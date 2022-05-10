798
Dugout Discussion May 10

Aston Villa v Liverpool team news: Salah benched, Robertson out

798 Comments
Share

Double Gameweek 36 continues this evening and there is plenty of interest in both sides from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Aston Villa v Liverpool gets underway at Villa Park at 20:00 BST.

Mohamed Salah finds himself among the substitutes for the visitors, while Andrew Robertson misses out completely.

Salah is the most-captained player of Gameweek 36 both overall and within the top 10,000, with 84.46% of the leading managers handing him the armband:

The premium pair are among five players who drop out of Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI from Saturday’s draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Also making way are Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson and Thiago, with Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota taking their places.

Roberto Firmino makes his return as a substitute after six matches out with a foot injury.

Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, makes two changes from the 3-1 win at Burnley, including a recall for Philippe Coutinho against his former club.

Marvelous Nakamba also comes into the starting XI, with Calum Chambers and Emiliano Buendia dropping to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Nakamba, McGinn, Luiz, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Buendia, Traore, Chambers, Young, Chukwuemeka, Chrisene, Iroegbunam

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Gomez, Henderson, Origi

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

798 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    So many bringing in Watkins and Coutinho...did not see much from the latter to warrant this...not even sure about Watkins.

    Open Controls
    1. Lovren an elevator
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      You think Buendia will start the next couple?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        If Coutinho is to stay, he can't be dropped. I expect them both to get similar amount of starts. Buendia next, then Coutinho perhaps. But Coutinho is certainly at bigger risk.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Watkins is injured imo. I would be getting Buendia over Coutinho, but too late now 🙁

      Open Controls
    3. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Just a Villa defender and forward on FH. If Watkins injured then > Ings. It's not like there are loads of forwards worth having this week. Better options elsewhere in midfield.

      Open Controls
  2. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Another horrible stat for United

    Manchester United have lost more games by 4+ goals this season (6), than they did during Sir Alex Ferguson’s entire managerial career (4)

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      More than Norwich this season too I heard on the radio

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Or when OGS was their manager

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      That's why Zaha looks like "a must to have" if no chips left.

      Open Controls
  3. Scout Picks Community Champion - GW37
    TopMarx
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Good evening all,

    There's a spot that's opened up to represent the Community and take on the Scout Picks - a Community champion is needed for Gameweek 37.

    So far this season we've had 11 winners:

    26pts - THFC4LIFE (gw19)
    25pts - Holmes (gw7)
    23pts - Utopsis (gw24)
    19pts - Darth Krid (gw35)
    14pts - Husky (gw15)
    14pts - The Mentaculus (gw34)
    12pts - warby84 (gw22)
    7pts - BobMcMayday (gw4)
    6pts - Stats Don’t Lie (gw32)
    3pts - Little Red Lacazette (gw20)
    1pts - RUN DCL (gw8)

    And this week's tie is not over yet with Bragazeti's captain, Riyad Mahrez, still to play. Follow the action here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pnSYcKEN6ttIg45jjPYmgX678sy9l5vqhWIZCiPhDE4/

    If you’re interested in applying, email me at will@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with the subject heading “Community Picks”. Include your FFS username and FPL Team ID, and I'll conduct a draw on Thursday.

    A reminder that the Community Member who has the largest winning margin across the 38 weeks takes home a £100 Amazon voucher and entry to our Mods and Cons League.

    If chosen, you will have a budget of £83.5m to select 11 players but outside of that standard FPL rules apply - you need to use a normal FPL formation and with a limit of 3 players from a team. And remember to pick a captain and vice-captain.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      How many are usually applying?

      Open Controls
      1. TopMarx
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        It varies, more than three less than 10 as a guide. But if you've applied once and not been successful, I'll include you in future draws if that's something you want.

        Open Controls
  4. Fast_Keith
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    How's this FH draft looking?

    Pickford (Steele)
    Cash TAA Digne (Reece James, B. Williams)
    Zaha Salah Jota Gordon Son
    Ings Richarlison (Richardson)

    Open Controls
  5. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Some bonkers prices on Haaland already up at some bookies. PP are offering a measly 11/10 on him to score 27 PL goals next season. I mean don't get me wrong the guy is an incredible finisher but he's going to have to adapt to a new league and a new team that's been playing without a recognised striker for a while, and I don't even think he's going to avoid injury for long enough to register numbers like that.

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Have to avoid Pep Roulette and be a regular starter in the team first

      Open Controls
    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Let's assume he's on pens then he's probably going to need 20 goals from open play.

      With KDB, Foden, Mahrez and Cancelo feeding him 20 goals is attainable. I daresay it might be easier for him in that City team compared to Dortmund due to the sheer quality around him.

      Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yea bookies are pretty good at pulling your pants down and shafting you in the a*** so that’s not really surprising

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Degenerate gamblers gonna degenerate

          Open Controls
      2. jia you
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Not that many years ago that 11/10 would be 3/1 at the very least. I used to love a gamble for fun but wouldn't give these rip off bookies a cent anymore!

        Open Controls
        1. jia you
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          going further back you always got absolute minimum of 4/1 on first goal scorer no matter the player, when Shearer was banging them in etc. now we see 7/4 and crap like that...proper mugs game in recent years!

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Yeah I like to stick on a few quid a week (and even then I mostly do a good few smaller bets of anything from 25c up to €1) but I mostly trawl through the combined odds and see if there's any value, can be slim pickings most weeks.

            Open Controls
      3. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        never base anything on bookies' odds...their business model is based on everything but honest expert assessment

        Open Controls
        1. Slouch87
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Sign of the times. Bookies in their original form were gamblers. The days of Feerless Freddie Williams are long since gone.

          Open Controls
    4. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      On FH who to get / Have ?
      A- Salah
      B- Kane
      C- KDB
      I have Son

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        A and C

        Open Controls
      2. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    5. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Would love If Wolves or West Ham beat ManC. GW38 would be insane.

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        Ok Keegan

        Open Controls
      2. BERGKOP
        • 10 Years
        54 mins ago

        I can see West Ham giving them trouble. Not sure about Wolves.

        Open Controls
        1. Gordon Ramsey (The Mids not…
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Without their main CB's? Low chance.

          Open Controls
      3. Zaruto
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        https://www.premierleague.com/match/46794

        Open Controls
    6. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Current FH37 draft:
      a) Pickford
      Cash Robertson Cancelo
      Zaha Foden Son Diaz
      Kane Watkins Richarlson
      3.9m Gordon, Amarty, Tsimikas

      other draft had:
      b) Mahrez and Coutinho (vs Diaz and Foden)

      Biggest weak spots?
      A/B?

      Open Controls
    7. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Semi Final Update (15 teams)

      Current safety score = 67
      Top score = 79

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
    8. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      FH choice:

      A) Robertson, Cancelo, Foden, Diaz, Kane (3-4-3)

      B) Digne, Zinchenko, KDB, Salah, Kulseveski (3-5-2)

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Of the Spurs players, I’d probably want Son. It’s always a risk going without Salah (and the FA Cup might be a guide) but maybe Diaz instead?

        Open Controls
        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          Sorry -both include having Son

          Open Controls
          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            B then. KDB and Salah more important than Kane and think Kulu is great

            Open Controls
            1. Connor's Calling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Thanks man - helpful

              Open Controls
    9. NorCal Villan
        57 mins ago

        Is Phil McNulty related to Jimmy?

        Open Controls
      • jia you
        • 5 Years
        54 mins ago

        Was going to save FT but Coutinho to Zaha looking a decent move now considering Phil's lack of form and crap fixture in 38?

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            17 mins ago

            As Robert Plant often said…

            DO IT!!!

            Open Controls
            1. jia you
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              Yeah might even captain him for bants...nothing to lose at 500k regardless

              Open Controls
              1. NorCal Villan
                  just now

                  I’m at 33k and barring any injuries/weirdness before deadline I plan to bring him in. Whether I captain him will depend on what my ML lead is going into Sunday.

                  Open Controls
          • Fefguero
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            49 mins ago

            which one to bench this week?

            Pukki, Dennis, Amartey, Jansson

            Open Controls
            1. Connor's Calling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              20 mins ago

              Prob Pukki

              Open Controls
            2. NorCal Villan
                18 mins ago

                Amartey

                Open Controls
                1. pablo discobar
                  • 12 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Dennis is injured

                  Open Controls
                  1. NorCal Villan
                      5 mins ago

                      Did not know that.

                      Open Controls
              • Gordon Ramsey (The Mids not…
                • 7 Years
                47 mins ago

                Go against my gut & went salah Captain because of fear.
                The sensible choice will be cancelo.

                Oh well, time to move on & learn to make better judgement

                Open Controls
                1. PartyTime
                    39 mins ago

                    Yeah. Same. F klopp

                    Open Controls
                  • Original - Wolves Ay We
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Cancelo may not end up the sensible choice either

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gordon Ramsey (The Mids not…
                      • 7 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Vs low scoring teams & city 1 fixture less than pool (no.FA cup).
                      Sensible enough to me

                      (Dont have city attacker btw)

                      Open Controls
                  • POTATO
                    • 1 Year
                    11 mins ago

                    Salah(c). Couldn't afford the rank drop if Salah had hauled and Cancelo didn't. On balance I favoured one of my premium defenders as captain but that's okay not much harm done and still a green arrow.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gordon Ramsey (The Mids not…
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Fear. That's what I'm talking about.

                      i called it sensible because city has weaker teams to face than pool, & no fa cup means less rotation risk.
                      If punty I'll choose richy or even nketiah (rated 50% chance of scoring by bookies)

                      Open Controls
                2. Connor's Calling
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  FH37:

                  Pickford
                  Cash, ___, ____
                  Zaha, Son, ____. ____ / ____
                  Richarlson, Watkins, / _____

                  a) Cancelo, Robertson, Mahrez, Coutinho, Kane
                  b) Cancelo, Robertson, Foden, Diaz, Kane
                  c) Zinchenko, Digne, KDB, Salah, Kulusevski

                  Open Controls
                  1. OptimusBlack
                    • 9 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                    1. Connor's Calling
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Interesting, so you think can afford no Salah and KDB - depsite Salah rest this week?

                      Open Controls
                      1. OptimusBlack
                        • 9 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Sorry C is better

                        Open Controls
                        1. Connor's Calling
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          ha - ok - thanks. think i'm leaning there too. Always value your opinion OB!

                          Open Controls
                3. putana
                  • 3 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  non salah owners, we have survived.

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.