ramsey

    Kane Dennis Wood

    1.2 ITB 1 FT BB left

    Any ideas would be welcome

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Pending pressers for injury news, I'd be taking Wood out and trying to fit in a Liv def

      Open Controls
    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I've got a fairly similar team and am looking to move ASM (instead of of Wood in your team) to Pukki and Dubravka possibly to Foster to improve the BB for 36. I don't have as much cash as you do, though so you may have better options. Hoping Saka will be fit for 36. If you do Wood->Pukki and Dubravka->Foster that might also give you funds for a MCI attacker in midfield for a -4 if you fancy trying to pick one that plays twice, maybe in place of Kulu or Barnes (or even Saka - particularly if not fit).

      Open Controls
      1. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Or upgrade to a LIV def instead of City mid for a -4 if you prefer.

        Open Controls
  10. Jellyfish
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    As someone who has played this game for a number of years feel I should know the answer to this one ....

    1FT in hand, if I save it this week and play my FH GW36 (as was the plan) then I lose my FT right/wrong?

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
      1. Jellyfish
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thought so thanks, so use or lose! May have to take a hit then in that case to prepare for GW37.

        Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      10 years of experience was counter productive then 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Jellyfish
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        10 years older too!

        Open Controls
  11. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    With City doubling in 36 are you free hitting in 36 or 37?

    Open Controls
    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      Still 37

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Whats your reasoning?

        Open Controls
        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Just that my team seems better set up in 36 and 38, although the City announcement has ruined it a little bit

          Open Controls
          1. jonnybhoy
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah I'm the same was hoping for city in 37

            Open Controls
    2. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      37 FH, BB 36

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Think thats what most will do if they have BB too. I just have 1 x FH

        Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Leaning towards FH37 at the moment.

      Open Controls
    4. Jellyfish
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      36 for me now to enable triple City (original plan was 37)

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        I'm the same. You started a rough draft? Think i will go Ederson, Cancelo + KDB

        Open Controls
        1. Jellyfish
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          Not yet mate, still trying to work on my moves this week to prepare for GW37.

          Open Controls
          1. Jellyfish
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            But I like the City triple you got there and may well do the same.

            Open Controls
            1. jonnybhoy
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Think they seem the most nailed and safest options

              Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Still leaning 37 as I have no EVE/CRY/AVL/LEI/BUR and have 2 City. I think the defensive double up looks best value given the opponents, particularly Wolves

      Open Controls
      1. SonnyPikey
          just now

          cue norwich goal

          Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        GW37, but would have FH36 & BB37 if City DGW was announced when I was on GW34 WC

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Currently thinking

          Schmeichel**
          TAA, Alonso, Cash**
          Salah, Mount, Son, Maddison**,Coutinho**
          Watkins**, Vardy**

          Open Controls
      3. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        37 for me with BB long planned for in 36. I would have preferred the MCI double in 37 so I could maximise the FH value. I'll probably only have Cancelo for the BB in 36 now as have other moves I need to make. Might bring Ederson in, though.

        Open Controls
    6. Moose™
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Current WC draft:

      Schmeichel Foster

      Robbo Matip Cancelo Cash White

      Salah Son Foden Mount Maddo

      Watkins Nketiah Mateta

      0.0 ITB

      Any changes?

      Open Controls
    7. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      An awful thing to say, but I kinda need one or two of my popular players to get injured to make my life easier with transfers. Have zero City and no easy or feasible way of getting any in.

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        44 mins ago

        What is your squad now?

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          36 mins ago

          Mendy / Ramsdale

          Trent / Schär / Rudiger / Doherty / Söy

          Salah / Kulu / Mount / KDH / Saka

          Kane / Weghorst / Broja

          Have 1.1 million I.T.B. and gonna do Doherty to Cash this GW

          Open Controls
          1. Hits from the Bong
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            With the fa cup final jeopardising the Chelsea double can’t you shift Rudiger and Mount to City defender and Foden, or Rudiger, Doherty, Mount to Cancelo, Laporte, Gordon

            Open Controls
            1. Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Have BB left - that's the main issue.

              Open Controls
    8. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Who would you pick this week? FH37

      A Pukki
      B Nketiah

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. zon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Teemu

        Open Controls
    9. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      This make sense with BB & FH left?

      35: Save FT
      36: 2-3 FTs (City) and BB
      Eg. Ait-N, Cout & Kane -> Laporte, KDB & Dennis (-4)
      37: FH

      Ramsdale, Foster
      Robbo, Cancelo, James, Alonso, Ait-N
      Salah, Coutinho, Mount, Kulu, Martinelli
      Kane, Pukki, Broja

      Bank 0.0m, 1FT

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        Probably.

        Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        just now

        At first glance I thought no. In retrospect I think, solid moves that have good potential upside (but could backfire?)

        Why Cout out, not Mount?

        Open Controls
    10. PocketZola
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      Best WC team? Bb 36 and fh 37

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Plenty content and good advice on YouTube, bro. Just need bit of time to explore... 🙂

        Open Controls
    11. The Wealdstone Raider
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Current Team:

      TAA, Cancelo, Robertson, Doherty
      Madison, Kulusevski, Saka, Son, Salah
      Lacazette

      Foster - Broja - Kilman - Greenwood

      Doherty and Lacazette have to go out in my opinion. 2 FT

      Planning to use the Free Hit in GW 37

      Choose one transfer strategy:
      1: OUT: Doherty, Lacazette - IN: Cash, Watkins
      2: OUT: Doherty, Lacazette, Kulusevski - IN: Cash, Pukki, Foden(-4)
      3: OUT: Doherty, Lacazette, Son - IN: Cash, Pukki, KDB(-4)
      4: OUT: Doherty, Lacazette - IN: Cash, Pukki ----- Foden/KDB for Kulusevski/Son next round(No hit)

      Open Controls
    12. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Are we overlooking Party in all our squads, one player who can do nothing for 80 mins & destroy rank in the final 10?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        His ownership won't destroy rank.

        Open Controls
      2. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Who?!

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Vardy?

          Open Controls
      3. SonnyPikey
          5 mins ago

          injury prone and europe in the way

          Open Controls
      4. The Wealdstone Raider
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        Current Team:

        TAA, Cancelo, Robertson, Doherty
        Madison, Kulusevski, Saka, Son, Salah
        Lacazette

        Foster - Broja - Kilman - Greenwood

        Doherty and Lacazette have to go out in my opinion.
        2 FT
        Planning to use the Free Hit in GW 37
        0.0 ITB

        Choose one transfer strategy:
        1: OUT: Doherty, Lacazette - IN: Cash, Watkins
        2: OUT: Doherty, Lacazette, Kulusevski - IN: Cash, Pukki, Foden(-4)
        3: OUT: Doherty, Lacazette, Son - IN: Cash, Pukki, KDB(-4)
        4: OUT: Doherty, Lacazette - IN: Cash, Pukki ----- Foden/KDB for Kulusevski/Son next round(No hit)

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Do you post the same thing 3 times or are there changes?

          Open Controls
          1. Simon69
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            You wan shum?

            Open Controls
          2. The Wealdstone Raider
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Forgot to add in when I was using FH in first one and what's ITB in the second one. Thought it was important info. Sorry!

            Open Controls
            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              No need to apologise! Free to post on here 🙂 people don’t have to respond/engage if they don’t want to.

              I’d go with option 3

              Open Controls
            2. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Fair enough, so much info it's hard to tell.
              4 looks good perhaps.

              Open Controls
        2. -GK22-
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          4

          Open Controls
      5. Sho-kun
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        Time to WC? Have BB, FH left

        Ramsdale/Foster
        TAA/Cancelo/Schär/Marcal/Livra
        Salah/Havertz/Kulu//Saka/Mount
        Weghorst/Kane/Broja

        Open Controls
        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          That's such a decent BB team already. Inclined to say no, but if not now... when? I guess 38?

          Open Controls
          1. Sho-kun
            • 4 Years
            just now

            never thought of using WC in the last round. BB in 36 I guess..

            Open Controls
        2. Covid Chameleon
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yes time to WC now so you can BB in 36 with all premium doubles.

          Open Controls
      6. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        BB36 FH37

        Best two moves to set up for the BB? Will have 2 FT (next week) and 0.5 ITB

        Schmeichel Foster
        Matip Alonso TAA Cancelo Laporte
        Salah Gordon Martinelli Havertz Mount
        Ronaldo Dennis Pukki

        Obviously Ronaldo needs out, but everyone else has a double.

        Open Controls
        1. Covid Chameleon
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          Can you do Ronaldo and Havertz to Jesus and KDB?

          Open Controls
          1. SonnyPikey
              10 mins ago

              selling ronnie before brentford at home? Jesus bandwagon

              Open Controls
              1. gart888
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Pretty sure he's suggesting that next week.

                Open Controls
            • gart888
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Funds wise, yes. but no because that would give me 4 City.

              Open Controls
        2. Covid Chameleon
          • 8 Years
          38 mins ago

          Gutted at the GW36 double news.

          I have no City

          Ramsdale
          Alonso Robertson James Matip
          Salah Son Mount Saka
          Kane (Nketia this week)
          DH Dennis 4.9

          A) get some city in for BB GW36
          B) carry on avoiding Pep Roulette?

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            Split the difference. Get a defender or two in. James to Laporte?

            Open Controls
          2. Simon69
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            Anything in the bank?

            Open Controls
          3. SonnyPikey
              2 mins ago

              was always likely that city would be doubling in 36

              Open Controls
          4. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            36 mins ago

            GW37 FH looking risky. As things stand the only changes to my starting 11 are going to be

            Coutinho, Maddison, Son & Vardy in for Cancelo (whu), KDB (whu), Kulu (BUR) and Saka (new)

            Giving me 3 LEI and AVL. Is it worth bringing in any Burnley, Everton or Palace players ?

            Schmeichel**
            TAA, Alonso, Cash**
            Salah, Mount, Son, Maddison**,Coutinho**
            Watkins**, Vardy**

            Open Controls
          5. Ruinenlust
            • 4 Years
            32 mins ago

            A) Coutinho and Nhektiah

            OR

            B) Ramsey and Richarlison?

            Open Controls
            1. FantasyClub
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Hard one. I think A

              Open Controls
          6. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            That City double puts a spanner in it. Was planning to BB36, but now I'm thinking FH36 and fill my team with Chelsea and City. Which leaves BB for GW37 or 38...

            Open Controls
            1. SonnyPikey
                22 mins ago

                makes more sense to have city double in 36.

                Open Controls
              • bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                but Pool DGW as well. Son to KDB gives me Cancelo, KDB, Alonso, Mount, TAA, Matip and Salah and not enough MITB for more premiums so I think I will stick to BB GW36 (Foster, Matip, Watkins, Dennis) and FH37 to something like this

                Schmeichel**
                TAA, Alonso, Cash**
                Salah, Mount, Son, Maddison**,Coutinho**
                Watkins**, Vardy**

                Open Controls
            2. Ziyech on the Bench
              • 4 Years
              25 mins ago

              Barnes to Gundogan?

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                11 mins ago

                What GWs do you expect Gundo to start?

                Open Controls
                1. Ziyech on the Bench
                  • 4 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Leeds and Newcastle probably 90 mins and Wolves coinflip

                  Open Controls
                  1. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 12 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Newcastle probably 50/50, no KDB would help him more.

                    Open Controls
                2. Ziyech on the Bench
                  • 4 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Leeds game could end up being another goal fest and Newcastle at home anything can happen

                  Open Controls
                3. Ziyech on the Bench
                  • 4 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Barnes will start tomorrow and won’t play again this weekend same for next week

                  Open Controls
                  1. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 12 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Agreed on Barnes, other options though.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ziyech on the Bench
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Thanks TM, which are your favorites? I got Saka, Mount, Kulu, Barnes and Coutinho. Planning on Ronaldo, Kulu to Dennis, Salah next week for a hit.

                      Open Controls
            3. DavvaMC
              • 1 Year
              20 mins ago

              So is Alonso a no go again?

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                18 mins ago

                What has changed?

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Not a sarcastic comment BTW. Last week he was a good option, not sure what's changed since then.

                  Open Controls
              2. Hits from the Bong
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Think he plays until the Leeds game

                Open Controls
              3. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Eh, any news I've missed?

                Open Controls

