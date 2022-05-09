The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 37 Free Hit

Five Premier League teams will play twice in Double Gameweek 37 and we’ll be running down a position-by-position guide to the pick of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options in each position, whether you’re using a Free Hit or even just transfers.

JORDAN PICKFORD

In the last two Gameweeks, Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) has produced 16 FPL points, at least three more than any other ‘keeper at the time of writing.

That’s coincided with an upturn in form for Everton, which has seen a noticeable shift towards a less-possession-based style using five defenders, resulting in back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Leicester City.

The latter victory arrived on the road, but it is on home soil where the Toffees have been at their best under Frank Lampard. Buoyed by their home support, they have managed four wins from seven, conceding just three goals whilst also keeping four clean sheets.

And that’s despite a tricky run of fixtures, which has included games against Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester amongst others.

EVERTON UNDER LAMPARD: HOME PL MATCHES ONLY

Played 7 Won 4 Drawn 1 Lost 2 Goals scored 7 Goals conceded 3 Clean sheets 4

Now, they will fancy their chances of making it three wins in a row at relegated Watford on Wednesday, before successive home clashes against Brentford and Crystal Palace in Double Gameweek 37.

The fixtures in question are far from straightforward: Brentford have lost only two of their last nine Premier League matches, while Palace are undefeated in three. However, both sides rank among the bottom six for non-penalty expected goals (xG) in away matches in 2021/22 (see below).

And for Pickford, that presents an opportunity to build on his recent good form, which has seen him rack up 12 saves and five bonus points in his last two outings.

Above: Brentford and Crystal Palace rank 15th and 17th respectively for non-penalty xG in away matches in 2021/22

EMILIANO MARTINEZ

Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) has registered two clean sheets in his last three appearances, which brings Aston Villa’s goalkeeper into the frame for Double Gameweek 37.

The Argentinian number one may have struggled to hit the heights of his maiden campaign – when he was FPL’s top-scoring ‘keeper – but has quietly racked up 11 clean sheets in 2021/22, more than any positional rival outside of those playing for teams in the top five:

Now, Martinez has the chance to build on that tally with back-to-back home matches against Crystal Palace and relegation-threatened Burnley, both of whom have struggled to consistently create chances on the road.

The last three games have been positive for Villa, a period which has seen them use a trio of different holding midfielders – Douglas Luiz (£4.3m), Tim Iroegbunam (£4.5m) and Calum Chambers (£4.2m) – as they have allowed just 14 shots in the box.

However, the main issue with Martinez is the appeal of attacking full-backs Matty Cash (£5.3m) and Lucas Digne (£5.0m), who are both cheaper and offer decent points potential at the other end of the pitch.

Saying that, a defensive double-up involving Martinez isn’t completely out of the question, especially given Villa’s improving form.

KASPER SCHMEICHEL

Leicester City have had a difficult time of late and are winless in their seven most recent matches in all competitions.

Their season is now at risk of fizzing out, but a trip to a relegated Watford side who have managed just five goals in their last eight home matches does carry some clean sheet potential.

And if a shut-out can be secured at Vicarage Road, one or two save points for Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) against Chelsea a few days later would ensure a nice haul for the Danish shot-stopper.

Defending corners is an ongoing concern for the Foxes and frequently undoes a lot of their good defensive work, but they could benefit from a more settled backline in the coming matches, free from European distractions.

Schmeichel, meanwhile, looks secure of starts whoever lines up in front of him, and is averaging 4.2 points per match across his last six outings.

VICENTE GUAITA/JACK BUTLAND

We’re still waiting for details to emerge on Vicente Guaita’s (£4.6m) absence against Watford in Gameweek 36.

By the time Sunday’s deadline comes around we should know more, but for now, we’ll include reserve ‘keeper Jack Butland (£4.4m) in this section, just in case it proves to be a longer-term issue for the Spaniard.

With six clean sheets in their last 12 matches, Crystal Palace boast one of the division’s form defences.

The expansive style seems to have been reeled in slightly of late, which has in turn provided more defensive stability, although the potential loss of Marc Guehi (£4.5m) after he went off against Watford could cause a bit of disruption.

Now, with trips to Aston Villa and Everton in Double Gameweek 37, there is potential to do well: Steven Gerrard’s side have failed to find the net in three of their last five Villa Park outings, while Everton have managed just four goals in their last six home matches.

OTHERS TO CONSIDER…

Burnley’s survival hopes took a blow on Saturday, with their defeat to Aston Villa compounded by an injury to centre-half James Tarkowski (£4.9m).

Already without their other first-choice centre-half, Ben Mee (£4.6m), the Clarets now face the prospect of fielding reserve stoppers Kevin Long (£4.0m) and Nathan Collins (£4.3m) together in Gameweek 37 if Tarkowski is ruled out.

As a result, spending £5.3m on Nick Pope may not be the best use of our funds, especially with away trips to Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in store.

Simply put, there are probably better options to target on a Free Hit this week, and even if you do fancy a Burnley clean sheet in one of those aforementioned fixtures, there are defenders available at a substantial saving.

Of the single Gameweek options, it’s likely that Jose Sa (£5.2m) carries the most potential, although if on a Free Hit, it surely makes sense to target one of the above who plays twice.

