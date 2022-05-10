Aston Villa v Liverpool team news: Salah benched, Robertson out

Double Gameweek 36 continues this evening and there is plenty of interest in both sides from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Aston Villa v Liverpool gets underway at Villa Park at 20:00 BST.

Mohamed Salah finds himself among the substitutes for the visitors, while Andrew Robertson misses out completely.

Salah is the most-captained player of Gameweek 36 both overall and within the top 10,000, with 84.46% of the leading managers handing him the armband:

The premium pair are among five players who drop out of Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI from Saturday’s draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Also making way are Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson and Thiago, with Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota taking their places.

Roberto Firmino makes his return as a substitute after six matches out with a foot injury.

Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, makes two changes from the 3-1 win at Burnley, including a recall for Philippe Coutinho against his former club.

Marvelous Nakamba also comes into the starting XI, with Calum Chambers and Emiliano Buendia dropping to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Nakamba, McGinn, Luiz, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Buendia, Traore, Chambers, Young, Chukwuemeka, Chrisene, Iroegbunam

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Gomez, Henderson, Origi

