The best FPL midfielders for a Double Gameweek 37 Free Hit

Wilfried Zaha

The brilliant form of Wilfried Zaha (£6.9m) is coming at just the right time for Free Hitters. In fact, Zaha’s last seven away outings have seen him score six times.

It makes the trips to Aston Villa and Everton look attractive, especially considering the 29-year-old is on penalty duty. Already having his best goal-scoring season, Zaha has three matches to provide the 15 points that would also make it his finest FPL campaign.

Son Heung-min

At Spurs, Son Heung-min (£11.0m) continues his phenomenal form. The goal at Anfield made it nine from his last seven appearances, averaging 11.43 points per match. Such relentless numbers could see him overtake Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) to win this season’s Golden Boot, as his 20th strike now puts him just two behind.

By hosting a side fighting relegation, Son is a fine example of why Free Hit managers shouldn’t be blinded by players with Double Gameweeks. There are always one-match players that end the week amongst the top scorers and, with this form and fixture, Son is expected to haul.

Dejan Kulusevski

The same logic can be applied to Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3m). Although his immediate form isn’t quite as good as the South Korean star, only Son and Harry Kane (£12.4m) amassed more points than Kulusevski between Gameweeks 26 and 35.

His January loan arrival went under the radar but he quickly established himself as a strong Fantasy option at a generous price. Nine assists already rank amongst the season’s best, topped by just Salah, Mason Mount (£7.7m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.8m).

What could hold back the much-owned Kulusevski amongst Free Hit users is the duel problem of having too many single Gameweek players and feeling the need to justify the chip by making lots of changes.

Anthony Gordon

The popularity of Anthony Gordon (£4.7m) has escalated over recent weeks. A key player for Everton at a price of just £4.7m, any fears that he’d be rotated are long gone. He is vital to the Toffees’ quest for survival.

Owners will hope Gordon can add to his four goals and three assists during an enticing pair of home matches against Brentford and Crystal Palace. Not only that, the bargain price makes him an enabler – allowing managers to squeeze in more premium assets for one final push up the mini-league rankings.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool already couldn’t afford any more slip-ups in the race to catch Manchester City. Then they did so against Spurs. Luckily, they travel to a Southampton side known for their vulnerability to big defeats, having recently done so against Chelsea, Brentford and Aston Villa.

Mohamed Salah needs no introduction. He is the league’s top scorer, FPL’s top scorer and number one for many underlying statistics. He has a good record against the Saints too – seven goals and three assists from nine previous meetings.

Bukayo Saka

Perhaps currently overshadowed by the popularity of cheaper team mate Eddie Nketiah (£5.6m), there is still a lot of appeal in Bukayo Saka (£6.7m). Since Gameweek 18, only Salah has had more touches in the opposition penalty area and the 20-year-old also ranks fourth for goal attempts.

Additionally, he has an attacking return from each of his three previous meetings with Newcastle United. In the race to secure fourth place and Champions League football, expect Saka to continue being the focal point of Arsenal’s attacks.

Kevin De Bruyne

Naturally, it’s tough to predict the next spin of ‘Pep Roulette’. It was the turn of Phil Foden (£7.9m) to sit on the bench against Newcastle, whilst Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) sat out the week before at Leeds United. Bernardo Silva (£7.0m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) did so on both occasions. Does this mean it’s their turn to start again?

Going for either of those options on a Free Hit is begging for heartbreak. If Pep Guardiola doesn’t give any hints in his pre-match press conference, the safest pick is De Bruyne. At such a crucial stage of the season, it’s best to keep selecting the player with four goals and five assists from his last seven league matches.

Now out of Europe, the only priority for Man City is to quickly secure the Premier League title and – although West Ham United is a tough opponent – having attacking coverage will be a priority for many managers.

Best of the rest

Another Liverpool option like Diogo Jota (£8.3m) or Luis Diaz (£8.0m) is very appealing – it just depends on who starts Saturday’s FA Cup final, three days beforehand.

The popularity of both Philippe Coutinho (£7.1m) and James Maddison (£6.9m) has dwindled of late. Coutinho watched from the bench as replacement Emiliano Buendia (£6.1m) starred against Burnley, whilst Maddison hasn’t played a single minute of Leicester City’s last two matches.

A weekend rotation also arrived for Mason Mount, although that’s likely his rare, sporadic rest over and done with. He’ll be back in Thomas Tuchel’s line-up as Chelsea aim to correct this wobble and secure third place.

